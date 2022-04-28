News
Driving License Holders: Big Alert! Now Linking Driving License with Aadhaar Card is mandatory, otherwise.. know what is process
In order to check the increasing duplication regarding driving license, it has now been made mandatory to link the Aadhar card with it.
New Delhi: Duplication regarding driving license has increased very rapidly in the country. To put a stop to this, it has now been made mandatory to link the Aadhar card with the driving license.
In this way, fraud and corruption in the country regarding driving license will also be stopped.
Aadhar card is a very important document for any Indian citizen. With the help of this, we can easily take advantage of many government schemes.
Now it has been made mandatory to link it with Aadhar card for verification of driving license also.
In view of the outbreak of Corona epidemic in the country, all the work related to driving license was stopped for several days. Right now, in view of the decrease in the cases of corona in the country, the work related to driving license has been started again in many states.
What is the process of linking aadhar
If you want to link your Aadhar Card with Driving License, then you do not have to worry for this.
Now you can link your Aadhar card with your driving license sitting at home. Let’s know how to link your Aadhar card with driving license:
To link the driving license with the Aadhar card, you have to first go to the website of the transport department of your state.
After this you have to click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar’.
After this, you have to go to the drop-down and click on the option of ‘Driving License’.
After this you have to click on the option of ‘Get Details’.
After this you have to enter your Aadhar number and mobile number.
After this you have to click on the option of ‘Submit’.
After this an OTP will come to your mobile number through SMS.
After entering this OTP, the process of linking your Aadhaar with your driving license will be completed.
The post Driving License Holders: Big Alert! Now Linking Driving License with Aadhaar Card is mandatory, otherwise.. know what is process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Recession ahead? US economy shrinks by 1.4% in Q1 despite consumer spending
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience.
The steady spending suggested that the economy could keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight the inflation surge. The first quarter’s growth was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods in stores and warehouses and by a sharp drop in exports.
The Commerce Department’s estimate Thursday of the first quarter’s gross domestic product — the nation’s total output of goods and services — fell far below the 6.9% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. And for 2021 as a whole, the economy grew 5.7%, the highest calendar-year expansion since 1984.
The economy is facing pressures that have heightened worries about its fundamental health and raised concerns about a possible recession. Inflation is squeezing households as gas and food prices spike, borrowing costs mount and the global economy is rattled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID lockdowns.
Still, the U.S. job market — the most important pillar of the economy — remains robust. And in the January-March quarter, businesses and consumers increased their spending at a 3.7% annual rate after adjusting for inflation.
Economists consider that trend a better gauge than overall GDP of the economy’s underlying strength. Most analysts expect the steady pace of spending to sustain the economy’s growth, though the outlook remains highly uncertain.
Last quarter’s slowdown followed vigorous growth in the final quarter of 2021, driven by a surge in inventories as companies restocked in anticipation of holiday season spending. Businesses did continue rebuilding inventories last quarter, but they did so more slowly, hindering growth in the process.
Imports also surged in the January-March quarter as businesses and consumers bought more goods from abroad while U.S. exports rose more slowly. That disparity widened the trade deficit and subtracted from the quarter’s growth.
The weakness of the economy’s overall growth rate contrasts with the vitality of the job market. At 3.6%, the unemployment rate is nearly back to the half-century low it reached just before the pandemic. Layoffs have reached historically low levels as employers, plagued by labor shortages, have held tightly onto their workers.
Wages are rising steadily as companies compete to attract and retain workers, a trend that has helped maintain consumers’ ability to spend. At the same time, though, that spending has helped fuel inflation, which reached 8.5% in March compared with 12 months earlier.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices. The Fed is set to raise its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point next week, the first hike that large since 2000. At least two more half-point increases – twice the more typical quarter-point hike — are expected at subsequent Fed meetings. They would amount to one of the fastest series of Fed rate hikes in decades.
Powell is betting that with job openings at near-record levels, consumer spending healthy and unemployment unusually low, the Fed can slow the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession. Yet most economists are skeptical that the Fed can achieve that goal with inflation as high as it is.
News
Mets have no regrets as series of plunkings leads to bench-clearing brawl against Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The Mets finally sent a message, and this one seemed inevitable.
Benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the eighth after Mets reliever Yoan Lopez sent a fastball up and in to Nolan Arenado, who then shouted and motioned at Lopez to pitch lower than head-high. Arenado shoved Mets catcher Tomas Nido out of the way and players from both dugouts spilled onto the field as commotion took over Busch Stadium in the Mets’ 10-5 loss to Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
“You’d be putting words in my mouth that it was intentional, which it wasn’t,” manager Buck Showalter said.
Pete Alonso, who was hit in the helmet on Tuesday for the second time this season, was in the middle of the ugly brawl that formed in the center of the diamond. The Mets first baseman was eventually wrestled to the ground by a Cardinals coach, Stubby Clapp, who was later ejected.
Alonso said he took issue with Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera and Clapp for grabbing his collar and pulling him down from behind, rather than coming straight at him.
“I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind. If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man,” Alonso said.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he had no issue “at all” with Clapp tackling Alonso to the ground because the coach was looking out for his own team.
“I’m a big strong guy,” Alonso said. “They don’t know my temper. If I wanted to put somebody in the hospital, I easily could. But I was just out there trying to protect my guys.”
“There’s consequences whether it’s on purpose or not and we’re going to stand up for ourselves,” the slugger continued.
Arenado was also ejected from the game for charging the mound, but Mets reliever Lopez was not because umpire Mark Wegner later told a pool reporter that he did not believe the pitch was intentional. Lopez later said the ball got away from him on his pitch to Arenado, but he was more than OK with Arenado’s reaction to the high and tight pitch.
“I was happy with that, because I knew that I got him out of his comfort zone,” Lopez said. “And they took him out of the game because of it.”
The Mets (14-6) had nothing to lose in the eighth, one inning after J.D. Davis was hit on his left foot/ankle, which forced him to leave the game alongside a trainer. Davis, who was celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, sported a gray walking boot in the locker room after the game. The area he was hit was structurally intact and X-rays on his left foot came back negative, though the swelling was expected to take a couple of days to subside.
Davis was the fifth Mets batter in the three-game Cardinals series to get hit by a pitch.
The Amazin’s were trailing by five runs when Lopez threw up to Arenado and, most of all, were pissed off and emotional about getting drilled over and over. Showalter said he was satisfied with the way his team handled the situation, and that it was clear based on the umpires’ ejections that they agreed with him.
The Mets lead the major leagues with 19 hit by pitches, and it’s not even close. Three other teams are tied for second with 11 hit by pitches. Alonso and Starling Marte (as well as Yankee Anthony Rizzo) lead the majors in hit by pitches with four each. Alonso and Francisco Lindor have been hit head-high this season.
“We don’t take this stuff lightly,” Alonso said. “Whether it’s on purpose or on accident, guys are still getting hit in the head. Doesn’t matter.”
Alonso and Showalter indicated they do not expect tensions between the two clubs to carry over into their next meeting, a four-game series at Citi Field beginning May 16. The Cardinals felt the need to stand up for themselves, and the Mets felt the same, the Mets first baseman said.
But Alonso was still baffled that major-league pitchers could miss the strike zone this badly, adding the amount of hit-by-pitches have been incomprehensible ever since MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances last year.
Davis echoed Alonso, in that if pitchers have become so used to sticky substances that they struggle to find their command without them, then they need to revisit their plan of attack. Even if the heat maps and scouting reports are telling opposing teams to pitch up and in to Mets hitters, pitchers should not be attempting that game plan if they don’t have command, Davis said.
“Big leaguers that are supposed to be the best in the world at what they do shouldn’t be missing up above guys’ necks,” Alonso said. “No one should be throwing neck balls.”
()
News
Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts
Vacancy details of Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited
Engagement of Guest Faculty in Government, Polytechnic College Bandipora for the academic session May-June 2022
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the engagement of Guest Faculty for the following:
Vacancy details of Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022:
1. Guest Lecturer (Physics)
Qualification: Masters Degree In Physics from a Recognized University. Preference Will be given to higher Qualification.
2. Computer/l.T
Qualification: Bachelors/Masters Degree In Concerned Discipline Or Equivalent From Recognized University Or 3-Years Diploma In Appropriate Branch 0f Engineering/Discipline Or Equivalent From A Recognized University/ Board. Preference Will Be Given To Higher Qualification.
Where to Apply for Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022:
The Curriculum Vitae (CV) mandatory including qualification and relevant experience should be mailed on [email protected] by or before 05-05-2022.
Salary: The selected guest Faculty will be paid @Rs.750 per hour lecture subject to the ceiling of Rs.20,000 per month.
Terms and Conditions:
The engagement of Guest Lecturers is for a period of one Academic Session or till the post is filled by regular faculty whichever may happen earlier.
For further details visit or contact:
Address: Government Polytechnic College, Watpora Bandipora
Contact No:-01957-225319
Email: [email protected]
Website:
The post Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
