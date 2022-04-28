Blockchain
Ethereum Faces Key Challenge, Why Fresh Decline Still Possible
Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $2,840 level against the US Dollar. ETH is now facing a major challenge near $2,905 and the 100 hourly SMA.
- Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above the $2,840 and $2,850 levels.
- The price is still below $2,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $2,900 and $2,915 resistance levels to continue higher.
Ethereum Price Faces Resistance
Ethereum traded as low as $2,766 before it started a recovery wave. ETH was able to settle above the $2,800 resistance zone.
There was a move above the $2,840 and $2,850 resistance levels. Ether even climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,040 swing high to $2,766 low. It is still below $2,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,900 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Besides, the 100 hourly simple moving average is acting as a barrier near $2,900. The next major resistance is near the $2,905 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,040 swing high to $2,766 low. A clear move above the $2,900 resistance might start another increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance on the upside might be $2,975. Any more gains may perhaps send the price towards the $3,030 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $3,120 level.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,900 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,860 zone.
The first major support is near the $2,850 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,850 support, the price could revisit the key $2,800 support zone. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a larger decline towards the $2,600 level or even $2,550.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,850
Major Resistance Level – $2,900
Blockchain
ApeCoin (APE) Is Now The Biggest Metaverse Token, Edging AXS, MANA, SAND
The metaverse is a new type of digital reality that incorporates elements of social networking, augmented reality, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency might be a perplexing subject to grasp. Many people believe the industry is untrustworthy and view investing as a gamble.
Nevertheless, this fast expanding industry uses vast sums of money. Large investments may yield large returns, and 2018 has been a banner year for practically every major cryptocurrency and its supporters.
Among the major cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (APE) is making significant progress in the sphere of the metaverse. ApeCoin rose higher on Wednesday morning, increasing 7% to $19.10, taking its seven-day gain to almost 22%.
This comes less than a week after Yuga Labs, creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, announced the opening of its Otherside Metaverse on Saturday.
Suggested Reading | Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum
ApeCoin Beats MANA, SAND, AXS
Since then, APE has surpassed Decentraland’s MANA, The Sandbox’s SAND, and Axie Infinity’s AXS to become the largest metaverse token by market valuation.
This is a significant step forward for the BAYC NFT collection in light of recent controversy surrounding its legal cases.
The BAYC collection is one of the most renowned in history. There are 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs, according to the NFT market OpenSea.
Crypto total market cap at $1.78 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
The current floor price of the Bored Ape collection is 138ETH, or $414213.90, meaning that you would need to be extremely affluent to possess one.
APE is performing well in comparison to the rest of the cryptocurrency market, exceeding the majority of the CoinMarketCap’s top 100 coins.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
APE Shows Resilience
As of Thursday, APE was the 28th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
In what appears to be a bearish week for crypto and tech stocks as a result of the market’s reaction to a very hawkish US Federal Reserve, ApeCoin has demonstrated its resilience, rising more than 30% in the last seven days on the back of $14.2 billion in transaction volume, representing approximately 800 million APE.
APE In The Metaverse
Apecoin’s value is projected to skyrocket. If APE is successful in establishing a presence in both the metaverse and the NFT economy, the cryptocurrency might reach US$30 by the first quarter of 2030.
Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market was stagnant, with a global market capitalization of at $1.78 trillion, down 2% in the prior day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin, the market leader, was down roughly 2% to $38,762.82, while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell 2% to $2,852.03.
Featured image from The Daily Hodl, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Near Make-or-Break Levels, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $38,400 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $39,600 to move into a positive zone.
- Bitcoin managed to stay above $37,650 and started an upside correction.
- The price is now trading near $39,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $39,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $39,600 resistance to start a decent increase in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Ground
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $38,000 and started a recovery wave. BTC broke the $38,400 and $38,500 resistance levels.
There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $40,775 swing high to $37,672 low. Bitcoin even climbed above the $39,500 level, but it faced sellers near the $39,600 level. It is now trading near $39,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $39,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $39,600 level.
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $40,775 swing high to $37,672 low is also near the $39,600 level. The next key resistance could be near the $40,000 zone. A close above the $39,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average could open the doors for a decent increase.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $40,000 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $40,770 zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $39,600 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,250 level.
The next major support is seen near the trend line and $39,200. A close below the $39,200 support zone might start another decline. In the stated case, the price might drop to $38,400.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,200, followed by $38,400.
Major Resistance Levels – $39,600, $40,000 and $40,770.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Drops To $38K After Amazon Retraction On Accepting BTC Payments
The king of cryptocurrency is suffering another meltdown at a 3.3% drop in just 24 hours. Bitcoin is currently trading at around $38,210 which is the lowest so far since March of this year when US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on crypto regulations.
Although the BTC price went up at $40,800 on Tuesday, it slid momentarily afterward.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike
Amazon Denies Speculation About Accepting BTC Payments
Amazon’s retraction against the mass speculation that the retail giant will be accepting BTC payments was the main causative factor of the sudden drop. Ether was even pushed further down as well.
BTC price went straight up when Amazon announced a job advertisement connected to crypto. However, a couple of hours later, an Amazon spokesperson denied claims that Bitcoin will be added as a payment method this year.
Bitcoin peaked at around US$40,545 as the investors rushed with their bets with the speculation of a bearish stride. There were over $950 million of crypto shorts liquidated which is the highest since May of the current year.
The Multi-Wave Correction
The volatility experienced by Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies is referred to as a multi-wave correction. It peaked around April and it’s expected to rebound to a maximum of $45,000 before it slides again.
The rollercoaster ride of BTC is part of that correction. The crypto industry suffered a massive decline after reaching a record high of $65,000 because of a bombardment of environmental and regulatory issues.
BTC total market cap at $751.41 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
This week’s frantic moves of BTC and other tokens are expected. Meanwhile, investors are looking at the next big wave that can break the BTC out of its sob trading range of a meager $30,000 to $40,000 in the past few months.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Where’s Bitcoin Headed?
The risk level is a bit higher this week because the Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision come Wednesday.
More so, news on the investigation regarding alleged bank fraud committed by Tether executives has put the crypto space hanging.
BTC investors have been grappling with inflation, environmental, political, and economic concerns, especially with the Fed. The inflation rate that happened in March this year is by far the worst inflation rate compared to what transpired in 1981.
Multiple factors combined have been impacting volatility in both the stock and crypto markets.
The current price range is said to be a middle ground for Bitcoin as its performance will determine how everything will play out in the next few days. Would it be bullish or bearish? BTC performance at this range will give people a clue about where it’s going.
Featured image from The Facts Chronicle, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Faces Key Challenge, Why Fresh Decline Still Possible
How To Become Freelance Seo Expert
ApeCoin (APE) Is Now The Biggest Metaverse Token, Edging AXS, MANA, SAND
How Does Information Technology Help in Marketing?
Police need help solving 1984 cold case in Lincoln County
Youth soccer association dealing with referee shortage, heckling fans
Search Engine Marketing is a Term Used to Describe Online Promotion
Metro East marching band to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Next Generation BI Tools – Cloud BI Solutions
Column: Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan had to deal with adversity all season, and Game 5 was no different
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm