Bank Instrument Financing For Project Funding
Arriving at successful project financing is not an easily achieved task in today’s banking environment. Companies have gone away from traditional institutional financing in search of other more reliable channels of funds. This is where the advent of using bank instruments as a direct source of creating capital for project finance has opened up.
While it is true that a financial instrument is used for credit enhancement such as in the complicated structured financing employing collateralized debt; bank instruments can be used in a much more simplified fashion to unleash the power of bank credit lines needed to complete project finance.
Most any bank instrument with cash backed value can be monetized to provide the necessary collateral and security a bank lender needs when making a loan. So long as the underlying assets of the instrument is indeed cash or cash equivalent, and the cash asset and the bank issuing the instrument is rated high enough to achieve comfort, many different types of financial instruments can be used for financing.
It is important to stay away from financial assets that are given value by complicated credit valuations with multiple tiers of debt securitization such as mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, and securities and bonds backed by corporate debt and other over-valued assets outside of cash backed assets or cash equivalent assets. These types of instruments used in complex investment derivatives helped plunged the financial world into disarray over the last decade, a mess which will take another decade at least to recover from.
Cash backed assets, such as those in the form of bank guarantees, letters of credit, standby letters, certificates of deposit, cash collateral accounts, and other more easy to understand financial assets make financing simple and straight forward. When these types of instruments are used as primary or secondary collateral in connection with a viable project, bankers have an easier time making loans for project financing.
However, if you are not a tycoon big name client with multiple lines of credit and long-standing financial history with top-tier banks most companies and individuals can forget making an attempt to acquire loans of the great magnitude needed for major developments and projects. This is where financial partners with credible financial services companies become important to companies on Main Street.
While the ability to issue top-tier bank instruments as collateral for financing is a crucial piece of the financing process, this does not preclude the importance of ensuring you have solid relationships with lending institutions that can ensure the safekeeping and ultimate return of the bank instrument. This means one must be able to provide a solid bank undertaking, which strengthens the trust and confidence of the investors and asset holders involved to know the lending process will not put the instrument and their cash assets in jeopardy should a default occur.
If you feel you have everything it takes to get financing, but only lack the right cash-backed security and guarantees necessary, seek a competent financial services company to help complete the cycle with you.
Secondary Markets Building a Unique Investment Landscape
Owing to different market conditions, more and more investors are embracing commercial real estate’s secondary markets.
But what are the existing market conditions? And how are they influencing today’s investors to make the shift to these markets for expanding their commercial real estate portfolio?
Understanding the present market conditions
Commercial real estate has secondary markets that are characterized by:
- The potential for having stable national economic trends
- The improved risk-taking ability of buyers
- A yawning difference in yields across secondary and primary marketplaces
These factors are driving investors to set their sights on secondary markets for improving their returns.
Decoding real estate secondary markets
As the name suggests, these markets acquire the second spot in the hierarchy of making commercial realty investments.
But secondary markets bring in unique opportunities and risks.
The assumptions supporting the commercial real estate investment strategy in the coasts may not hold water for lenders who are operating in the areas with lower liquidity. That means one thing: secondary marketplaces may not be the most ideal business when done on a smaller scale.
The thing is that the difference between secondary and primary markets extends way beyond a simple tally of every area’s commercial real estate. And if someone is foraying into the world of such markets for the first time, they will not be able to make sense of different market participants, different properties, and links to the real economy.
Speaking of their issues, these markets present unique roadblocks related to property acquisitions, investors’ dispositions, and fund availability. (Generally, investors may face a tough time finding the right financing opportunities for initiating buying activities in secondary markets.)
Long-term prospects in secondary markets
Most investors are propelled toward these markets for commercial real estate.
Why?
Mostly, investors are motivated by a secondary market’s prospects for appreciation in the long run.
It is because some markets give high gains, provided that they meet some criteria.
For example, some markets may have a high concentration of skilled workers along with an exceptional track record of innovation. These markets rank at the top spot of the list of lucrative markets. Other than that, some supply-constrained markets can also provide high yields.
But just because a skilled workforce is driving long-term growth initiatives in any marketplace does not necessarily make it any less volatile. Ranging from the time of investment to asset selection, these marketplaces too have multiple factors that govern their liquidity models.
