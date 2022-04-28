News
Feeling ‘tipping fatigue?’ You’re not alone.
Last year, Anna Johnson found herself using an electronic screen to pay for a pickup order at a bakery in Phoenix, a normal enough experience at many food businesses she frequents. But this time, she was bewildered when the machine recommended that she tip as much as 35% — on cookies.
“It just surprised me that they’re asking everyone for that,” said Johnson, 66. “People can’t afford to keep on paying more, more and more.”
Tipping fatigue like Johnson’s is real, and it is widespread.
In the thick of the pandemic, Americans like her dug deeper into their pockets to recognize the hard labor and health risks taken on by workers in every corner of the food business — servers, cooks, cashiers, delivery workers. For many customers, adding 15% or more for a takeout meal or grocery delivery felt like the least they could do to help essential workers.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and the risk to restaurant workers is still elevated. But as business has returned to something more like normal, many customers and experts in the hospitality industry say that deciding how much money to leave, or whether to leave a tip at all, has become a tougher decision — complicated by new technology, and requests for tips at food businesses of all types, from bakeries and yogurt shops to food trucks and juice bars.
Customers, including some who have worked in the food service business, said they felt uncomfortable with the many requests to tip and pressured into giving more. Higher menu prices, a result of inflation, have raised the amount of a traditional 15% or 20% tip. In some cases, restaurants are adding service charges and gratuities to the bill that some diners may not notice right away.
The mechanics of tipping have also changed in many smaller businesses, where the tip jar on the counter has been replaced by touch screens, which have become even more widespread during the pandemic. Leaving an amount that doesn’t fit the suggested percentages takes extra time and effort. And as the customer decides, the food service worker is often standing there, looking on.
On social media, there are complaints that “tipping culture has gotten out of control,” with consumers venting about being asked to leave a little extra in places they never did before.
“It’s becoming more and more prevalent, and that’s where it’s becoming too demanding to tip in every single order,” said Katherine Cabrera, of Hialeah, Florida. Cabrera, 23, a former life coach at a nonprofit, said she always tips on delivery and sit-down meals, but only sometimes in fast-casual or quick-service restaurants.
Brian Wacik, 59, a dog trainer in Tucson, Arizona, said he never tips on to-go food that he picks up himself. “Nobody’s serving me. The food is being prepared; those people are being paid,” he said. “I don’t tip for pickup, ever.”
Some diners said that tips allow business owners to deflect the responsibility for paying a living wage. Gabriel Ramirez, who works in a Los Angeles smoke shop, said he would prefer that labor costs were reflected in menu prices rather than leaving it up to customers to tip.
“It is our social duty to make sure that the person that is feeding us feeds themselves,” said Ramirez, 24. “Employers shouldn’t be looking at the tip jar and saying, ‘This is how my employee is going to make it this month.’”
For many workers, particularly those in places where businesses are permitted to pay a lower wage to employees eligible for tips, the extra money is a lifeline. And there’s evidence that the pandemic has made customers more acutely aware of that need, as staff shortages and impatient diners make food service jobs even more difficult.
Bryan Solar, who manages restaurant products at Square, one of the leading point-of-sale tablet systems in the food service industry, said people were more generous in tipping early in the pandemic at its client businesses in the United States. In April 2020, the average tip at a quick-service food business was 23.5%, up from 19.6% the previous month.
But that figure has steadily fallen since then, to 19.8% last month. (At full-service restaurants with Square systems, the decline has been less sharp, to 20.7% last month from 21.3% in April 2020.)
Solar said that in general, the new touch-screen technology encourages tipping. He recently helped El Arroyo, a decades-old Tex-Mex restaurant that he frequents in Austin, Texas, acquire the Square system. The restaurant owner reported that tips increased by 50%, he said.
Anxiety and social pressure play into the tipping decision, Solar said.
“The act of being in front of someone while they have that screen — they know if you tip, don’t tip or go into custom screens,” he said. “People in that moment are much more likely to be generous and to tip.”
The new technology also eliminates an easy excuse for not tipping: that the customer doesn’t have cash on hand.
Still, Solar said a customer’s generosity wanes when a business becomes too aggressive in soliciting tips, as when some touch-screen systems start the tipping options at a minimum of 25%. “People will be generous to a certain point,” he said.
