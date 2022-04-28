News
Autistic Actor and Author Mickey Rowe Fights Ableism On and Off Stage
I’ve never gotten over the trauma of being fired from a play, mere weeks before tech rehearsals, when I revealed to the director that I have an invisible disability.
When I told this to Mickey Rowe, author of Fearlessly Different: An Autistic Actor’s Journey to Broadway’s Biggest Stage, he was empathetic, yet unsurprised.
As an autistic and legally blind actor, Rowe spent years auditioning for a field that was entirely content to keep him out.
“When theaters think about making themselves accessible to people with autism or people with other disabilities, they normally think about how to make them accessible to audience members with disabilities,” Rowe tells Observer. “They are not thinking about actors or directors or stage hands or costume designers or lighting designers with disabilities.”
From refusing to provide large-font sides at auditions, to telling him he’d be getting an “unfair advantage” if he were sent sides in advance of his auditions so he could enlarge them himself, theater companies were complicit in gatekeeping him from an industry where 95 percent of disabled roles are played by non disabled actors.
Despite last year’s March on Broadway, which called for greater BIPOC, trans and disability inclusion on Broadway’s stages, Rowe says that too often, disability is an afterthought in conversations about diversity. “We don’t just want to be audience members. We want to be employed, and want to be active parts of the conversation about disability.”
To that end, despite living in Seattle and not having an agent—or an acting resume with credits beyond non speaking roles—Rowe set out to get himself an audition for the lead role in Broadway’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time—and succeeded.
As he recounts in his book, named a “Staff Pick” by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Drama Book Shop, Rowe did some Googling, found the name of the Broadway casting director, and discovered he was also the resident casting director at Lincoln Center Theater. When Google failed to provide his email address, Rowe sent his headshot and resume to the only Lincoln Center email address he could find—the box office.
“I’m sure this confused the guest services employees, seeing as Curious Incident wasn’t even playing at Lincoln Center, but at the Barrymore Theatre twenty minutes away,” Rowe says in Fearlessly Different. “I knew it was a long shot, but it was my only shot.”
It paid off. The note Rowe sent to Lincoln Center’s box office along with his headshot and resume, detailing why he believed an autistic actor should have the opportunity to audition for the (autistic) lead role of Christopher Boone, got the attention of Broadway’s casting department for the show. A month and a half later, he received an email asking him to send in an audition video.
Soon after, Rowe found himself on a plane for the very first time in his life, traveling to New York for an in-person Broadway audition.
“I think people with disabilities are some of the best creative problem solvers in the whole world,” Rowe tells Observer. He succeeded at getting an audition for the lead role in a Broadway play because of, not in spite of, his autism. “Because we have to be creative problem solvers everyday to navigate a world that wasn’t designed for us.”
Rowe made the final callback, but The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time closed on Broadway without an autistic actor ever having the chance to play the role.
“More than anything, it just felt like a missed opportunity,” Rowe tells Observer. “Not for me, but for the world. Inclusion in the arts, inclusion in books, inclusion in theater, leads directly to inclusion in life.”
Which is why Rowe was hopeful when he was asked to audition for Broadway’s national tour of The Curious Incident. The role of Christopher Boone would be double cast, as it had been on Broadway, due to the physically demanding nature of the role.
“Circus skills had been my refuge and obsession throughout my whole lonely life,” Rowe explains in Fearlessly Different, “and I so strongly felt that it had all been in preparation for this moment.”
He was one of six actors up for consideration for two roles, making his chance of getting the part one in three. Of the six actors up for the part, he was the only actor who was actually autistic. Despite the good odds—and his extensive background in acrobatics, stilt walking and unicycle riding—Rowe lost out to two non-autistic actors.
Looking back, he questions whether he was ever seriously considered for the role, or if he was being used as a token—a PR ploy to brand Broadway as more inclusive than it really is.
While careful and deliberate with his words to Observer, stressing that he can’t speak to the producers’ intentions, only his own feelings on the matter, Rowe says “I so frequently see in Hollywood movies, or big budget TV shows, where they feel like if they just audition one actor with a disability for the roles, then they can forever say, ‘Oh, well, we tried to cast inclusively, we auditioned the actors and it just didn’t work out’.”
Pointing to the film, Music, which outraged the disability community when its writer and director, Sia, defended—with repeated ableist comments—the decision to cast a non-autistic actor to play an autistic character, Rowe says that merely auditioning disabled actors for disabled roles does not warrant brownie points.
“People with disabilities are just as talented and just as capable of being professionals in the theater industry as anyone else,” Rowe tells Observer. He proved that when he received a glowing review in the New York Times for defying Broadway and becoming the first known autistic actor to play the role of Christopher Boone at Syracuse Stage and Indiana Repertory Theatre.
