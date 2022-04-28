News
Bond set at $1M for boy accused of killing western Wisconsin girl
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A judge set a $1 million cash bond Wednesday for a 14-year-old boy prosecutors say fatally strangled and then sexually assaulted a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl.
The boy, who authorities say was known to the victim, Illiana “Lily” Peters, appeared in adult court in Chippewa County by video from a juvenile detention center and was identified only by his initials.
Judge Benjamin Lane agreed to Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell’s request for the high bond and ordered the defendant not to possess any weapons and avoid contact with minors, except for supervised visits with his siblings.
Lily’s body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt’s house located blocks away.
“Protection of (the) community also is necessary in this case given his statements regarding his intentions and his statements regarding that when he did get off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death — before he then sexually assaulted her,” Newell told the judge at the bond hearing.
The defense has argued for $100,000 cash bond.
Although the judge sealed the criminal complaint, Newell said after the hearing that three charges were filed against the boy, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm.
The judge set a May 5 status hearing in the case.
Kelm announced the arrest of the suspect Tuesday evening.
“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” Kelm said.
Earlier Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the home of Lily’s aunt and the last place the girl was seen before she disappeared. Kelm said the search warrant was for “information tied to the killing.”
Police from local, state and federal agencies have been working 24 hours a day since the girl was reported missing, Kelm said, thanking the many law enforcement agencies and neighboring police departments that have been assisting.
Kelm also thanked the community for more than 200 tips that were provided to law enforcement and were “critical” to the investigation.
Residents dressed in purple to honor Lily, and purple balloons and “Justice for Lily” banners could be seen around the community of about 13,000. People left drawings, flowers, candles and stuffed animals at Lily’s elementary school and on a downtown bridge.
Chelsea Torgerson kept her daughter home from school Tuesday.
“Just for my own peace of mind, I wanted to keep her home,” Torgerson told the Star Tribune. “I know these things happen in the world every day, but this is just so close.”
Torgerson’s daughter, 8-year-old Ava Johnson, attends Parkview Elementary School — the same school where Lily was a fourth-grader.
“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Torgerson said.
Chippewa Falls is approximately 100 miles east of the Twin Cities.
News
Teens charged with murder after cab driver’s body found at a high school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several teens are facing murder charges after a cab driver was killed during a robbery on Sunday. His body was found in the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot.
St. Louis County Police say that the suspects got into a cab driven by Dewight Price, 54, Sunday. They pulled out their guns during the ride and threatened to shoot him unless he handed over his cash. Price gave them the money and then attempted to run away. That is when the suspects shot him to death.
Police were called to a report of a shooting at Hazelwood Central High School at around 6:30 am Sunday. They found Price’s body with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coron Dees, 19, Jeremiah Allen, 18, and Tywon Harris, 18 all face second-degree murder charges. They are all being held without bond.
A fourth 17-year-old suspect is also in custody. The juvenile case has been referred to the St. Louis County Family Court.
News
Omar Kelly: Robert Hunt looks to build on impressive second season and thrive in Dolphins’ new blocking scheme
There’s no way to pretend we didn’t see the athleticism Robert Hunt put on display last season.
In one play during a Week 10 nationally televised 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder caught the everyone’s attention when he grabbed a screen pass and rumbled downfield before acrobatically diving into the end zone for what would have been a 7-yard touchdown reception — if he had been an eligible receiver.
While the play resulted in a penalty, the nation couldn’t stop talking — or tweeting — about the dazzling display of athleticism from the Dolphins big man, who went viral on social media.
It was that exact athleticism, the fancy footwork and cat-like quickness of a 330-plus pounder, that made the Dolphins select the Louisiana Lafayette standout in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and eventually made him a rookie starter.
Fast forward to his third season, and Miami’s new coaches are hopeful that Hunt’s athleticism will allow him to thrive in the wide-zone running scheme they are installing, which puts a premium on athletic offensive linemen.
“I’m pretty athletic man. I don’t want to boost myself up too much, but I’m pretty athletic,” Hunt said Wednesday, at the conclusion of the Dolphins fourth week of their offseason workout program. “I can do any scheme. I can do power, outside zone, inside zone. Whatever you need me to do.”
According to Hunt, that could mean playing right guard, the spot he started 17 games at last season, or right tackle, the spot he started 11 games at in 2020.
From his standpoint, he’s working and learning how to play both positions because nothing has been decided yet regarding the starting five, and where everyone fits in. Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, the newcomers added as free agents this offseason, are likely penciled in as the starters on the left side, and Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones are vying to determine who starts on the right side of the line.
At this point it’s anyone’s guess who fits where, and who excels in this wide-zone scheme, which focuses on moving the defensive line left and right to create cut-back running lanes for the tailbacks.
But it’s clear that Hunt’s experience, athleticism, and the fact he was the top performer on last year’s struggling Dolphins offensive line, puts him on solid footing for a prominent role.
It doesn’t hurt that this organization believes in Hunt’s upside, and plans to invest in his future because of all the intangibles he brings to the team.
That’s part of the reason the Dolphins targeted him in that 2020 draft, selecting him 39th overall, ahead of NFL standouts like Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor, Steelers receiver Chase Claypool and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Assistant general manager Marvin Allen told the Dolphins Drive Time podcast earlier this spring that Hunt was a player Miami’s scouting staff targeted because of his personality, and physical traits.
“I fell in love with the person. A guy this big, and that athletic. Everybody sees it,” Allen said. “He was so dominant, and he was that athletic. People got a chance to see a glimpse of the athleticism on the touchdown that wasn’t. It shows his athleticism and power. He’s just a great person. We can build with guys like that.”
Especially if he continues to improve his technique, and gets in better physical condition, which is necessary from a stamina standpoint because of all the running and movement Miami will be doing.
“We all know who Mike McDaniel is. We all know where he comes from, the 49ers. We know exactly what we’re doing out there,” Hunt said, referring to San Francisco’s old school, run-heavy approach to football under McDaniel, who was the team’s run-game coordinator for three seasons before spending last season as the offensive coordinator.
“I’m excited about the scheme and everything we’re going to do.”
His reasoning?
“I get to run off the ball. I like that. I like being physical. I like playing [physical] football,” said Hunt, whose unit paved the way for Miami to average 3.5 yards per carry, which ranked 29th in the NFL last season. “That’s what [this scheme] gives us a chance to do. … I’m trying to run off the ball. I’m trying to be better than I was last year and the year before. I’m excited for that.”
News
