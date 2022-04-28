Connect with us

Blockchain

Brazil Finally Passes Its Crypto and BTC Regulatory Bills!

Published

1 min ago

on

Brazil Finally Passes Its Crypto and BTC Regulatory Bills!
Editors News
  • Brazil apsses crypto and BTC regulatory bills. 
  • Will be implemented by the end of 2022.
  • Possibilities to make BTC as legal tender, high.

Brazil, has been into various rumors and talks constantly when it comes to its crypto industry. True to the fact, Brazil is indeed one of the most highly active crypto users around the world. In spite of this, the nation’s decisions on crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) have been going on since last year. 

However, finally, the bill in regards with all sorts of regulations and overall framework for both crypto and BTC has been passed to the senate. The news was officially confirmed and is out upon the local news sources and newspapers of the country. 

Brazil’s Crypto and BTC Bill Passing

Taking the whole South American continent into consideration, Brazil ranks the top with the high end crypto users. In such terms, expectations were high for the nation to put out its crypto regulatory frameworks officially. 

Though delayed, the bill has been finally passed to the senate. For the complete passing of the bill and into action, the bill has to be first accepted, approved and acknowledged by the Chamber of Deputies, which is actually the lower congress boards together. 

Furthermore, once passed by the Chamber of Deputies, the bill has to be signed by the President of the nation, Jair Bolsonaro. In spite of all this, the bill is expected to be into complete implementation by the end of 2022. 

Also, once the bill gets passed, Brazil’s economy will become the leading in the South American continent. On the other hand, as revealed and predicted by Nayib Bukele, the possibilities for Brazil to adopt BTC as one of its legal tender are indeed high. 

Blockchain

Bitcoin Falls Below $38,000 As Tech Stocks Sell-off

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Bitcoin
The price of Bitcoin fell below $38,000 on April 26 as tech-related stocks were some of the hardest-hit assets. As a result, traders were cautious to see if Bitcoin could hold its “macro-level support” zone.

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter news created hype in the crypto industry on April 25. Bitcoin and many other altcoins had responded to this, especially Dogecoin, which saw an impressive surge in price.

Related Reading | Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying

As the hype surrounding Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter faded, the cryptocurrency market and wider global financial markets fell under pressure on April 26. This caused people to become concerned about the state of the global economy again.

The recent fall in cryptocurrency prices was matched by the sharp losses sustained among tech stocks. On April 26, tech-related stock asset Nasdaq lost 4% of its value, hitting a new low of 2022. 

According to TradingView, Bitcoin (BTC) held support at $40,500 through the early trading hours on April 26. However, in afternoon trading, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 6.21% to hit a low of $38,009.

Bitcoin moves upward after touching the $38,000 level | Source: BTC/USD chart from Tradingview.com

The decline on April 26 is the continuation of the weakness of financial markets. The stock market has been on a decline this month. The S&P 500 is down 7%. The Nasdaq declined 11%, and the Dow is nursing a 3% loss.

The downturn in Faang Stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) has dragged the wider market down. The recent 35% reduction in the price of Netflix on April 20 highlighted a major problem with the “strong markets” statement.

Bitcoin May Test Macro Range Low

Bitcoin’s price drop on April 26 has made some analysts think that we are headed for a bottom in the market, but not everyone agrees. For example, crypto analyst Rekt Capital says that the price may test a significant support zone.

Rekt Capital tweeted;

BTC is right back at the long-standing macro Higher Low support.

Additionally, the analyst says that Bitcoin is still trading within the range it has been stuck in since the beginning of the year. Therefore, there is still a lot of support in the lower $30,000 range.

Related Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout

The DXY, a measure of the US dollar’s performance against other global currencies, is currently at its highest price in two years. This indicates that the US dollar is doing well compared to other global currencies.

 A crypto analyst Miles J Creative said in a tweet;

Dollar coming into the danger zone. To the moon or goblin town?

The market’s future depends on how the dollar performs in the future. In addition, the dollar will be affected by inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the global conflict in Europe.

Bitcoin is currently trading above $39,000 with a $746 billion market cap. Overall, crypto market capital is $1.79 trillion.

 

                   Featured image from Pixabay, the chart from tradingview.com

Blockchain

Nirmala Sitharaman's Fast Yet Clear Crypto Views For India!

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Nirmala Sitharaman's Fast Yet Clear Crypto Views For India!
  • Nirmala Sitharaman is confident with crypto in India. 
  • Points out various negative impacts of crypto too.
  • India to launch its own CBDC in 2023.

Being one of the world’s largest crypto users in the country, India has a lot to play with the entire crypto industry. The prominent role India plays decides and ought to impact the entire crypto and blockchain ecosystem. 

In such terms, whatsoever, decision’s the nation takes in regards with cryptocurrency has to be seriously looked upon and followed. In such terms, the Finance MInister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman has been in talks of crypto for the last two years. Currently, the nation has either legalized crypto completely nor imposed a ban on them.

This current state cannot continue forever, and India has to take upon a decision soon. And so, all the processes with regards to cryptocurrency are taking place hastily. On the other hand, Nirmala Sitharaman, who’s currently on her week-long tour in the U.S, had a storm session with students from Stanford University, upon which she put out her views and future crypto plans for India.

India’s Crypto Plans

Accordingly, the Finance MInister of India states that crypto indeed plays a major role in the current world, and could not be left out. At the same time owing to the major users of crypto being from India, the nation has to take certain clear and distinctive decisions upon the subject.

Moreover, the Finance Minister states that India will not get into any decisions hastily when it comes sto crypto and that they will be analyzing clearly all the merits and demerits. In addition, she utters that the Indian government is indeed supporting and encouraging by all means all the technology that revolves around the crypto industry, especially the blockchain. 

However, she states that there are extreme concerns with high possibilities of money laundering and frauds, which has to be regulated and devised properly. Though it’s delayed, this is the major reason for the delays, the MInister states. 

Besides, not to forget the fact that Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a hefty 30% tax on all sorts of crypto transactions, and which is currently in implementation since April, 2022. Also, she revealed that the Reserve Bank of India will be soon coming up with its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) by the year 2023. 

Blockchain

Bitcoin Market Stays Fearful For Third Straight Week

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Data shows the Bitcoin fear and greed index has continued to display low values for the third straight week as the market remains fearful.

Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Currently Points At “Fear”

According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC market has now remained fearful for the 3rd consecutive week.

The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us what the general sentiment among investors in the Bitcoin market currently is.

The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from one to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values above fifty signify that the market is greedy right now

On the other hand, indicator values below the cutoff show that the market sentiment is that of fear at the moment.

End values of above 75 and below 25 represent investor sentiments of extreme greed and extreme fear, respectively.

Historically, tops have tended to form during periods of extreme greed, while bottoms have formed during extreme fear.

Because of this, some investors believe that it’s best to buy during the former, while the latter periods are best for selling.

Related Reading | Glassnode Data Shows A Bullish Bitcoin Crossover Has Recently Occurred

Contrarian investing is a trading technique that uses this idea. This famous quote from Warren Buffet encapsulates the philosophy: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin fear and greed index over the past year:

The BTC market seems to be fearful at the moment | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 16, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin fear and greed index is currently showing a value of 27, corresponding to a sentiment of fear.

This value is right on the edge of extreme fear, and the market has stayed around this value for the past few weeks. During that period, the indicator’s value has also had some dips to extreme fear.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 600-Day MA Starts To Break Down

The reason behind this trend may be the fact that BTC has been stuck in consolidation for a while now, showing no real movement.

The report suggests that investors seem to be anxiously waiting for Bitcoin to make a move before they take any action.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $39k, down 7% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the price of the crypto has plunged down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