Like any other market, a secondary market will have its own unique risks as well. The investors who want to expand their portfolio by speculating in these markets have to factor in a variety of aspects.
First of all, they’ll have to consider the fact that the global economy is expanding and having an impact on the economies of different countries. Because of its synergic effects, the global economy is pushing itself away from financial crises at a steady pace.
On successfully analyzing these factors, investors must integrate their analyses into decoding how and when these external influencers will change a market’s performance patterns and risk-return tradeoffs.
Successfully analyzing the current economic landscape and its impact on secondary markets will drive policymakers, investors, and lenders in the right direction.
How To Use The Internet To Build Your Financial Network Marketing Business
You may be a financial marketer or looking to become one, none-the-less, there are a few upgrades you will need to make to your current marketing plan. There tend to be fewer financial network marketers using online strategies but that is beginning to change.
The reason is most likely that there are many compliance issues when it comes to marketing financial services to the public. But all you may really need to do is work with your legal department to get your email messages and social networking pages approved by your compliance department.
Many times you will find that they have a pre-approved set of email messages, letters and videos that are ready for you to send out to your market. The sooner you start using those, the further along you will be in the marketing game.
Next you will need to learn how to transfer your old method of marketing to new and more updated marketing concepts. Let’s review three major changes that you can use to make this happen.
1. Self Branding
The old concept: You would rarely find a financial network marketer who was branded as a financial professional on their first day. That used to take time. When you signed on to a financial network marketing company back in the day, you would simply jump from one career to being a part time financial strategist; all with no pre-marketing strategies.
Updated: Today you can brand yourself right out of the gate by first building your own web page on the Internet and by creating a social media presence. You then add a little content about who you are along with information about your new business. But instead of leading with your products, you should first lead in with who you are, not just what you sell. Information about your new business comes next.
2. Build Your Market
The old concept: In the old days, you would follow your company’s marketing system which would probably include writing down a top 100 list of people you know. Then you would narrow that list to the most qualified prospects. Next you’d begin calling those prospects on the phone to invite them to a business meeting or a one on one presentation trying painfully not to disclose too much information about the company.
Updated: Now you will take that same list, find each of them in social media and friend them. From there you can invite them to join your mailing list with an opt-in box. At this point, you can send them information about your new company on auto pilot.
3. Attracting Your Market
The old concept: In the past, there were all these scripts you needed to learn so that you could call your friends and family to come to a meeting, get them to schedule a time for you and your leader to come to their home to present your concepts.
Updated: Today you start by building a list of those who are already interested in what you do. You accomplish this by posting interesting content on your blog site, article sites, social media pages and video marketing pages. This content will then attract those who are looking for what you do. You can then follow up with a call and move them along to becoming a client or a business partner.
So now your page is built, and you are looking fine and professional right up front. Those who are attracted to you and what you do will automatically enter the gate through your email opt-in box. Inside they will find a series of automatic messages that will guide them gracefully to your products and services. Once they have shown interest, you can then give them a follow up call to close. Your prospects are typically very intrigued by this point and are happy to chat with you and even meet up to get to know you better.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Selling a Mortgage Note Vs Holding the Note
In today’s volatile economy, many note holders are seriously evaluating whether to sell their private mortgage or not. So what are the advantages and disadvantages? Let’s start with the disadvantages.
Disadvantages of Selling a Private Mortgage:
1. First and most obvious, once you sell your note your monthly income is gone forever.
2. If you had a significant gain on the sale of the home that you have spread over the life of the note, you may have to show all of the remaining gain once the note is sold. (Consult your tax adviser.)
3. You will take a discount on the remaining note balance due to the time value of money.
Advantages of Selling a Private Mortgage:
1. You receive a significant lump sum of cash, usually very quickly.
2. You can utilize this cash for lucrative business opportunities or just as a cushion for these tough economic times to ease anxieties.
3. You no longer are at risk of a default on the mortgage note and the hassles of having to foreclosure.
4. You no longer have to worry about whether the mortgagor has paid their property taxes or maintained the home.
5. You don’t have to keep monitoring the tax office to see whether the mortgagor has any new liens on the property from a second mortgage or federal or state taxes, etc.
6. Lastly, you no longer have to keep detailed records on the mortgagor’s payment history or report interest payments to the tax authorities.
Well there you have it, the pros and cons of selling a mortgage note. Good luck with your decision.
