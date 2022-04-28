Finance
Boat & Vessel Title Insurance – Protecting Your Watercraft Investment
Just as real estate titles are subject to record errors, preexisting liens and other encumbrances, vessel and boat titles may have hidden problems which can pose a liability to new vessel owners. The best way for buyers of watercraft vessels, yachts and boats to protect themselves from these liabilities is to purchase title insurance. Agencies which provide this kind of insurance perform thorough investigations of title histories to ensure the vessel title is in “good opinion”. Vessel title insurance also ensures vessel owners financial protection in the event of a lawsuit or other financial losses due to complications with the title.
Why Do Watercraft Vessels Need Title Insurance?
There several types of problems which can occur on boat titles. Buyers of vessels are usually unaware that any of these problems exist – until they are slapped with an ownership lawsuit or fees associated with prior liens. Insurance agencies hire underwriters and title attorneys to investigate the title’s chain of ownership to uncover these problems – and resolve them – before the sale occurs.
Common problems associated with yacht and vessel titles include:
Fraud. Forged or fraudulent documents can occur at any point in ownership history. Vessel brokers or previous owners sometimes attempt to sell vessels under false titles, defrauding both the vessel mortgage lender and the new owner. In some rare cases, the mortgages in the vessel’s ownership history may be revealed as fraudulent. Additionally, watercrafts may be registered with both the US Coast Guard and the State, allowing vessels to carry more than one “valid” title. Multiple titles can precipitate multiple mortgages for which the vessel owner can be held responsible.
Ownership disputes. Even though a vessel owner carries a valid Certificate of Documentation and Federal boat registration, he or she may still be subject to ownership disputes. These documents do not have the ultimate authority to determine ownership; only the yacht or vessel’s underlying contract can determine ownership. If the vessel title’s underlying contract is drafted on fraudulent documents, the buyer’s ownership could be rendered void.
Preexisting mortgages or liens. The new owner of a watercraft is held responsible for any unpaid taxes, unresolved mortgages and unpaid contract work associated with a vessel’s title, even if he or she was not privy to them at the time of purchase.
Watercraft buyers may ask for a title opinion before finalizing the sale. While a good opinion provides some assurance against disputes, vessel title opinions and abstracts may not always be reliable. Erroneous records, improper documentation, fraud and human error can lead underwriters to draft faulty title opinions. The only way for the buyer of a yacht or boat to protect him or herself against these complications is to purchase vessel title insurance.
How Does Boat Title Insurance Protect Me?
In addition to performing a thorough investigation of the vessel’s ownership history before the sale is complete, title insurance companies provide financial compensation in the event of a lawsuit. Vessel title insurance typically covers the cost of legal defense against attacks on the vessel’s title; additionally, insurance will provide compensation for any financial or asset losses caused by a faulty title.
Finance
Getting A More Affordable Health Insurance Rate – These Will Help A Great Deal
There are things that will make a huge difference on your health insurance rate. However, most of them will require some form of adjustment, commitment and/or research on your part. If you are ready to do these, here are things that will help you save a great deal.
1. You will as well attract a more affordable health insurance rate if you have a healthy routine. The quality of your diet will sooner or later have an effect on your health insurance rate. Removing fats, cholesterol and high carb from your diet will make it easier for you to maintain the ideal weight, live a healthier life and, as a result, attract cheaper health insurance rates.
In the same way, you will be healthier and therefore have to see the doctor less if you are committed to exercise up to thirty minutes daily.
2. Even though you are advised against self-medication, there are situations where you shouldn’t visit a doctor. Clear examples are viral infections like flu for which your doctor can really do nothing. It’s generally known that doctors can’t do you much good if you have a viral infection.
If your doctor cannot do anything about a health condition then I think it is unwise to spend about $100 to see him or her. Other instances are minor bruises that just simple first aid will handle properly.
If you don’t know these simple things take out time to read books on them especially if you have little kids. There are many things that you can (and should) handle if you have invested the time to learn and also have a well-equipped first aid box.
However, if you don’t know what to do, go ahead visit your doctor. But, please, know your limits and be aware that there are situations you must refer to a doctor even if you know what to do. You are not permitted by law to attempt some things except you’re a certified medical practitioner even if you know what to do. Having the right balance is necessary in this and such matters. If you do this right you will pay less in health insurance and at the same time not endanger lives.
3. There are individuals who are not eligible for special health insurance for low-income earners and at the same time find it very difficult to pay for regular health insurance. If you’re among such individuals, you’ll benefit greatly if you get a discount medical card.
A discount medical card makes you eligible to use a network of doctors who are contracted to give card carriers health care services at a lower rate. This card is not managed by insurance companies.
It is as well a great alternative for individuals who may have a pre-existing health condition that will make them uninsurable with most health insurance schemes or make them get high health insurance premiums. No one is declined for any reason.
Just pay your monthly fee and you’ll have access to a network of doctors who will bill you less for their services.
4. This shouldn’t be a problem for most individuals but we’ll still have to talk about it…
Apart from the fact that you are putting your life in danger, using banned or unregistered drugs will increase you health insurance premium. And where the use of certain drugs is legally approved, misusing them will also make you spend more on health insurance rates.
Self medication should be avoided both for the serious implications to your health and health insurance rates.
5. Believe it or not, your driving culture can have a negative effect on your health insurance rate. Rough driving charges and other traffic offences can effectively add to your health insurance premium. An individual who drives roughly might make a health insurance claim soon as they are more likely to require medical attention.