It’s a point of pride that the New York Times noticed that Rowe did nine shows a week all by himself—while riding a five foot unicycle every night—unlike the Broadway and national tour productions, where eight shows a week were split between two actors.
“I don’t mean to glorify overworking or glorify basing people’s value on capitalism,” Rowe clarifies to Observer. In terms of making theater more accessible to actors with disabilities, Rowe says it would be fantastic if Broadway would always double cast roles, “so that if you don’t have the spoons to do the show one day, there’s another actor ready to do it.”
But it did feel like a righteous eff you to the national tour director of Curious Incident, who pulled Rowe aside at auditions and condescendingly told him he was free to “sit out” the movement part of his audition if he wasn’t “comfortable” doing it. “They’re not going to change the whole show,” Rowe tells Observer, simply because an actor doesn’t “feel like” doing the movement required.
It was comments like this that gave Rowe the impression that casting “spoke to the other five actors as if they were professional actors, and spoke to me as if I were part of Make-A-Wish Foundation.”
From plying him with fancy sports cars to drive him around New York, to long, exhaustive conversations in which Rowe felt producers were attempting to make sure he was “autistic but not too autistic,” Rowe tells Observer that it seemed like producers were trying to give him an “experience” rather than an actual shot.
Rowe founded the National Disability Theatre, in partnership with La Jolla Playhouse, not to fulfill wishes or placate disabled actors—but to give them actual opportunities. In 2019, during Rowe’s tenure as artistic director (before COVID-19 disrupted business-as-usual) the National Disability Theatre not only employed disabled actors under proper Actors’ Equity contracts, it also boasted impressive hiring statistics for other marginalized groups. Some 50% of actor contracts went to BIPOC actors, 27% of all individuals hired belong to the LGBTQIA community, and 55% were non-male.
Believing that people with power need to pass the baton onto those who are traditionally left out (hear that, Broadway?) Rowe, a straight, cis white man, resigned as artistic director of the National Disability Theatre in May of 2020 to let a BIPOC or trans disabled person take the reins.
Because “the obstacles that get in our way when it comes to participation in the theater industry don’t actually have to do with our disabilities,” Rowe tells Observer, “as much as they have to do with ableism.”
Joe Gothard: Fewer mandatory credits? That doesn’t mean less learning in St. Paul schools.
Buck is a senior at Harding High School. He will graduate this spring, and will enter the University of Minnesota’s College of Continuing and Professional Studies in the fall, where he plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in construction management.
At 18, Buck already knows what he wants to be when he grows up. He’s completed multiple internships, earned three professional certifications and a scholarship from OSHA, gained college credit at Saint Paul College, and taken classes related to his passion, including woodworking. He’s done all of this while taking core classes in math, science, language arts, social studies and other subjects that align with Minnesota graduation requirements.
Buck is one of countless students in Saint Paul Public Schools who have been able to discover and pursue their interests while earning their high school diploma. His story illustrates what I want for every one of our graduates. By giving students access to a wide range of opportunities, letting them make choices about their education, and making those experiences available at all of our schools, we are guiding our young people as they pave their own paths to success.
As reported in this paper on March 31, Saint Paul Public Schools announced that all of our high schools will require 86 credits for graduation starting with the class of 2022. Prior to this year, students at some of our high schools had to earn 110 credits to graduate, while other schools required 94 or 86. Now, every student will be able to graduate with a minimum of 86 credits no matter what school they attend.
It’s important to know that the number of core credits required — including math, science, language arts, social studies, art, physical education and health — is not changing. In fact, the district’s new requirements remain more rigorous than state standards by requiring one semester of career and technical education and, starting with the Class of 2025, a semester of Critical Ethnic Studies.
The biggest change is the number of electives required. If a student previously had to earn 44 elective credits and now they only need 20, what will they do with that extra time? Many will use it to take more advanced classes in math, science or another core subject, as they’ve always done. Others may choose to expand their knowledge of world languages such as Spanish, Chinese or Ojibwe, hone their skills in painting or dance, or get an introduction to engineering or architecture.
Or, they may choose to do a deep dive into what could become their future career. Starting in kindergarten, every SPPS student begins to create what we call a personal learning plan. As they progress through elementary and middle school, they are exposed to potential careers that match their interests and strengths in age-appropriate ways. By high school, they can choose a pathway such as healthcare, business or technology, take a series of progressive classes, and complete internships to gain the skills and knowledge they need to turn their passion into a rewarding future.
This change to our graduation requirements also makes it possible for students who need to work to support their families, or need more time to catch up, to do just that. By responding to the individual needs of each student, we are creating schools that prepare students for the next phase of their lives, rather than forcing them to follow a roadmap they had no role in creating.
Will reducing the number of credits required lead to higher graduation rates? It’s possible, but we don’t have any data to support that it actually will. We’d be fooling ourselves to say that this small change will reverse decades of inequitable student outcomes, particularly in a state known for one of the largest achievement gaps in the country.
If our graduation rates increase, particularly for students of color, English learners, low-income students and students in special education, it will be due to a combination of many factors. As superintendent, my goal is not higher percentages on a state report. What truly matters is that more students graduate with the skills they need to succeed in life after high school and beyond.
I don’t know how many credits Buck will have when he graduates this spring. But I do know that when he and thousands of his peers walk across that stage, they will be better prepared for college, career and life because of the opportunities they had in Saint Paul Public Schools.
Joe Gothard is superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools.
Scams Using Zelle Are Exploding But the Banks That Own the Payment App Refuse to Help
No one knows exactly how many Americans have lost money in fraudulent charges through the money transfer app Zelle, though millions could be at risk. One thing is clear: neither Zelle, nor its parent company Early Warning Services, nor the banks that host the app have been stepping up to refund the stolen funds.
News reports from all over the country—in Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco—tell stories of customers swindled out of their money with no way to get it back, except in individual cases brought to specific banks’ attention by reporters. Debbie Shepard-Polak, for example, a landscaping company owner in the Chicago suburbs, recently lost $4,600 in a Zelle scam.
The torrent of complaints from angry customers has spurred two Democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Robert Menendez of New Jersey to write a letter to Early Warning Services telling the company that it and banks need to provide “appropriate redress to defrauded customers.”
Zelle is an app created by EWS, which is owned by seven of America’s biggest banks: Bank of America, BB&T (now Truist), Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. Hundreds of banks and credit unions across the U.S. offer Zelle.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau considers these fraudulent money transfers to be covered by a federal law, Regulation E, which means that the consumers should be getting their money back.
“Regulation E protects consumers when they use electronic fund and remittance transfers,” a spokesman for the CFPB said in an email. “Financial institutions must comply with this regulation when they are responding to consumer notices of error. When a consumer provides notice to a financial institution that money was stolen from the consumer’s account, the burden is on the institution to show that the transfer of funds out of the consumer’s account was authorized by the consumer.”
Banks deny responsibility
Many banks have been refusing to reimburse customers defrauded through Zelle, arguing that the customers themselves approved the transfers. Right now, the only recourse for customers that banks won’t help out is to file a complaint with the CFPB.
Neither Zelle nor EWS responded to requests for comment.
In the meantime, banks might consider bolstering their security measures to protect customers using Zelle.
To access bank customer’s money, thieves often impersonate the customer’s bank in a phone call or text—with the bank’s phone number spoofed so that the communication looks like it actually is from a bank official.
In one common scenario, the customer receives a text that looks like it’s coming from the bank asking if a payment had been made with Zelle. The customer texts no. Then there’s a phone call from a person impersonating a bank official who asks about another transaction. While on the phone, with the phony bank official, the customer receives another text asking if they authorized a different payment via Zelle and provides a six digit code.
The phony bank representative then tells the customer to log into their account and provide the six digit code to reverse the transaction—but by typing in the code, the customer is authorizing it instead.
Consumers love the speedy money transfers, but that speed is part of what makes the frauds successful, said Michael Levy, a former prosecutor and currently an adjunct professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law.
“The real problem is that Zelle and other things, like Venmo, are instantaneous,” Levy said. “So there’s very little time for the customer to notice and say there’s a mistake that the bank needs to undo.”
By contrast, payments made by credit card move slower, Levy said.
“That means credit card companies have some ability to reverse a transaction,” he added. “Another thing about credit card companies is they have algorithms that are really good at detecting fraud and pick up transactions that look weird.”
Levy recommends that people not give out any information when they get texts or calls even if they look like they’re coming from the bank. It’s best to just call the bank yourself or log on to your account and see if there’s anything amiss, he said.
St. Paul location near Macalester College is the first Starbucks in Minnesota to unionize; Minneapolis votes to be counted Monday
Workers at a Snelling Avenue Starbucks coffee shop near Macalester College voted 14-1 on Wednesday to form a union, making the St. Paul site the first Starbucks in Minnesota to unionize.
The 20 workers will now move on to bargaining their first labor agreement. “They’re officially our newest union members,” said Esau Chavez, organizer with the Midwest regional board of Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
A second Starbucks location at 4712 Cedar Ave. in Minneapolis is still collecting employee mail-in ballots, which will be counted on Monday. Both the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations launched labor drives in February, petitioning local and national Starbucks management to voluntarily recognize their bargaining units, which the employers did not.
Nationally, workers at more than 250 Starbucks shops have filed for labor recognition, up from 70 in December, Chavez said, and more than 25 locations in 14 states have held final votes and joined organized labor.
Starbucks maintains more than 32,000 stores across the world, including upwards of 15,000 stores in the U.S. About two-thirds of the U.S. locations are corporately managed, and one-third are licensed franchises.
