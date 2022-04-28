Finance
Divine Prosperity – How to Sow and Reap Your Financial Harvests
Yes, if you are a Christian, it is God’s will for you to be rich, very rich. After all, Jesus took the curse of poverty on himself on the cross so you might be rich according to 2 Corinthians 8:9. We were made to be rich for a purpose, to establish God’s covenant in the earth. This covenant includes redemption from the curse of the law and receiving the blessing of Abraham, which is the anointing to prosper and the power to get wealth.
Besides dressing the best, driving the best, flying the best and living the best, which is our inheritance and covenant right, we are called to help establish his kingdom on earth by financing Christian ministries that spread the gospel around the world for people to be saved, healed, delivered and discipled. That said, here are three kingdom of God steps on how to enter your wealthy place, fulfilling God’s covenant in the earth.
Step 1 Renewed Mind – You need a renewed mind to enter your wealthy place. Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 12:2 to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. You renew your mind by spending time each day meditating (speaking, muttering, declaring, thinking) on those promises in the bible that speak of your divine inheritance and your covenant with God so your heart has faith in those promised truths.
Step 2 Sowing and Reaping – You need an understanding of how to sow and reap effectively. Jesus taught sowing and reaping by his actions. Remember the crowd on the Galilean shore in Luke 5:3 where Jesus preached to them from Peter’s boat. By loaning his boat to Jesus, Peter had activated the sowing and reaping principle. As a result of sowing his seed (boat loan) into Jesus’ ministry, Peter got a harvest, a miracle boatload of fish as written in Luke 5:4-6.
Just as a farmer expects a harvest when he sows his seed into the soil, you are to
expect (have faith for) a harvest when you sow your finances into a ministry the Holy
Spirit has prompted you to support. It could be your local church or some other ministry that is advancing the kingdom of God, reaching souls for Jesus. Make sure you give your seed an assignment by naming your seed when you sow it. You could name it “financial breakthrough” or “financial abundance.” If you are a writing a check, write the name of your seed (for example, “financial breakthrough”) somewhere on your check.
Step 3 Courts of Heaven – You need to understand how to operate in the courts of heaven to defeat the enemy’s legal cases made against you that would hinder you from fulfilling God’s purpose for your life, which includes financial prosperity. God desires you to be blessed and highly favored so you can fulfill God’s desire for his kingdom to be established on the earth. Understand how to operate in the courts of heaven to defeat any case the enemy has against you. I encourage you to purchase “Operating in the Courts of Heaven” by Robert Henderson to help you understand how to operate successfully in the courts of heaven to enter your wealthy place.
3 Slow Cooker Meal Ideas That Are Budget-Friendly
Cooking home-cooked meals every day for the whole family can cost you, but food doesn’t have to be expensive to be delicious especially if you know how to budget your money. If you’re on a tight budget but still want to enjoy fulfilling home-cooked dishes with your family, here are 3 slow cooker meal ideas that everyone will love – so will your wallet!
Try these slow cooker meal ideas today:
Coco Sweet Potato Curry
What you need:
- 1 kilogram sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into chunks
- 2 onions, halved and sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 red chillies, seeded and sliced
- 2 red peppers, seeded and sliced
- 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 1/4 cups passata
- 2 cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 3/4 cups coconut milk
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
Small bunch fresh coriander, chopped (for serving)
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan and cook onion until tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in garlic amd ginger then season with paprika and cayenne. Pour mixture into a crock pot. Return pan to heat then cook chillies, red peppers and cabbage in 1 tablespoon oil for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring mixture to crock pot. Heat remaining oil and cook sweet potatoes for 5 minutes. Add potatoes to crock pot. Pour passata and coconut milk over everything. Stir, cover and cook for 6 to 8 hours on low. When ready, stir in peanut butter and top with coriander.
Mixed Herb Potato Wedges
What you need:
- 2 large potatoes, sliced into 8 wedges each
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 1 teaspoon dried mixed herb
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
In a large bowl, mix together flour, mixed her and cayenne pepper. Add potatoes and oil. Season with salt and pepper then toss to mix ingredients and to coat potatoes. Transfer to a crockpot and cook for 1 to 2 hours on low or until potatoes are cooked through.
Spicy Garlic Mushroom and Tomato Pasta Sauce
What you need:
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 stick celery, finely chopped
- 1/2 red chili, seeded and finely chopped
- Small bunch parsley (leaves only)
- 2 1/2 cups chopped tomato
- 2 cups spaghetti pasta, cooked
- 1 2/3 cups sliced chestnut mushroom
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Pinch of salt
In a pan over medium high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil then cook mushrooms until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic then cook for 1 minute more. Transfer mixture to a bowl with parsley. Set aside. Return pan to heat, add remaining oil, onion, celery, tomatoes, chili and salt and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a crock pot and cook for 15 minutes on low. Toss spaghetti with tomato sauce and top with garlic mushrooms.
A delicious meal doesn’t have to be expensive – try these slow cooker meal ideas that are budget-friendly!
Russian Banking Sector – An Overview
Although Russia is not regarded as offshore banking center worldwide, before the crisis it managed to attract large volume of capital to its capital markets. Russia started reforms in the banking sector in the end of the 1980s with the establishment of a two-tier banking system, composed of the Central bank responsible for carrying out the monetary policy, and five large state-owned specialized banks dealing with deposit collecting and money lending. Most authors argue that by the end of the 1990s three major types of banks developed in Russia: joint-venture banks, domestic commercial banks, and the so-named ‘zero’ or ‘wildcat’ banks. The last were formed by their shareholders – in most cases groups of public institutions and/or industrial firms (the so called Financial Industrial Groups (FIGs) – with the major purpose to finance their own non-financial businesses. As a result of the low capital requirements and practically nonexistent bank regulation, the number of these new banks grew rapidly and as early as January 1, 1996, Russia had 2,598 banks, of which the great majority was constituted of the ‘zero’ banks.
The structure of the banking sector adopted the German-type model of universal banks with banks being allowed to hold substantial stakes in non-financial firms. At the same time, through cross-shareholdings the Russian firms literally owned the banks they borrowed from, thus ‘giving new meaning to the concept of ‘insider’ lending’. Such lending practices worked well because the government underwrote the implicit debt created by enterprise banks making risky loans to themselves. In addition to this, in the early reform stage, the government-directed credits dominated money lending; thus, the banks’ main function was to borrow money from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at subsidized rates and then channel the finances to designated enterprises; the last being in most cases the de facto owners of the banks. The overall effect of this situation was, on the one hand, regarding the enterprise sector, that many new enterprises were left out with extremely limited access to funds, and on the other hand, concerning the bank sector, it implied high risk exposures as banks were subject to risk both as creditors to the industries and as shareholders in them. Moreover, there was an added source of risk to banks since, at least theoretically, the banks bear the risk of government-directed credit to enterprises.
In addition, the macroeconomic situation in the early 1990s was characterized by extremely high inflation rates and thus, negative interest rates (e.g. in 1992-1993 the real interest rates were -93%; in 1994 through early 1995 -40% before finally turning positive for time deposits during the second half of 1995). As a result, the amount of total credit to enterprises dramatically dropped during this period; in 1991 the share of credits to enterprises comprised 31% of GDP, while in 1995 the banking system had a book value of loans to enterprises of $26 billion, representing 8.1% of GDP. All these factors taken together lead to a rapid growth of overdue credit and by the end of 1995 one third of the total bank loans were non-performing, a share amounting to almost 3% of GDP. Equally important, long-term credits amounted to around 5% of total bank loans, in other words, banks focused mainly on short-term money lending (which, taking into consideration the high level of uncertainty had a relative advantage as compared to long term money lending).
The above described characteristics of the Russian banking sector in the first half of the 1990s highlight the difficult macroeconomic situation in which a German-like model of universal banks was introduced. And even in this initial stage, one has enough grounds to question the feasibility of this decision for instead of a clear inflation history – an absolutely necessary pre-condition for the introduction of a German-type banking system – Russia had experienced extremely high, persistent inflation rates and a great macroeconomic instability. Moreover, some authors agrue that banks shareholding in non-financial firms was rare and could not reach a sufficient level of concentration to order to allow for the mecahnism propsed by Gerschenkron to work. Introducing a German-type of banking system in Russia, therefore, seems not to be an outcome of a well-thought strategy by the policy makers, but unfortunately, as seen by most observsers, a result of regulatory capture by some influential private interests.
Still, many authors claim that given Russia’s background, the chosen system of close bank-enterprise relationships was optimal and that banks played a major role in facilitating investment. In this respect, the next section of the paper will focus on providing empirical evidence on the bank-enterprise relationships in Russia and on assessing the relevance of the chosen bank model for Russia’s economy in the early transition stage. In particular, two major questions will be raised: 1) how did the close bank-enterprise relationship affect (if at all) the distribution of bank credit and the decisions of the enterprises; and most importantly, 2) did this model play the role of an instrument to boost firms’ investment as believed by Gerschenkron.
The Real Truth About Fixed Index Annuities In A Bear Market
But what has the market done and what was the average return from the beginning of the stock market. Well, let us investigate the truth, believe it will be a real eye-opener.
We have had a bear market about every seven years, except for the current run of the bulls. It’s just math folks, your broker or financial advisor can manipulate the numbers, but they will never tell you the real truth because the truth will upset their rice bowl and expose their high commission and hidden fees.
Let us look at the S&P over another time frame:
In January 2000, the S&P 500 was at 1,469, January 2013, the S&P was at 1,469, that is a zero return for 13 years. Yet your broker or financial advisor tells you nothing out does the market; it always comes back. While history does confirm the rise and fall of the market, the question is the timing. Will the market be down at a time you may need your funds?
Here is another truth. Starting in January 2000, the S&P 500 was at 1,496 as of January 2019 the S&P was at 3,110. The fact is that over 19 years and the market returned 3.9%. Yet, your broker and financial genius, on all the business networks, only give you half-truths because that is what sells.
Suppose you are approaching retirement or are already retired, should your hard-earned money be exposed to that kind of market risk.
Most people do not have the luxury of waiting for a market reversal, and they cannot afford those losses and nor do you have the time for the market to come back. It could take 5-7 years to get you back to even, and that is only if the market will allow you to get back to even. Get out of the Wall Street casino, the Wall Street boys are sharks, and they will eat you alive.
Let us look at this myth of average returns and the truth of actual returns. Let’s say the market, in one year, had a 50% decline and the next year it had a 50% incline. What would you hear from your financial advisor? You would hear, “Folks we have some great news, the market is up 50%!”, yet the truth is in that one year, the returned was 0%. We should be more practical than to put a bet down with the Wall Street casino because the truth is playing in the market is legalized gambling.
Back to the bet, we put $100,000 down, and the market goes down 50%, we now have $50,000. Next year the market return goes up 50%; most folks say great we are back even. The truth is you a sitting at the casino table, and you made only $25,000 on top of your $50,000 you have $75,000 the fact is you are still down $25,000. Again, you cannot absorb these losses in retirement, and it is time to get out of the Wall Street casino.
You say, “Okay, but where can I put my money and have it safe from market risk, never losing my principal and still get a decent return?” Let us minimize the damage of the bear market and consider a Fixed Index Annuity.
You ask, “What is a Fixed Indexed Annuity?” A Fixed Indexed Annuity is how to keep your money safe, get consistent guaranteed growth and income that you will never outlive.
A Fixed Indexed Annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company. The Fixed Indexed Annuity offers you the opportunity for tax-deferred growth based in part on changes in a market index. However, you are not taking risks within the market. The insurance company offers you a return based on an index, sheltering the risk. Additionally, they offer you the option to convert your annuity into a steady, guaranteed lifetime income stream, all while protecting your hard-earned principal from the uncertainty of market volatility.
Many Fixed Index Annuities have zero fees unless you choose a specific rider that may make sense for your goals. With a Fixed Indexed Annuity, you can never lose your principal. You will see growth with the market increases, based on the Fixed Indexed Annuity you choose from the Insurance Company, and if the market goes down, you never lose a dime. You can only go up or sideways, never down.
