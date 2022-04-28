Finance
Chatbot Use in Distance Teaching and Mobile Learning
Chatbot is also called chatterbox or talkbot. This is an artificial conversational entity that is used as an interactive agent. It is actually a program that is able to conduct conversations through texts or audio methods. Usually, the programs are designed so as to simulate the way humans would actually behave while making conversation and this makes it pass the test.
Typically, the chatbots are used within dialog systems for a number of practical purposes that include information acquisition and customer service. There are some chatterbots that only apply natural language that is sophisticated within their processing systems. However, there are some systems that are rather simple and they can scan keywords as scanned in the input and then show a report with the results that have most of the keywords. Also, you may get the most similar kind of wording pattern within the database.
Origin
Chatterbot was a term coined by one Michael Mauldin in 1994 when the first verbot was created. Today, the chatbots have become a great part of virtual assistants like Google and there are many ways of accessing them. You can use them with apps, instant messaging like Facebook messenger and websites.
There are also no-assistant applications that also include chatbots for purposes of entertainment and for research. There are the social bits that are used to promote issues, candidates and products. There are those that can emulate our human behavior and interact with a set of databases.
Chatbots can be integrated into different dialogue systems like virtual assistants that allow them to have the ability of small talks or even engaging in some casual conversations. Today, they can also be used in different messaging platforms. The bot usually appears as a contact of the sure or even a participant within a group chat and soon. You can access all sorts of information when you have a bot like the weather, news, directions, and quotes in the stock market and so on.
Chatbots in education
There are chatbots that have been developed today so as to solve different challenges within the education sector so as to make it easier to study and learn. The chatbots used in education have been created with a lot of care so as to make it possible for students and schools to access reliable material. Studying is therefore made so much easier.
One of the areas that has been really helped is the mobile learning and distance teaching. Students can get access to all information they may want. They can have their questions answered without having to talk to an educator directly. It is a time efficient way to handle different lessons and learn while on the go wherever one may be.
Such a bot can communicate through different interfaces so as to speed up the rate of studying and delivering the requited answers to the students. Such kind of technology also assists teachers, especially in the developing world to access the highest quality of materials.
Children under the distance teaching and the mobile learning program can benefit from the chatbot to a great extent.
Finance
Choosing the Best Tax Preparation Service for You
Making sure you have paid the government what you owe is important. If you do not, you could face serious fines or even jail time. If you aren’t comfortable doing the paperwork yourself, you should find a tax preparation service to do it for you. How do you choose the right one?
Ask About Continuing Education
The IRS has instituted the Annual Filing Season Program, which is a voluntary continuing education program. It is open to any preparer, but it is targeted for those who don’t get their credentials through professional associations. Before you hire someone to prepare your return, check to see what certifications they hold and if they are taking continuing education courses.
Ask About Preparer Tax Identification Number and Who Signs the Return
When you are trying to determine who should work on your IRS forms, ask about their PTIN. This number must be valid in order to prepare federal paperwork legally for compensation. You don’t want to find out after the fact that they don’t have a number or it’s not valid for the year.
Because the PTIN is so important, be sure to ask who is going to be signing the return. Don’t work with a person who refuses to sign. You should also be wary of any company that won’t tell you in advance who is going to be working on your paperwork.
Ask What Type of Returns They Usually Prepare
It’s no secret that there are many different types of tax forms. You may only be familiar with the one you have to file each year. The same can be said for some certified public accountants. A long time handler, however, will be familiar with a wide array of forms. Don’t be afraid to ask if the person is familiar with the documents you need.
Ask About Knowledge of State and Local Requirements
It sounds like a given that your preparer should know the requirements for the state you’re in. However, if you have recently moved to a different state, you may still have to file in your former home state. Because requirements vary from each state, your tax preparation specialist may not know all the laws of the other state. This is an important question to ask if you’ve recently moved.
Tax preparation is a big job. You need to find someone who can handle all the paperwork both legally and efficiently.
Finance
Apartment Building Investing – Find Motivated Sellers
As the creator of the “Buy Your First Apartment Building E-Course” I have many potential students and beginning investors ask me, “How do I find motivated apartment building sellers?”
There are many ways that investors use to find motivated sellers, however, what I see happening many times with beginners is that they start looking for properties to purchase before they thoroughly understand how to identify a truly profitable opportunity. Here are my recommendations for how to begin learning about multifamily investing and then how to find motivated sellers.
Begin by learning what makes mult-family property profitable by taking these steps:
- Study and learn about what makes an apartment building profitable.
- Read as many books about real estate investment and apartment building investment as possible. It is a lot easier to learn from other people’s mistakes. There is no need to reinvent to the wheel.