The tipping moment can be awkward for employees as well. Until February, Madison Hudson, of Houston, worked as a barista at a Dunn Brothers Coffee shop, serving drinks and food at the drive-thru. Earlier in the pandemic, Hudson said, management removed the PIN pad that customers had used to pay. In order to get tips, Hudson and other baristas felt they had to ask customers at the drive-thru if they wanted to add one.
“I always felt bad asking,” said Hudson, 19. “But tips were the only way we could get a living wage there.”
Many customers feel stressed in encounters like these because “you don’t want to look like a cheapskate,” said Andrew Moreo, a hospitality and tourism management professor at Florida International University. He predicted that tipping in cafes and quick-service restaurants would become more common because customers are more aware of what workers endure, even when “you didn’t receive much service.”
Some restaurants have tried to solve the inequities and unpredictability of tipping by adding an automatic gratuity to each bill. Others, like Danny Meyer, an influential New York restaurateur who founded Union Square Hospitality Group and Shake Shack, have tried to replace tipping by raising menu prices and paying all workers a consistent hourly wage.
Meyer made that move in 2015 but reversed the policy in 2020, saying that in the pandemic, he didn’t want to deny workers the extra money that tips could offer.
Many servers have come to rely on the current tipping system. Valerie Campodall’Orto, of Tucson, Arizona, said that during a bad shift she can average as little as $20 an hour in tips, but on good nights, that amount can increase to $50 an hour.
“It’s probably a very selfish outlook, but I do enjoy the tipping system,” said Campodall’Orto, 36, who added that she tips generously, even at a coffee shop. “For any restaurant, whether it’s a mom-and-pop, or a corporate chain, being able to pay a server $50 an hour, that’s just not feasible. That would end up coming back on the consumer, and they wouldn’t be eating out as much to make up for the wage an employer would have to pay.”
The Emily Post Institute, which offers guidelines on etiquette, advises that tipping in a sit-down restaurant is expected. But faced with a tip jar, or the technology that replaces that, customers should consider tipping to be discretionary.
“I see that situation as no different as to whether you’re going to pocket your change or put it in the tip jar,” said Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of Emily Post, and the institute’s co-president.
Even so, in day-to-day life, it does not always feel quite so optional. Janhavi Bodkhe, a 21-year-old college student in Iowa City, Iowa, said she feels social pressure to leave tips, even in situations when they might not seem warranted.
A few months ago, while buying movie tickets at a local theater, she found herself looking down at a touch screen that offered tipping options. She left 15%.
“It speaks on your character how much you tip or not,” she said, adding, “I want to be perceived as a good customer.”
News
JKBOPEE BPT, BUMS Selection list 2021 – 22, Check list
JKBOPEE BPT, BUMS Selection list 2021 – 22, Check list
Provisional Selection list of candidates upgraded /allotted seats during Mop Up round of physical counseling for admission to NEET-UG AYUSH/BPT Courses-2021.
The candidates forming Annexure-A shall have to report to the colleges allotted to them w.e.f 27.04.2022 to 04.05.2022 (upto 4.00 PM) and candidates forming Annexure-B shall have to report the respective Colleges allotted to them w.e.f 05.05.2022 to 07.05.2022 (upto 4.00PM) alongwith necessary documents including the following for admission:
Download Selection List PDF
Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation Certificate)
Marks Card of 10+2
Domicile Certificate
Category Certificate, if any.
Valid Income Certificate in respect of Poor & Backward candidates.
NEET Score Card 2021
Any other document as may be required by the concerned college authorities.
The post JKBOPEE BPT, BUMS Selection list 2021 – 22, Check list appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Five NFL draft questions that could shape the Ravens’ first round
The Ravens have picked in the top 15 just once since 2006, so they’ll start Thursday night in an unfamiliar position, sitting in the No. 14 slot of a potentially chaotic draft.
They will nonetheless be subject to the whims of owners and general managers elsewhere as the top half of the first round takes shape. In a year without a franchise quarterback or a consensus top prospect, mysteries abound. Here’s a look at five overarching questions that might determine the Ravens’ options.
What players or positions should the Ravens be rooting for to go early?
Any quarterback picked in the top 13 would be a gift to the Ravens, because it would increase the odds of a top-tier edge rusher, cornerback or offensive tackle dropping to No. 14. Most mock drafters seem to believe some team, whether it’s the Carolina Panthers at No. 6 overall or a dark horse, will take the plunge on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis. The Ravens will be disappointed if a team doesn’t. Could they be lucky enough to watch two quarterbacks come off the board before they pick? It’s not impossible, but not enough teams seem motivated to trade up or forgo better value to take a risk at the sport’s most important position.
Wide receivers will pose the more interesting and practical question for the Ravens, who seem unlikely to draft a pass catcher, after they used their first picks on the position in 2019 and 2021. Analysts don’t see a guaranteed superstar in this receiver class but view six or seven players as having very good first-round values.
The Ravens would love it if teams got antsy and started snapping up receivers in the 8-to-12 range, as NBC’s Peter King predicted in his mock draft. For one thing, such a run would push those top edge rushers, cornerbacks and tackles down the board. For another, it might give the Ravens greater flexibility to trade down if they so choose. What if a team such as the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints or Kansas City Chiefs is hot to get to No. 14 for a specific receiver such as Alabama’s Jameson Williams or Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson? The Ravens covet multiple good options wherever they’re picking, and wide receivers might be their key to achieving such a plum position in 2022.
How could trades shape the Ravens’ first-round approach?
For now, the first 13 overall picks are split among 10 teams, with the New York Jets and New York Giants set to double-dip. But it seems unlikely that the draft order will remain unchanged by the time the Ravens get on the clock.
The Jets, who are expected to address their defense with the Nos. 4 and 10 overall picks, have reportedly shown interest in acquiring San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel. A draft day trade would likely require at least one first-round pick, which the 49ers could earmark for a top receiver — a break for the Ravens.
The Seattle Seahawks, who’ve been connected at No. 9 overall to defensive standouts that the Ravens likely covet — notably LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux — are reportedly open to moving down. Depending on who swoops in, that could help the Ravens’ margin for error at No. 14.
The Houston Texans, who pick right before the Ravens, are also open for business. Houston general manager Nick Caserio told the NFL Network that there was only a 50% to 60% chance that the Texans use their No. 13 overall pick, though the team could move up or down. If the Ravens want to jump a spot in line and secure their top available prospect before the talent-starved Texans can grab him, It might not cost general manager Eric DeCosta more than a fourth-round pick.
Would an unpredictable draft help or hurt the Ravens?
They’re rooting for chaos, because chalkier draft boards have the best talents at their positions of need going before pick No. 14. The Ravens don’t believe in zeroing in on one player. They’ve preached a “best available” philosophy since their first draft in Baltimore in 1996. So there are plenty of scenarios they would be happy with.
That said, we know the Ravens need an edge rusher, and we know they need depth at cornerback and offensive tackle. These are the positions projected to dominate the upper half of the first round. It’s entirely possible that the top four edge rushers, the top three tackles and the top two cornerbacks will go off the board in the first 13 picks. That would not be ideal for DeCosta, though solid options such as Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie would likely still be available.
But would the Ravens love it if, on Thursday night, we’re all staring wide-eyed at an unexpected quarterback pick or a run of four wide receivers in the top 10? Of course they would.
Will there be a run on edge rushers before the Ravens get a chance to pick one?
DeCosta predicted as much at the Ravens’ predraft news conference. “Typically, those guys go fast,” he said. “We think there will be a run of those guys, probably in the top 10.” He added that one or two could get to pick No. 14.
Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, once thought to be an option for the Ravens, is now the favorite to go No. 1 overall. If it’s not him, it would probably be Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The two who could fall are Thibodeaux, a top-five talent who has fended off questions about his devotion to football, and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, a stout run defender and athletic pass rusher.
We’ve seen projections all over the top 20 for these guys. Might DeCosta be tempted to move up if a player as gifted as Thibodeaux drops to within a few spots of the Ravens’ pick? He has acknowledged how difficult it is to find pass rushers in the draft and free agency, so we can’t rule it out. But if Walker, Hutchinson, Thibodeaux and Johnson fly off the board in the top 13, the Ravens would be left to consider Purdue’s George Karlaftis, a powerful, high-effort pass rusher who might not live up to their standards against the run. Or they could wait for Day 2.
Which teams could be trade-back partners with the Ravens?
