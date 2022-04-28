News
China Is Insisting On a Zero-Covid Approach That Isn’t Working
China is experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Chinese authorities have insisted on a so-called “dynamic zero-Covid” approach, which involves strict lockdown, frequent mass PCR testing and quarantine in designated facilities, in a bid to eradicate the virus in affected areas.
This approach was proven effective during previous Covid surges in China, including the original coronavirus’ outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020 and an outbreak in Xi’an driven by the Delta variant in late 2021.
But the effort to tackle Omicron has been in vain so far. In Shanghai, which has been under a citywide lockdown since late March, daily Covid cases remain at record high levels and have spread to dozens of cities and provinces. It’s estimated about 370 million people in China, more than the entire population of the U.S., are currently under some degree of lockdown. In Beijing, China’s capital city, local authorities launched mass PCR testing this week on its 22 million residents after dozens of cases were detected. Residents fear a lockdown may be next.
Why isn’t China’s zero-Covid policy working?
The short answer is that Omicron is simply too contagious to be stopped. Research has shown that Omicron BA.2, the dominant strain in Shanghai, is about 10 times more infectious than the original coronavirus and can essentially spread through airborne transmission. Even under strict stay-at-home rules, people could still contract the virus through bathroom pipes from neighbors, according to reports during Omicron’s outbreak in Hong Kong in January and February.
In Shanghai and other locked down cities, mass PCR testing, a key component of the government’s zero-Covid approach, actually makes it easier for the virus to spread by frequently having large crowds of people line up for tests. The logic behind mass testing is to identify every Covid case in a community and then quarantine them so that the chain of transmission is terminated. That method has apparently failed. Despite being locked down for a month, Shanghai still steadily reports around 20,000 new cases each day with no sign of the curve bending downwards.
Infectious diseases experts both in China and abroad have warned that the zero-Covid policy is neither sustainable nor necessary, particularly given the new strain’s significantly lower hospitalization and death rates than the original coronavirus. Even if it works temporarily, the same virus or a new strain of it will likely return once a society reopens.
“Shanghai has been locked down longer than four times the maximum incubation period of Omicron. New case data make no sense according to the law of infectious diseases,” Miu Xiaohui, a retired infectious diseases doctor based in Shanghai and a vocal critic of China’s zero-Covid policy, said on his WeChat platform on April 23.
“Essentially it’s playing whack-a-mole. (Coronavirus) will simply keep coming back,” Keith Neal, a molecular virology professor at the U.K.’s University of Nottingham, told Reuters in January.
Outside China, most countries have abandoned lockdown measures knowing that Omicron tends to cause much milder symptoms than previous Covid strains. They have instead focused on increasing vaccination rates and protecting high-risk populations such as the elderly and people with immunocompromised conditions.
Why is China insisting on this ineffective solution?
China’s health care officials have argued that the country can’t afford to to let Covid-19 spread because its limited health care infrastructure won’t be able to handle severely ill patients, even with Omicron’s low hospitalization rate.
Vaccination coverage is also less widespread than in other nations, especially among seniors. Government data shows that 80 percent of people age 60 and above in China have received two shots of Covid vaccine—much lower than Japan’s 98 percent and Korea’s 90 percent. Among people age 80 and above, only half have received two shots, and less than 20 percent have received a third booster.
Adding to the worry is the low efficacy rate of the Covid vaccines used in China. The only two shots available, developed by state-owned Sinovac and Sinopharm, were found to be less effective than Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine at preventing death in elderly people during Omicron’s outbreak in Hong Kong, where residents had access to both vaccines.
In mainland China, the government has resisted importing mRNA vaccines, for unstated reasons, despite BioNTech, which develops the Pfizer vaccine, having a partnership with Shanghai-based Fosun Pharmaceutical since early 2020.
A more important—yet rarely spoken—reason for the aggressive measures is President Xi Jinping’s political standing. In October 2020, Xi held a high-profile meeting in Beijing to declare victory over the coronavirus after keeping mainland China almost Covid-free for more than six months. He lauded the zero-Covid policy as an example of the Chinese Communist Party’s “institutional superiority” over other regimes. At a meeting with the World Health Organization earlier that year, Xi bragged about personally directing China’s fight against the coronavirus.
