News
Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443.
The organization expects to have more than 33,000 fans at their 1,221st home game with fans on Friday.
When the Cardinals hit the 50 million mark on Friday, it will also set a new Major League record for the fewest dates needed to draw 50 million fans. The previous record was set by the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park from 2000 to 2015 with 1,259 dates.
There will be an on-field ceremony ahead of the first pitch Friday honoring this milestone.
“50 million fans at Busch Stadium in a little over 16 years is incredible,” Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said. “Not only does it reflect the success we’ve had on the field, but also the consistently great support we get from our fans every year. We are truly grateful for their passion and dedication to Cardinals baseball.”
Busch Stadium will become the 16th active MLB ballpark to welcome 50 million regular-season fans in its history.
News
Minnesota legislative leaders reach multi-billion dollar unemployment insurance, worker paycheck deal
Minnesota legislative leaders on Thursday, April 28, announced that they’d reached a tentative deal to roll back a tax hike on Minnesota business owners and to send out hero pay checks to front-line workers.
During a public discussion with MinnPost, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said they’d reached a deal to repay the federal government for the loan Minnesota took out to pay unemployment benefits during the pandemic and to repay the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
The move would prevent a payroll tax hike for Minnesota businesses and allow those who already paid the higher tax to get that excess back. And 667,000 front-line workers could stand to see up to $750 bonus checks under the compromise plan, the pair told MinnPost.
Each said they hoped to bring the bill to the Senate and House floor for a vote on Thursday and send them to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by Friday for his signature.
The agreement has been weeks in the making and Minnesota business owners are on the cusp of a hard deadline Saturday, April 30, to pay the extra tax because the state’s jobless fund has not yet been topped off. The GOP-led Senate in February approved the $2.7 billion plan to repay the unemployment fund but lagged on putting funds to front-line worker checks, meanwhile the DFL-controlled House passed $1 billion aimed at boosting front-line workers in March but waited until this week to approve the $2.7 billion repayment plan.
“We have a tentative agreement on the unemployment insurance, front-line workers,” Hortman said Thursday morning.
“We’ve been working really hard on it and we’re happy we reached a compromise agreement that’s good for the people of Minnesota,” Miller confirmed.
The agreement would also open up $190 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to be used by the governor to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while the remainder of the state’s portion will be up to the Legislature to spend. House Democrats jettisoned a proposal to allow hourly school workers to pull down unemployment insurance benefits as part of the negotiations but said they would continue pushing for that plan in a separate bill.
Check back later today for updates to this story.
News
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance’
SRINAGAR, Apr 28: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had quit the Government service in 2019 citing rising intolerance in the country and to float a political party, has rejoined the service, officials said on Thursday.
They said Shah Faesal’s resignation had not been accepted.
Faesal’s services have been kept at the disposal of the J-K’s general administration department, the officials said, adding “he is awaiting the orders of posting”.
Shah Faesal, who was the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir, had on Wednesday dropped hints about his return to the Government service.
In a series of tweets, he spoke about his idealism letting him down in 2019 when he resigned from the government service to join politics.
“8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,” he said.
“But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made. That life would give me another chance. A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest in believe,” he added.
Though Shah Faesal did not spell out what he meant by “another chance”, speculation has been rife here over the past one year that he might return to the government service either as an IAS officer or in some advisory role to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Just thought of sharing that life is beautiful. It is always worth giving ourselves another chance. Setbacks make us stronger. And there is an amazing world beyond the shadows of the past. I turn 39 next month. And I’m really excited to start all over again,” he tweeted.
There was an outpouring of support for the IAS topper from his friends and former civil services colleagues.
Shah Faesal, who had topped the UPSC examination in 2009, resigned from the service in January 2019.
He floated his own political party — Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement — in March that year and had plans to contest the assembly elections which were to be held.
He was arrested in the wake of the Abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories on August 5, 2019.
However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of making a coming back to the government service.
He has been an ardent supporter, on social media, of the present BJP Government’s policies. He has been often sharing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on his Twitter handle. (Daily excelsior)
The post Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition Is a Smart Investment and Not Just a Vanity Project
In November 2021, Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll in November 2021 asking his 80 million followers whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, about $20 billion worth. At the time, Michael Burry, the hedge fund investor best known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis and inspiring the bestseller The Big Short, suggested the Tesla CEO wasn’t selling his company’s shares because he needed cash to pay tax bills like he claimed. Rather, Burry theorized, he just wanted to reap some profit from Tesla stock while it was still trading at an absurdly high valuation.
Could that be what he is doing with the acquisition of Twitter?
The Tesla CEO struck a deal with Twitter’s board on April 25 to buy the social media company for $44 billion in cash. According to the financing plan Musk had laid out earlier, he will have to sell $21 billion worth of Tesla shares to fund the purchase. Assuming the deal actually happens (and there are doubts), he plans to borrow the rest from investment banks and put up more Tesla shares as collateral.
That out-of-pocket portion is roughly 10 percent of Musk’s ownership in Tesla. In theory, he could have found the money elsewhere, such as his other highly valuable company, SpaceX, estimated to be worth more than $100 billion. (Musk owns 47 percent of SpaceX, according to the company’s Federal Communications Commission disclosure.)
But Tesla is a much more obvious choice, both because its shares are publicly traded and therefore liquid and because Musk’s ownership is massive.
Musk’s fortune is valued at $250 billion by Bloomberg. Nearly 85 percent of that is tied to Tesla stock and options. The rest is spread across his stakes in SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, Twitter, and other assets, per Bloomberg’s calculation.
Tesla stock is incredibly overvalued compared to its peers
However, Tesla stock is notoriously overvalued. Between 2020 and 2021, its share price skyrocketed nearly 14-fold without proportionate earnings data to justify the surge. As of this week, the electric carmaker has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 136. P/E ratio measures a company’s current share price relative to its actual earnings per share. The average P/E ratio of S&P 500 companies is 16. Other automakers, Tesla’s peer group, tend to have even lower P/E ratios: General Motors’ current ratio is 6.4, and Ford’s is 3.4.
Meanwhile, Twitter’s stock price has barely changed since the company’s trading debut in 2013, and Musk believes it has “tremendous potential” to grow. So, from both a business and investment perspective, it seems a smart move to free up some cash from an overvalued company and put it into an undervalued one.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r !function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r In fact, Musk had begun diversifying his fortune away from Tesla (without losing his controlling position in the company) before ever laying eyes on Twitter. In the last two months of 2021, he unloaded roughly $20 billion worth of Tesla shares. After paying a gigantic $11 billion tax bill related to exercising stock options, he allocated about $3 billion to buying 9.2 percent of Twitter, he disclosed on April 4. It’s no secret that even Musk himself thinks Tesla stock is a bit overblown. “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion],” he tweeted in May 2020 after the carmaker’s share price soared on strong quarterly results. Seven months later, Musk told Tesla employees in an internal letter, “Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability. But if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!” Tesla share price has nearly doubled since then.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r In fact, Musk had begun diversifying his fortune away from Tesla (without losing his controlling position in the company) before ever laying eyes on Twitter. In the last two months of 2021, he unloaded roughly $20 billion worth of Tesla shares. After paying a gigantic $11 billion tax bill related to exercising stock options, he allocated about $3 billion to buying 9.2 percent of Twitter, he disclosed on April 4. It’s no secret that even Musk himself thinks Tesla stock is a bit overblown. “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion],” he tweeted in May 2020 after the carmaker’s share price soared on strong quarterly results. Seven months later, Musk told Tesla employees in an internal letter, “Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability. But if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!” Tesla share price has nearly doubled since then.
In fact, Musk had begun diversifying his fortune away from Tesla (without losing his controlling position in the company) before ever laying eyes on Twitter. In the last two months of 2021, he unloaded roughly $20 billion worth of Tesla shares. After paying a gigantic $11 billion tax bill related to exercising stock options, he allocated about $3 billion to buying 9.2 percent of Twitter, he disclosed on April 4.
It’s no secret that even Musk himself thinks Tesla stock is a bit overblown. “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion],” he tweeted in May 2020 after the carmaker’s share price soared on strong quarterly results. Seven months later, Musk told Tesla employees in an internal letter, “Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability. But if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!”
Tesla share price has nearly doubled since then.
Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today
Your 2020 Guide on How to Get the Most Out of Video Marketing
Minnesota legislative leaders reach multi-billion dollar unemployment insurance, worker paycheck deal
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
What is the Market Going To Do?
Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition Is a Smart Investment and Not Just a Vanity Project
Changes About GST: Still More To Do
YGG SEA Partners with Solana Ventures to Supercharge Game Development in SE Asia
Chatbot Use in Distance Teaching and Mobile Learning
Choosing the Best Tax Preparation Service for You
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations