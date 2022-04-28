News
Dave Hyde: Jaelan Phillips’ rookie season tells what trait most lack on NFL draft night
Jason Taylor emerged as a rare player after teammate Trace Armstrong convinced him to be confident in his so-skinny frame. Taylor would eat two peanut butter sandwiches before weekly weigh-ins only to see the scale rarely budge beyond 242 pounds.
“F— the scale,” the Miami Dolphins legend wrote on a note he put in his locker and looked at each week on his way to the Hall of Fame.
Dwyane Wade sweated after practice near the end of his Miami Heat career, shooting 3-point shots, one after another, as his game needed to change in a new era. Why?
“I’ve got to get my confidence right to take it,’ he said. “I haven’t used it much.”
It’s NFL draft weekend, and the question again is what defines a pro talent. Size? Speed? Intelligence? The question changes after the draft when the real work of development begins with words like technique, discipline and — the one all players struggle with at times — confidence.
Jaelen Phillips began talking with a confidence coach midway through his rookie Dolphins season. In so doing, the defensive end showed himself as a normal rookie, tangled and uneven, a real person trying to be a real success.
“When I came into camp and started getting hit with some adversity again, I just had to kind of re-position myself and refocus my energy and my attention,’ he said. “So I ultimately ended up — I’m really grateful for the fact that that happened because in the span of the season I felt myself growing as a person.”
The confidence coach, Ben Newman, was introduced to Phillips by Kaleb Thornhill, the Dolphins player development coach. Newman authors books, delivers talks, works with Fortune 500 executives and the Alabama football team.
“What he told me and what he ingrained in me was just that positive self-talk because it’s easy to get in your head about things when things aren’t going well and just kind of get trapped in that negative cycle,’ Phillips said. “But really if you just take some perspective and get outside of yourself and really try to talk to yourself positively and just focus on what you have to focus every on day, I think that really helped me a lot.”
Phillips began wearing a wristband with the words, “Just Watch Me.”
“That just basically evokes an emotional response from me,’ he said. “Just kind of having a chip on my shoulder still and just reminding myself that I still have everything to prove to myself and to haters.”
Is that why Phillips bloomed the second half of the season, finishing with 8½ sacks? Was it the normal progression of a young player?
This is the battle most players face in some jumping to the pro game in any era. Some of that confidence is injected by coaches. Dolphins legend Bob Griese struggled in his fourth season when benched in a game for John Stofa. Outsiders wondered what would happen next — insiders, too.
“I don’t care what the owners says, the writers say, anyone says,’ coach Don Shula said. “Bob is our quarterback.”
Paul Warfield remembers looking at Griese in that meeting and noticing his shoulders immediately straighten, his eyes focus — his full feeling of confidence return like color to his face. Griese, like Warfield, landed in the Hall of Fame.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman tells of the time Jimmy Johnson singled out a slumping rookie safety in training camp, saying he had as much talent as any player he’d seen. Aikman said the player went out and played like a star in practice — at least, in the short-term. When the words wore off, so did his confidence. Some can’t be saved.
“I don’t even remember his name,’ Aikman says now.
It’s the confidence battle they all face — coaches in some regard, too. In his final season at the University of Miami, Butch Davis said, “Each year I’ve been here I’ve had better confidence going into games because these were players we recruited. The first year, I’d wonder, ‘Will they quit? Will they fight?’ We know now. They’ll fight.”
Phillips, you saw, will fight. He has all these 22-year-old hopes, too. He meets with the outside linebackers as well as the defensive line, because that remains a thought.
He’s shifted his body composition to reduce fat, “continuously trying to improve my body an fine-tune some smaller muscle you might not think about that are really good at stabilization and different lateral movements,’ he said.
He gets texts from his confidence coach each morning, too.
“Positive affirmations’’ he said.
It’s all part of a player’s development. It never ends, too, as Wade showed in shooting those 3′s near his career’s end.
7th Pay Commission: How much will it increase this month, check the details of salary of central employees
7th Pay Commission: How much will it increase this month, check the details of salary of central employees
7th Pay Commission: Last month, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees have been increased by 3 percent by the government. After this it has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.
7th Pay Commission: The decision was taken by the Central Government to increase the DA of employees and pension holders (DA Hike) in the last days. Now this money is going to come in the account.
It is expected that in the coming three to four days this money will come in the account of 45 lakh employees. The salary of central employees comes by the last date of every month.
Decision to give three months arrears
Let us tell you that last month, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of the employees have been increased by 3 percent by the government. After this it has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.
It has been decided by the Finance Ministry to implement the DA hike from January 1 and give arrears of three months. In such a situation, the salary of April is expected to come on May 1.
45 lakh employees will get benefit
April salary will come with increased DA and three months arrears (January, February and March). In this, 45 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners are going to get the benefit.
What is the math of increased DA?
Due to dearness allowance being 34 percent, employees with 18 thousand basic salary will get DA of Rs 6,120. At present, they used to get Rs 5,580 at the rate of 31%. That is, every month the salary increased by Rs 540. With the salary of April, the arrears of DA of 3 months will come. In such a situation, it is expected that the salary for the month of March will increase by Rs 2,160.
6,828 will increase
Whereas those whose basic salary is Rs 56,900, their DA will be Rs 19,346. Earlier it was Rs 17,639 as against 31 per cent. That is, every month the salary increased by Rs 1,707. In such a situation, this time Rs 6,828 more is expected to come as compared to March.
Shock on 18 months’ arrears
Before the DA hike, the central employees were also expected to get the arrears between January 2020 and June 2021. But this DA arrear has already been denied by the government. After which the employees are very disappointed.
The post 7th Pay Commission: How much will it increase this month, check the details of salary of central employees appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Moderna on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.
Frustrated families are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect the nation’s littlest kids as all around them people shed masks and other public health precautions — even though highly contagious coronavirus mutants continue to spread.
Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that it hopes will prove two low-dose shots can protect babies, toddlers and preschoolers — albeit not as effectively during the omicron surge as earlier in the pandemic.
“There is an important unmet medical need here with these youngest kids,” Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, told The Associated Press. Two kid-size shots “will safely protect them. I think it is likely that over time they will need additional doses. But we’re working on that.”
Now, only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the U.S., using rival Pfizer’s vaccine, leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.
Moderna’s vaccine isn’t the only one in the race. Pfizer is soon expected to announce if three of its even smaller-dose shots work for the littlest kids, months after the disappointing discovery that two doses weren’t quite strong enough.
Whether it’s one company’s shots or both, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said the agency will “move quickly without sacrificing our standards” in deciding if tot-sized doses are safe and effective.
While questions are swirling about what’s taking so long, Marks pointedly told lawmakers earlier this week that the FDA can’t evaluate a product until a manufacturer completes its application. In a statement Thursday, the FDA said Moderna still must submit some additional data to complete its request, but that the agency will schedule a meeting to publicly debate the evidence with its scientific advisers.
“It’s critically important that we have the proper evaluation so that parents will have trust in any vaccines that we authorize,” Marks told a Senate committee.
If FDA clears vaccinations for the littlest, next the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to recommend who needs them — all tots or just those at higher risk from COVID-19.
Many parents are desperate for whichever vaccine gets to the scientific finish line first.
“We’ve been kind of left behind as everybody else moves on,” said Meagan Dunphy-Daly, a Duke University marine biologist whose 6-year-old daughter is vaccinated — but whose 3-year-old and 18-month-old sons are part of Pfizer’s trial.
The family continues to mask and take other precautions until it’s clear if the boys got real vaccine or dummy shots. If it turns out they weren’t protected in the Pfizer study and Moderna’s shots are cleared first, Dunphy-Daly said she’d seek them for her sons.
“I will feel such a sense of relief when I know my boys are vaccinated and that the risk of them getting a serious infection is so low,” she said.
Some parents even have urged the government to let families choose shots before all the evidence is in.
“This strain of COVID feels almost impossible to dodge,” Dana Walker, a mother of an 8-month-old, tearfully told a CDC meeting last week. “Cut red tape and allow parents to protect their kids.”
The FDA will face some complex questions.
In a study of kids ages 6 months through 5 years, two Moderna shots — each a quarter of the regular dose — triggered high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, the same amount proven to protect young adults, Burton said. There were no serious side effects, and the shots triggered fewer fevers than other routine vaccinations.
But the vaccine proved between about 40% and 50% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 during the trial. Burton blamed the omicron variant’s ability to partially evade vaccine immunity, noting that unboosted adults showed similarly less effectiveness against milder omicron infections. While no children became severely ill during the study, he said high antibody levels are a proxy for protection against more serious illness — and the company will test a child booster dose.
Another issue: So far in the U.S., Moderna’s vaccine is restricted to adults. Other countries have expanded the shot to kids as young as 6. But months ago the FDA cited concern about a rare side effect, heart inflammation, in teen boys, and it hasn’t ruled on Moderna’s earlier pediatric applications.
Burton said the FDA may consider its vaccine for children of all ages — but also might open it first to the youngest kids who have no other option. He said safety data from millions of older children given Moderna vaccinations abroad should help reassure parents.
While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous in youngsters as adults, some do become severely ill or even die. About 475 children younger than 5 have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start, according to the CDC, and child hospitalizations soared at omicron’s peak.
Yet it’s not clear how many parents intend to vaccinate the youngest kids. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have had two vaccinations, and 58% of those ages 12 to 17.
AP journalist Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft that begins Thursday, but they secured their first-rounder from three years ago to remain with the team through Year 5.
The Dolphins are exercising the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, according to a league source on Thursday morning.
The move, which had a Monday deadline to execute, likely assures the Dolphins will have their 2019 first-round pick in Miami through the 2023 season while they can still continue to work on a multi-year extension with Wilkins.
It was a decision, which was first reported by NFL Network, that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier indicated was likely when he touched on the subject at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.
“He had a heck of a year last year,” said Grier when asked about the chances of picking up Wilkins’ fifth-year option. “I would say most likely, but we’ll make that decision when we get to that.”
In his third NFL season, Wilkins tied for the league lead in tackles among defensive linemen. His 89 tackles tied Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward for most last season, which was the highest mark for any down lineman since 2013. Ten of those tackles for Wilkins went for a loss.
Wilkins, starting every game, also reached new heights in his pass rush in 2021 with a career-high 4 ½ sacks, adding 13 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and fumble recovery — and that’s not to mention his touchdown reception with an epic celebration that followed in the December win over the New York Jets.
The fifth-year option guarantees the former Clemson standout $10,069,000 in 2023, a figure that is based on his playing time the past three years and the average salary of the third through 20th highest-paid defensive tackles.
A multi-year deal for Wilkins, who is slated to make $2.6 million in 2022, would likely earn him an annual salary in the $10-13 million range. The fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks, gives the Dolphins an extra season to get a deal done, but a multi-year extension would be more cap friendly.
Wilkins figures to be a key cog in a Dolphins defense that anchored the team’s run of winning eight of its last nine games in 2021. Miami returns all its starters and most of its contributors from last year’s team. The Dolphins re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, reached a lucrative extension with cornerback Xavien Howard and brought back a slew of linebackers — Elandon Roberts among them — to achieve that defensive continuity.
