Finance
Cystic Fibrosis Life Insurance In Canada
What is Cystic Fibrosis?
Cystic fibrosis is an illness that typically affects children and young people. A usual life expectancy (on average) for people with cystic fibrosis is about 37 years. It is considered a critical illness and it impacts various parts of the body, predominantly the lungs and digestive system. The disease has been described as trying to breathe through nothing more than a drinking straw for the rest of your life, with the effort required to breathe becoming more and more as you age.
The disease is a result of a gene mutation. This mutated gene must be contributed to a child from both parents in order for the disease to appear. According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, one out of 3,600 children born in Canada inherits this disease and it’s more common among people of Northern European origins, and least common in Africans and Asians.
The US National Library of Medicine states that the mean annual health cost for treating cystic fibrosis is approximately $10K per year for mild cases, $25K for moderate cases and $34K for severe cases. The lifetime costs add up on average to approximately $306K – hence the limitations on getting insurance coverage for that critical illness.
Eligibility & Policies
Not everybody can qualify for cystic fibrosis life insurance coverage – it is mostly younger people or children who would be able to qualify for the coverage. Adult cystic fibrosis is quite rare and thus is often not covered; According to the insurance experts, it is not an approved illness on any adult critical illness policy available in Canada. Several companies, however, cover cystic fibrosis via children’s CI policies to a maximum age of 18, 21, or 25 – depending on the carrier.
Having a critical illness plan that includes a cystic fibrosis insurance caveat for children means that a parent, as a policy holder, would receive one lump sum which can be used for different purposes e.g. for kid’s treatment. Some providers also offer some refund of premiums if children were not diagnosed with a critical illness.
A Broker Can Help
Not all insurance brokers have experience with this type of insurance policies. If you or your close ones have this condition and you think about getting life insurance, speak with a broker who is knowledgable in this space about your options.
Insurance policy advice: Be sure to ask about simplified and guaranteed illness policies as these no-medical options are frequently used by the difficult-to-insure. Life insurance greatly eases the financial burden brought on by medical bills and end-of-life expenses. Many people who did not traditionally qualify for insurance, now have policies designed especially for those suffering from a critical illness.
Finance
Somebody Should Have Died (1975, 545th Ordnance Company, Nuclear Site, West Germany)
(1975, 545th Ordnance Company, Nuclear Site, West Germany)
The structure was built to withstand a nuclear blast. Around the site were high trees, sidewalks that lead to bunkers that had half dozen nuclear bombs in them (see interlude for details). The trees and foliage were high enough that only a small plane a hundred feet or so, over the site could see it, and it was forbidden by the German Government to allow any flights over the site. The young sergeant of twenty-seven, well built, auburn hair, with bluish-green eyes, had just taken over another sergeant’s shift; he was on what was called ENREST (Nuclear Surety, watchdogs). Each sergeant at the site, who had a Top Secret clearance, was put on the ENREST roster, as was every officer with a Top Secret Clearance, it was a twenty-four hour duty, once a month, and neither that sergeant or officer was to leave the bunker area. At night the doors were locked and bolted, front doors, one to the bunker, the other to the ENREST room within the bunker, where the orders came in.
As Sergeant Chick Evens listened he could hear the night winds over the bunker. At the same time he could hear a five-ton truck bringing in a new shift of Military Police, who guarded the site, twenty-four-seven. He licked his lips, to moisten them, it was a very hot night, he took off his shirt, only his undershirt on, the fat captain, lay snoring on his iron cot on one side of the room, as he sat on his iron cot, on the other side of the room. The room was twelve feet by twelve feet. The young captain was named Horace Worme. The sergeant had seen his file, and his college transcripts, since he was the NCO, in charge of the Nuclear Surety Program Investigations, and often wondered how a captain could become a captain, with 90% of his semester grades “D”. I mean he had more “D” grades than anything he had ever known, not one A, or B, a few C’s. He had gone to college himself and had a Bachelors Degree, and had gotten one D, and that that was fault-finding.
Evens watched the fat Captain, there was no one else to watch, heavily breathing, sweating, and the wind just kept swirling over the structure, as his perspiration soaked into the mattress. Then he got up and paced the floor, he never liked ENREST. He had told the Captain one of them had to stay up, watch the phones, the incoming data, read the printouts incase there was an alert. It was a two man control process, but only one need be up at a time during the night hours, but he also knew this captain never liked pulling duty, he left the sergeants stay up all night while he slept it away, but Evens said no to this crap, he was going to do his duty, just like him.
He tried to wake the captain up at 2:00 a.m., for him to take over the night shift, his time was up, but the captain wouldn’t wake up. Matter of fact, the Captain said, “Leave me alone, that’s an order sergeant!” And so the Sergeant laid face down on the cot, his chin on the pillow, his arms, stretched out.
“It’s foolish,” he said out loud hoping the Captain would hear “you can’t expect me to take your shift also, and read the data correctly,” messages came in from what was considered The European Central Command all the time. And it had to be translated, it was in code, and one man had to break open a white seal, after reading the message, and doing the decoding, the other man checked it out, and they would follow procedure. If it was a red seal, then it was for an alert, high priority, and then it would go to a second seal if necessary. A white seal was less complicated. But often a white seal lead to a red seal, and that meant war; and the Cold War of course was with the Russians. Their premise was, if it went to the red seal, the nuclear stomachs (nuclear cylinders)-so I called them-of the bombs needed to be sunk underground.
(Interlude: It is hard to express the makeup of a nuclear bomb and its destructive capacity in a simple paragraph, and I have seen the insides of them, but let me express it in the most fundamental, if not, oversimplified manner: there are two parts to the nuclear bomb I am talking about, some have three parts, the secondary part of the nuclear bomb-about a half dozen of them were stored at the site, this is the part I saw, of a cylinder type design. Those bombs were 9 to 50-megatons-plus, some were Titan II (ICBM), the Titan fleet was retired in 1988; the fireball of one of those Titan missiles, were three-miles in diameter, its destructive forces would most likely destroy all structures in a ten-mile range, or three-hundred square miles. One kiloton is equal to 1000-tons of TNT, kilotons are measured in thousands of tons; Hiroshima witnessed a 15-kiloton bomb; called ‘Little Boy,’ and Nagasaki witnessed a 20-kiloton nuclear bomb called ‘Fat boy’-thereabouts; whereas, megatons are measured by millions of tons of TNT. The secondary part of the bomb is the bottom part; the primary is at the top. I need not say more for this story.)
When the young sergeant woke, it was still dark outside; he heard an incoming message on the machine, printing out for him to read and decode. He stood up, walked over to the desk where the machine was spitting out paper, and a message was being printed out, coming, he went to wake the Captain up, told him, “You got to decode the message, along with me. Or at least read it after I decode it.”
“No, you decode it”, he said, “I’m tired.”
He started to decode the message, and fell back to sleep, without reading it clearly. As was the Captain’s job; one looking over the shoulder of the other.
It was now 6:15 a.m., and the phone rang. The sergeant passed it over the Horace, saying “The Major, wants to talk to you for some reason.”
He stood to the side of the phone, half in a daze, the phone heavy in his right hand, “Yes sir,” said the Captain, “what is it?”
Captain Worme, drew back like a double bolt of lightening, grabbed the decoded message, “Didn’t you decode this last night,” he yelled, to the sergeant.
“Of course I did,” said the Sergeant, the decoded part is right where the message you just picked up was.
“Hello,” said the Captain, to the Major, “The Sergeant said he did decode the message.”
“Well didn’t you read it?” yelled the Major so loud, the Sergeant could hear him.
“Yaaay! No, I guess I didn’t, why?” said the Captain.
“Because,” said the Major, “we are the only nuclear site; no, matter of fact, we are the only site in all of Europe not on alert, and the Colonel wants to know why our gates are wide open, as if it is a normal day. I want to see you in an hour and read that damn coded message and get back with me in five minutes.”
“So sergeant,” Captain Worme said to Evens, and started to read the decoded message, “it looks like you decoded it properly, why didn’t you wake me up and call an alert?”
“I did wake you up, and you gave me an order to leave you alone, after I told you, you needed to review the decoded message, as it is supposed to be, and you were insistent, and I was tired, and fell to sleep.”
“It was stupid not to act upon the message!”
“Ayee! Be careful captain. I did my duty, and you didn’t pull any duty at all, that can be called duty.”
After the Captain had come out of the Major’s office, he stopped Sergeant Evens, “So what’s going on?” asked the sergeant.
“I’m sorry to inform you, I think they will be some charges against you perhaps a court-martial; too many things to cover up.” Now the sergeant knew how he got past those “D’s” of his in college, he was a conniver.
“Well,” said the sergeant, “if I go down, so do you! Evidently they don’t know my part of the story; I’ll have to make a report sooner or later and inform them. Did they know it was you who gave me a Direct Order, to leave you sleep?” (And the sergeant knew, a Direct Order, from a commissioned officer, must not be in conflict with established law, and it was.)
“I’m not sure,” he said.
“What is there to be sure of, you told them or you didn’t, and I guess you didn’t.”
“I better go back there, and settle this before it goes out of control.” It was funny thought the Sergeant, he didn’t blink an eye, and he must have been testing the water to see if he’d take the blame.
“It’s very good, if you do, I’ll just stand here awhile.”
When the Captain had come back, all was settled.
“We are all soldiers,” said the Captain, “the thing to do is just forget today ever happened, and don’t say a word to anyone about this sergeant, okay? If you let this leak out, we’re all dead. We were with an attack, alert, the Red Brigade, some anti German group has tried to storm one of our nuclear sites, and an alert was called because of that, and we screwed up. Had they come here to our site, God only knows what would have happened. The gates were wide open, and they could have taken hostages.”
“Yes,” said the Sergeant (looking over at the gates now closed and secure),standing to his right side. “I never heard of it.”
“Heard of what?” said the Captain. Again the sergeant thought of all those ‘D’s’ the captain had gotten.
“No one will ever hear of it, that’s what!” Said the Sergeant, then he thought: ‘…someone might have died because of our neglect-‘ and he just wanted to get away from there.
Note: The 545th Ordnance Company was activated in 1942. In 1950, it was activated in Japan, and in 1959 it was active in West Germany, by Muenster-Dieburg; inactivated in June, 1992; area given back to Germany, in 1994. No: 715 1-24-2011)
Finance
Boat & Vessel Title Insurance – Protecting Your Watercraft Investment
Just as real estate titles are subject to record errors, preexisting liens and other encumbrances, vessel and boat titles may have hidden problems which can pose a liability to new vessel owners. The best way for buyers of watercraft vessels, yachts and boats to protect themselves from these liabilities is to purchase title insurance. Agencies which provide this kind of insurance perform thorough investigations of title histories to ensure the vessel title is in “good opinion”. Vessel title insurance also ensures vessel owners financial protection in the event of a lawsuit or other financial losses due to complications with the title.
Why Do Watercraft Vessels Need Title Insurance?
There several types of problems which can occur on boat titles. Buyers of vessels are usually unaware that any of these problems exist – until they are slapped with an ownership lawsuit or fees associated with prior liens. Insurance agencies hire underwriters and title attorneys to investigate the title’s chain of ownership to uncover these problems – and resolve them – before the sale occurs.
Common problems associated with yacht and vessel titles include:
Fraud. Forged or fraudulent documents can occur at any point in ownership history. Vessel brokers or previous owners sometimes attempt to sell vessels under false titles, defrauding both the vessel mortgage lender and the new owner. In some rare cases, the mortgages in the vessel’s ownership history may be revealed as fraudulent. Additionally, watercrafts may be registered with both the US Coast Guard and the State, allowing vessels to carry more than one “valid” title. Multiple titles can precipitate multiple mortgages for which the vessel owner can be held responsible.
Ownership disputes. Even though a vessel owner carries a valid Certificate of Documentation and Federal boat registration, he or she may still be subject to ownership disputes. These documents do not have the ultimate authority to determine ownership; only the yacht or vessel’s underlying contract can determine ownership. If the vessel title’s underlying contract is drafted on fraudulent documents, the buyer’s ownership could be rendered void.
Preexisting mortgages or liens. The new owner of a watercraft is held responsible for any unpaid taxes, unresolved mortgages and unpaid contract work associated with a vessel’s title, even if he or she was not privy to them at the time of purchase.
Watercraft buyers may ask for a title opinion before finalizing the sale. While a good opinion provides some assurance against disputes, vessel title opinions and abstracts may not always be reliable. Erroneous records, improper documentation, fraud and human error can lead underwriters to draft faulty title opinions. The only way for the buyer of a yacht or boat to protect him or herself against these complications is to purchase vessel title insurance.
How Does Boat Title Insurance Protect Me?
