Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A two-story brick apartment building was on fire Thursday morning in north St. Louis.
The building is located in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department said there was a fire on the first and second floors. The fire started at about 7:30 a.m.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or if anyone was trapped.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
2022 NFL draft prospects with Maryland ties to watch, from a first-round guard to a former Terps lacrosse star
With the 2022 NFL draft beginning Thursday night in Las Vegas, there are a handful of players with Maryland ties who are hoping to turn their dreams of playing professionally into reality.
From Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal to Maryland safety Nick Cross, here are the local prospects to watch:
Boston College guard Zion Johnson
The Bowie native played at Riverdale Baptist and drew little interest from college programs before choosing to play at FCS-level Davidson. After two standout seasons with the Wildcats, the 6-3, 316-pound Johnson transferred to Boston College and quickly became a dominant force, earning All-ACC honors in each of his three seasons as a starter. He’s considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in this draft class and is expected to be picked in the first round.
Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie
Ebiketie is projected to be a late first or early second-round pick after recording 62 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks for the Nittany Lions in 2021. The 6-2, 250-pound Ebiketie, who transferred to Penn State after four seasons at Temple, was a three-star recruit from Albert Einstein High in Kensington.
Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal
Paschal, a former four-star recruit out of Good Counsel in Olney, totaled 139 career tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13 1/2 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks in 52 career games with the Wildcats. The 6-2, 268-pound Paschal is projected to be an early Day 2 selection.
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III
Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana, Canada and finally the United States, Metchie attended St. James School in Hagerstown before transferring to The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, for his final prep season. After a breakout sophomore season at Alabama, the 6-foot, 195-pound Metchie recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game. He’s expected to be a Day 2 selection.
Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker
Walker, who played for North Point in Waldorf, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-best player in the state from the 2018 class, according to 247Sports. The 6-6, 313-pound Walker, who is projected to be a third- or fourth-round selection, started 22 games at left tackle while being named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields
The Upper Marlboro native is another former Riverdale Baptist standout who also competed in track and field in high school. The 6-foot, 194-pound Castro-Fields, a former four-star prospect, was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, recording three interceptions, 25 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 52 games. He could be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.
Maryland safety Nick Cross
Cross was a standout at DeMatha in Hyattsville, becoming the top player in the state from the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Bowie native recorded 134 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons at Maryland. The 6-foot, 212-pound Cross, a three time All-Big Ten honorable mention, is projected to be a late second-round or early third-round pick with the potential to develop into a starter in the NFL.
Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo
After missing the 2020 season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, Okonkwo returned in 2021 and played a key role in the Terps offense, recording 447 receiving yards and a team-best five touchdowns. Okonkwo, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group at the NFL scouting combine in March, is projected to be a Day 3 pick.
Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker
The Ellicott City native and former Gilman star ended his Stanford career on a high note, recording a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. The 6-4, 309-pound Booker was also a standout student off the field, becoming a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “Academic Heisman,” as a senior. He could be a late Day 3 pick or a priority free agent.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie
In 2005, the Badie family was displaced from their home in New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina and moved to Randallstown. Badie played recreation football for the Owings Mills Wolfpack before attending Friends School in Baltimore from sixth to 10th grade. He then played his junior season at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee, as a defensive back before enjoying a breakout senior year, in which he rushed for 1,186 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior at Missouri, the 5-8, 197-pound running back set the school’s single-season rushing yards record with 1,604 and scored 14 touchdowns on 268 carries and also led the Tigers with 54 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He could be a Day 3 pick.
Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell
The former four-star prospect left Maryland during his freshman year after being suspended indefinitely a few days before the season opener for an unspecified violation of the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. After spending time at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, the 6-3, 205-pound Bell transferred to Florida A&M, where he earned FCS All-America honors as a senior. He could come off the board on Day 3 or be a priority free agent.
Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell
After leading Maryland with 43 tackles in 2020, the 6-2, 240-pound Campbell transferred to Ole Miss, where he totaled 109 stops and six sacks last season. The Ellicott City native and former Calvert Hall standout is expected to be a priority free agent.
Ferris State wide receiver-kick returner Jared Bernhardt
Bernhardt played four seasons for Maryland men’s lacrosse, becoming the program’s all-time record holder in career points (290) and goals (202) and winning the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given to the top player in college lacrosse. before transferring to Division II Ferris State to play quarterback. Bernhardt led the Bulldogs to a national championship, rushing for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns and completing 70.7% of his passes for 1,322 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The 6-1, 195-pound Bernhardt, who was nominated for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year, is projected to play wide receiver and be a kick returner if he lands with a team.
Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Johnson
The Washington native originally attended Bowie High before transferring to St. John’s College. A three-star recruit, he chose Texas A&M over Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. After being named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2018, Johnson led the team in sacks with 8 1/2 as a senior last season. He’s expected to be a Day 3 selection.
West Virginia running back Leddie Brown
Brown started his prep career at Eastern Christian Academy in Elkton before moving to Smyrna High in Delaware after the Cecil County program shut down following his sophomore year. He then spent his senior year at Neumann-Goretti High in Philadelphia. The 6-foot, 213-pound Brown eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a junior and senior at West Virginia and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020. He’s expected to be a late Day 3 pick.
Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller
The Washington native started his prep career at Archbishop Carroll before transferring to The Avalon School in Gaithersburg. The three-star recruit was ranked the No. 18 prospect in Maryland in 2018. The 6-foot, 180-pound Waller recorded a career-high 24 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 2021 to earn second-team All-ACC honors. He’s expected to be a priority free agent.
Maryland defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu
Okuayinonu, who spent three seasons at the junior college level before transferring to Maryland, benefited from an extra year of eligibility, racking up 55 tackles and a team-best six sacks. The 6-1, 269-pound Okuayinonu, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, is projected to be a priority free agent.
Maryland safety Jordan Mosley
The 6-1, 205-pound Mosley was the eighth highest-graded safety by Pro Football Focus last season after totaling 83 tackles (56 solo), eight pass breakups and one forced fumble in 13 starts for the Terps. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis
The 6-1, 213-pound Davis rushed for a team-best 721 yards and eight touchdowns on 128 carries last season while also tallying 32 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown. The Oxon Hill native rushed for a career-best 152 yards in the Terps’ regular-season finale against Rutgers. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers
The 6-3, 261-pound Rogers, who played for Eleanor Roosevelt in Greenbelt, started in 12 games for the Terps in 2021, recording 33 tackles (20 solo) and 4 1/2 tackles for loss. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino
The 6-foot, 180-pound Petrino went 13-for-20 on field-goal attempts as a senior to finish his Terps career 30-for-44 (68.2%). The first true freshman to start at kicker for the Terps since Brad Craddock in 2012, Petrino also hit a career-long 51-yard field goal in 2020, the longest for Maryland in three years. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson wide receiver Caleb Smith
The 5-11, 182-pound Smith caught 52 passes for 614 yards (11.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns as a graduate student for the Tigers in 2021. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson running back Jerry Howard Jr.
After registering 1,114 all-purpose yards, including 850 rushing yards in four seasons for Georgia Tech, the 5-11, 222-pound Howard transferred to Towson, where he totaled a team-best 932 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson cornerback Mark Collins Jr.
The 5-10, 185-pound Collins, who transferred to Towson from the University of South Dakota, was second on the Tigers with 40 tackles last season while recording two interceptions in nine games. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson offensive lineman Demarcus Gilmore
Gilmore played two seasons for the Tigers after transferring from Pasadena City College in California. In 2019, the 6-3, 331-pound Gilmore started all 12 games at right tackle, blocking for a Tigers offense that ranked fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association with 30.2 points per game. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson offensive lineman Andrew Garnett
The Upper Marlboro native and former Riverdale Baptist standout anchored the Tigers’ offensive line as the starting left tackle for three seasons. Earlier this month, the 6-5, 325-pound Garnett was honored as a member of the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Delaware defensive back Nijuel Hill
The Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall standout was a sixth-year player for the Blue Hens and was named a team captain in 2019. The 5-10, 185-pound defensive back, who participated at Maryland’s pro day, recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumbled, one interception and six pass breakups last season to earn All-CAA second team honors. He was a first-team All-CAA pick the previous season. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Rosario: The search is on for St. Paul and Minneapolis police chiefs. Will they come from inside or out?
