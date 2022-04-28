Dakota County man sentenced to three years in prison for firing gun in apartment while on meth

With the arrival of the NFL draft, the flood of mock drafts has nearly ended. And at No. 14 overall, there’s a clear favorite.

A review of 48 recent first-round projections found that half have the Ravens taking Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. That was the case in one of our Baltimore Sun mock drafts, too.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the prospects whom experts and analysts have the Ravens taking Thursday night. All picks are No. 14 overall, unless noted otherwise.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: “I thought about cornerback and offensive line here, but the Ravens have a real need in the middle of their defense. Davis is a 340-pound space eater with rare physical traits. Baltimore had success with a similar player in Haloti Ngata, who set the tone for some of the greatest defenses in NFL history.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay: “This is probably the latest that Davis would come off the board. Even after signing Michael Pierce, Baltimore could use a massive, double-team-eating run-stopper like Davis to clog the middle of the field. We all know about his legendary combine workout by now — I mean, a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at 341 pounds is ridiculous — and if Davis stays at his current weight, he’ll be a nightmare for opponents every Sunday.”

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: “I know this pick won’t fill one of the most pressing needs for the Ravens, but they always lean toward drafting the best player available. Davis or Trevor Penning would make sense here, but I’ll stick with the massive SEC DT prospect.”

NFL Media’s Charles Davis: “Yes, I still strongly considered Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum (the top center) here. I also considered a CB in this spot. But with the All-American DT from Georgia still available, I couldn’t pass up on him. Davis gets a year to learn from Calais Campbell and improve his conditioning so that he becomes the true three-down terror he’s capable of being.”

NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks: “The league’s No. 1 rush defense gets that much better after adding the 6-6, 341-pound Davis up front.”

NFL Media Lance Zierlein: “Baltimore gets a plug-and-play space-eater to shut down opposing running games within the division.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “The Ravens are always on the lookout for unique physical talents, and Davis has a ceiling coming into the league like Haloti Ngata did 16 years ago. So while this isn’t Baltimore’s biggest need, it’s easy to see where new coordinator Mike Macdonald could make Davis a real foundation piece for the future.”

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: “There are freak athletes, then there is Jordan Davis. Men his size (341 pounds) shouldn’t be able to move the way he can (4.78 40-yard dash). Georgia has had a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs have ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. There were four 1,200-yard rushers in 2021 — three of them (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon and Najee Harris) play for Baltimore’s AFC North rivals.”

Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner: “Davis just feels like a Raven. They aren’t going to let their defensive front crumble to the point of what we saw last year for long. Davis can wreak havoc from the nose.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora: “Adding Michael Pierce and Calais Campbell are stopgap moves. They could see visions of Haloti Ngata with the athletic upside here. They have ignored the interior DL for years in the draft. They have done a ton of work on corners and Trent McDuffie will warrant consideration, as will OL Trevor Penning. But I lean Davis, who the Ravens will try to turn into a three-down player.”

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole: “We know the Browns and Steelers want to rely on their running games, but that would be hard to do with Davis clogging up the middle for the Ravens. And with veteran Calais Campbell coming back, he and Davis will be able to collapse the pocket and make life easier for promising young pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.”

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: “Davis just feels like a Ravens defender, boasting an extraordinary combination of size and speed. He would give Baltimore another big, block-eating defender to clog up the middle, and offers untapped upside as an interior rusher.”

USA Today’s Luke Easterling: “Say what you want about Davis being only a two-down player, but Ravens fans are well aware of how valuable a dominant nose tackle can be. Davis is a rare athlete for his massive frame, and could have the same kind of impact Haloti Ngata did in for nearly a decade in Baltimore. “

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang: “Longtime Ravens (and Browns) general manager Ozzie Newsome built a Hall of Fame career by landing falling stars on draft day. Amid questions about what kind of impact he can make against the quick passing attacks so popular in the NFL, Davis could land in Baltimore’s lap. GM Eric DeCosta has proven himself quite the talent scout in his own right and might see Davis as the next elite talent who fell in the draft.”

Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm: “Is this pick just too on the nose? Davis’ most likely landing spot is either here or the next pick to Philly. The Ravens have had this type of player before in Haloti Ngata and seem to favor mass more than other clubs. Nose tackle is a need, and this dancing bear can fill it.”

Football Outsiders’ Benjamin Robinson: “In a league where two-high-safety defenses are becoming more and more prevalent, a player like Davis has even greater value. The Ravens will bet on being able to maximize Jordan Davis’s rare blend of athleticism and strength for a space-eating defensive tackle as they did with Haloti Ngata.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: “Davis is certainly not the worst-case scenario for the Ravens. He’s a guy they like and who was the subject of a lot of their homework. After signing Michael Pierce and re-signing Calais Campbell, the Ravens need to get younger and more explosive up front, and Davis, the star of the NFL scouting combine, accomplishes that. If he can develop more as a pass rusher, this could be a home-run pick. Every great Ravens defense has had that anchor in the middle, and Davis will now get a chance to be that guy.”

Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer: “Davis is an outstanding run stopper who can learn how to get to the quarterback as he develops as a pro.”

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: “The Ravens have a need on the interior defensive line, and no one in this draft comes close to Jordan Davis.”

Underdog Network’s Charles McDonald: “The Hulk joins a franchise explicitly known for rugged, athletic defenders in the middle of their defense. Davis will make life easier for guys like Patrick Queen and the rest of their linebackers.”

Underdog Network’s Josh Norris: “This is chalk by now. Eric DeCosta has to admire a one-of-a-kind prospect that might give him Haloti Ngata vibes. Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Michael Pierce are all 30-plus years old.”

Underdog Network’s Hayden Winks: “Daniel Jeremiah is as plugged in to the Ravens as anyone. He said that he can’t see the Ravens passing on Jordan Davis if he’s available because he’s such a culture and scheme fit. Baltimore’s 14th overall selection is right in Davis’ draft projection sweet spot. Most teams have about 15 first-round grades, and Davis seems like a universal first-round prospect. ESPN’s Todd McShay reports that those around the league would be shocked if he falls past 14.”

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner: “Jordan Davis is a monster of a man and a space-eater up front. The Ravens could use him up front to wreak havoc on their AFC North opponents.”

The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman: “I could see this not happening because it’s just too obvious, but in the end, I got to go with my gut. Jordan Davis is just simply meant to be a Raven. Davis has a rare blend of size, strength, and athleticism to be a true difference-maker at nose tackle. He is the exact type of player the Ravens need from a run defending standpoint but also I believe he is untapped potential as a rusher from the inside.”

Northern Iowa OT Jordan Penning

ESPN’s Matt Miller: “The Ravens could very well go defensive line here — Georgia’s Jordan Davis makes a lot of sense — but fixing the offensive line should be the priority. Penning’s technique needs to be cleaned up — especially his hands and punch timing — but his toughness and physical traits would work very well on the right side of the Ravens’ offensive line.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King: “The fourth tackle, clearly, on boards around the league would be a very good fit in Baltimore, where there’s a hole at right tackle (31-year-old Morgan Moses due to fill it as of today) and where left tackle Ronnie Stanley has struggled to stay healthy. Penning started 31 games at left tackle for Northern Iowa, and his size (6-7, 325) would play well on either side. I think the Ravens feel good enough about Stanley’s future to not be forced into taking a tackle here. Picking a corner (Trent McDuffie would be very good value) will not surprise me.”

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio: “With Orlando Brown gone and Ronnie Stanley still a question mark, the Ravens need blockers.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “There is a good chance this pick is a lineman, but offense or defense? Penning is a big, athletic blocker with the mentality that will appeal to the Ravens.”

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema: “Although tackle Ronnie Stanley will reportedly be good to go for the 2022 season, Morgan Moses on the right side is getting into his 30s with not much guaranteed money on his contract moving forward. At the end of the day, the Ravens will pick whomever they believe is the best player available; they won’t force a need. With the way this board falls, that could be Penning.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: “Penning feels like a Ravens blocker. He’s huge, overwhelmingly strong and excels in the run game.”

Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell: “The Ravens could use more offensive line talent to help protect Lamar Jackson. Here’s a right tackle upgrade to go with Ronnie Stanley and give Baltimore an option at left tackle if Stanley gets injured again. Penning impressed advance scouts and earned a favorable projection entering the 2021 season. The 6-foot-7, 329-pounder has good speed and athleticism to go along with his massive size. Penning had a quality week at the Senior Bowl, mauling a lot of defenders. He could be a force as a run blocker and a reliable edge protector after he gets adjusted to the NFL.”

Washington CB Trent McDuffie

PFF’s Doug Kyed: “Every team could use a player like McDuffie, who might be slightly undersized at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds but is a tremendous athlete and earned an 80.0 or higher overall grade in each of his three college seasons.”

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson: “Jordan Davis was going to be my pick here (the Haloti Ngata comps), but with the big man from Georgia gone, the Ravens shore up their secondary instead.”

USA Today’s Nate Davis: “The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. The Ravens have historically stockpiled first-rate DBs yet have developed a need with Tavon Young moving to Chicago and Marcus Peters, who’s got a year left on his contract, trying to rebound from a torn ACL.”

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre: “Baltimore’s defensive backs were decimated by injuries last year, and the division now features Ja’Marr Chase, who has obliterated the Ravens’ secondary.”

Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: “The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside.”

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: “They have a hole in the middle of their line that needs to be fixed. Linderbaum has been called by some the best center in a long time to enter the draft. The Ravens would draft and play him right away, much like the Chiefs did with Creed Humphrey last year.”

Boston College OL Zion Johnson

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson: “The Ravens were ravaged with injuries all of 2021. Lamar Jackson returns healthy for 2022 but the offensive line needs improving. Zion Johnson fits their zone-read offense. He is reliable in pass protection and efficient as a run blocker. This will give Jackson solace and trust in his protection going forward.”

The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy: “In the offseason, the Ravens lost center Bradley Bozeman and haven’t yet replaced him in free agency. Guard Ben Powers is also set to hit free agency after the 2022 season. In Zion Johnson, Baltimore gets a possible replacement for Bozeman. Though he didn’t play center in college, Johnson did get some work there during the Senior Bowl in Mobile in February. Even if playing center doesn’t work out, Johnson provides a boost to the Ravens’ interior offensive line opposite Kevin Zeitler, who was a big pickup in last year’s free agency period.”

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: “After getting five sacks and three forced fumbles from rookie Odafe Oweh, their first-round pick last year, the Ravens could try to pair him with another edge rusher in Johnson. He is a ready-made run defender as well as a mature pass-rusher. Johnson is firm at the point of attack and has a determined mentality throughout games and a playing style that would fit well in Baltimore.”

PFF’s Cris Collinsworth: “A hammer on the edge who would destroy any strong side runs if planted over the tight end. But the former Seminole also showed a nice one-armed stab and spin move. Johnson transferred out of Georgia and had 14 sacks at FSU. He has 4.58 speed, but his 6-foot-5 frame and stride length make him look slower. He is not a twitchy guy, but he will work his way to 10 sacks per season and hammer the run at all times.”

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: “Look, we can’t imagine the parallel universe where this seems reasonable. But based on things we’ve heard — with the full understanding that this is peak smokescreen season — there’s a chance Thibodeaux slides. All the way to No. 14? That feels like a bit much but here we are. The Ravens have been linked to Trevor Penning, the Northern Iowa offensive tackle who fills a need, but Baltimore needs pass rushers too. Should this play out, it’s going to be one of those situations where we all wonder how Thibodeaux lasted this long. One last time: If we’re the Jets, we’re taking him at No. 4.”

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Rather than taking an offensive tackle, the Ravens opt for a pass rusher who fits what they do.”

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker: “The Ravens would probably be ecstatic if Cross was available with the 14th overall selection. He could go as high as the No. 5, so getting him at this juncture would be a steal. Cross, a redshirt sophomore, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State and would be the team’s long-term starter at right tackle ahead of veteran Morgan Moses.”

Utah ILB Devin Lloyd

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: “With the top-tier cornerbacks and pass rushers spoken here, Baltimore takes a different route for bolstering its defense. Lloyd is a do-it-all defender in the middle, capable of jump-starting the pass rush as a blitzer and holding down a variety of coverage responsibilities.”

Alabama OT Evan Neal

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez: “Man, things happen fast. Just a couple weeks ago, Neal was the projected No. 1 overall pick. But with rumors surfacing about Neal’s health it makes teams a little worrisome and elect not to draft him early. The Ravens need help at the right tackle position so they decided to take a chance on a guy that has fell to the middle of the draft that is a perfect fit for their scheme and now they possibly have a top-five tackle duo in the NFL.”

Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

The Draft Network’s Drae Harris: “With the 14th pick, the Baltimore Ravens select one of the best players in his draft in Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt was very influential and impactful for a historic University of Georgia defensive front. He’s probably more of a single-gap player; however, Baltimore runs enough hybrid schemes that he should fit seamlessly in the defense. His presence will allow their pass rushers off the edge with more single coverage.”

Michigan S Daxton Hill (No. 22 overall)

NFL Media’s Peter Schrager: “New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald gets one of his former Wolverine stars for his Ravens D. Hill’s versatility allows him to play both cornerback and safety.”