Giving up the zero-Covid policy at this time would bea humiliationfor Xi, who is seeking an unprecedented third five-year term as president during the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in the fall. Meanwhile, angered Shanghainese are comparing Xi’s inhumane public health policy to the brutal Cultural Revolution during the 1960s and 1970s under Mao Zedong’s dictatorship.
How much longer will lockdown last and at what cost?
It’s unlikely to see China changing its high-level Covid policy, at least until Xi is reelected. Some extreme nationalists argue China should stick to its zero-tolerance policy for at least ten years, claiming Covid is part of a campaign of biological warfare launched against China by the West.
On a more practical level, existing lockdown measures in Shanghai and nearby cities will likely stay in place for weeks until Covid cases begin to drop. Meanwhile, outbreaks elsewhere could trigger a new round of lockdowns.
The economic cost is already staggering. Major investment banks have slashed projections of China’s full-year GDP growth from above 5 percent to 4.5 percent, according to a CNBC poll this week of nine banks, including Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Citi. That’s a full one percent below China’s official 2022 GDP growth target of 5.5 percent.
To global economy, that means more supply chain disruptions, higher inflation and possible accelerated U.S.-China decoupling.
“China is too big a ship to change direction. It does not have the wisdom or capability to do it as neatly as Hong Kong or Taiwan,” Jin Dong-yan, a virology professor of Hong Kong University, said in January after the first Omicron case was detected in mainland China. “It is challenging and costly either to maintain it or to give it up.”
News
‘I hope the phone rings’: Why the Ravens see opportunity in draft day trades
A cigar dangling in his left hand, Steve Bisciotti considered the question and looked toward the horizon. Amid the serenity of a postcard-perfect day in Palm Beach, Florida, the late-afternoon sun bouncing off the sky blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean, came a nervous excitement. Someone had just asked about trading draft picks.
“I drive Eric crazy,” the Ravens owner said at the NFL owners meetings last month. The trade machine in his own head started to whir, calculations Bisciotti had learned from watching general manager Eric DeCosta, the architect of the strength-in-numbers strategy that has come to define Ravens drafts.
“I can tell you what I could turn that 14th pick into right now in a million different scenarios,” Bisciotti said, and he replayed a typical conversation with DeCosta: What if the Ravens traded down nine spots in Thursday’s first round to get another second-round pick, somewhere in the 50s? Then what if they traded out of the first round altogether, dealing No. 23 overall for No. 39 and an early-third-round pick? Wouldn’t that be something, trading away the team’s highest pick in six years for three more top-70 selections?
“You know, the phone has to ring,” Bisciotti recalled DeCosta telling him. “I said, ‘Oh, I understand that. This is a game that you can’t play by yourself. You actually need somebody to call you, right?’”
As the Ravens prepare for a draft that could stabilize a franchise reeling from a losing season — their first since 2015 — and grappling with the uncertainty of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s financial future in Baltimore, there are limits on what team officials know. They don’t know who will be available at No. 14 overall, though they have a pretty good idea. They don’t know who might call Thursday, Friday or Saturday or what they might offer. They don’t know who might listen when they call with their own proposals.
But the Ravens, maybe more than any NFL front office, see opportunity in the unknown. The draft, DeCosta said last year, is a “luck-driven process” that rewards teams that collect picks like lottery tickets. The Ravens have 10 selections in this year’s draft, including four in the top 100, and DeCosta has said that the team’s goal is to have nine to 12 overall every year. To experts around the league and even outside it, the Ravens’ conservative approach is an honest reckoning with the realities of team building and the uncertainties of the draft.
“I think there’s a lot of truth to it,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former Ravens scout, said in a conference call last week. “I do think that every draft has some players that come in clear packaging, where I feel like you know exactly what you’re getting. There’s not a lot of them. …
“Outside of that, the vast majority of these players, it’s going to be largely dependent on where they go, how they’re used, how they’re coached, who they’re with. I think there is a lot of logic behind trying to get as many bites at the apple as you can, or using those resources to try and find those clear-packaging players. … I think the moral of the story is when you have all these picks, you give yourself a lot more options. I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.”
