Chicago Cubs bullpen continues to be a strength in a 6-3, 10-inning win against the Atlanta Braves
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has the luxury of options in big moments.
Wednesday night was veteran reliever David Robertson’s turn to get out of a tough spot with the game on the line. With the score tied at 3 in the eighth, the Cubs brought in Robertson to face Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies with two outs and runners on second and third. Robertson needed only three pitches to induce an inning-ending groundout.
Robertson’s stellar start to the year continued when he came back out for the ninth to strike out the Braves’ best three power hitters. The shutdown inning set up the Cubs to win in the 10th on Willson Contreras’ RBI double and Patrick Wisdom’s two-run homer. Right-hander Rowan Wick earned his first save, striking out two.
“It’s shaping out really nicely,” Ross said of the bullpen. “Guys are starting to find their groove, fill their roles, and it feels like they’re all hands on deck down there, which is a nice feeling for me.”
Ross wasn’t concerned by Mychal Givens’ eighth-inning performance. Givens struck out the first two batters but got a little unlucky with a shift-busting opposite-field hit that led to four consecutive Braves reaching.
Robertson has been lights out for the Cubs with 8⅔ scoreless innings to begin the season, giving up just one hit, walking four and striking out 11.
Collectively, the Cubs bullpen has been on a roll.
In the last nine games including Wednesday, the bullpen owns a 1.36 ERA (six earned runs in 39⅔ innings) with 15 walks and 52 strikeouts. Cubs relievers entered the game with the fourth-best ERA in the majors behind the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers.
The combination of Chris Martin — who pitched a perfect seventh — Givens, Robertson and Wick at the back end continues to be effective.
“Just learning from them, talking to them, picking their brain and seeing what they do and try to mimic that,” Wick said. “Like Givens always preaches, ‘Make your pitch.’ That’s what it’s about. It doesn’t matter the situation you’re in, just make your pitch and get your outs.”
Right-hander Keegan Thompson again served as the bridge to the late-inning relievers, allowing one run in three innings. He replaced right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., who handled one trip through the lineup, holding the Braves scoreless after working through a bases-loaded spot with two outs in the second.
Leiter forced Albies to hit a soft comebacker to end the 33-pitch inning. Ross went into Leiter’s start looking to get six to nine outs from the right-hander.
Two days off next week allows Ross to use his bullpen more aggressively during this road trip. Leiter could shift to the bullpen because the Cubs can skip the fifth starter with the days off.
When they do need a No. 5 starter, the Cubs could have other options at that point. They will be waiting a little longer for their short-term injured pitchers to join the team, but the pitching staff soon might look a little different.
Left-hander Wade Miley threw 46 pitches Wednesday afternoon, getting in three up-downs during a simulated game at Truist Park. The Cubs want to see how he feels before determining his next steps, but Miley is getting closer to going on a rehab assignment.
The veteran shouldn’t need more than two rehab outings before coming off the injured list. Given his experience and understanding of his body, Miley might need only one rehab start.
Right-hander Alec Mills was slated to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa; however, he won’t pitch after feeling tightness in his right quadriceps while working out Tuesday. Mills will get a couple of days off before the Cubs implement his throwing schedule. He could throw another bullpen session before making his next rehab start.
Outfielder Clint Frazier, who went on the IL on April 20 after an appendectomy, is expected to go on a rehab assignment once he has fully healed. An appendectomy typically takes four weeks to come back from for hitters.
Frazier likely would have been optioned to Iowa when big-league rosters reduce from 28 to 26 players Monday. He was one of six outfielders on the Cubs active roster before going on the IL. A rehab stint would give him a chance to get in a rhythm at the plate after starting five of the Cubs’ first 12 games.
Three players on the 60-day IL can’t be activated before June 6.
Infielder David Bote, who is coming back from left shoulder surgery, likely will begin a rehab assignment in mid- to late May if he continues to trend in the right direction. That would put Bote on track to be activated as soon as he is eligible.
There isn’t an obvious spot on the big-league roster for Bote based on the current roster construction. While injuries could change that by the time Bote is full go, he does have a minor-league option the Cubs could use.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) is working out but not throwing yet. The team hopes Alzolay will begin the ramp-up process soon.
Part of the benefit of being on the 60-day IL is a pitcher coming off an injury like Alzolay’s has ample time to build arm and shoulder strength. Alzolay reported to spring training with the shoulder issue and got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in early March. If the Cubs bring him back as a reliever, it would shorten the length of his rehab.
Left-hander Brad Wieck (left elbow strain) had a PRP injection in late March and is further behind Alzolay. He isn’t expected to return until the second half of the season.
Right-hander Manuel Rodríguez (right elbow strain) received a PRP shot with the hope of avoiding surgery. The Cubs will know more about Rodríguez’s outlook after he begins a throwing program in a couple of weeks.
Left-hander Steven Brault is on the Triple-A IL after an MRI during his physical in March showed a triceps issue. He is going through a strengthening program for his arm with a return possibly 2½ months away.
Elon Musk First Tweet After Acquiring Twitter Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons
The world’s richest person now holds the world’s most influential social media platform, Twitter. The billionaire, Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday. Twitter is populated by millions of users including global leaders.
The discussions over the deal have been going on since last week but it accelerated and became certain after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with the financing details of his offer. Twitter negotiated with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price. The deal ends the 16-year-old, Twitter’s run as a public company since its initial public offering in 2013.
Shares of Twitter, jumped after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the company is nearing a deal with the world’s richest man. Tesla CEO Musk finally got his hands on the elusive Twitter bird for $44 billion, as the company’s board decided to give in to his “best and final” offer.
To buy Twitter Musk offered $54.20 per share
Late on Monday evening, Twitter announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly-owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at nearly $44 billion.
According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires’ Index, Musk’s net worth is $269.7 billion. Musk leads over the second richest man, Jeff Bezos of Amazon with more than $99 billion. Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, or about $43 billion, earlier this April.
A source told CNBC that a discussion was held by the company’s board on Sunday on Musk’s financing plan for his proposed bid, Twitter is set to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday. The owner of Tesla and SpaceX built up more than 9 percent in Twitter stock and refused an offer to join the board before putting in a bid.
The Tesla CEO called Twitter the digital square town, and wrote,
“ Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” “Twitter is the place where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”
Elon Musk’s first tweet after acquiring Twitter
Moments after reaching an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, his first tweet hailed free speech in the early hours of Tuesday. Musk tweeted:
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,”. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”
Yesss!!! pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
The SpaceX founder also hoped that his worst critics also remain on Twitter:
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
The consequent disarray was palpable. For the last 18 days, CEO Parag Agrawal has gone off his own platform, while welcoming Musk till the foray was limited to a single-digit control of Twitter stock. After the final deal with Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted,
Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.
— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 25, 2022
Musk is full of surprises!
The post Elon Musk First Tweet After Acquiring Twitter Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons appeared first on MEWS.
Police need help solving 1984 cold case in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “well dressed” 1984 murder victim as they gain access to new DNA technology that helped cracked another cold case from 2006.
The technology is reigniting hope for Lincoln County investigators looking to solve nine more cold cases.
“It’s really hard to investigate a case, especially an old case if you can’t identify who the person is,” said David Hill, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Captain.
A molding shows what the man in the 2006 case looked like when he died. He’s been identified and his remains returned to his family for burial.
By working with an anthropology professor from Southeast Missouri State University and the private lab Ortham Inc., they can do the same for another murder victim from 1984.
“They tried doing DNA sequencing before, and the technology has evolved. So, they’re able to do more accurate DNA testing,” said Hill. “They have access to a broader range of comparisons.”
The lab is the first to apply the tech to forensic evidence. They have solved dozens of cases. Decades ago, a man’s body was found inside a pumphouse near highway f in rural Lincoln County.
Evidence shows he was shot in the back of the head. The victim was dressed in expensive clothing, including a Bill Blass grey suit with red pinstripes, a grey or blue tie in a Windsor knot around his neck, and a black cashmere pea coat.
Hill asks the public to think back.
“Maybe they know something, they remember something, they heard something. Any information like that can help us get started,” said Hill. “Then, that’s going to be critical to being able to solve the case.”
The new technology is bringing a community one step closer to finding out what happened to their loved ones.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Lieutenant Amy Tippett of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Lieutenant Tippett can be reached at 636-462-6470.
For more information on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, visit their website at www.lcsomo.gov.
Ortham Inc. also lists some of its most recent solved cases here:
Youth soccer association dealing with referee shortage, heckling fans
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Youth Soccer Association (SLYSA) and its referees have had enough of the kicking and screaming youth soccer fans. It’s the type of behavior that sets a bad example for the players and something that’s starting to wear on officials of all ages.
“I think it’s really rude for someone to be yelling at a 14-year-old girl just trying to get some money to go shopping and stuff and be like a teenager. Then have to just sit there and get yelled at the whole time,” Bachmann said.
The SLSYA tweeted the following statement: “Unfortunately, too many coaches & parents’ warning & send-offs this weekend! Please give our 300 + new referees time to learn and develop just like the players on the field. No referee = no game!”
“Everyone makes mistakes. How would you feel if I started yelling at your kid on the field because they missed a goal, or because they messed up a play,” Bachmann said.
She said SLYSA does its best to monitor the hecklers and remove them as needed. Recently, she gave one fan a yellow card.
“There are bad refs, I’m not saying that all refs are good refs, but when someone that’s like way older than you (is yelling at you) I just feel like it’s really immature,” Bachmann said.
Raychelle Cox played college soccer and coaches her kids now she said it should be about the kids learning.
“It’s just about the kids this young age just let me have fun and just keep lighthearted. As long as they’re having a good time learning the sport, I’m all about it,” Cox said.
Cox said the kicking and screaming parents need to stop.
“It’s disheartening. It’s like what are you doing out here like we’re not here for that. Leave that at home,” she said.
Bachmann agreed.
“I get that it’s like really serious for you in the moment but afterward, it doesn’t stick with the parent. But it sticks with the referees we remember what’s said to us,” Bachmann said.