Job postings coming soon: Wanted on both sides of the river — a police chief who is a visionary, transformative, a change agent who possesses media-savvy skills, institutes or maintains proactive crime-control preventive strategies and improves upon community and race relations while at the same time earns the respect and buy-in from the rank and file. Inquire within …
Good luck finding a person who checks all those boxes.
But that’s who Minneapolis and St. Paul are now simultaneously searching for as the state’s two largest cities seek to fill police chief vacancies in the midst of ongoing misconduct probes, a recent surge in violent crime as well as low officer morale that has seen hundreds retire early or walk away from the job.
“Mayors and city managers know this is the most important selection they can make,” said Chuck Wexler, the longtime executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum. The Washington, D.C., think tank has helped cities from Los Angeles to Boston find and select police chief finalists. It is currently involved with the police chief searches in Boston and Chattanooga, Tenn., among other municipalities.
“There is no other appointment that will be more relevant than this appointment,” Wexler added, noting that the old and mostly insular ways of picking chiefs no longer apply.
There is now more transparency, community input and also political pressure in choosing the right person, partly because “every police chief in America is one bad cop stop from creating chaos in their community.”
“I’ve never seen anything quite like it and I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Wexler said. “The old playbook does not work.”
Both of our Twin Cities are months away from making their final selections. Minneapolis hired the Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc. firm earlier this year to conduct a national search. It also held on April 18 the first in a series of community listening sessions to explain the search process and field questions.
St. Paul, whose current chief, Todd Axtell, will stay on until June 1, may also select a national search firm shortly. It is also weeding through more than 100 applications from citizens who want to serve on an examination committee that will ultimately select five finalists. It is at that point when finalists will take part in public forums. Like his counterpart across the river, Mayor Melvin Carter will make the final selection, pending approval by the St. Paul City Council.
“Few decisions are of greater consequence than selecting a Chief of Police,” Carter said in an email. “We will allow the time necessary to engage our community, to perform our due diligence, and to select the most fitting candidate to lead our department through the next six years.”
One intriguing question is which city this go-around will more seriously consider giving the job to an outsider rather than an insider. If I were a betting man, I would put money on an outsider getting the nod in the Mill City to succeed former Chief Medaria Arradondo, who left in January. Why? The city has looked elsewhere before and, according to police sources, a surprising number of Minneapolis police supervisors expressed support if not a desire for an outsider at a virtual meeting held weeks ago by search firm consultants.
St. Paul historically resembles a relay-race team, confident and content with reaching back and passing the baton of leadership to another member from the police brass ranks. The last five chiefs in the past 42 years, for example, have all been insiders. Not so in Minneapolis, which has had three of its seven chiefs in the same time period — Tony Bouza, Robert Olson and William McManus — come from the outside.
St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen and fellow council member Jane Prince believe the next police chief will once again come from in-house because the SPPD culture, reputation and ways of doing things are different from those in Minneapolis.
“The chief” — Axtell — “has done a really good job of mentoring, training and supporting rising stars in the police department,” Brendmoen explained. “I think there’s a strong possibility that the candidate is internal here because we are a strong police department.
“I was asked before if we were competing with Minneapolis because we were both putting out the search at the same time, I said no,” she added. “I think Minneapolis needs a fixer.”
Added Prince: “While I can’t speak to pre-1990, I can say that Chief (William) Finney and his successors — John Harrington, Thomas Smith and Todd Axtell — have created a police culture in St. Paul that is the envy of every department in the country.
“There may be arguments to be made for why a city would want to bring in an outside chief,” she said. “I recall when (Minneapolis) Mayor Don Fraser hired Chief Tony Bouza from the Bronx, needing a strong hand to take control of a department that back then as now had serious problems. He was hired to fix what was broken.”
Sometimes, even insiders acknowledge that a new face and approach are what’s needed for a troubled department. Wexler said he was taken aback by what he heard at a meeting his firm organized with Los Angeles Police Department union officials and members during its search for a new chief in the early 2000s.
“They said anyone but someone from inside the department,” he recalled. “That shocked me because usually when you meet with the unions, they usually say they don’t want any outsiders.” The city of angels ended up selecting a high-profile outsider — William Bratton.
Bratton, who had served as NYPD commissioner in the mid-1990s, had a reputation as a cop’s cop but also a progressive thinker who implemented the “broken windows” theory of policing as well as CompStat.
