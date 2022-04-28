News
Emotional Biden says teachers helped him overcome stutter
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden congratulated the 2022 national teacher of the year on Wednesday by offering a deeply personal story saluting school leaders who helped him overcome a serious childhood stutter decades before he had White House aspirations.
“I wonder how I got here. I got here because of my parents and my teachers,” Biden said in a long, heart-felt deviation from his prepared remarks during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. “That idea is exemplified by the national teacher of the year.”
The president and first lady Jill Biden, who continues to teach English at a community college in suburban Washington, cheered Ohio history teacher Kurt Russell, the 2022 national teacher of the year, and finalists for the award who gathered from each state.
“Teaching is not what Jill does, it’s who she is, like most of you,” the president said, before telling the crowd about his problem as a child speaking — especially in class or otherwise publicly — “when I stuttered, everyone thinks you’re stupid. Totally incompetent.”
Biden has talked openly about battling a childhood stutter in the past, including while running for president in 2020. But he stressed on Wednesday the importance of teachers in helping him with that effort.
“I have teachers, I can name the ones through grade school, high school, even college,” the president said. “I didn’t really beat my stutter — and still occasionally I do (stutter) — until I took a speech debate class in college just to force myself to be able to stand up.”
Biden recalled being an adjunct law professor and said he once made extra money as a substitute teacher, drawing laughs by sternly admonishing the crowd, “you should be nicer to them.” He called for increasing teacher pay — a position that draws broad bipartisan support even if following through on raises don’t often materialize in many parts of the country.
The president also got political, decrying Republican-led efforts in some states to restrict some books taught in classrooms or available in school libraries after some parents objected to subject matter they saw as too sexually explicit or overly politically correct.
“Today, there are too many politicians trying to score political points banning books,” Biden said. “All because it doesn’t fit somebody’s political agenda.” He added of teachers, “We have got to stop making them the target of the culture wars.”
Russell summed up his profession by saying, “Each student needs a champion, no matter what the circumstance are.”
That echoed the sentiments of the first lady, who said of great teachers, “it’s not the curriculum or the classroom tactics, it’s that smile that tells students that they don’t have to be afraid to answer out loud.”
“It’s the calm in your voice that can still the wild horses running through their hearts,” she added. “It’s the way that you know that, sometimes, ‘I’m fine’ means everything is wrong.”
When Jill Biden talked about teachers changing lives “student by student,” her voice began to crack, before she laughed and said “Now I’m getting emotional.”
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
News
Giancarlo Stanton hits 350th-career home run as Yankees win 5th straight game
It had been a while. Giancarlo Stanton had contributed in the 14 games he played without hitting a home run, but not like this. Wednesday night, the Yankee outfielder ended his homer slump, hitting his 350th career dinger, and drove in three runs altogether as the Bombers beat the Orioles 5-2 at the Stadium.
It was a season-high fifth-straight win for the Yankees (12-6) who clinched the best of three-games series, and in front of in front of 31,115 shivering fans. They previously lost two out of three games to the Orioles (6-12) in Baltimore.
Michael King earned his second win of the season, bailing out Jordan Montgomery, who really only made one big mistake. Clay Holmes pitched a clean ninth inning and picked up his second save.
And Joey Gallo, who went 15 games without a home run, hit his second in as many games. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also extended his hitting streak to eight games and scored on a wild pitch, while DJ LeMahieu saw his 12-game hitting streak snapped.
Stanton finally reached the 350-home run mark after sitting on No. 349 for 14 games. The Yankees slugger hit No. 349 on the second day of the season and 55 at-bats later, he hit the milestone in the first inning Wednesday night. Stanton’s 350th long ball was a 417-foot shot to right-center field and made him the 97th player in major league baseball to reach the 350-mark. His homer, off Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells, also gave the Yankees’ a 2-0 lead.
His sacrifice fly in the sixth inning got the Yankees a 3-2 lead. He also singled in the eighth.
Stanton reached the home run milestone at his 1,341st game, making him the seventh fastest player to reach the mark. The 14 games without a home run was one shy of his longest homer-less streak with the Yankees.
That was all the offense the Yankees managed for Montgomery, who has been under-the-radar consistently good this season.
Montgomery had pitched 10-straight scoreless innings dating back to last week against the Orioles, before Anthony Santander got to him in the sixth inning Wednesday night. Santander jumped on Montgomery’s 81 mile per hour changeup for a 427-foot homer to left-center with two outs.
Montgomery’s changeup had been very effective up until that point. He got eight called strikes and two whiffs on the pitch. He also got 10 on his fastball.
The 29-year-old allowed the two runs on four hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. He did hit Austin Hays with a pitch after giving up the home run, but Michael King got the Yankees out of the inning unscathed.
Mongtomery has been solid to start the season, but has little to show for it. He’s had very little run support dating back to last year.
Wednesday night, after scoring 22 runs in the two previous games, the Yankees managed just two while Montgomery was on the hook.
“The one thing is that I’ve been pleased with how Monty handled that because obviously, last year was a year where there was a long stretch in there where we didn’t score almost anything with him out on the mound,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I am just really proud of the way he handles that. He’s a great teammate. He never blames anything, he’s super accountable. And he expects a lot from himself, and he’s really competitive. And that doesn’t change for him whether he’s going through a stretch where we haven’t gotten a lot of runs. I don’t think his mindset changes at all, which is a good thing.”
