News
First NFL draft under rookie Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah introduces uncertainty
For 15 years, Rick Spielman presided over Vikings drafts, and one could get a read on what he might do. The team was more likely to trade down than trade up in the first round and they were likely to accumulate a bunch of Day 3 picks.
Now, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is at the controls, having replaced Spielman, who was vice president of player personnel from 2006-11 and then general manager before being fired in January. So there is much uncertainty as the Vikings enter the three-day NFL draft Thursday with the No. 12 pick in the first round along with seven other selections.
“Spielman got predictable a little bit toward the tail end of his career,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said. “You could kind of pinpoint some of the guys he was going to look at. … What makes it fun is we have no idea with Kwesi and the new regime. We have no idea what direction they’re going to go, whether they’re going to trade up or trade down or stay at number 12.”
Adofo-Mensah, 40, is a rookie general manager after being in San Francisco’s front office for seven seasons and Cleveland’s for two. Making Minnesota’s draft even more interesting is the Vikings also have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.
“It’s always intriguing when new people come in and to see how they operate,” NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis said. “And it’s even more intriguing to see how (Adofo-Mensah) and a new head coach operate in tandem.”
With Spielman at the controls, the Vikings selected cornerbacks in the first round in 2013 (Xavier Rhodes), in 2015 (Trae Waynes), in 2018 (Mike Hughes) and in 2020 (Jeff Gladney). They might take a cornerback again in the first round this time, too, but Adofo-Mensah has been playing it coy.
Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, considered by most the top cornerback in the draft, will be long gone by No. 12. But there’s a chance LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., whom the Vikings covet, still could be around at No. 12. If not, do the Vikings trade up to get him?
If Stingley becomes out of reach, do the Vikings take Washington’s Trent McDuffie or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. at No. 12? Or might they trade down and still be able to get one of them?
As it stands now, Minnesota would start Patrick Peterson, who turns 32 in July, at one cornerback spot and up-and-down Cameron Dantzler at the other. Adofo-Mensah was asked if the Vikings must draft a cornerback who could compete to start as a rookie.
“Every team has needs,” he said. “Ultimately, our job is to build a team that gives us the best chance to be the last one standing. There are just different ways to do it.”
If the Vikings don’t take a cornerback in the first round, they could select an edge rusher, with Eden Prairie native Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State a possibility if he slides. Or, if Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is available, they could take him to be an immediate replacement for the departed Xavier Woods or an eventual replacement for 33-year-old Harrison Smith.
The odds are that the Vikings, who were 30th in the NFL last season in total defense, will take a defensive player in the first round. It remains possible they could take a wide receiver but Adofo-Mensah did offer one clue that they might not when talking about what receivers coach Keenan McCardell said in a recent meeting.
“Coach McCardell raises his hand and we’re at a certain pick, and he gives this impassioned plea to pick a different position than his,” said Adofo-Mensah, wanting to give an illustration of the team-first attitude on the coaching staff. “And there’s some great options that are there at his position.”
The receiver class is indeed deep, and the Vikings figure to snag one at some point in the draft. Minnesota’s other picks entering the draft are No. 46 overall in the second round; No. 77 in the third round; No. 156 in the fifth; Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth, and No. 250 in the seventh.
News
NFL Draft is expected to be thin on selections from UCF
The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas and continues through the weekend and a number of Knights from the 2021 UCF football team are hoping to hear their name called during the three-day event.
After a program-record five Knights were picked in last year’s draft, this year’s could be light on UCF prospects picked.
UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis was the only Knight selected in NFL.com’s latest seven-round mock draft, which was created by NFL analyst Chad Reuter. Davis is projected to be taken by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round.
If no Knights are picked this year, that would snap a five-year draft streak for the program. At least one UCF player has been drafted in 15 of the last 16 drafts — with 2016 being the lone exception.
UCF has eight draft-eligible athletes from this past season’s squad, including Davis, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, offensive linemen Cole Schneider and Marcus Tatum, receivers Brandon Johnson and Nate Craig-Myers, running back Woody Barrett, and defensive tackle Noah Hancock.
While Davis likely has the best chance of getting drafted — he was the only Knight to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine — there are other UCF prospects who have met with NFL teams before this weekend.
Following UCF’s pro day where he spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers, Bryant went through a predraft workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tatum worked out with the Bucs as well, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.
Schneider said he had scheduled a workout with Tampa Bay but it didn’t happen, Auman reported. Schneider said he has talked with the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.
