Driving License Holders: Big Alert! Now Linking Driving License with Aadhaar Card is mandatory, otherwise.. know what is process

In order to check the increasing duplication regarding driving license, it has now been made mandatory to link the Aadhar card with it.

New Delhi: Duplication regarding driving license has increased very rapidly in the country. To put a stop to this, it has now been made mandatory to link the Aadhar card with the driving license.

In this way, fraud and corruption in the country regarding driving license will also be stopped.

Aadhar card is a very important document for any Indian citizen. With the help of this, we can easily take advantage of many government schemes.

Now it has been made mandatory to link it with Aadhar card for verification of driving license also.

In view of the outbreak of Corona epidemic in the country, all the work related to driving license was stopped for several days. Right now, in view of the decrease in the cases of corona in the country, the work related to driving license has been started again in many states.

What is the process of linking aadhar

If you want to link your Aadhar Card with Driving License, then you do not have to worry for this.

Now you can link your Aadhar card with your driving license sitting at home. Let’s know how to link your Aadhar card with driving license:

To link the driving license with the Aadhar card, you have to first go to the website of the transport department of your state.

After this you have to click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar’.

After this, you have to go to the drop-down and click on the option of ‘Driving License’.

After this you have to click on the option of ‘Get Details’.

After this you have to enter your Aadhar number and mobile number.

After this you have to click on the option of ‘Submit’.

After this an OTP will come to your mobile number through SMS.

After entering this OTP, the process of linking your Aadhaar with your driving license will be completed.