The Dallas Cowboys, who have the No. 24 overall pick, are reportedly looking into moving up and could target Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross (a projected top-10 pick), Southern California wide receiver Drake London (a projected top-15 pick) or Northern Iowa’s Penning (a projected top-20 pick). Would the Nos. 24 and 56 picks be enough to get the Ravens to deal No. 14 away?
Reports linking the Philadelphia Eagles to Alabama’s Williams at No. 15 might also get the Ravens’ phone ringing. Take Green Bay, for example, which picks twice in the first round (Nos. 22 and 28) and twice in the second round (Nos. 53 and 59). If the Packers are wary of the second tier of wide receiver prospects, could they look to package a first- and second-round pick for the chance to draft Williams as their Davante Adams replacement?
In the AFC, Pittsburgh and Kansas City could test the Ravens’ willingness to get a deal done. The Steelers are in the market for a new starting quarterback; if they get antsy at No. 20 overall, would the Ravens help them move up? The Chiefs, meanwhile, need wide receiver help for quarterback Patrick Mahomes after trading away Tyreek Hill. Could last year’s Orlando Brown Jr. trade pave the way for another high-impact deal between the AFC contenders?
()
News
ASK IRA: Is it time for Duncan Robinson to give way to Victor Oladipo in Heat rotation?
Q: Ira, assuming Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry come back for Game 1 of the second round, and with the emergence of Victor Oladipo, has Duncan Robinson played himself out of the rotation? — Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: This is where it gets interesting. So often we hear the Heat described as a meritocracy. We also often hear Erik Spoelstra say how it is not about the final column in the box score, where point totals are listed. But after Duncan Robinson’s second scoreless game of the Hawks series on Tuesday night (with another game when he had just three points), I’m not sure there are many other facets of his game you can point to as compensating. Yes, Duncan spaces the floor. But it has to be about more than one thing. And if it only is about one thing and the shots consistently aren’t falling, you may have to move on. So, in a meritocracy, it would appear that not only would Victor Oladipo merit a rotation spot, but also Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent, as well. That said, I’m not sure having Victor on the court with Jimmy Butler is optimal because of the similarity of their games. But the minutes when Jimmy is off well could make sense. It certainly will be interesting to see what comes next.
Q: Can you really bury Victor Oladipo back on the bench after what we’ve seen? Not only is he an asset in the playoffs, but getting a handle on where he fits this team going forward is very important. Thoughts? — Bob, Davie.
A: First, you are not starting Victor Oladipo over Jimmy Butler or Kyle Lowry. And you simply have to have spacing in the first five, which Max Strus offers. So it becomes a matter of making it work for Victor Oladipo alongside Tyler Herro off the bench. But as far as getting a handle on where Victor fits going forward, that’s a concern for another day. The playoffs are no time to plan for the future, just as they aren’t a time to try to prove that Duncan Robinson is worth his contract. This is all about living in the moment, securing the remaining 12 victories needed for a title.
Q: Erik Spoelstra deserves a ton of respect for the coaching job he has done this year. Getting everyone on the Heat to buy into a “next man up” philosophy and not make excuses, while continuing to win big games, only proves what a great coach Spoelstra has become. — Greg, Jacksonville.
A: Agreed. And it is another reason why I’d prefer to see the NBA’s annual awards be voted upon after the postseason, after the most meaningful games, Coaching is about far more than the first 82. And it is in the playoffs when true coaching brilliance shines, which we have seen in several cases during the first round, with Erik Spoelstra and Ime Udoka at the top of that list.
()
Feeling ‘tipping fatigue?’ You’re not alone.
JKBOPEE BPT, BUMS Selection list 2021 – 22, Check list
4 Life Insurance Tips
Five NFL draft questions that could shape the Ravens’ first round
What Is Bashoswap? – TheNewsCrypto
ASK IRA: Is it time for Duncan Robinson to give way to Victor Oladipo in Heat rotation?
Mortgage Pay Off Trap – Why the First Five Years of Your Mortgage is Set to Work Against You
Passport : Big News! Passport can be made sitting at home, you can apply like this
Giants and Jets NFL Draft preview: Pair dominating top 10 hopes to make more than history
LBank Exchange Will Launch Innovation Zone for Better User Experience
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm