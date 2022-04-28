News
Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft that begins Thursday, but they secured their first-rounder from three years ago to remain with the team through Year 5.
The Dolphins are exercising the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, according to a league source on Thursday morning.
The move, which had a Monday deadline to execute, likely assures the Dolphins will have their 2019 first-round pick in Miami through the 2023 season while they can still continue to work on a multi-year extension with Wilkins.
It was a decision, which was first reported by NFL Network, that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier indicated was likely when he touched on the subject at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.
“He had a heck of a year last year,” said Grier when asked about the chances of picking up Wilkins’ fifth-year option. “I would say most likely, but we’ll make that decision when we get to that.”
In his third NFL season, Wilkins tied for the league lead in tackles among defensive linemen. His 89 tackles tied Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward for most last season, which was the highest mark for any down lineman since 2013. Ten of those tackles for Wilkins went for a loss.
Wilkins, starting every game, also reached new heights in his pass rush in 2021 with a career-high 4 ½ sacks, adding 13 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and fumble recovery — and that’s not to mention his touchdown reception with an epic celebration that followed in the December win over the New York Jets.
The fifth-year option guarantees the former Clemson standout $10,069,000 in 2023, a figure that is based on his playing time the past three years and the average salary of the third through 20th highest-paid defensive tackles.
A multi-year deal for Wilkins, who is slated to make $2.6 million in 2022, would likely earn him an annual salary in the $10-13 million range. The fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks, gives the Dolphins an extra season to get a deal done, but a multi-year extension would be more cap friendly.
Wilkins figures to be a key cog in a Dolphins defense that anchored the team’s run of winning eight of its last nine games in 2021. Miami returns all its starters and most of its contributors from last year’s team. The Dolphins re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, reached a lucrative extension with cornerback Xavien Howard and brought back a slew of linebackers — Elandon Roberts among them — to achieve that defensive continuity.
Free Ration : Good News! Imitation, oil, pulses and gram will be given again with wheat from April 29, check free ration details
Free Ration : Good News! Imitation, oil, pulses and gram will be given again with wheat from April 29, check free ration details
Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the ration for April will be distributed from Friday.
Food commissioner Saurabh Babu has issued an order in this regard. Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey has informed that under PMGKY, Antyodaya and eligible household
ration card holders are to be given five kilograms per unit per month from April to September, 2022. In PMGKY, three kg of wheat and two kg of rice are given.
At the same time, in April, oil, gram and salt could not be distributed along with the ration given by the state government under the National Food Security. Now it will be distributed. MrDubey said that Nafed would supply iodized salt, pulses, whole gram and refined soybean oil items as per the schedule at the block level godowns. He said that the quantity and quality of essential commodities being supplied by NAFED would be verified.
The District Food Marketing Officer will be the nodal officer to ensure that the three essential commodities are easily received at the block godowns.
The post Free Ration : Good News! Imitation, oil, pulses and gram will be given again with wheat from April 29, check free ration details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins and 2022 NFL draft
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2022 NFL draft without a first- or second- round pick after using those selections to trade for star receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Dolphins are not scheduled to have a selection in the first 100 picks of the draft.
Draft schedule
THURSDAY
First round (teams have 10 minutes to pick): 8 p.m.; TV: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes
FRIDAY
Rounds two (7 minutes) and three (5 minutes): 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes
SATURDAY
Rounds four through seven (all rounds are 5 minutes between picks, except last round is 4 minutes): Noon; TV: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes
Dolphins’ picks
Third round: No. 102; fourth round: No. 125; seventh round: Nos. 224 and 247.
Dolphins’ draft party
The Dolphins will have a watch party during the first round of the draft at The Wharf in Miami or Fort Lauderdale at 7 p.m. Fans can celebrate the beginning of the 2022 football season with on-site giveaways and retail pop-ups. Capacity at each Wharf location is limited and will be operating on a first come, first serve basis. You must be 21+ to attend. For more information and to RSVP, visit miamidolphins.com/draft/.
Get caught up before the draft
Center? Linebacker? Trade up/down? What the Dolphins might do in the NFL draft
NFL draft prospects that impress: Omar Kelly’s 2022 man-crush list
Omar Kelly: Best prospects in 2022 NFL draft who fit the Dolphins’ needs
Omar Kelly’s final 2022 NFL mock draft: Which player could motivate Dolphins to trade back into first round?
X’s and Omar: Does addition of Tyreek Hill mean Dolphins are playoff bound?
X’s and Omar: Was a Tom Brady and Sean Payton marriage with Dolphins far-fetched?
X’s and Omar: What should be the standard for Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa this season?
Omar Kelly: A look at the top 25 talents in the 2022 NFL draft
Dolphins return stout D-line that could prove pivotal for defensive success in 2022
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Defensive tackle
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Pass rusher
Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks Tua, draft and more, but won’t discuss Tom Brady reports
Omar Kelly and David Furones on Tua Tagovailoa, and Chris Grier’s pre-draft press conference | VIDEO
Dolphins GM Chris Grier on NFL draft and Tyreek Hill as team’s de facto #1 pick | VIDEO
Dolphins secondary figures to be one of NFL’s best in 2022
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Safety
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks
David Furones’ NFL mock draft: The franchise-altering picks, surprises and steals of a first round minus the Dolphins
Best-case scenarios for Dolphins at positions of need in the NFL draft
Dolphins opted for continuity at linebacker, but could another pickup be in play?
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Linebacker
Dolphins filled offseason receiver need with speed; are they done at the position?
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
Miami Dolphins’ top five position needs heading into NFL draft
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
Omar Kelly’s NFL mock draft: Who will be the first QB taken; should Dolphins trade back into first round?
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Pam Hupp arresting officer says the truth is more chilling
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Brian Hilke is portrayed as a hero in the Pam Hupp TV mini-series. That part is true, as he was a key detective in uncovering the truth about Hupp, but he says the show’s comedy tone did not do justice to the terrifying reality.
You can see Hilke in FOX 2’s exclusive video of Pam Hupp’s 2016 arrest. Police in O’Fallon, Missouri, brought her in for luring an innocent man with disabilities and murdering him. Hilke was then a Detective Sergeant.
“Her only response was that she was cold. Just that response was cold and it really kind of spoke to her psyche,” Hilke said.
He said he will never forget his elevator ride with Hupp, on the way to a police interview room.
“As a police officer, you kind of get these weird feelings in the back of your neck,” Hilke said. “It’s almost like a survival feeling, and I remember having the feeling someone was looking at my gun. I immediately turned around and she was staring at my gun.”
Not long after, in that police interview room, Hupp found another weapon. It was a pen. She stabbed herself in the neck and wrists with it.
Hupp survived and was sentenced to life in prison for her murder plot – a plot in which she tried to frame someone else. Hilke has since retired, and now uses what he learned to train other officers.
“Follow the facts,” Hilke said, “Not only are you there to try to prove who did it, but you’re also there to exonerate those that didn’t.”
Hilke is the vice president of Vista Law Enforcement Training and Consulting LLC.
“We do a Pam Hupp case study,” he said. “So we talk about how you can make mistakes in investigations when you get that tunnel vision, and you don’t follow the facts and then show them how to do the correct procedures.”
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is in the middle of the training, where Captain Dave Hill said an officer’s professional development can make a difference in a case.
“I’ve had some detectives that have gone to death investigation training for example, so that extra training may yield more successful investigations and identify who our perpetrators are,” Hill said. “They all come back and say they’ve learned things and if they’re learning, we are improving.”
Hilke’s portrayal in the TV mini-series makes it look like he was “the” guy –- when in real life – he says his role stood for the hard work of many well-trained officers.
“There were probably 30-40 people, at least, that contributed and played an integral part in clearing this case,” he said.
