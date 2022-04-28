News
Dakota County man sentenced to three years in prison for firing gun in apartment while on meth
A Dakota County man has been sentenced to three years in prison for shooting through the ceiling and walls of his apartment while high on meth. Deputies tried to coax him to surrender over five hours one night last fall.
Brian David Lusk, 39, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and on Wednesday was convicted of the charge and sentenced by Judge Timothy J. McManus. A charge of intentionally discharging a firearm that endangered safety was dismissed by prosecutors. Lusk also received credit for 219 days already served in jail.
In a letter to the judge prior to sentencing, Lusk’s mother wrote that her son has struggled with his mental health for years and used alcohol and drugs “to relieve the pain.” She asked the judge to sentence him to treatment at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge in Minneapolis instead of time in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, sheriff deputies were dispatched to an apartment building in the 19000 block of Lena Avenue in Marshan Township, just south of Hastings, about 10 p.m. on Sept. 21 after a man, later identified as Lusk, whispered to a 911 dispatcher that he could hear people upstairs planning to kill him.
When officers arrived, it took them some time to figure out from which apartment he had been calling. When they found Lusk, he claimed he was in the bathroom hiding from the killers and told deputies to kick the door down, according to the criminal complaint. They did not, but rather continued trying to get him to answer the door himself.
When he did not respond to the door or to calls or texts, officers went back outside to determine what they would do next. They heard a gunshot come from inside the apartment.
During the next several hours, Lusk fired many more times, according to the complaint. One resident reported a bullet hole in the floor of his apartment. An officer said a bullet struck a tree near where the officer was standing.
Officers were able to evacuate residents from surrounding apartments and called SWAT to assist with its Bearcat armored vehicle.
Lusk refused to come out of his apartment and continued firing, sometimes a single shot and sometimes a string of fire. Two more shots were directed at officers, the complaint states.
When Lusk failed to comply with police commands, SWAT officers entered the building about 3 a.m. At that point Lusk came out the front door holding an AR-15 style rifle. He was ordered to drop the gun and was taken into custody, the complaint states.
Using a warrant, officers searched the apartment and saw multiple bullet holes in the walls and ceiling of Lusk’s apartment. No one in the surrounding apartments and no officers were injured.
Lusk told officers he had heard people plotting against him. He believed they were inside the apartment and were going to kick in the bathroom door where he was hiding. He denied trying to shoot officers and admitted to using methamphetamine, the complaint states.
Lusk’s criminal record shows he pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree assault charge in 2003 as well as four DWI convictions.
2022 NFL draft guide: Top prospects, draft order, how to watch, what to read and more
Here’s everything you need to know before the 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas.
What time is the draft, and how can I watch it?
The first round gets underway Thursday at 8 p.m., with Rounds 2-3 beginning Friday at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 starting Saturday at noon. Coverage of all three days will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.
What is the draft order?
After some big trades last year and throughout the offseason, eight teams — the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams — do not have first-round picks, while eight other teams — the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs — have two. The top 32 looks as follows: (Here’s the full order of all 263 picks.)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
- New York Jets (via Seahawks)
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
- New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
- New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
Who are the top prospects?
Here are some of the top players at each position, with their consensus big board ranking and a link to their NFL.com scouting profile:
Quarterback
- Malik Willis of Liberty (No. 28 overall)
- Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh (No. 32)
- Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (No. 42)
- Matt Corral of Ole Miss (No. 44)
- Sam Howell of North Carolina (No. 56)
- Carson Strong of Nevada (No. 99)
Wide receiver
- Garrett Wilson of Ohio State (No. 10)
- Drake London of Southern California (No. 12)
- Jameson Williams of Alabama (No. 13)
- Chris Olave of Ohio State (No. 17)
- Treylon Burks of Arkansas (No. 21)
- Jahan Dotson of Penn State (No. 31)
- George Pickens of Georgia (No. 46)
- Christian Watson of North Dakota State (No. 49)
- Skyy Moore of Western Michigan (No. 50)
Running back
- Breece Hall of Iowa State (No. 37)
- Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State (No. 43)
- Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M (No. 63)
- James Cook of Georgia (No. 89)
- Brian Robinson Jr. of Alabama (No. 105)
- Dameon Pierce of Florida (No. 107)
Tight end
- Trey McBride of Colorado State (No. 52)
- Greg Dulcich of UCLA (No. 73)
- Jeremy Ruckert of Ohio State (No. 82)
- Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina (No. 97)
- Jelani Woods of Virginia (No. 98)
Offensive linemen
- Evan Neal of Alabama (No. 2)
- Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State (No. 5)
- Charles Cross of Mississippi State (No. 9)
- Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa (No. 14)
- Zion Johnson of Boston College (No. 20)
- Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa (No. 23)
- Kenyon Green of Texas A&M (No. 25)
- Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (No. 39)
- Tyler Smith of Tulsa (No. 47)
Cornerback
- Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati (No. 6)
- Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU (No. 7)
- Trent McDuffie of Washington (No. 19)
- Andrew Booth Jr. of Clemson (No. 22)
- Kaiir Elam of Florida (No. 30)
- Kyler Gordon of Washington (No. 36)
- Roger McCreary of Auburn (No. 45)
Safety
- Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame (No. 4)
- Daxton Hill of Michigan (No. 26)
- Lewis Cine of Georgia (No. 33)
- Jaquan Brisker of Penn State (No. 38)
- Jalen Pitre of Baylor (No. 41)
- Nick Cross of Maryland (No. 81)
Linebacker
- Devin Lloyd of Utah (No. 16)
- Nakobe Dean of Georgia (No. 24)
- Quay Walker of Georgia (No. 51)
- Chad Muma of Wyoming (No. 54)
- Christian Harris of Alabama (No. 57)
- Leo Chenal of Wisconsin (No. 61)
- Troy Andersen of Montana State (No. 69)
Edge rusher
- Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan (No. 1)
- Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon (No. 3)
- Travon Walker of Georgia (No. 8)
- Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State (No. 11)
- George Karlaftis of Purdue (No. 18)
- David Ojabo of Michigan (No. 29)
- Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State (No. 34)
- Boye Mafe of Minnesota (No. 35)
- Drake Jackson of Southern California (No. 59)
Defensive linemen
- Jordan Davis of Georgia (No. 15)
- Devonte Wyatt of Georgia (No. 27)
- Travis Jones of Connecticut (No. 40)
- Logan Hall of Houston (No. 48)
- Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (No. 53)
- DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M (No. 55)
- Phidarian Mathis of Alabama (No. 68)
- Josh Paschal of Kentucky (No. 70)
What about the Ravens? What do they need?
The Ravens have 10 picks in the draft, including four in the top 100:
- Round 1, No. 14 overall
- Round 2, No. 45
- Round 3, No. 76
- Round 3, No. 100 (compensatory)
- Round 4, No. 110 (via New York Giants)
- Round 4, No. 119
- Round 4, No. 128 (via Arizona Cardinals)
- Round 4, No. 139 (compensatory)
- Round 4, No. 141 (compensatory)
- Round 6, No. 197
Cornerback, defensive line, edge rusher and offensive line are the team’s biggest needs. The Baltimore Sun previewed those positions and several others:
- Why Georgia DL Jordan Davis could be more than an elite run-stuffer
- Why Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning might be too good a fit to pass up at No. 14
- The pass rush needs a spark, and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II shows elite flashes
- Why versatile cornerback Trent McDuffie might be the perfect player to fill out a thin secondary
- Why a wide receiver, a safety and a running back might be tempting in the early rounds
Here’s what columnist Mike Preston has to say about the Ravens’ draft plans and a few local prospects:
- The NFL draft is prime time for the Ravens to beef up and get back to their roots | COMMENTARY
- Ravens’ old-school approach to the NFL draft still works. Don’t expect it to change. | COMMENTARY
- Do the Ravens need to upgrade at linebacker? It’s open to debate. | COMMENTARY
- Chip on shoulder about to pay off for former Friends School star Tyler Badie in NFL draft | COMMENTARY
- For Gilman grad Thomas Booker, versatility on and off the field might get him to the NFL | COMMENTARY
- ‘Off-the-charts smart’ Chance Campbell, a former Calvert Hall and Maryland standout, is an NFL draft hopeful | COMMENTARY
Here’s what Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon make of the Ravens’ draft approach and this weekend’s stakes.
- Ravens roundtable: Predicting the first round, prioritizing needs and defining a successful draft
Here are two divergent views of how the Ravens should spend their picks:
- Dueling Ravens mock drafts: A lot of picks, a few trades and two very different first-round choices
Here are The Baltimore Sun’s final projections for all 143 picks in the first four rounds:
- 2022 NFL mock draft (Version 4.0): Four-round projections show the big picture
And here are some of the biggest Ravens storylines entering the draft:
- Five NFL draft questions that could shape the Ravens’ first round
Are there any local players who could get picked?
Here are the prospects with ties to Maryland.
Ravens mock draft roundup: A clear favorite emerges at No. 14 overall, but options abound
With the arrival of the NFL draft, the flood of mock drafts has nearly ended. And at No. 14 overall, there’s a clear favorite.
A review of 48 recent first-round projections found that half have the Ravens taking Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. That was the case in one of our Baltimore Sun mock drafts, too.
Here’s a comprehensive look at the prospects whom experts and analysts have the Ravens taking Thursday night. All picks are No. 14 overall, unless noted otherwise.
Georgia DT Jordan Davis
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: “I thought about cornerback and offensive line here, but the Ravens have a real need in the middle of their defense. Davis is a 340-pound space eater with rare physical traits. Baltimore had success with a similar player in Haloti Ngata, who set the tone for some of the greatest defenses in NFL history.”
ESPN’s Todd McShay: “This is probably the latest that Davis would come off the board. Even after signing Michael Pierce, Baltimore could use a massive, double-team-eating run-stopper like Davis to clog the middle of the field. We all know about his legendary combine workout by now — I mean, a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at 341 pounds is ridiculous — and if Davis stays at his current weight, he’ll be a nightmare for opponents every Sunday.”
NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: “I know this pick won’t fill one of the most pressing needs for the Ravens, but they always lean toward drafting the best player available. Davis or Trevor Penning would make sense here, but I’ll stick with the massive SEC DT prospect.”
NFL Media’s Charles Davis: “Yes, I still strongly considered Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum (the top center) here. I also considered a CB in this spot. But with the All-American DT from Georgia still available, I couldn’t pass up on him. Davis gets a year to learn from Calais Campbell and improve his conditioning so that he becomes the true three-down terror he’s capable of being.”
NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks: “The league’s No. 1 rush defense gets that much better after adding the 6-6, 341-pound Davis up front.”
NFL Media Lance Zierlein: “Baltimore gets a plug-and-play space-eater to shut down opposing running games within the division.”
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “The Ravens are always on the lookout for unique physical talents, and Davis has a ceiling coming into the league like Haloti Ngata did 16 years ago. So while this isn’t Baltimore’s biggest need, it’s easy to see where new coordinator Mike Macdonald could make Davis a real foundation piece for the future.”
Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: “There are freak athletes, then there is Jordan Davis. Men his size (341 pounds) shouldn’t be able to move the way he can (4.78 40-yard dash). Georgia has had a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs have ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. There were four 1,200-yard rushers in 2021 — three of them (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon and Najee Harris) play for Baltimore’s AFC North rivals.”
Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner: “Davis just feels like a Raven. They aren’t going to let their defensive front crumble to the point of what we saw last year for long. Davis can wreak havoc from the nose.”
CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora: “Adding Michael Pierce and Calais Campbell are stopgap moves. They could see visions of Haloti Ngata with the athletic upside here. They have ignored the interior DL for years in the draft. They have done a ton of work on corners and Trent McDuffie will warrant consideration, as will OL Trevor Penning. But I lean Davis, who the Ravens will try to turn into a three-down player.”
CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole: “We know the Browns and Steelers want to rely on their running games, but that would be hard to do with Davis clogging up the middle for the Ravens. And with veteran Calais Campbell coming back, he and Davis will be able to collapse the pocket and make life easier for promising young pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.”
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: “Davis just feels like a Ravens defender, boasting an extraordinary combination of size and speed. He would give Baltimore another big, block-eating defender to clog up the middle, and offers untapped upside as an interior rusher.”
USA Today’s Luke Easterling: “Say what you want about Davis being only a two-down player, but Ravens fans are well aware of how valuable a dominant nose tackle can be. Davis is a rare athlete for his massive frame, and could have the same kind of impact Haloti Ngata did in for nearly a decade in Baltimore. “
Fox Sports’ Rob Rang: “Longtime Ravens (and Browns) general manager Ozzie Newsome built a Hall of Fame career by landing falling stars on draft day. Amid questions about what kind of impact he can make against the quick passing attacks so popular in the NFL, Davis could land in Baltimore’s lap. GM Eric DeCosta has proven himself quite the talent scout in his own right and might see Davis as the next elite talent who fell in the draft.”
Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm: “Is this pick just too on the nose? Davis’ most likely landing spot is either here or the next pick to Philly. The Ravens have had this type of player before in Haloti Ngata and seem to favor mass more than other clubs. Nose tackle is a need, and this dancing bear can fill it.”
Football Outsiders’ Benjamin Robinson: “In a league where two-high-safety defenses are becoming more and more prevalent, a player like Davis has even greater value. The Ravens will bet on being able to maximize Jordan Davis’s rare blend of athleticism and strength for a space-eating defensive tackle as they did with Haloti Ngata.”
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: “Davis is certainly not the worst-case scenario for the Ravens. He’s a guy they like and who was the subject of a lot of their homework. After signing Michael Pierce and re-signing Calais Campbell, the Ravens need to get younger and more explosive up front, and Davis, the star of the NFL scouting combine, accomplishes that. If he can develop more as a pass rusher, this could be a home-run pick. Every great Ravens defense has had that anchor in the middle, and Davis will now get a chance to be that guy.”
Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer: “Davis is an outstanding run stopper who can learn how to get to the quarterback as he develops as a pro.”
Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: “The Ravens have a need on the interior defensive line, and no one in this draft comes close to Jordan Davis.”
Underdog Network’s Charles McDonald: “The Hulk joins a franchise explicitly known for rugged, athletic defenders in the middle of their defense. Davis will make life easier for guys like Patrick Queen and the rest of their linebackers.”
Underdog Network’s Josh Norris: “This is chalk by now. Eric DeCosta has to admire a one-of-a-kind prospect that might give him Haloti Ngata vibes. Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Michael Pierce are all 30-plus years old.”
Underdog Network’s Hayden Winks: “Daniel Jeremiah is as plugged in to the Ravens as anyone. He said that he can’t see the Ravens passing on Jordan Davis if he’s available because he’s such a culture and scheme fit. Baltimore’s 14th overall selection is right in Davis’ draft projection sweet spot. Most teams have about 15 first-round grades, and Davis seems like a universal first-round prospect. ESPN’s Todd McShay reports that those around the league would be shocked if he falls past 14.”
The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner: “Jordan Davis is a monster of a man and a space-eater up front. The Ravens could use him up front to wreak havoc on their AFC North opponents.”
The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman: “I could see this not happening because it’s just too obvious, but in the end, I got to go with my gut. Jordan Davis is just simply meant to be a Raven. Davis has a rare blend of size, strength, and athleticism to be a true difference-maker at nose tackle. He is the exact type of player the Ravens need from a run defending standpoint but also I believe he is untapped potential as a rusher from the inside.”
Northern Iowa OT Jordan Penning
ESPN’s Matt Miller: “The Ravens could very well go defensive line here — Georgia’s Jordan Davis makes a lot of sense — but fixing the offensive line should be the priority. Penning’s technique needs to be cleaned up — especially his hands and punch timing — but his toughness and physical traits would work very well on the right side of the Ravens’ offensive line.”
NBC Sports’ Peter King: “The fourth tackle, clearly, on boards around the league would be a very good fit in Baltimore, where there’s a hole at right tackle (31-year-old Morgan Moses due to fill it as of today) and where left tackle Ronnie Stanley has struggled to stay healthy. Penning started 31 games at left tackle for Northern Iowa, and his size (6-7, 325) would play well on either side. I think the Ravens feel good enough about Stanley’s future to not be forced into taking a tackle here. Picking a corner (Trent McDuffie would be very good value) will not surprise me.”
NBC Sports’ Mike Florio: “With Orlando Brown gone and Ronnie Stanley still a question mark, the Ravens need blockers.”
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “There is a good chance this pick is a lineman, but offense or defense? Penning is a big, athletic blocker with the mentality that will appeal to the Ravens.”
PFF’s Trevor Sikkema: “Although tackle Ronnie Stanley will reportedly be good to go for the 2022 season, Morgan Moses on the right side is getting into his 30s with not much guaranteed money on his contract moving forward. At the end of the day, the Ravens will pick whomever they believe is the best player available; they won’t force a need. With the way this board falls, that could be Penning.”
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: “Penning feels like a Ravens blocker. He’s huge, overwhelmingly strong and excels in the run game.”
Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell: “The Ravens could use more offensive line talent to help protect Lamar Jackson. Here’s a right tackle upgrade to go with Ronnie Stanley and give Baltimore an option at left tackle if Stanley gets injured again. Penning impressed advance scouts and earned a favorable projection entering the 2021 season. The 6-foot-7, 329-pounder has good speed and athleticism to go along with his massive size. Penning had a quality week at the Senior Bowl, mauling a lot of defenders. He could be a force as a run blocker and a reliable edge protector after he gets adjusted to the NFL.”
Washington CB Trent McDuffie
PFF’s Doug Kyed: “Every team could use a player like McDuffie, who might be slightly undersized at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds but is a tremendous athlete and earned an 80.0 or higher overall grade in each of his three college seasons.”
CBS Sports’ Will Brinson: “Jordan Davis was going to be my pick here (the Haloti Ngata comps), but with the big man from Georgia gone, the Ravens shore up their secondary instead.”
USA Today’s Nate Davis: “The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. The Ravens have historically stockpiled first-rate DBs yet have developed a need with Tavon Young moving to Chicago and Marcus Peters, who’s got a year left on his contract, trying to rebound from a torn ACL.”
Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre: “Baltimore’s defensive backs were decimated by injuries last year, and the division now features Ja’Marr Chase, who has obliterated the Ravens’ secondary.”
Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: “The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside.”
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: “They have a hole in the middle of their line that needs to be fixed. Linderbaum has been called by some the best center in a long time to enter the draft. The Ravens would draft and play him right away, much like the Chiefs did with Creed Humphrey last year.”
Boston College OL Zion Johnson
The Draft Network’s Damian Parson: “The Ravens were ravaged with injuries all of 2021. Lamar Jackson returns healthy for 2022 but the offensive line needs improving. Zion Johnson fits their zone-read offense. He is reliable in pass protection and efficient as a run blocker. This will give Jackson solace and trust in his protection going forward.”
The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy: “In the offseason, the Ravens lost center Bradley Bozeman and haven’t yet replaced him in free agency. Guard Ben Powers is also set to hit free agency after the 2022 season. In Zion Johnson, Baltimore gets a possible replacement for Bozeman. Though he didn’t play center in college, Johnson did get some work there during the Senior Bowl in Mobile in February. Even if playing center doesn’t work out, Johnson provides a boost to the Ravens’ interior offensive line opposite Kevin Zeitler, who was a big pickup in last year’s free agency period.”
Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II
ESPN’s Jordan Reid: “After getting five sacks and three forced fumbles from rookie Odafe Oweh, their first-round pick last year, the Ravens could try to pair him with another edge rusher in Johnson. He is a ready-made run defender as well as a mature pass-rusher. Johnson is firm at the point of attack and has a determined mentality throughout games and a playing style that would fit well in Baltimore.”
PFF’s Cris Collinsworth: “A hammer on the edge who would destroy any strong side runs if planted over the tight end. But the former Seminole also showed a nice one-armed stab and spin move. Johnson transferred out of Georgia and had 14 sacks at FSU. He has 4.58 speed, but his 6-foot-5 frame and stride length make him look slower. He is not a twitchy guy, but he will work his way to 10 sacks per season and hammer the run at all times.”
Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: “Look, we can’t imagine the parallel universe where this seems reasonable. But based on things we’ve heard — with the full understanding that this is peak smokescreen season — there’s a chance Thibodeaux slides. All the way to No. 14? That feels like a bit much but here we are. The Ravens have been linked to Trevor Penning, the Northern Iowa offensive tackle who fills a need, but Baltimore needs pass rushers too. Should this play out, it’s going to be one of those situations where we all wonder how Thibodeaux lasted this long. One last time: If we’re the Jets, we’re taking him at No. 4.”
Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis
The Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Rather than taking an offensive tackle, the Ravens opt for a pass rusher who fits what they do.”
Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker: “The Ravens would probably be ecstatic if Cross was available with the 14th overall selection. He could go as high as the No. 5, so getting him at this juncture would be a steal. Cross, a redshirt sophomore, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State and would be the team’s long-term starter at right tackle ahead of veteran Morgan Moses.”
Utah ILB Devin Lloyd
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: “With the top-tier cornerbacks and pass rushers spoken here, Baltimore takes a different route for bolstering its defense. Lloyd is a do-it-all defender in the middle, capable of jump-starting the pass rush as a blitzer and holding down a variety of coverage responsibilities.”
Alabama OT Evan Neal
The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez: “Man, things happen fast. Just a couple weeks ago, Neal was the projected No. 1 overall pick. But with rumors surfacing about Neal’s health it makes teams a little worrisome and elect not to draft him early. The Ravens need help at the right tackle position so they decided to take a chance on a guy that has fell to the middle of the draft that is a perfect fit for their scheme and now they possibly have a top-five tackle duo in the NFL.”
Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt
The Draft Network’s Drae Harris: “With the 14th pick, the Baltimore Ravens select one of the best players in his draft in Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt was very influential and impactful for a historic University of Georgia defensive front. He’s probably more of a single-gap player; however, Baltimore runs enough hybrid schemes that he should fit seamlessly in the defense. His presence will allow their pass rushers off the edge with more single coverage.”
Michigan S Daxton Hill (No. 22 overall)
NFL Media’s Peter Schrager: “New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald gets one of his former Wolverine stars for his Ravens D. Hill’s versatility allows him to play both cornerback and safety.”
Dave Hyde: Jaelan Phillips’ rookie season tells what trait most lack on NFL draft night
Jason Taylor emerged as a rare player after teammate Trace Armstrong convinced him to be confident in his so-skinny frame. Taylor would eat two peanut butter sandwiches before weekly weigh-ins only to see the scale rarely budge beyond 242 pounds.
“F— the scale,” the Miami Dolphins legend wrote on a note he put in his locker and looked at each week on his way to the Hall of Fame.
Dwyane Wade sweated after practice near the end of his Miami Heat career, shooting 3-point shots, one after another, as his game needed to change in a new era. Why?
“I’ve got to get my confidence right to take it,’ he said. “I haven’t used it much.”
It’s NFL draft weekend, and the question again is what defines a pro talent. Size? Speed? Intelligence? The question changes after the draft when the real work of development begins with words like technique, discipline and — the one all players struggle with at times — confidence.
Jaelen Phillips began talking with a confidence coach midway through his rookie Dolphins season. In so doing, the defensive end showed himself as a normal rookie, tangled and uneven, a real person trying to be a real success.
“When I came into camp and started getting hit with some adversity again, I just had to kind of re-position myself and refocus my energy and my attention,’ he said. “So I ultimately ended up — I’m really grateful for the fact that that happened because in the span of the season I felt myself growing as a person.”
The confidence coach, Ben Newman, was introduced to Phillips by Kaleb Thornhill, the Dolphins player development coach. Newman authors books, delivers talks, works with Fortune 500 executives and the Alabama football team.
“What he told me and what he ingrained in me was just that positive self-talk because it’s easy to get in your head about things when things aren’t going well and just kind of get trapped in that negative cycle,’ Phillips said. “But really if you just take some perspective and get outside of yourself and really try to talk to yourself positively and just focus on what you have to focus every on day, I think that really helped me a lot.”
Phillips began wearing a wristband with the words, “Just Watch Me.”
“That just basically evokes an emotional response from me,’ he said. “Just kind of having a chip on my shoulder still and just reminding myself that I still have everything to prove to myself and to haters.”
Is that why Phillips bloomed the second half of the season, finishing with 8½ sacks? Was it the normal progression of a young player?
This is the battle most players face in some jumping to the pro game in any era. Some of that confidence is injected by coaches. Dolphins legend Bob Griese struggled in his fourth season when benched in a game for John Stofa. Outsiders wondered what would happen next — insiders, too.
“I don’t care what the owners says, the writers say, anyone says,’ coach Don Shula said. “Bob is our quarterback.”
Paul Warfield remembers looking at Griese in that meeting and noticing his shoulders immediately straighten, his eyes focus — his full feeling of confidence return like color to his face. Griese, like Warfield, landed in the Hall of Fame.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman tells of the time Jimmy Johnson singled out a slumping rookie safety in training camp, saying he had as much talent as any player he’d seen. Aikman said the player went out and played like a star in practice — at least, in the short-term. When the words wore off, so did his confidence. Some can’t be saved.
“I don’t even remember his name,’ Aikman says now.
It’s the confidence battle they all face — coaches in some regard, too. In his final season at the University of Miami, Butch Davis said, “Each year I’ve been here I’ve had better confidence going into games because these were players we recruited. The first year, I’d wonder, ‘Will they quit? Will they fight?’ We know now. They’ll fight.”
Phillips, you saw, will fight. He has all these 22-year-old hopes, too. He meets with the outside linebackers as well as the defensive line, because that remains a thought.
He’s shifted his body composition to reduce fat, “continuously trying to improve my body an fine-tune some smaller muscle you might not think about that are really good at stabilization and different lateral movements,’ he said.
He gets texts from his confidence coach each morning, too.
“Positive affirmations’’ he said.
It’s all part of a player’s development. It never ends, too, as Wade showed in shooting those 3′s near his career’s end.
