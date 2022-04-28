Best Rated Homeowners Insurance Companies – How to Find Them

So you have heard the buzz around web 2.0 and everyone is telling you to use it to earn money from home and make your online business a thriving success. So how do we employ some Web 2.0 strategies to our marketing efforts to work for our business, lets discuss this further.

Before we start lets look at what is referred to as Web 2.0 technologies, yes this is another buzzword that silicon valley is big on. Technologies such as Blogs, RSS, AJAX and Wikis are all new pieces that make up Web 2.0, it a new take on communication online with a social angle involving a lot of collaboration, contribution and interactivity. Sites that take on this new approach to communicating and sharing online also have become part of this Web 2.0 space and definition such as digg, facebook, youtube, twitter etc.

1. Whilst the thought of embracing the buzz is exciting, create a plan of what you are trying to achieve from utilising this web 2.0 technology. So if you think of Facebook as an example then what is it you are trying to achieve by presenting your business on facebook. Being clear about your objectives will allow you decide the time and money that should be invested in this marketing aspect of your business. If your customer base doesn’t use the internet often then having a Facebook fan page is probably not ideal unless you are sourcing new prospects.

2. With the viral spread of content using Web 2.0 tools like Twitter, your content is up for larger scrutiny where your audience decides if your content is valuable or not. For that reason alone you have to be a harsher critic of your own content, make the content compelling enough that users distribute it virally on their own accord without the need for you asking them to do so. You content needs to be informative, keep the sale pitch out and maintain relevancy. People want to be entertained and learn something at the same time, so make a funny video while presenting a useful topic. Look at the Geico ads for creative inspiration I love that lizard he makes me laugh.

3. If you have never created a blog before then start off with using wordpress. Its a great way to see how people are expressing themselves online both personally along with big business. Aim to get your own hosted blog in the long run as this will no doubt become an asset down the line.

The main thing to remember when interacting with Web 2.0 sites online or the technology itself is that its all real, were people expect to engage with a real person and cultivate real relationships. So with that in mind evaluate how you use this technology with your marketing strategy to earn more money from home.