- Find a reputable real estate investment club in your geographic area and meet with the commercial investor members. These “old hands” are a valuable source of market information.
After the aspiring multi-family property buyer has received a thorough education by reading books, industry magazines and networking with other commercial real estate investors then he or she is ready to begin the process of searching for an actual property to purchase.
Contacting Commercial Realtors
A great reference source for finding well educated commercial real estate agents is the CCIM website. The CCIM is a professional designation that qualifies a commercial real estate professional as capable and knowledgeable in the field. You can also find commercial real estate agents using a simple search on the web.
When searching for a commercial real estate agent take these steps:
- Speak to a number of commercial realtors in the area and ask about “pocket listings”. Pockets listings are apartment building owners that the experienced realtor might know who are serious about selling their building but they have not listed the property yet.
- Find a commercial realtor who specializes in multi-family investments. A good commercial realtor who specializes in multifamily properties should have a great knowledge of what apartment buildings have sold for recently.
Alternative Strategies for Finding Apartment Building Deals:
- Place an ad on Craigslist stating what you are looking for:
- You can also place the same ad in the commercial real estate section of your local newspaper but be prepared to pay a handsome sum for the ad and also be ready for unsolicited calls for real estate agents. Newspaper ads do work but you are better off using free or more direct methods like direct mail.
- Another strategy is to contact the owners of commercial real estate directly. This can be done in a number of ways. Multi-family owners can be located by researching the tax records of a metropolitan area. Usually, the owner of record will be listed along with his or her or contact information. The next step is to write a letter that explains who you are and what you are trying to accomplish. The purpose of letter to have many interested apartment building owners contact you. You should leave your phone number, mailing address and email address for sellers to contact you. You should make it very easy for the sellers to get a hold of you. Remember, you will need to look at dozens of deals and sellers before you find the one that fits your investment criteria. You can also contact owners directly by telephone. Keep in mind that multifamily property owners are usually very busy so you might want to write a script or have talking points written down so you are able to get right to the point and get your message across accurately.
“Looking To Sell Your Apartment Building? I am a commercial real estate investor interested in buying multi-family property in Philadelphia between 5 and 100 units. I am looking for owner financing over five years with 5% down or will buy with a 20% down payment and a bank loan.”
Or, here is an ad that I copied directly from Craigslist this morning:
I BUY MULTI-FAMILY PROPERTIES W/SELLER FINANCING OR QUICK CASH. Need to sell?
Moving? tax benefits run out? call me for a offer.
Finance
Serving the Military Who Serve Us All Year Long
Since Memorial Day is fast approaching, I would like to thank those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for America. I would also like to remember and thank all our veterans, active duty members, and their families on this very special weekend.
For the other 364 days of the year, over 72 credit unions around the country, with a specific field of membership of the military, are serving our servicemen and women when they need assistance with their finances.
Beyond these military credit unions, others around the U.S. are serving 1,429,995 active Navy, Marines, Air Force and Army personnel that maintain a gap between financial knowledge and those that actually maintain a personal relationship with a credit union or a bank. Further complicating the issue is that most military personnel are from the millennial generation, who don’t have a lot of trust in financial institutions.
Life is not simple for members of the military. They are frequently on the move, work abnormal hours, travel or even live overseas. This makes simple financial transactions like ATM access, deposits and money transfers extremely difficult. These young military men and women face unique financial challenges and are prime candidates for credit union membership.
• 27% of service members have credit card debt that exceeds $10,000. That’s compared to only 16% of civilians.
• Spouses of the military maintain a 26% unemployment rate and earn 25% less than non-military.
How Can Credit Unions Help This Segment of the Population?
• Offer credit cards specifically for the military and lower rates for consolidation loans.
• Provide financial products that offer specific incentives for smart money management behaviors.
• Feature first-time vehicle purchase discount programs for military families with little or no credit.
• Provide educational seminars for home buying, investments and retirement.
• Promote financial counseling programs to teach military members about credit reports and credit history, and personal money management.
• Maintain payroll deduction services to help personnel pay off loans directly from their salary or pensions.
• Maintain job boards and career counseling to support the service families in their area.
• Discounts on services and even theme park tickets are offered as a way to say “thank you for your service.”
If you are a veteran or military spouse and are considering opening a small business, consider joining a credit union for your banking needs. They offer incredible advantages for small business owners and because they are member owned, they always act in their member’s best interest.
Obviously there are many credit unions around the country that are aiding the financial needs of the U.S. military. Their service to the military isn’t just about business. It’s about providing outstanding financial products and services that our nation’s heroes deserve.