In addition to performing a thorough investigation of the vessel’s ownership history before the sale is complete, title insurance companies provide financial compensation in the event of a lawsuit. Vessel title insurance typically covers the cost of legal defense against attacks on the vessel’s title; additionally, insurance will provide compensation for any financial or asset losses caused by a faulty title.
Finance
Getting A More Affordable Health Insurance Rate – These Will Help A Great Deal
There are things that will make a huge difference on your health insurance rate. However, most of them will require some form of adjustment, commitment and/or research on your part. If you are ready to do these, here are things that will help you save a great deal.
1. You will as well attract a more affordable health insurance rate if you have a healthy routine. The quality of your diet will sooner or later have an effect on your health insurance rate. Removing fats, cholesterol and high carb from your diet will make it easier for you to maintain the ideal weight, live a healthier life and, as a result, attract cheaper health insurance rates.
In the same way, you will be healthier and therefore have to see the doctor less if you are committed to exercise up to thirty minutes daily.
2. Even though you are advised against self-medication, there are situations where you shouldn’t visit a doctor. Clear examples are viral infections like flu for which your doctor can really do nothing. It’s generally known that doctors can’t do you much good if you have a viral infection.
If your doctor cannot do anything about a health condition then I think it is unwise to spend about $100 to see him or her. Other instances are minor bruises that just simple first aid will handle properly.
If you don’t know these simple things take out time to read books on them especially if you have little kids. There are many things that you can (and should) handle if you have invested the time to learn and also have a well-equipped first aid box.
However, if you don’t know what to do, go ahead visit your doctor. But, please, know your limits and be aware that there are situations you must refer to a doctor even if you know what to do. You are not permitted by law to attempt some things except you’re a certified medical practitioner even if you know what to do. Having the right balance is necessary in this and such matters. If you do this right you will pay less in health insurance and at the same time not endanger lives.
3. There are individuals who are not eligible for special health insurance for low-income earners and at the same time find it very difficult to pay for regular health insurance. If you’re among such individuals, you’ll benefit greatly if you get a discount medical card.
A discount medical card makes you eligible to use a network of doctors who are contracted to give card carriers health care services at a lower rate. This card is not managed by insurance companies.
It is as well a great alternative for individuals who may have a pre-existing health condition that will make them uninsurable with most health insurance schemes or make them get high health insurance premiums. No one is declined for any reason.
Just pay your monthly fee and you’ll have access to a network of doctors who will bill you less for their services.
4. This shouldn’t be a problem for most individuals but we’ll still have to talk about it…
Apart from the fact that you are putting your life in danger, using banned or unregistered drugs will increase you health insurance premium. And where the use of certain drugs is legally approved, misusing them will also make you spend more on health insurance rates.
Self medication should be avoided both for the serious implications to your health and health insurance rates.
5. Believe it or not, your driving culture can have a negative effect on your health insurance rate. Rough driving charges and other traffic offences can effectively add to your health insurance premium. An individual who drives roughly might make a health insurance claim soon as they are more likely to require medical attention.
You will reduce your health insurance rates if you cultivate a good habit behind wheels. Sports cars and super bikes will increase your premium since they make you a higher risk. The higher probability of an accident means you could be injured and need to make a health insurance claim.
As you do all the above, don’t forget to get and compare from five or more sites.
A quotes site could return quotes that show a range of $2,000 or more between the highest quote and the lowest. And, it will take you just about 25 minutes on the whole.(Make sure you give your correct details as you fill the questionnaires on each site. Giving wrong details will return misleading results).
You’ll then have to choose the best insurance quote for you from the list of quotes returned.
Chicago White Sox snap an 8-game losing streak on Andrew Vaughn’s 3-run homer: ‘Definitely something to build off’
Cystic Fibrosis Life Insurance In Canada
Giancarlo Stanton hits 350th-career home run
Why Gold Is Beating Bitcoin In 2022
Somebody Should Have Died (1975, 545th Ordnance Company, Nuclear Site, West Germany)
Yankees unsure what to think of this season’s baseballs
Mets send a message after MLB-leading 19th hit by pitch, benches clear in loss to Cardinals
Prosecutors reveal text messages Beau Rothwell allegedly sent before wife’s murder
Boat & Vessel Title Insurance – Protecting Your Watercraft Investment
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. established himself as a ‘top-10 center’ — what’s next?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm