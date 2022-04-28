News
Divya Bharti’s Sister Is A Stunning Beauty And We Could Not Agree More
The beauty of the late Bollywood actress Divya Bharti is still discussed today. There have been many beautiful actresses in the nineties but she was one of the prettiest. Her presence in the Bollywood industry was brief but she made a mark after working on a few films. At the age of 19, Divya suddenly bid goodbye to this world. The actress still lives in everyone’s heart.
Divya Bharti was a Stunning Beauty
Divya’s film career was short due to her sudden demise in 1993. But her work was loved by all so was her beauty. Today we are going to tell you about a beautiful actress who matches her beauty. She is none other than Divya Bharti’s cousin, Kainaat Arora, who is an actress and a model.
Is her sister more beautiful than Divya Bharti?
The beauty of her sister has been a topic of discussion too. The name of the sister of the late actress Divya Bharti is Kainaat Arora. She is known for her fashion sense and appearance. Her sister Kainaat’s beauty gives a stiff competition to Divya Bharti’s.
Kainaat has worked in many Punjabi films and is a well-known Punjabi actress. She has a huge fan base and is loved by everyone. In the year 2010, the actress Kainaat Arora made her acting debut with the movie “Khatta Meetha”. Kainaat did a cameo in a song in the movie. In the year 2013, she stepped into Bollywood and the actress became quite popular after her performance in the film “Grand Masti”.
After the Punjabi film industry, she made a mark in the Bollywood world too. Kainaat’s film earned more than Rs 136 crore at the box office. Besides films, the actress is also very active on social media. She often shares some great photos on her social media. In the recent pictures, she is looking very beautiful and hot. The fans are going crazy over the pictures and praising her beauty a lot. Her picture is receiving a lot of likes and comments from the netizens. Divya Bharti’s sister Kainaat Arora has become quite famous for her mesmerizing beauty and her acting skills.
Her flawless looks and her uncanny resemblance to Divya Bharti attracted a lot of attention. Kainaat has been off the screens for a while and was last seen in the 2015 release Farar. Kainaat Arora is still waiting for a head start in the Bollywood industry.
Check out some of her stunning pictures:
Who is prettier? Divya or Kainaat? Comment down below
News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! So much salary will come this month in the account of central employees? this is full calculation
7th Pay Commission: Big news! So much salary will come this month in the account of central employees? this is full calculation
7th Pay Commission: Last month, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees have been increased by 3 percent by the government. After this it has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.
7th Pay Commission: The decision was taken by the Central Government to increase the DA of employees and pension holders (DA Hike) in the last days. Now this money is going to come in the account. It is expected that in the coming three to four days this money will come in the account of 45 lakh employees. The salary of central employees comes by the last date of every month.
Decision to give three months arrears
Let us tell you that last month, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of the employees have been increased by 3 percent by the government. After this it has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. It has been decided by the Finance Ministry to implement the DA hike from January 1 and give arrears of three months. In such a situation, the salary of April is expected to come on May 1.
45 lakh employees will get benefit
April salary will come with increased DA and three months arrears (January, February and March). In this, 45 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners are going to get the benefit.
What is the math of increased DA?
Due to dearness allowance being 34 percent, employees with 18 thousand basic salary will get DA of Rs 6,120. At present, they used to get Rs 5,580 at the rate of 31%. That is, every month the salary increased by Rs 540. With the salary of April, the arrears of DA of 3 months will come. In such a situation, it is expected that the salary for the month of March will increase by Rs 2,160.
6,828 will increase
Whereas those whose basic salary is Rs 56,900, their DA will be Rs 19,346. Earlier it was Rs 17,639 as against 31 per cent. That is, every month the salary increased by Rs 1,707. In such a situation, this time Rs 6,828 more is expected to come as compared to March.
Shock on 18 months’ arrears
Before the DA hike, the central employees were also expected to get the arrears between January 2020 and June 2021. But this DA arrear has already been denied by the government. After which the employees are very disappointed.
News
Top 20 Bollywood Movies On Netflix To Binge Watch
Movies are the solace to our tired souls. They give us a sense of comfort, companionship, and lesson. Bollywood movies bring so much more than that. They offer all these things but give more light humor, dance, and songs. There are a plethora of genres in Bollywood like, romance, comedy, horror, thriller, biography, and so much more. Some are made to entertain us while others are made to educate us. Since the arrival of OTT platforms, many of these must-watch movies are available there. So, let’s dive right into it,
Here is the list of 20 Bollywood movies that you can see on Netflix now,
1. Dear Zindagi (2016)
Dear Zindagi features the top artists of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt. Kiara has many childhood traumas that affect her personal and professional life. By happenstance, she meets Dr. Jehangir, a psychologist who makes her feel safe and comfortable with her past. This movie was an eye-opener for a lot of people who weren’t aware of childhood traumas and how they affect us.
Director: Gauri Shinde
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt
2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, three close friends, reconnect for a three-week road journey in the film. They fly to Spain, where they encounter Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and encourages him in conquering his work compulsion. Imran wants to meet his birth father, an artist, and Kabir and his fiancée Natasha have severe problems. Each friend picks a violent sport for the group to participate in on their trip. A female version of the movie is in the works. This movie is one of the best Bollywood comedy movies.
Director: Zoya Akhtar
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol
3. Queen
Rani is a naïve, young girl who is set to marry Vijay but he calls off the wedding before the ceremony. This leaves Rani heartbroken so she decides to go on her honeymoon to Paris on her own. There, she faces a lot of challenges but does not give up and lives her life as she pleases. She makes a lot of friends, goes to parties, wins a cooking show-off, etc. When she returns to her home, she looks more confident and powerful than ever. This is such a feel-good movie which you shouldn’t miss.
Director: Vikas Bahl
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao
4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)
Rich Rahul gets rejected by his father upon marrying a poor woman and comes to London to start a new life. Years later, his older brother Rohan sets out on a journey to reconcile the family by bringing Rahul back home. This is also one of the Bollywood movies with a romantic plot.
Director: Karan Johar
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan
5. Om Shanti Om (2007)
Om Prakash, a young Bollywood actor, aspires to be a great star and is smitten by popular actress Shantipriya. Shanti is engaged to film producer Mukesh Mehra and is already expecting a child with him. Om’s hopes of reuniting with Shanti are dashed, but he is obliged to save her when Mukesh traps her in a strangled position, killing both of them. Om gets reborn as a Bollywood star 30 years later. Om meets Mukesh and they decide to make the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ together. Om will be reunited with his dear Shanti here, and he will begin to restore his memory, which will push him to explore, putting his life in jeopardy once more.
Director: Farah Khan
IMDb rating: 6.7/10
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
6. Kapoor & Sons (2016)
Arjun and Rahul are brothers who often quarrel due to a misunderstanding from the past. They come home to see their 90 years old grandfather. They uncover their dad’s affair and Rahul being gay. Tia likes Arjun but kissed Rahul while drunk. All these cause a rift in the family but they are united again. Kapoor & Sons is a terrific family drama that takes you on an emotional journey. It’s a tearjerker, but it also depicts the complexities of middle-class existence.
Director: Shakun Bhatra
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt
7. Taare Zameen Par (2007)
Ishaan is transferred to a boarding school after his parents criticize him for his low academic performance. However, Ram, an art teacher, recognizes his dyslexia and assists him in realizing his full potential. Ram identifies his talent for art and guides him to win an art competition in the end. Taare Zameen Par is one of the best Bollywood movies ever made.
Director: Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary
8. Jab We Met (2007)
Aditya, a distraught tycoon on the edge of suicide, boards a train aimlessly. He meets Geet, a free-spirited girl who is planning an elopement with her boyfriend and is drawn into her chaotic world.
Director: Imtiaz Ali
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor
9. Pink (2016)
Pink is a fantastic Hindi film available on Netflix that explores the patriarchal aspect of Indian society, which is quick to condemn girls at every turn. The film is made excellent by Amitabh Bachchan’s outstanding portrayal as a retired lawyer who returns to practice to save three young girls who are accused of a crime. This is one to watch if you enjoy a good crime drama as it is one of the Bollywood movies with the best plot.
Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu
10. PK (2014)
PK is a humorous and heartwarming story. The plot centers around an alien who has arrived on Earth but has misplaced his clothes as well as the only means of communication with his spaceship. Amir Khan plays an alien who is having trouble adjusting to life on Earth. The film deals with a variety of societal norms and religious beliefs.
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma
11. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, another cult masterpiece from Karan Johar’s brilliance, is another cult favourite. Bunny, a free-spirited travel enthusiast, has a coming-of-age story in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The film starts with a bunch of friends having fun on vacation. Everyone soon moves on with their lives, only to resurface years later. During this time, a lot of things have changed, and everyone has changed tremendously. This lovely film is the third Bollywood film to earn more than 300 crores globally.
Director: Ayan Mukerji
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
12. Haseen Dillruba (2021)
This is a must-see Bollywood film on Netflix for thriller and mystery fans. The film is based on Roald Dahl’s short story, Lamb to the Slaughter. Even though the film was not well regarded by critics, it managed to stay on Netflix’s Top 10 list for several weeks. The film revolves around a police investigation of a murder.
Director: Vinil Mathew
IMDb rating: 7/10
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Tapsee Pannu
13. Barfi (2012)
The film Barfi tells the narrative of three people who fall in love and how their lives alter as a result of their choices. Burfi is the main character. This film will cause you to rethink society’s definitions of abnormal and normal behaviour. This film will make you laugh, weep, and entertain you to the fullest extent possible. This is one of the best Bollywood movies in the comedy genre.
Director: Anurag Basu
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra
14. Tamasha (2015)
The film follows Ved Vardhan Sahni (Ranbir) through three different stages of his life: as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent, and a 30-year-old adult. Tamasha will not fail to touch your heart if you enjoy love films thanks to A.R Rahman’s soundtrack and Irshad Kamil’s lyrics.
Director: Imtiaz Ali
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
15. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)
The plot centres on two buddies who are unsure if they love each other. And, to disprove the doubters, they vow to find romantic companions for one other. However, once they complete their objective, they gradually discover that they did love each other. The story is simple, but the one-liners are fantastic. If you adore Bollywood masala films, you will thoroughly enjoy this one.
Director: Abbas Tyrewala
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza
16. Sanju (2018)
Whether or not you believe in the story of Sanjay Dutt shown in this film, no one can dispute that it is entertaining to see. Sanjay Dutt is played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is fantastic. Ranbir has mastered everything in this portrayal, from Sanjay Dutt’s voice to his body language. The film is also extremely enjoyable. This is an excellent Hindi film to see if you like great individual performances.
Director: Raju Hirani
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal
17. Kabir Singh (2019)
The film is a remake of the Telugu film “Arjun Reddy”. The plot follows Kabir Singh, a surgeon who becomes emotionally unstable after his girlfriend Preeti leaves him. The film grossed over 379 crores at the box office.
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani
18. Andhadhun (2018)
Andhadhun would most likely win you over if you enjoy black comedy crime thriller films. The film is about a pianist named Akash who plays the piano while pretending to be blind. When he sees the murder of a former film actor, his life becomes engulfed in far too many issues.
Director: Sriram Raghavan
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte
19. Guru (2006)
The film is mainly based on the experiences of Reliance Industries founder Dhiru Bhai Ambani. Guru is not a biography, but it is heavily inspired by his life. It tells the story of a villager who arrived in Bombay in 1958 and climbed to become the country’s most powerful industries tycoon.
Director: Mani Ratnam
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai
20. 3 Idiots (2009)
Three Idiots is one of the best Netflix movies, based on Chetan Bhagat’s most renowned novel, Five Point Someone. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, depicts life in an engineering college. Rancho, the main character, is a witty rogue who has a unique answer to every challenge. After college, he mysteriously stopped communicating with everyone. Throughout the film, Raju and Farhaan, his two best friends whom he persuaded to believe differently, strive to locate him. This film has it all: drama, suspense, a compelling tale, and plenty of humor.
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan
Here you go! Pick up your popcorn and find a cozy place to watch all of these amazing movies with your loved ones. Bollywood movies are a treat to watch with fantastic plots and music. So, don’t miss the chance to watch these great movies.
News
Chicago Cubs bullpen continues to be a strength in a 6-3, 10-inning win against the Atlanta Braves
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has the luxury of options in big moments.
Wednesday night was veteran reliever David Robertson’s turn to get out of a tough spot with the game on the line. With the score tied at 3 in the eighth, the Cubs brought in Robertson to face Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies with two outs and runners on second and third. Robertson needed only three pitches to induce an inning-ending groundout.
Robertson’s stellar start to the year continued when he came back out for the ninth to strike out the Braves’ best three power hitters. The shutdown inning set up the Cubs to win in the 10th on Willson Contreras’ RBI double and Patrick Wisdom’s two-run homer. Right-hander Rowan Wick earned his first save, striking out two.
“It’s shaping out really nicely,” Ross said of the bullpen. “Guys are starting to find their groove, fill their roles, and it feels like they’re all hands on deck down there, which is a nice feeling for me.”
Ross wasn’t concerned by Mychal Givens’ eighth-inning performance. Givens struck out the first two batters but got a little unlucky with a shift-busting opposite-field hit that led to four consecutive Braves reaching.
Robertson has been lights out for the Cubs with 8⅔ scoreless innings to begin the season, giving up just one hit, walking four and striking out 11.
Collectively, the Cubs bullpen has been on a roll.
In the last nine games including Wednesday, the bullpen owns a 1.36 ERA (six earned runs in 39⅔ innings) with 15 walks and 52 strikeouts. Cubs relievers entered the game with the fourth-best ERA in the majors behind the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers.
The combination of Chris Martin — who pitched a perfect seventh — Givens, Robertson and Wick at the back end continues to be effective.
“Just learning from them, talking to them, picking their brain and seeing what they do and try to mimic that,” Wick said. “Like Givens always preaches, ‘Make your pitch.’ That’s what it’s about. It doesn’t matter the situation you’re in, just make your pitch and get your outs.”
Right-hander Keegan Thompson again served as the bridge to the late-inning relievers, allowing one run in three innings. He replaced right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., who handled one trip through the lineup, holding the Braves scoreless after working through a bases-loaded spot with two outs in the second.
Leiter forced Albies to hit a soft comebacker to end the 33-pitch inning. Ross went into Leiter’s start looking to get six to nine outs from the right-hander.
Two days off next week allows Ross to use his bullpen more aggressively during this road trip. Leiter could shift to the bullpen because the Cubs can skip the fifth starter with the days off.
When they do need a No. 5 starter, the Cubs could have other options at that point. They will be waiting a little longer for their short-term injured pitchers to join the team, but the pitching staff soon might look a little different.
Left-hander Wade Miley threw 46 pitches Wednesday afternoon, getting in three up-downs during a simulated game at Truist Park. The Cubs want to see how he feels before determining his next steps, but Miley is getting closer to going on a rehab assignment.
The veteran shouldn’t need more than two rehab outings before coming off the injured list. Given his experience and understanding of his body, Miley might need only one rehab start.
Right-hander Alec Mills was slated to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa; however, he won’t pitch after feeling tightness in his right quadriceps while working out Tuesday. Mills will get a couple of days off before the Cubs implement his throwing schedule. He could throw another bullpen session before making his next rehab start.
Outfielder Clint Frazier, who went on the IL on April 20 after an appendectomy, is expected to go on a rehab assignment once he has fully healed. An appendectomy typically takes four weeks to come back from for hitters.
Frazier likely would have been optioned to Iowa when big-league rosters reduce from 28 to 26 players Monday. He was one of six outfielders on the Cubs active roster before going on the IL. A rehab stint would give him a chance to get in a rhythm at the plate after starting five of the Cubs’ first 12 games.
Three players on the 60-day IL can’t be activated before June 6.
Infielder David Bote, who is coming back from left shoulder surgery, likely will begin a rehab assignment in mid- to late May if he continues to trend in the right direction. That would put Bote on track to be activated as soon as he is eligible.
There isn’t an obvious spot on the big-league roster for Bote based on the current roster construction. While injuries could change that by the time Bote is full go, he does have a minor-league option the Cubs could use.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) is working out but not throwing yet. The team hopes Alzolay will begin the ramp-up process soon.
Part of the benefit of being on the 60-day IL is a pitcher coming off an injury like Alzolay’s has ample time to build arm and shoulder strength. Alzolay reported to spring training with the shoulder issue and got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in early March. If the Cubs bring him back as a reliever, it would shorten the length of his rehab.
Left-hander Brad Wieck (left elbow strain) had a PRP injection in late March and is further behind Alzolay. He isn’t expected to return until the second half of the season.
Right-hander Manuel Rodríguez (right elbow strain) received a PRP shot with the hope of avoiding surgery. The Cubs will know more about Rodríguez’s outlook after he begins a throwing program in a couple of weeks.
Left-hander Steven Brault is on the Triple-A IL after an MRI during his physical in March showed a triceps issue. He is going through a strengthening program for his arm with a return possibly 2½ months away.