Since DeCosta’s promotion to assistant general manager in 2012, the Ravens have drafted at least nine players in all but four years. Compensatory picks have helped them build their stockpiles; by passing on expensive homegrown free agents, the Ravens have been awarded mid-round selections that they’ve used to draft standouts like fullback Kyle Juszczyk, center Ryan Jensen and tight end Nick Boyle. The team has three of the top 13 compensatory picks in this year’s draft alone.
The Ravens have been just as willing to trade away their most precious picks. Since 2010, they’ve traded down in the first round in four drafts, down in the second round in two drafts and down in the third round in one draft. Their biggest gamble — moving into the end of the first round in 2018 to take Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson — came after moving back from No. 16 and again from No. 22. The Ravens’ 12-player class that year included three future All-Pros: Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Overall, only the Minnesota Vikings (46 picks) have drafted more players than the Ravens since 2018, according to a team spokesman. The Cincinnati Bengals are tied for second with 38. Just behind them, with 37, are the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. Only the Commanders haven’t won a playoff game in that period.
“If you have 10 or 12 draft picks in any given year, even if you suck at drafting, you’re probably going to hit on five or six picks,” DeCosta told former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff recently on his podcast, “The GM Journey.”
“Now, if you’re good at drafting, which we aspire to be, maybe you hit on nine out of 12 draft picks, which is a pretty good percentage. Now you have nine young players on your roster [as] you’re churning your roster every single year. … Once you do it a couple of times and you can get 15, 20, 25 good, young, ascending players, it’s easier to let veteran players leave.”
An academic study shaped the Ravens’ approach to the draft. In 2005, professors Cade Massey and Richard Thayer first published “The Loser’s Curse: Decision Making and Market Efficiency in the National Football League Draft,” which DeCosta called a “seminal” document. In evaluating NFL draft decisions, Massey and Thayer found that traded-for players performed no better than would be expected for their draft position. And for nearly three-quarters of the trades that were evaluated, a team would have acquired more starts by trading down than by using its pick.
“In paying a steep price to trade up, teams are paying a lot to acquire a pick that is worth less than the ones they are giving up,” they wrote.
Trading down, Massey said in an interview last week, became “the No. 1 prescription that came out of that research.” He noted that attempts to replicate the study have drawn similar conclusions.
“When you’re playing the lottery, you want as many draws as possible,” said Massey, a University of Pennsylvania professor who works in the Wharton business school’s operations, information and decisions department. “You want as many tickets as possible. And it’s not all lottery, by any means, but there’s a lottery aspect of it. And it’s a lot more lottery than we often like to admit. And certainly more often than an expert wants to admit.”
About a decade ago, Massey said an NFL team asked him to determine which front office to emulate in the draft. In his research, he found little to distinguish one from another. “They were all equally good at the draft,” Massey said; the success of one draft was “almost completely unrelated” to the team’s success in the next year’s draft.
Massey referenced a concept introduced by investment strategist and professor Michael J. Mauboussin: the “paradox of skill” — the idea that in fields combining luck and skill, luck becomes increasingly important to determining success, even as skill levels rise.
The variance in NFL draft results, Massey said, is “the hallmark of a chance-driven process. And it’s chance-driven not because the scouts and the general managers don’t have skill. It’s that none of them have markedly more skill than the others. And that’s the paradox of skill. Whenever all competitors have the same degree of skill, then the outcomes are a product of chance.”
Massey, a Ravens fan who called the analytically minded organization “as sharp as there is in the NFL,” said teams seeking an edge in the draft have to look for “a different signal” amid the noise. The Ravens, along with others, have turned in recent years to GPS tracking data from companies like Catapult to better measure prospects’ top speed, acceleration, deceleration and more. Team officials have also touted their relationships at schools with coaches and support staffers, confident that their conversations produce more well-rounded player evaluations.
But until teams find new ways of considering the draft, Massey said, his best advice is to trade back. Not that Bisciotti would need any convincing. Over his three-plus-minute response to the question of trading picks last month, he joked that he studied the so-called Jimmy Johnson draft pick value chart “more than I ever studied in school.” He talked about standard deviations. He threw out numbers like he was a Wall Street floor trader.
Bisciotti’s hope, as he explained it, was that the Ravens could draft their fourth-, fifth- or sixth-ranked prospect at No. 14 overall. Giving up the pick would likely mean losing a potential top-10 prospect from their haul of three potential top-50 prospects. But if they traded well enough, Bisciotti said, they could end up with five top-50 prospects anyway.
“I hope the phone rings,” he said. “I hope the phone rings.”
()
News
Divya Bharti’s Sister Is A Stunning Beauty And We Could Not Agree More
The beauty of the late Bollywood actress Divya Bharti is still discussed today. There have been many beautiful actresses in the nineties but she was one of the prettiest. Her presence in the Bollywood industry was brief but she made a mark after working on a few films. At the age of 19, Divya suddenly bid goodbye to this world. The actress still lives in everyone’s heart.
Divya Bharti was a Stunning Beauty
Divya’s film career was short due to her sudden demise in 1993. But her work was loved by all so was her beauty. Today we are going to tell you about a beautiful actress who matches her beauty. She is none other than Divya Bharti’s cousin, Kainaat Arora, who is an actress and a model.
Is her sister more beautiful than Divya Bharti?
The beauty of her sister has been a topic of discussion too. The name of the sister of the late actress Divya Bharti is Kainaat Arora. She is known for her fashion sense and appearance. Her sister Kainaat’s beauty gives a stiff competition to Divya Bharti’s.
Kainaat has worked in many Punjabi films and is a well-known Punjabi actress. She has a huge fan base and is loved by everyone. In the year 2010, the actress Kainaat Arora made her acting debut with the movie “Khatta Meetha”. Kainaat did a cameo in a song in the movie. In the year 2013, she stepped into Bollywood and the actress became quite popular after her performance in the film “Grand Masti”.
After the Punjabi film industry, she made a mark in the Bollywood world too. Kainaat’s film earned more than Rs 136 crore at the box office. Besides films, the actress is also very active on social media. She often shares some great photos on her social media. In the recent pictures, she is looking very beautiful and hot. The fans are going crazy over the pictures and praising her beauty a lot. Her picture is receiving a lot of likes and comments from the netizens. Divya Bharti’s sister Kainaat Arora has become quite famous for her mesmerizing beauty and her acting skills.
Her flawless looks and her uncanny resemblance to Divya Bharti attracted a lot of attention. Kainaat has been off the screens for a while and was last seen in the 2015 release Farar. Kainaat Arora is still waiting for a head start in the Bollywood industry.
Check out some of her stunning pictures:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Who is prettier? Divya or Kainaat? Comment down below
The post Divya Bharti’s Sister Is A Stunning Beauty And We Could Not Agree More appeared first on MEWS.
News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! So much salary will come this month in the account of central employees? this is full calculation
7th Pay Commission: Big news! So much salary will come this month in the account of central employees? this is full calculation
7th Pay Commission: Last month, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees have been increased by 3 percent by the government. After this it has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.
7th Pay Commission: The decision was taken by the Central Government to increase the DA of employees and pension holders (DA Hike) in the last days. Now this money is going to come in the account. It is expected that in the coming three to four days this money will come in the account of 45 lakh employees. The salary of central employees comes by the last date of every month.
Decision to give three months arrears
Let us tell you that last month, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of the employees have been increased by 3 percent by the government. After this it has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. It has been decided by the Finance Ministry to implement the DA hike from January 1 and give arrears of three months. In such a situation, the salary of April is expected to come on May 1.
45 lakh employees will get benefit
April salary will come with increased DA and three months arrears (January, February and March). In this, 45 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners are going to get the benefit.
What is the math of increased DA?
Due to dearness allowance being 34 percent, employees with 18 thousand basic salary will get DA of Rs 6,120. At present, they used to get Rs 5,580 at the rate of 31%. That is, every month the salary increased by Rs 540. With the salary of April, the arrears of DA of 3 months will come. In such a situation, it is expected that the salary for the month of March will increase by Rs 2,160.
6,828 will increase
Whereas those whose basic salary is Rs 56,900, their DA will be Rs 19,346. Earlier it was Rs 17,639 as against 31 per cent. That is, every month the salary increased by Rs 1,707. In such a situation, this time Rs 6,828 more is expected to come as compared to March.
Shock on 18 months’ arrears
Before the DA hike, the central employees were also expected to get the arrears between January 2020 and June 2021. But this DA arrear has already been denied by the government. After which the employees are very disappointed.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! So much salary will come this month in the account of central employees? this is full calculation appeared first on JK Breaking News.
