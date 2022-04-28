News
East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday
By INNA VARENYTSIA and DAVID KEYTON
IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia’s proudest holidays, on May 9.
Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas — the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing — and near Kharkiv, a northeastern city outside the Donbas that is seen as key to the offensive.
In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people. And authorities warned that a lack of safe drinking water inside the city could lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases.
The fresh attacks came as the United Nations chief met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the atrocities committed in towns like Bucha, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia retreated in the face of unexpectedly stiff resistance. He called such towns “the epicenter of unbearable heartbreak and pain.”
“Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,” Guterres lamented, reiterating the importance of investigating alleged war crimes.
Separately, Ukraine’s prosecutor accused 10 Russian soldiers, including a general, of being “involved in the torture of peaceful people” in Bucha. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova did not say her office had filed criminal charges, and she appealed to the public to help assemble evidence. Russia denies it targets civilians.
“During the occupation of Bucha, they took unarmed civilians hostage, killed them with hunger and thirst, kept them on their knees with hands tied and eyes taped, mocked and beat them,” Venediktova said.
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Several journalists have been killed in the war, now in its third month.
Also, both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
Western officials say the Kremlin’s apparent goal is to take the Donbas by encircling and crushing Ukrainian forces from the north, south and east.
But so far, Russia’s troops and their allied separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains, taking several small towns as they try to advance in relatively small groups against staunch Ukrainian resistance.
Russian military units were mauled in the abortive bid to storm Kyiv and had to regroup and refit. Some analysts say the delay in launching a full-fledged offensive may reflect Putin’s decision to wait until his forces are ready for a decisive battle — rather than rushing in and risking another failure that could shake his rule amid worsening economic conditions at home because of Western sanctions.
Many observers expect Putin will try to claim a big victory in the east by Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
Putin, like many of his predecessors, often uses patriotic Russian holidays and anniversaries to make announcements. In March, he appeared at a Moscow stadium at a rally marking the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and used the event to build support for the war.
The discovery of the mass killings around Kyiv helped to galvanize support for Ukraine in the West. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov vowed his country would join others in providing military assistance as he toured another scene of atrocities outside Kyiv, in Borodyanka.
“We cannot be indifferent. We cannot say that this is a Ukrainian problem. We cannot say some people are dying but we are not interested in that,” he said. “This is not just the battle for Ukraine, but it is a matter for civilization to choose which side to take.”
Bulgaria, under a new liberal government that took office last fall, has severed many of its old ties to Moscow and supported punitive measures against the Kremlin.
The visit by the Bulgarian leader came a day after Russia cut off the supply of natural gas to his country and fellow NATO member Poland, in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West.
As Russia presses its offensive, civilians again bear the brunt.
“It’s not just scary. It’s when your stomach contracts from pain,” said Kharkiv resident Tatiana Pirogova. “When they shoot during the day, it’s still OK, but when the evening comes, I can’t describe how scary it is.”
Ukraine’s military said that Russian troops were subjecting several places in the Donbas to “intense fire” and that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces had repelled six attacks in the region.
Four civilians were killed in heavy shelling of residential areas in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, according to the regional governor.
Columns of smoke could be seen rising at different points across the Donetsk region of the Donbas, and artillery and sirens were heard on and off.
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press also showed evidence of intense Russian fire on Mariupol in recent days.
A video posted online by Ukraine’s Azov Regiment inside the steel plant showed people combing through the rubble to remove the dead and help the wounded. The regiment said the Russians hit an improvised underground hospital and its surgery room, killing an unspecified number of people. The video couldn’t be independently verified.
Hundreds of thousands of Mariupol’s residents have fled. Authorities said the estimated 100,000 who remain run the risk of diseases like cholera and dysentery.
“Deadly epidemics may break out in the city due to the lack of centralized water supply and sewers,” the council said on the messaging app Telegram. It reported bodies decomposing under the rubble and a “catastrophic” shortage of drinking water and food.
Russia, meanwhile, said a city under its control in the south came under fire. In what may have been a Ukrainian counterattack, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday in Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war. The blasts at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air.
Loud bangs were reported in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, but there was no immediate explanation. In recent days, fuel and ammunition sites on Russian soil have been hit with explosions and fires, and suspicion has fallen on Ukraine.
Ukraine has urged its allies to send even more military equipment to fend off the Russians. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine.
___
Keyton reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
News
Yankees Notebook: Jameson Taillon has responded since being ‘humiliated’ last season vs. Phillies
On June 12, 2021, Jameson Taillon had one of the worst days of his baseball life.
The Yankees’ right-hander was knocked around by the Philadelphia Phillies, who hung four runs and five hits on him in the first inning, sending Taillon to an early exit after recording just one out.
Taillon called that start “embarrassing” and “humiliating.” Since then, he’s made 20 starts for the Yankees and given them a 3.26 ERA. Opponents have only reached base at a .280 clip since the meltdown in Philadelphia while striking out 95 times in 105.2 innings. In his most recent start, the sixth-year veteran held the Guardians to one run in five innings, getting himself out of multiple jams. After that game, he said he and catcher Jose Trevino “were pretty smart working through traffic,” and even though Cleveland collected seven hits, he “thought the stuff was pretty good.”
Aaron Boone has seen Taillon embark on an encouraging journey since the Phillies stole his lunch money last June.
“Failure — or getting humbled, punched in the mouth, however you want to put it — can be a great teaching tool,” Boone said. “To Jamo’s credit, it was that for him. He made some adjustments last year: using a little more two-seam to go with his four-seam. I think the biggest thing for him this year is the slider. It’s become much more of a factor for him.”
The slider is one of six pitches (along with the two and four-seam fastballs, a curveball, a cutter and a changeup that’s reserved exclusively for lefties so far) that Taillon throws. When Tommy John surgery wiped out the back half of his 2019 season and all of 2020, there were real concerns about whether the pitcher who Pittsburgh selected with the second overall pick in the draft would ever live up to his prospect hype.
His Yankee tenure is off to a good if not incendiary start — pretty much exactly what a team would expect from a mid-rotation starter — but many within the Yankee organization think the best is yet to come.
“Really from the second half of the season last year into the early part of this year, you’ve seen a guy who’s another stage removed from injury,” Boone offered. “It seems to me that the stuff overall is just crisper. There’s no question that the stuff is on another level.”
GETAWAY DAY LINEUP
Thursday was a historic day for the Yankee franchise. For the first time in club history, Tim Locastro and Marwin Gonzalez started a game together.
Locastro got the nod in center field for the afternoon showdown with the Orioles. With Aaron Hicks still on the paternity list (Boone expects him back for the upcoming trip to Kansas City), and Boone’s admitted reluctance to play Giancarlo Stanton in the field three days in a row, Locastro made just his second start of the season.
Gonzalez filled in at shortstop for the second time, giving Isiah Kiner-Falefa a day off. Gonzalez, one of the game’s consummate utility guys, has yet to make an appearance in the outfield this season. Boone said that with the O’s starting lefty Bruce Zimmermann, he thought about inserting Miguel Andujar (who was called up from Triple-A to temporarily replace Hicks) into Thursday’s lineup, but ultimately opted against it.
“Day game after a night game, I feel like [Locastro] gives us that speed element,” Boone said. “Marwin, just wanted to get him in there, [Kiner-Falefa] has gone pretty hard here. I felt like today was a smart day to get Marwin in there and keep him as sharp as we can.”
ROSTER CRUNCH COMING
When the 2022 season began with expanded, 28-man rosters, it was with the stipulation that each team would have to go down to 13 pitchers on May 2. That has already changed, with MLB and the players’ union agreeing that, in the interest of player safety, teams can carry as many as 14 pitchers until May 29.
Right now, the Yankees have 15 pitchers on their active roster, meaning someone will have to go after their three gamer against the Royals this weekend. The Yankee skipper also hinted at the possibility that two pitchers could be moved off the active roster.
“That’ll be a question that we have coming out of the weekend in Kansas City,” Boone said. “Depending on where we are and how we get through this weekend, we’ll have that conversation if we want to go with 13 [pitchers] and 13 [position players] or if we want to go 14 and 12. At that point we’ll feel like starters are built up a little bit.”
()
News
Autistic Actor and Author Mickey Rowe Fights Ableism On and Off Stage
I’ve never gotten over the trauma of being fired from a play, mere weeks before tech rehearsals, when I revealed to the director that I have an invisible disability.
When I told this to Mickey Rowe, author of Fearlessly Different: An Autistic Actor’s Journey to Broadway’s Biggest Stage, he was empathetic, yet unsurprised.
As an autistic and legally blind actor, Rowe spent years auditioning for a field that was entirely content to keep him out.
“When theaters think about making themselves accessible to people with autism or people with other disabilities, they normally think about how to make them accessible to audience members with disabilities,” Rowe tells Observer. “They are not thinking about actors or directors or stage hands or costume designers or lighting designers with disabilities.”
From refusing to provide large-font sides at auditions, to telling him he’d be getting an “unfair advantage” if he were sent sides in advance of his auditions so he could enlarge them himself, theater companies were complicit in gatekeeping him from an industry where 95 percent of disabled roles are played by non disabled actors.
Despite last year’s March on Broadway, which called for greater BIPOC, trans and disability inclusion on Broadway’s stages, Rowe says that too often, disability is an afterthought in conversations about diversity. “We don’t just want to be audience members. We want to be employed, and want to be active parts of the conversation about disability.”
To that end, despite living in Seattle and not having an agent—or an acting resume with credits beyond non speaking roles—Rowe set out to get himself an audition for the lead role in Broadway’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time—and succeeded.
As he recounts in his book, named a “Staff Pick” by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Drama Book Shop, Rowe did some Googling, found the name of the Broadway casting director, and discovered he was also the resident casting director at Lincoln Center Theater. When Google failed to provide his email address, Rowe sent his headshot and resume to the only Lincoln Center email address he could find—the box office.
“I’m sure this confused the guest services employees, seeing as Curious Incident wasn’t even playing at Lincoln Center, but at the Barrymore Theatre twenty minutes away,” Rowe says in Fearlessly Different. “I knew it was a long shot, but it was my only shot.”
It paid off. The note Rowe sent to Lincoln Center’s box office along with his headshot and resume, detailing why he believed an autistic actor should have the opportunity to audition for the (autistic) lead role of Christopher Boone, got the attention of Broadway’s casting department for the show. A month and a half later, he received an email asking him to send in an audition video.
Soon after, Rowe found himself on a plane for the very first time in his life, traveling to New York for an in-person Broadway audition.
“I think people with disabilities are some of the best creative problem solvers in the whole world,” Rowe tells Observer. He succeeded at getting an audition for the lead role in a Broadway play because of, not in spite of, his autism. “Because we have to be creative problem solvers everyday to navigate a world that wasn’t designed for us.”
Rowe made the final callback, but The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time closed on Broadway without an autistic actor ever having the chance to play the role.
“More than anything, it just felt like a missed opportunity,” Rowe tells Observer. “Not for me, but for the world. Inclusion in the arts, inclusion in books, inclusion in theater, leads directly to inclusion in life.”
Which is why Rowe was hopeful when he was asked to audition for Broadway’s national tour of The Curious Incident. The role of Christopher Boone would be double cast, as it had been on Broadway, due to the physically demanding nature of the role.
“Circus skills had been my refuge and obsession throughout my whole lonely life,” Rowe explains in Fearlessly Different, “and I so strongly felt that it had all been in preparation for this moment.”
He was one of six actors up for consideration for two roles, making his chance of getting the part one in three. Of the six actors up for the part, he was the only actor who was actually autistic. Despite the good odds—and his extensive background in acrobatics, stilt walking and unicycle riding—Rowe lost out to two non-autistic actors.
Looking back, he questions whether he was ever seriously considered for the role, or if he was being used as a token—a PR ploy to brand Broadway as more inclusive than it really is.
While careful and deliberate with his words to Observer, stressing that he can’t speak to the producers’ intentions, only his own feelings on the matter, Rowe says “I so frequently see in Hollywood movies, or big budget TV shows, where they feel like if they just audition one actor with a disability for the roles, then they can forever say, ‘Oh, well, we tried to cast inclusively, we auditioned the actors and it just didn’t work out’.”
Pointing to the film, Music, which outraged the disability community when its writer and director, Sia, defended—with repeated ableist comments—the decision to cast a non-autistic actor to play an autistic character, Rowe says that merely auditioning disabled actors for disabled roles does not warrant brownie points.
“People with disabilities are just as talented and just as capable of being professionals in the theater industry as anyone else,” Rowe tells Observer. He proved that when he received a glowing review in the New York Times for defying Broadway and becoming the first known autistic actor to play the role of Christopher Boone at Syracuse Stage and Indiana Repertory Theatre.
It’s a point of pride that the New York Times noticed that Rowe did nine shows a week all by himself—while riding a five foot unicycle every night—unlike the Broadway and national tour productions, where eight shows a week were split between two actors.
“I don’t mean to glorify overworking or glorify basing people’s value on capitalism,” Rowe clarifies to Observer. In terms of making theater more accessible to actors with disabilities, Rowe says it would be fantastic if Broadway would always double cast roles, “so that if you don’t have the spoons to do the show one day, there’s another actor ready to do it.”
But it did feel like a righteous eff you to the national tour director of Curious Incident, who pulled Rowe aside at auditions and condescendingly told him he was free to “sit out” the movement part of his audition if he wasn’t “comfortable” doing it. “They’re not going to change the whole show,” Rowe tells Observer, simply because an actor doesn’t “feel like” doing the movement required.
It was comments like this that gave Rowe the impression that casting “spoke to the other five actors as if they were professional actors, and spoke to me as if I were part of Make-A-Wish Foundation.”
From plying him with fancy sports cars to drive him around New York, to long, exhaustive conversations in which Rowe felt producers were attempting to make sure he was “autistic but not too autistic,” Rowe tells Observer that it seemed like producers were trying to give him an “experience” rather than an actual shot.
Rowe founded the National Disability Theatre, in partnership with La Jolla Playhouse, not to fulfill wishes or placate disabled actors—but to give them actual opportunities. In 2019, during Rowe’s tenure as artistic director (before COVID-19 disrupted business-as-usual) the National Disability Theatre not only employed disabled actors under proper Actors’ Equity contracts, it also boasted impressive hiring statistics for other marginalized groups. Some 50% of actor contracts went to BIPOC actors, 27% of all individuals hired belong to the LGBTQIA community, and 55% were non-male.
Believing that people with power need to pass the baton onto those who are traditionally left out (hear that, Broadway?) Rowe, a straight, cis white man, resigned as artistic director of the National Disability Theatre in May of 2020 to let a BIPOC or trans disabled person take the reins.
Because “the obstacles that get in our way when it comes to participation in the theater industry don’t actually have to do with our disabilities,” Rowe tells Observer, “as much as they have to do with ableism.”
News
Joe Gothard: Fewer mandatory credits? That doesn’t mean less learning in St. Paul schools.
Buck is a senior at Harding High School. He will graduate this spring, and will enter the University of Minnesota’s College of Continuing and Professional Studies in the fall, where he plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in construction management.
At 18, Buck already knows what he wants to be when he grows up. He’s completed multiple internships, earned three professional certifications and a scholarship from OSHA, gained college credit at Saint Paul College, and taken classes related to his passion, including woodworking. He’s done all of this while taking core classes in math, science, language arts, social studies and other subjects that align with Minnesota graduation requirements.
Buck is one of countless students in Saint Paul Public Schools who have been able to discover and pursue their interests while earning their high school diploma. His story illustrates what I want for every one of our graduates. By giving students access to a wide range of opportunities, letting them make choices about their education, and making those experiences available at all of our schools, we are guiding our young people as they pave their own paths to success.
As reported in this paper on March 31, Saint Paul Public Schools announced that all of our high schools will require 86 credits for graduation starting with the class of 2022. Prior to this year, students at some of our high schools had to earn 110 credits to graduate, while other schools required 94 or 86. Now, every student will be able to graduate with a minimum of 86 credits no matter what school they attend.
It’s important to know that the number of core credits required — including math, science, language arts, social studies, art, physical education and health — is not changing. In fact, the district’s new requirements remain more rigorous than state standards by requiring one semester of career and technical education and, starting with the Class of 2025, a semester of Critical Ethnic Studies.
The biggest change is the number of electives required. If a student previously had to earn 44 elective credits and now they only need 20, what will they do with that extra time? Many will use it to take more advanced classes in math, science or another core subject, as they’ve always done. Others may choose to expand their knowledge of world languages such as Spanish, Chinese or Ojibwe, hone their skills in painting or dance, or get an introduction to engineering or architecture.
Or, they may choose to do a deep dive into what could become their future career. Starting in kindergarten, every SPPS student begins to create what we call a personal learning plan. As they progress through elementary and middle school, they are exposed to potential careers that match their interests and strengths in age-appropriate ways. By high school, they can choose a pathway such as healthcare, business or technology, take a series of progressive classes, and complete internships to gain the skills and knowledge they need to turn their passion into a rewarding future.
This change to our graduation requirements also makes it possible for students who need to work to support their families, or need more time to catch up, to do just that. By responding to the individual needs of each student, we are creating schools that prepare students for the next phase of their lives, rather than forcing them to follow a roadmap they had no role in creating.
Will reducing the number of credits required lead to higher graduation rates? It’s possible, but we don’t have any data to support that it actually will. We’d be fooling ourselves to say that this small change will reverse decades of inequitable student outcomes, particularly in a state known for one of the largest achievement gaps in the country.
If our graduation rates increase, particularly for students of color, English learners, low-income students and students in special education, it will be due to a combination of many factors. As superintendent, my goal is not higher percentages on a state report. What truly matters is that more students graduate with the skills they need to succeed in life after high school and beyond.
I don’t know how many credits Buck will have when he graduates this spring. But I do know that when he and thousands of his peers walk across that stage, they will be better prepared for college, career and life because of the opportunities they had in Saint Paul Public Schools.
Joe Gothard is superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools.