You will reduce your health insurance rates if you cultivate a good habit behind wheels. Sports cars and super bikes will increase your premium since they make you a higher risk. The higher probability of an accident means you could be injured and need to make a health insurance claim.
As you do all the above, don’t forget to get and compare from five or more sites.
A quotes site could return quotes that show a range of $2,000 or more between the highest quote and the lowest. And, it will take you just about 25 minutes on the whole.(Make sure you give your correct details as you fill the questionnaires on each site. Giving wrong details will return misleading results).
You’ll then have to choose the best insurance quote for you from the list of quotes returned.
Finance
Long Term Health Care Options
As you grow older, housing may pose more and more of a concern, especially if your health is failing. If you are worried that you may not be able to take care of your basic needs as you age, such as cleaning, cooking, bathing and maintenance, then looking at your long term health care options is an important choice. Let’s start right away with your options.
In-Home Care
In-home health care is the best option for people who have a higher level of fitness, and want to remain as independent as possible throughout their later years. In this situation, home health care nurses may come and visit you daily, or every couple of days, to take care of your everyday medical needs. Also, a housekeeper may be utilized, as well as a personal health care attendant, who would be responsible for more of the day-to-day living help – such as a companion, driver, cook or the like. In-home health care is quite easy to locate; just contact a nurses’ association or look in the Yellow Pages.
Continuing Care
An intermediary between nursing homes and independent living, continuing care, or retirement communities, offer a wide variety of health benefits and services to their inhabitants. These communities are usually all-inclusive, where dwellers receive lodging, meals, social events, varying levels of health care, and sometimes other perks as well.
Entrance fees for these establishments can be quite high (ranging from $10,000 to over 300,000); added to their monthly fees (ranging from $800-4000), and this option can prove to be expensive health care. However, services are guaranteed for the remainder of your life if you choose this option, and if your health falters, you can always be moved to the nursing home portion of their health care facility.
Because of the all-inclusive nature of this kind of health care, you’ll want to read the fine print carefully in your contract. What are all of the recurring and one-time fees? What exactly is covered with those fees? What health care options are, and are not offered? Do you need to purchase extra health insurance to cover your specific care costs? Also don’t forget to check up with the Better Business Bureau about the status of the facility you are interested in; if you plan on living there the rest of your life, you may want to double check it’s reputation, too.
Nursing Homes
In a very simple sense, nursing homes will take care of your health care needs when you are no longer able to. This may be for a short period of time while you are recovering, or for a longer period of time as you age. Nursing homes are the whole meal deal of health care for the elderly or otherwise incapacitated. If this is an option that you think you may require, there are many things to discuss and consider when looking at your options. Does the home provide the type of care that you will require? Research the history of the nursing home; are there any black spots on their record? Talk to people who have lived there, have used their services, or who are still living there now, if at all possible. Get their viewpoint.
Finance
6 Cyber Security Tips to Help You Protect Your Insurance Website From Hacking
Cyber security threats are constantly changing. It is important to stay on top of emerging trends to keep your insurance agency website secure. A secure website not only protects your customers, it protects your brand. Here are the six top tips to help you keep your insurance website protected.
- Be Cautious When Creating Login Credentials
Giving someone access to the back-end of your website is sort of like giving someone a key to your business. Maintain caution when giving someone login access and always keep login access to the minimum amount of people necessary to keep your website up-to-date.
- Update Security Patches, Limit Password Attempts, Use Malware Protection Software
One of the most proactive ways you can keep would-be hackers at bay is to keep all aspects of your website’s code updated. When security patches, plugins, or dependency updates are released, install them as soon as possible. Hackers are constantly looking for exploits to popular coding methods. When an exploit is discovered it is typically patched by the code developers as quickly as possible. The sooner you update your code the sooner you remove a threat that’s accessible to thousands of hackers. And all insurance websites should use a malware detection and prevention solution and limit password attempts.
- Create a “We’ve been hacked” Response Plan
Even the best attempts at keeping your site from hacking can fall short. It is absolutely imperative you have a response plan. Audit logs, backups, and contact information for IT support should be included in your response plan.
- Collect Detailed Activity Logs
Make certain you have access to log reports on all back-end website functions, to help pinpoint issues when a breach occurs. Every login attempt, page adjustment, code adjustment, and plugin addition should be logged with user time stamps.
- Perform frequent backups and keep a copy of recent backup data off premises.
Backing up your website should be an integral part of your response plan, and some hosting providers offer daily backup services. How often you need to backup your website will depend on how often you update it. When your insurance agency backs up your site, save a copy of the backup off of your server in easily accessible cloud storage. If your host is hacked and the server’s contents are compromised, you will have an unaltered version stored out of the hands of hackers.
- Train Users on How to Stay Secure
Once you have your Cyber Security plan enabled, train all users on how to stay safe and prevent attacks. Educate users on how to generate very strong passwords and keep them safe by using a password manager, recognize email phishing scams, and how to encrypt emails that contain sensitive information. What’s a strong password? Today, use at least 10 characters, with alpha (including a cap), numeric (random not a sequential string), and special characters (exclamation, etc.). Many website platforms such as WordPress, will generate and/or measure the strength of your password.
To protect your website, start with the basics above, then determine if you have the expertise to continually stay abreast of potential cyber attacks. If not, consider outsourcing this initiative to a proficient web hosting and debeleopment company or insurance marketing agency.
