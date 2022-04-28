Blockchain
Cardalonia Revolutionizes the P2E Blockchain-based Metaverse Gaming Sector
While blockchain has many fantastic use cases, the gaming sector seems to make the most out of it. It transforms the whole gaming industry when paired with the advantages of NFTs, P2E, and the Metaverse.
For the Metaverse established on the Cardano Blockchain, a play-to-earn game called the Cardalonia has gained a lot of attention in the last few weeks because of its novelty, usability, dedicated team, and other aspects. It is different from previous initiatives because it aims to create a decentralized form of the crowd economy. To make use of the cheap gas prices for minting or trading assets, the sub-second transaction speeds, and all with user-maintained custody, Cardalonia is a decentralized strategy game powered by NFTs developed on the Cardano Blockchain.
To further enhance the utility and efficiency of NFTs, Cardalonia creates the world’s first operational interactive NFT system. Medieval Avatars come to life in 3D holographic shading methods never previously seen in the industry. In addition, rare in-game assets may be collected, traded, fought for, and earned in Cardalonia.
Cardalonia will be a virtual space where anybody may produce Value (Assets), join a clan, buy land, and exchange their products in the Metaverse. Land and space will be scarce in the Cardalonia Metaverse since they are non-fungible and one-of-a-kind digital assets. A player’s land may be leased to other developers who can construct on it and display their assets. They can then sell or purchase their creations.
The Cardalonia Metaverse accepts its native utility token $LONIA for transactions. The $LONIA token will facilitate all Cardalonia ecosystem transactions. $LONIA token holders and stakers get several advantages from doing so.
Notably, there will be 100,000,000 LONIA tokens with a strong lock policy, which means the supply is set, and no further tokens will be created.
Fourteen percent of the Tokens are given to the Cardalonia Development team, and 6 percent are put aside for marketing and partnership reasons. The Lonia supply has been laid out to distribute 20% of the overall supply as staking incentives. In three rounds, the public will be able to purchase half of the entire quantity of LONIA tokens. With the seed sale price being 1 ADA = 14 Lonia tokens.
Users may join Cardalonia’s $LONIA Token Seed Sale at https://cardalonia.io/buy/.
About Cardalonia:
Creators on the Cardano blockchain established Cardalonia, a decentralized play to earn a metaverse built on top of Cardano for participants. As such, Cardalonia is a virtual world where one can develop, own and sell their virtual gaming experience on the Cardano blockchain.
Introducing: The Real Web 3.0
Are we finally on the verge of upgrading our internet infrastructure to its long-awaited next generation, known as Web 3.0? The first version of the Internet consisted of read-only, static websites, whereas Web 2.0 introduced the opportunity to engage with, and create content, enabling activities such as social networking, online banking and shopping. But it has serious flaws around security, privacy, and censorship. On top of that, the dominance of tech giants has only contributed to the further exploitation of users.
Web 3.0 is changing this by defining new standards for the Internet using blockchain technology. And while many “web3” projects are still critically relying on centralized services, such as centralized domains, cloud storage, and browser extensions (deserving to be called Web 2.5 instead), there is one startup, Point Labs, which is pushing for a radical decentralization of all main internet components, finally coming close to fulfilling the complete definition of a real Web 3.0.
What is Point Network?
Point Network is a software suite, consisting of blockchain-based peer-to-peer network Point Chain, a locally running node called Point Core, and a decentralized browser called Point Browser, providing all that is needed to enjoy the full Web 3.0 experience. Instead of centralized domains, that can be taken away by ICANN and the U.S. government at any moment, it features decentralized domains, living on the blockchain. Instead of relying on cloud storage, everything on this new internet has to come only from Arweave, which is a decentralized storage network, thus providing data integrity and censorship resistance for websites and dApps. Powering this economically is POINT, a utility token designed mainly for micropayments to storage providers and validators for the usage of the decentralized internet.
In the current crypto-sphere, users are forced to deal with a lack of standards, configuring and maintaining a patchwork of diverse blockchains and dApps, each with its implementation of common parts. Standards like ERC-20 and Metamask API have helped a little; however, Point Network aims to solve all of these challenges using a special Web 3.0 browser called Point Browser, and a locally running node software Point Core.
As a result, a web3 user only has to log in to Point Browser with one seed phrase to immediately be allowed to access decentralized websites and dApps on Point, Ethereum, Solana and other chains, or even send Bitcoin and Bitcoin Lightning transactions.
Creating More Opportunities
Once the main infrastructure for a real Web3 is created and operational (and the company have already launched a public alpha with a growing userbase), it opens up a world of possibilities for web3 dApps. For instance, when the Point Labs recently released their roadmap (which, unlike other crypto projects, is not merely a few points on a timeline, but a whole Trello-shaped website), it became clear that they are working on Point Social, a decentralized censorship-resistant social network with transparent algorithms, and Point Mail, end-to-end encrypted decentralized email service supposed to surpass Protonmail in terms of privacy.
However, it also becomes clear that one team, no matter the funding and the popularity, wouldn’t be able to quickly build all of the decentralized successors of Youtube, Reddit, Github, Google Drive, and so on. This is why, instead of trying to take all the Web3 pie pieces for themselves, Point Labs would be raising one last private mega-round in May before the public launch, which could help fund and support with grants several startups in parallel, building the necessary Web3 apps on Point. This means that this is the prime time for the next Steve Jobses, Larrys and Sergeys, and Jack Mas to claim a stake in the terra-incognita of Web3.
How soon can we enjoy real Web3?
Recreating the internet from scratch with enforced decentralization on every level is no small feat and requires a lot of research, engineering and testing. There is already a public alpha of Point Network, with which anyone wishing to become an early adopter can explore the network and a Telegram group where they can enroll as an alpha tester to get some USDC for providing feedback.
Point Network is still in its early days and hasn’t yet morphed into its final form, just like the internet of the 90s couldn’t have possibly prepared us for the unimaginable possibilities which would come decades later. However, this is enough for curious minds to get a taste of what a real Web3 could be like, and take part in molding its early history, by sharing feedback and discussing ideas within the community, contributing to Web3 becoming a successful reality sooner.
TUSD-am3CRV Pool Launches on Curve (Polygon) with the Gauge Feature
Singapore, Singapore / April 27 / – The TUSD-am3CRV pool has launched on Curve’s Polygon network with the gauge feature – which only seven pools on Curve’s Polygon network have – to distribute CRV rewards on April 1. The TUSD-am3CRV pool is supported on Curve’s Ethereum network as well.
As an automated market maker in DeFi that offers stablecoin swap services, Curve’s total value locked (TVL) has hit $20.45 billion, ranking first among all decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Compared with other trading protocols, Curve offers more carefully chosen trading pairs featuring exceptionally low slippage and handling fees for better liquidity. Swap fees paid by traders also fund liquidity provider (LP) rewards.
In addition, Curve’s gauge system is a focal point of many liquidity pools. LPs of pools with gauges can get a share of the handling fees collected and receive additional CRV distribution.
This is not the first time TUSD has integrated with protocols on Polygon. Last November, TUSD launched on Balancer Polygon with a stablecoin pool to offer TUSD and BAL distributions to liquidity providers. The TVL of this pool was $116.9 million. TrueUSD on Polygon has over 31,600 transfers, and the entire supply exceeds 25.61 M TUSD.
The relationship between TUSD and Curve is long-standing. In the Ethereum ecosystem, the TVL in the TUSD-3CRV pool amounted to $80 million, higher than that of most other pools. Many leading applications have deployed their Polygon version due to Polygon’s high compatibility with Ethereum, its advantages in performance and cost, and the frequent small transactions.
The adoption of this proposal showcases the community’s recognition of TUSD’s value and marks a significant step forward on TUSD’s journey of multi-chain deployment. In response, some community members commented that stablecoins are pivotal to DeFi, and more quality stablecoins like TUSD are needed for lending protocols and DEXs to diversify their markets.
“As a crypto asset with low volatility, TUSD boosts the transparency and stability of various ecosystems and diversifies high-yield investment options for TUSD holders through partnerships with financial institutions, including exchanges and banks,” Annabel, Marketing and BD Director of TUSD, said.
TUSD is currently live on major public chains such as Ethereum, TRON, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Polygon. TUSD will build itself into a multi-dimensional, secure, and convenient digital asset bridge to narrow the gap between the digital and the physical worlds.
About TUSD
TrueUSD (TUSD) is the first independently-verified digital asset pegged 1-for-1 to US Dollars. This stablecoin uses multiple banks, escrow accounts, and third-party attestations to reduce counterparty risk, provide transparency, and prevent fraud.
TUSD offers liquidity on dozens of leading exchanges, DeFi protocols and is supported by major OTC desks. TUSD also supports nearly instant minting and redemption speeds through the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) and PrimeX by PrimeTrust.
Annabel G
Marketing & BD Director of TrueUSD
Email: [email protected]
DIA’s Open-Source Oracles Live on Evmos Mainnet
The open-source oracle platform for Web3, DIA announced today its entry into the newly launched Evmos ecosystem by making its data infrastructure available on its mainnet network. This new integration will be crucial to protocols operating on Evmos to develop DeFi use cases such as stablecoins, lending and borrowing, DEXs and more.
With its Mainnet live since April 26, Evmos is an application-agnostic chain built with the Cosmos network, interoperable with Ethereum environments thanks to its Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility. This allows developers to access all Ethereum tools and features while still benefiting from the network’s Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. As Evmos is built on top of the Cosmos SDK, it can also interact and exchange value with the rest of the Cosmos Ecosystem.
It is well known the importance and necessity of blockchain oracles to fuel DeFi applications.
Oracles, as bridges between off-chain and on-chain systems, are the third-party software in charge of feeding smart contracts with real-time data to execute their underlying transactions. Through this integration, DIA is enabling developers on Evmos to have access to data feeds for 6.000+ cryptocurrency assets to build dApps.
To provide such a large data offering, unlike other Web3 oracle providers, DIA sources data directly from CEXs and DEXs at a very granular level. This enables DIA to create oracles for any asset that is available on centralised and decentralised markets. Additionally, this multi-source and granular approach allows DIA to create very robust and resilient oracles while providing full transparency.
Evmos is the latest blockchain network that DIA has integrated with and joins a list of 20+ blockchains DIA is available on, including Fantom, Arbitrum, Solana, Polkadot, Metis and NEAR, among others.