Gallo’s home run off Felix Bautista in the seventh was his second of the season. The 404-foot shot to right-center field was the first time he hit homers in back-to-back games since he hit three dingers in two games against Cleveland Sept. 16-17, 2021.
News
College baseball: Gophers blank Tommies 9-0 to win season series 3-1
The Gophers baseball team scored all nine runs in the first three innings to cruise to a 9-0 victory over St. Thomas on Wednesday night at Seibert Field.
Minnesota (12-27) scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and six in the third to win its third game in four meetings with the Tommies (10-23) this season.
Brett Bateman and Boston Merila both went 3-for-4 for the Gophers, while Jack Kelly was 2-for-4. Four Minnesota pitchers combined for the shutout, allowing just three hits over nine innings.
News
Anthony Santander hits another homer, but the Orioles bullpen slips in a 5-2 loss to the Yankees
Robinson Chirinos flailed a glove at the pitch, but it was just a prayer, a wild swipe of his backhand to save a ball that bounced a few feet in front of the plate and quickly skipped past the catcher.
Right-hander Dillon Tate had entered in the seventh inning Wednesday, inheriting a runner and hoping to keep the Orioles within two runs against the New York Yankees. With two outs and a man on third, Tate looked poised to escape — before that misfired changeup, that is. The 0-2 offering sent to the backstop allowed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to run home, scoring the Yankees’ final run in a 5-2 victory.
One pitch later, Tate went back to the changeup. That time it worked, striking out Aaron Judge. And while the run wasn’t charged to Tate, it was another recent example of a bullpen that had been so solid suddenly forming creases under the pressure of extended work and powerful lineups.
Few Baltimore (6-12) starters have worked deep into games, although the effort from right-hander Tyler Wells was his best of the season. That has pressed the bullpen into duty early and often, and while there had been few miscues over the first month of the season, the final leg of a lengthy road trip has brought it to light.
Over the past three games — with one against the Los Angeles Angels and two against the Yankees — the Orioles bullpen has allowed 11 runs. It’s a sudden break in a dam that had held strong over the first homestand, and combined with a muted offense Wednesday in New York, it resulted in a series loss.
Wells quickly found himself behind, leaving a fastball over the plate that right fielder Giancarlo Stanton crushed to right-center field for a two-run home run. But Wells quickly settled down, giving the kind of length he’s never done before as a starter at this level.
The right-hander retired 13 of the 14 batters he faced after Stanton’s blast, giving up one hit while striking out four. Against Stanton later, Wells went back to his fastball — the same pitch the slugger jumped all over earlier — for a punch out.
It was a promising development for Wells, who is still being stretched out after spending 2021 in the bullpen. He threw a career-high five innings with 72 pitches, allowing three hits and those two runs. And while he was in line for the loss when he exited, designated hitter Anthony Santander got Wells off the hook in the sixth inning.
Santander extended his MLB-best on-base streak, although he only touched them all briefly as he rounded the bases. For the second straight night, Santander left the yard at Yankee Stadium, catching a changeup in the lower half of the zone to level the game at two.
But the bullpen quickly lost a grip on that score, and the offense wasn’t able to produce much else, even after Santander helped chase left-hander Jordan Montgomery after he allowed four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Right-hander Joey Krehbiel hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous 8 1/3 innings, but he issued a four-pitch walk to lead off his outing and saw runners on first and third with one out before manager Brandon Hyde pulled him for right-hander Félix Bautista — who promptly allowed a sacrifice fly in the sixth and a solo shot to left fielder Joey Gallo in the seventh.
That, accompanied by the wild pitch from Tate, were the gut-punches for a bullpen that has struggled in consecutive losses to the Yankees. That’s always possible in matchups such as these, when pairing a power-oriented lineup with a cast of journeymen or inexperienced relievers. It’s just been especially apparent the past two games.
Around the horn
>> As right-hander Dean Kremer warmed in the bullpen of the Orioles’ season-opening series against the Tampa Bay Rays, he injured his left oblique and subsequently landed on the 10-day injured list. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that Kremer was beginning to do long toss and throwing progressions.
“I think the oblique injury is on its way to being healed, so now it’s just building up and getting back into game shape, and I think we’re probably a few weeks away from them being in the major league conversation,” Elias said. “But I think May, the month of May, will be in play.”
>> Ryan Mountcastle was scratched from his start Wednesday because of neck tightness, manager Brandon Hyde said before first pitch. The tightness isn’t expected to sideline the first baseman for long; Hyde said he hoped Mountcastle would be available off the bench Wednesday if required.
Mountcastle is the second Orioles in the past week to experience neck tightness, joining left-hander Paul Fry, who was unavailable against the Angels.
“What’s up with the pillows?” Hyde joked. “We’re staying at a nice hotel. The beds are super comfortable. I don’t know. Guys are not used to the bed or the pillow or something, but yeah, we’ve had two stiff necks in the last week.”
>> Adley Rutschman went 0-for-4 in his start at designated hitter for High-A Aberdeen on Wednesday. The catcher, who’s with the IronBirds this week as part of a rehab assignment, opened his account Tuesday with a double and a walk.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
