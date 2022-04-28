Chatbot Use in Distance Teaching and Mobile Learning

Share Pin 0 Shares

Chatbot is also called chatterbox or talkbot. This is an artificial conversational entity that is used as an interactive agent. It is actually a program that is able to conduct conversations through texts or audio methods. Usually, the programs are designed so as to simulate the way humans would actually behave while making conversation and this makes it pass the test.

Typically, the chatbots are used within dialog systems for a number of practical purposes that include information acquisition and customer service. There are some chatterbots that only apply natural language that is sophisticated within their processing systems. However, there are some systems that are rather simple and they can scan keywords as scanned in the input and then show a report with the results that have most of the keywords. Also, you may get the most similar kind of wording pattern within the database.

Origin

Chatterbot was a term coined by one Michael Mauldin in 1994 when the first verbot was created. Today, the chatbots have become a great part of virtual assistants like Google and there are many ways of accessing them. You can use them with apps, instant messaging like Facebook messenger and websites.

There are also no-assistant applications that also include chatbots for purposes of entertainment and for research. There are the social bits that are used to promote issues, candidates and products. There are those that can emulate our human behavior and interact with a set of databases.

Chatbots can be integrated into different dialogue systems like virtual assistants that allow them to have the ability of small talks or even engaging in some casual conversations. Today, they can also be used in different messaging platforms. The bot usually appears as a contact of the sure or even a participant within a group chat and soon. You can access all sorts of information when you have a bot like the weather, news, directions, and quotes in the stock market and so on.

Chatbots in education

There are chatbots that have been developed today so as to solve different challenges within the education sector so as to make it easier to study and learn. The chatbots used in education have been created with a lot of care so as to make it possible for students and schools to access reliable material. Studying is therefore made so much easier.

One of the areas that has been really helped is the mobile learning and distance teaching. Students can get access to all information they may want. They can have their questions answered without having to talk to an educator directly. It is a time efficient way to handle different lessons and learn while on the go wherever one may be.

Such a bot can communicate through different interfaces so as to speed up the rate of studying and delivering the requited answers to the students. Such kind of technology also assists teachers, especially in the developing world to access the highest quality of materials.

Children under the distance teaching and the mobile learning program can benefit from the chatbot to a great extent.