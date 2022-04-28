News
Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for an additional $33 billion for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs to aid Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.
Biden’s latest proposal — which the officials said was expected to last for five months — includes more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries. Also, $8.5 billion in economic aid to help keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government functioning and $3 billion for food and humanitarian programs to help civilians and other spending.
The assistance package, which now heads to Congress for consideration, would be more than twice as large as an initial $13.6 billion of defense and economic aid for Ukraine and Western allies that Congress enacted last month and is now almost exhausted. It was meant to signify that the U.S. is not tiring of helping to stave off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to expand his nation’s control of its neighbor, and perhaps beyond.
“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly,” Biden said. “It’s critical this funding gets approved and as quickly as possible.”
The request comes with the fighting, now in its ninth week, sharpening in eastern and southern parts of the country and international tensions growing as Russia cuts off gas supplies to two NATO allies, Poland and Bulgaria.
Biden promised that the U.S. would work to support its allies’ energy needs, saying, “We will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of the sanctions.”
Biden said the new package “begins the transition to longer-term security assistance” for Ukraine.
There is wide, bipartisan support in Congress for giving Ukraine all the help it needs to fight the Russians, and its eventual approval of assistance seems certain. But Biden and congressional Democrats also want lawmakers to approve billions more to battle the pandemic, and that along with a Republican push to entangle the measure with an extension of some Trump-era immigration restrictions leaves the proposal’s pathway to enactment unclear.
Biden also asked lawmakers to include an additional $22.5 billion for vaccines, treatments, testing and aid to other countries in continuing efforts to contain COVID-19, saying “we’re running out of supply for therapeutics.”
But that figure, which Biden also requested last month, seems aspirational at best. In a compromise with Republicans, Senate Democrats have already agreed to pare that figure to $10 billion, and reviving the higher amount would be at best an uphill fight.
Biden said he had no preference whether lawmakers combined the virus funding with the Ukraine package or split them up. “They can do it separately or together,” Biden said, “but we need them both.”
Biden also asked Congress for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs, , saying the U.S. was seizing luxury yachts and homes of “bad guys.”
He wants lawmakers to make it a criminal offense for a person to “knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government,” double the statute of limitations for foreign money laundering offenses to 10 years, and expand the definition of “racketeering” under U.S. law to include efforts to evade sanctions.
Biden also asked Congress to allow the federal government use the proceeds from selling the seized assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to help the people of Ukraine.
The remarks follow more threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warns of “lightning-fast” retaliation against any Western countries that intervene on Ukraine’s behalf. The fighting picked up pace after Russia suddenly cut off natural gas to two NATO nations, in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine ahead of the potentially pivotal battle in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.
Ukraine has urged its allies to send even more military equipment so it can continue its fight.
Biden’s new ask comes as he announced plans last week to send an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine. The military assistance package includes much-needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.
Biden said that the $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted.”
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
News
Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443.
The organization expects to have more than 33,000 fans at their 1,221st home game with fans on Friday.
When the Cardinals hit the 50 million mark on Friday, it will also set a new Major League record for the fewest dates needed to draw 50 million fans. The previous record was set by the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park from 2000 to 2015 with 1,259 dates.
There will be an on-field ceremony ahead of the first pitch Friday honoring this milestone.
“50 million fans at Busch Stadium in a little over 16 years is incredible,” Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said. “Not only does it reflect the success we’ve had on the field, but also the consistently great support we get from our fans every year. We are truly grateful for their passion and dedication to Cardinals baseball.”
Busch Stadium will become the 16th active MLB ballpark to welcome 50 million regular-season fans in its history.
News
Minnesota legislative leaders reach multi-billion dollar unemployment insurance, worker paycheck deal
Minnesota legislative leaders on Thursday, April 28, announced that they’d reached a tentative deal to roll back a tax hike on Minnesota business owners and to send out hero pay checks to front-line workers.
During a public discussion with MinnPost, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said they’d reached a deal to repay the federal government for the loan Minnesota took out to pay unemployment benefits during the pandemic and to repay the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
The move would prevent a payroll tax hike for Minnesota businesses and allow those who already paid the higher tax to get that excess back. And 667,000 front-line workers could stand to see up to $750 bonus checks under the compromise plan, the pair told MinnPost.
Each said they hoped to bring the bill to the Senate and House floor for a vote on Thursday and send them to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by Friday for his signature.
The agreement has been weeks in the making and Minnesota business owners are on the cusp of a hard deadline Saturday, April 30, to pay the extra tax because the state’s jobless fund has not yet been topped off. The GOP-led Senate in February approved the $2.7 billion plan to repay the unemployment fund but lagged on putting funds to front-line worker checks, meanwhile the DFL-controlled House passed $1 billion aimed at boosting front-line workers in March but waited until this week to approve the $2.7 billion repayment plan.
“We have a tentative agreement on the unemployment insurance, front-line workers,” Hortman said Thursday morning.
“We’ve been working really hard on it and we’re happy we reached a compromise agreement that’s good for the people of Minnesota,” Miller confirmed.
The agreement would also open up $190 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to be used by the governor to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while the remainder of the state’s portion will be up to the Legislature to spend. House Democrats jettisoned a proposal to allow hourly school workers to pull down unemployment insurance benefits as part of the negotiations but said they would continue pushing for that plan in a separate bill.
Check back later today for updates to this story.
News
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance’
SRINAGAR, Apr 28: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had quit the Government service in 2019 citing rising intolerance in the country and to float a political party, has rejoined the service, officials said on Thursday.
They said Shah Faesal’s resignation had not been accepted.
Faesal’s services have been kept at the disposal of the J-K’s general administration department, the officials said, adding “he is awaiting the orders of posting”.
Shah Faesal, who was the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir, had on Wednesday dropped hints about his return to the Government service.
In a series of tweets, he spoke about his idealism letting him down in 2019 when he resigned from the government service to join politics.
“8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,” he said.
“But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made. That life would give me another chance. A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest in believe,” he added.
Though Shah Faesal did not spell out what he meant by “another chance”, speculation has been rife here over the past one year that he might return to the government service either as an IAS officer or in some advisory role to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Just thought of sharing that life is beautiful. It is always worth giving ourselves another chance. Setbacks make us stronger. And there is an amazing world beyond the shadows of the past. I turn 39 next month. And I’m really excited to start all over again,” he tweeted.
There was an outpouring of support for the IAS topper from his friends and former civil services colleagues.
Shah Faesal, who had topped the UPSC examination in 2009, resigned from the service in January 2019.
He floated his own political party — Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement — in March that year and had plans to contest the assembly elections which were to be held.
He was arrested in the wake of the Abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories on August 5, 2019.
However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of making a coming back to the government service.
He has been an ardent supporter, on social media, of the present BJP Government’s policies. He has been often sharing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on his Twitter handle. (Daily excelsior)
The post Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine
Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today
Your 2020 Guide on How to Get the Most Out of Video Marketing
Minnesota legislative leaders reach multi-billion dollar unemployment insurance, worker paycheck deal
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
What is the Market Going To Do?
Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition Is a Smart Investment and Not Just a Vanity Project
Changes About GST: Still More To Do
YGG SEA Partners with Solana Ventures to Supercharge Game Development in SE Asia
Chatbot Use in Distance Teaching and Mobile Learning
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations