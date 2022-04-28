News
Chicago Cubs injury report: Wade Miley moves closer to a rehab assignment, but Adbert Alzolay isn’t throwing yet
The Chicago Cubs will be waiting a little longer for their short-term injured pitchers to join the team.
Left-hander Wade Miley threw 46 pitches Wednesday afternoon, getting in three up-downs during a simulated game at Truist Park. The Cubs want to see how he feels before determining his next steps, but Miley is getting closer to going on a rehab assignment.
The veteran shouldn’t need more than two rehab outings before coming off the injured list. Given his experience and understanding of his body, Miley might need only one rehab start.
Right-hander Alec Mills was slated to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa; however, he won’t pitch after feeling tightness in his right quadriceps while working out Tuesday. Mills will get a couple of days off before the Cubs implement his throwing schedule. He could throw another bullpen session before making his next rehab start.
Outfielder Clint Frazier, who went on the IL on April 20 after an appendectomy, is expected to go on a rehab assignment once he has fully healed. An appendectomy typically takes four weeks to come back from for hitters.
Frazier likely would have been optioned to Iowa when big-league rosters reduce from 28 to 26 players Monday. He was one of six outfielders on the Cubs active roster before going on the IL. A rehab stint would give him a chance to get in a rhythm at the plate after starting five of the Cubs’ first 12 games.
Three players on the 60-day IL can’t be activated before June 6.
Infielder David Bote, who is coming back from left shoulder surgery, likely will begin a rehab assignment in mid- to late May if he continues to trend in the right direction. That would put Bote on track to be activated as soon as he is eligible.
There isn’t an obvious spot on the big-league roster for Bote based on the current roster construction. While injuries could change that by the time Bote is full go, he does have a minor-league option the Cubs could use.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) is working out but not throwing yet. The team hopes Alzolay will begin the ramp-up process soon.
Part of the benefit of being on the 60-day IL is a pitcher coming off an injury like Alzolay’s has ample time to build arm and shoulder strength. Alzolay reported to spring training with the shoulder issue and got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in early March. If the Cubs bring him back as a reliever, it would shorten the length of his rehab.
Left-hander Brad Wieck (left elbow strain) had a PRP injection in late March and is further behind Alzolay. He isn’t expected to return until the second half of the season.
Right-hander Manuel Rodríguez (right elbow strain) received a PRP shot with the hope of avoiding surgery. The Cubs will know more about Rodríguez’s outlook after he begins a throwing program in a couple of weeks.
Left-hander Steven Brault is on the Triple-A IL after an MRI during his physical in March showed a triceps issue. He is going through a strengthening program for his arm with a return possibly 2½ months away.
News
Chicago White Sox snap an 8-game losing streak on Andrew Vaughn’s 3-run homer: ‘Definitely something to build off’
Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease had a no-hitter through five innings.
But nothing comes easy when you’re on a losing streak, and by the time Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals reached the bottom of the seventh, a three-run Sox lead had vanished and the score was tied.
Manager Tony La Russa noticed an encouraging mood in the dugout.
“Keep playing, keep playing, find a way,” La Russa said.
The Sox did just that.
Left fielder Andrew Vaughn broke the tie with a three-run homer in the seventh and the Sox snapped their eight-game slide by beating the Royals 7-3 in front of 12,363 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It’s a game of baseball, a game of failure, it’s going to happen a lot,” Vaughn said of the losing streak. “We just kept grinding, going out there every single day and doing our best. We have 140 more to go at least, so just keep going and keep playing.”
Vaughn went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Sox won for the first time since beating the Tampa Bay Rays on April 16.
“I don’t know what our record is going to be when we get to the end, but it’s going to be whatever we’re good enough to perform,” La Russa said. “Because the head, heart and the guts are there. We’ve got plenty of that.”
They received a strong pitching performance from Cease, who allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
“He was exceptional,” La Russa said.
Cease retired the first 13 batters before issuing a one-out walk in the fifth. He carried the no-hitter into the sixth, when Edward Olivares began the inning with an infield single.
Cease said he was thinking of the no-hitter “a little bit.”
“But it’s definitely not the main focus,” he said. “It’s noticing it more than just sitting there and dwelling on it.”
Bloop hits to right and left field in the sixth drove in runs, cutting the Sox lead to 3-2. The Royals tied it with a sacrifice fly an inning later.
It could have been a “here they go again” moment.
Instead, the Sox bounced back with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson singled. The Royals brought in Scott Barlow, and Vaughn hit the first pitch over the left-field wall, giving the Sox a 6-3 lead.
“I was just looking for a good pitch,” Vaughn said. “I got a fastball middle up and put a good swing on it.”
Vaughn leads the Sox with four home runs.
“There were a lot of times during (2021) where he was our best run producer,” La Russa said. “Then toward the end he got a little tired maybe. But he’s a better hitter than he was last year, and he was good last year.”
The Sox added a run in the eighth. The seven runs were their most since a 10-1 win April 10 in Detroit.
“This is definitely something to build off,” Vaughn said. “Great at-bats, but we still have more in the tank.”
La Russa marked the end of the losing streak with a little dance as he entered Guaranteed Rate Field’s conference center for postgame interviews.
“It’s a lot more fun winning,” said third baseman Jake Burger, who went 3 for 4 with a solo home run. “Everybody’s laughing, having a good time, music’s bumping when you come back in (the clubhouse).
“We want to keep it that way.”
Injury updates
Center fielder Luis Robert continued to rehab from a groin strain suffered April 21 in Cleveland. He has not played since.
“He’s stepping up the workout every day,” La Russa said before Wednesday’s game. “When he can do everything without any discomfort, that’s when he’s green-lighted as far as I’m concerned because of all his activity, whether he’s playing defense or offense.
“As of (Tuesday), he still felt a little something when he moved side to side. So that has to disappear.”
Yasmani Grandal served as the designated hitter after leaving Tuesday’s game with “soreness in his legs.” Grandal went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run Wednesday.
Third baseman Yoán Moncada expects to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Reliever Joe Kelly is slated to pitch for Charlotte on Sunday.
News
Giancarlo Stanton hits 350th-career home run
Giancarlo Stanton had time to anticipate it. The Yankees slugger had gone 14 games without a home run, sitting on 249 career homers.
In his first at-bat Wednesday night, Stanton ended the slump and crushed his milestone 350th home run in the first inning.
Stanton’s 350th dinger was a 417-foot shot to right-center field that made him the 97th player in major league baseball to reach the 350-mark. The homer, off Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells, also gave the Yankees’ a 2-0 lead.
Stanton hit his 350th homer in his 1,341st game, making him the seventh fastest player to reach the mark.
The 14 games without a home run was one shy of his longest stretch without a home run with the Yankees.
The 32-year-old began the season on fire, hitting homers in the first two games of the season. He then went 57 plate appearances without a homer. He hit .218/.228/.236 with six RBI and a double in that span.
News
Yankees unsure what to think of this season’s baseballs
Mets pitchers complained about the inconsistencies and slickness of the baseballs provided by MLB this season. The Yankees, meanwhile, were still not sure what to make of them.
“I gotta be honest, I haven’t really noticed much,” Jameson Taillon said Wednesday before the Yankees game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Stadium. “Maybe when I spend a few days playing catch, I’ll be like, ‘Oh man, this ball seems a little smaller than another ball’ or something like that, but as far as in game goes, I haven’t had any problems.”
Hitters in the dugout, however, watched hard-hit balls, that would have gone out in years past, die at the warning track.
“The big thing it’s been, the offense has been a little bit down,” Aaron Boone said. “And that could be a number of factors, whether shortened spring training, small sample, ball humidor. We’re all drawing our own conclusions and saying ‘why?’ I thought last night was a night where the ball flew really well. … So we’ll see. I mean, yeah, I think everyone’s kinda like wondering a little bit, but I think it’s gonna play out.”
Offensive numbers two weeks into the season have been down significantly. Entering Wednesday, the league-wide slugging percentage was .368, down 11% from last season. Runs per game were at 4.06, also down 11%.
The grumbling about the baseballs came to the forefront Tuesday night when Mets slugger Pete Alonso was hit in the head for the second time this season and starter Chris Bassitt went off on MLB and its baseballs. He claimed the baseballs have been slicker and pitchers have struggled to get an adequate grip on them.
“MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs — they are bad,” Bassitt said after his team’s 3-0 victory over the Cardinals. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We have told them our problems with them, they don’t care.”
Taillon said he’s heard the complaints from across the game from pitchers and hitters. He also complimented MLB’s implementation of uniform rosin and how that has helped.
“It’s definitely better. We’ve got the rock rosin out there on the mound. And we’re starting to learn how to kind of use that to the best of our ability. With the dry weather in the cold air,” Taillon said. “I think it’ll be better in the summer, but I haven’t really had too big of a problem gripping the ball.”
While the Mets have been hit by pitches a lot this season (19 times, seven more than any other team), hit by pitches around the league are pretty much along the normal rates of last season. The Yankees were already plunked eight times with Anthony Rizzo (who leads the majors in hit by pitches) getting hit four times.
It’s an issue Taillon, the Yankees player rep, said the union talked about with MLB, which owns the company that manufactures the league’s baseballs.
“It would be nice if there was a little more transparency,” Taillon said. “Like last year, they were talking about different balls being in circulation and stuff, but I don’t think this is some grand scheme by MLB trying to mess up the game or anything. I think they’re trying their best to find a sweet spot here with the ball. And hopefully we can get there.”
JOSE DAY
Jose Trevino was back in the lineup catching Wednesday night, but Boone said it wasn’t a result of Kyle Higashioka’s struggles at the plate.
“I think it’s just more a product of Trevino and kind of what I feel like he is, as well,” Boone said. “I still feel like Kyle’s gonna get it going. We’ll see that power stroke come. But the bottom line is I feel like I got two good ones that are probably going to share a lot of playing time.”
Higashioka, who inherited the starting catching job when the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez to the Twins, is hitting .111/.154/.139 with a .293 OPS. Trevino, who isn’t known as much of a power threat, is a more consistent hitter. He’s slashing .278/.316/.333 with a .649 OPS.
While there was a definite difference between Sanchez, an offense-first player, and Higashioka, a good pitch framer and receiver, there is less between Trevino and Higashioka. The Yankees pitching staff has a better ERA with Trevino behind the plate.