The system of computer crime-mapping and holding police commanders at the borough, division and precinct level accountable for crime trends at weekly meetings is credited by Bratton and others with driving down felony crimes by 39 percent and homicides by half during the little more than two years that Bratton served as chief.
He was let go after a well-publicized tiff with “notoriously thin skinned” Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as Bratton describes him in his book, “The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race and the Arc of Policing in America” (Penguin Press, 2021).
Bratton would be brought back in 2013 and served three years as New York’s top cop under the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“Bratton came in and he was really transformative,” Wexler said. “Cops and people think it’s a zero-sum game — that if you work with the community, you turn off the cops and the reverse. But in L.A., he saw the advantage of working in both arenas.”
Wexler strongly believes that an internal candidate also can be transformative and successful.
Minneapolis, he said, presents more of a challenge because a new chief will not only have to contend with the residue of controversial incidents like the murder of George Floyd but also the likelihood of a federally mandated consent decree that would force the department under court order to make recommended changes. This week, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights concluded in a 72-page report that there is probable cause to believe that the city and its police department have engaged “in a pattern or practice of race discrimination” in at least the past 10 years.
“Generally, you ask: Are things going well?” Wexler said. “And if they are, the tendency is to stay within. And if you have a department where things are not necessarily going well or you fundamentally want to make change or you are dramatically trying to change the culture, then your search is more extensive.”
With a pair of faux binoculars, the Orioles celebrate each hit with a toast to Call of Duty
For much of Ryan Mountcastle’s baseball career, the Orioles first baseman’s mind is preoccupied when he gets to first base or beyond. He takes off his batting gloves and hands them to the bat boy. He checks his surroundings and prepares to lead off.
But this season, there comes a chorus from the dugout — “Mounty! Mounty! Mounty!” — and he remembers the new addition to his routine. He turns toward that yelling group of teammates, forms a pair of circles with his hands and brings them to his eyes.
“To everyone else in the world, it’s binoculars,” center fielder Cedric Mullins said.
But to the Orioles, it’s so much more.
It’s a chance to celebrate together, a unity that can lead to more energy in the dugout and on the basepaths. And it’s a chance to recognize what is for many of them their favorite game: Call of Duty. So when the Orioles reach base, they cup their hands around their eyes, pretending to call in a precision airstrike like they do in the video game by using a virtual pair of binoculars.
“Whenever somebody gets a hit, you hear the whole dugout yelling to do it,” Mountcastle said. “Brings a little energy.”
When the Orioles returned to Baltimore for the team’s home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, infielder Rougned Odor gathered a group of players. He’s been around the league since 2014, and in his experience, teams with a unifying ritual tend to be the tightest. The idea isn’t new in Baltimore, either. The 2019 squad celebrated base knocks with a faux-bazooka and a fake lawnmower.
Odor and infielder Jorge Mateo began playing Call of Duty together when they arrived at spring training. Mullins, Mountcastle and a handful of others also play. So in that impromptu team meeting, Odor thought of something many of them could relate with.
When playing Warzone, a game mode in Call of Duty, most of the Orioles players have a similar tactic. They buy a precision airstrike once they receive enough in-game cash. And once they knock an opposing player down, they target that airstrike on where the enemy fell, so the opposing player and his teammates are under even more duress in the free-for-all shooting game.
“We use a sniper,” Odor explained. “When you shoot somebody, make him down, we throw the precision to finish it.”
In that meeting, the very first idea Odor threw out was to don a fake pair of binoculars, hinting at their shared tactic in Call of Duty. For instance, when infielder Ramón Urías worked a walk-off walk to beat the Yankees earlier this month, his first move was to grin and bring his hands to his face.
It’s caught on quickly, even if some in the clubhouse are left blissfully unaware as to what a precision airstrike is in Call of Duty.
“I know it has something to do with a video game,” first baseman Trey Mancini said. “I do it because everybody else does.”
And that’s exactly why Odor suggested the shared ritual. When the Orioles are batting, the dugout is engaged, ready to remind players like Mountcastle to don a pair of Call of Duty-inspired binoculars to celebrate reaching base.
“When you have those little things that create more energy in the team, the whole team comes together,” Odor said. “That’s the whole point: to create energy and make the team more together. I think that’s the big key to winning games.”