As for Davis, he’s met with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. While NFL.com projects him as a late-round pick, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler views him as a fourth- or fifth-round selection.
The disparity between projections is likely because of Davis’ season-ending knee injury in October, combined with him sitting out the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s played in five games in two seasons.
Davis said at the pro day that he would be ready for NFL training camp in July. It’s been a long but successful rehabilitation process.
“I started pool workouts about [in late January-early February],” Davis said four weeks ago. “I started putting on my cleats [in February], getting on the field. It feels really good. My doctor said I can start cutting [in April].”
If he’s able to make a full recovery as expected, Davis could become a playmaker at the next level. A first-team all-conference pick by Pro Football Focus in 2019, Davis has “outstanding upfield quickness,” according to Brugler.
“Overall, Davis’ tape has more flash than consistency, but he fires out of his stance with twitch and range to create backfield disruption vs. the run and as a pass rusher,” Brugler wrote. “He is a developmental three-technique prospect.”
The Knights have had success getting players to the league with 47 drafted since 1987, including 26 since 2008.
They’ve had seven top-100 picks since 2017.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
()
News
Pete Alonso clears concussion protocol; Buck Showalter talks to MLB about numbers of players hit by pitches
ST. LOUIS — For the second time in two and a half weeks, Pete Alonso was back in the Mets lineup and playing first base the day after getting hit on the helmet by a pitch.
Alonso passed concussion protocol on Tuesday after a Kodi Whitley changeup cracked his helmet in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Cardinals. Alonso took first base following the hit by pitch, but he was fired up and jawed at the Cardinals after getting beaned head-high for the second time in 19 games this season.
Mets manager Buck Showalter — who has said over and over that, at some point, it doesn’t matter if these hit-by-pitches are intentional or not — does not want his pitchers retaliating by drilling the opposing team. The skipper indicated the best revenge is winning.
“There’s a lot of emotion flying around. Stop, think this through,” Showalter said. “There’s a lot of ways to show your toughness other than reciprocating hitting somebody else in the head. Then all of a sudden somebody’s career is over and somebody’s laying there with blood coming out of their ears. How do you really feel? Was it worth it? No, it was kind of stupid. But there’s a lot of frustration.”
Showalter added: “I asked somebody today, have you been hit by a 96 mph fastball in the neck? It’s painful, and it’s also scary. You’re trying to make a living out of trying to get to these pitches that you got less than a second to react to.”
Mets players, particularly pitcher Chris Bassitt, were emotional after Tuesday’s win about all the hit-by-pitches. The Amazin’s entered Wednesday leading the league in getting drilled with 18, seven more than any other team. Bassitt and catcher James McCann called out MLB on Tuesday for failing on multiple levels to address gripping issues on the ball.
Showalter and GM Billy Eppler spoke to the league on Wednesday morning, the manager said. Showalter was satisfied with MLB’s receptiveness toward the dangerous issue, one that could go from bad to worse in seconds in terms of injury.
“The problem, too, is [MLB] can’t just say, all right, let’s do this,” Showalter said. “They have to go through the players’ union. They have to go through the owners. It’s not just an easy, snap-your-finger thing.”
But players believe there is a quick solution, one that could be solved in-season rather than waiting until the winter or another five years until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. McCann suggested placing a pine tar rag near the back of the mound, next to the rosin bag. Former Mets pitcher and current SNY broadcaster Ron Darling suggested keeping the ball in play once it falls in the dirt or the grass, because then it becomes tackier.
Showalter reminded his pitchers that they are allowed to carry a wet rag in their back pocket to help them grip the ball. But that’s not exactly an ideal solution on cold, chilly nights like the ones at Busch Stadium this week. The rosin bag behind the mound requires a bit of perspiration to be used effectively, which is why pitchers can be seen taking their caps off and running their fingers through their hair for sweat.
Last year, MLB cracked down on pitchers using sticky substances on balls in an effort to lower spin rates, which was impacting players’ ability to hit the ball and thus decreasing offensive production. Some substances, like Spider Tack, were proven to effectively increase velocity for pitchers. But sticky substances also helped pitchers grip the ball, and without it, some are struggling with their command.
“Let’s face it, the problem is that the pitchers went too far one way,” Showalter said. “And the question is whether we as an industry have gone too far the other way. … It’s so easy to sit around and complain about things. What’s the solution? That’s more what I’m interested in. Obviously, there’s an issue. But what’s the solution? I’m all ears.”
()
News
Lady Gaga wrote ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ ballad as ‘love letter to the world’
First NFL draft under rookie Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah introduces uncertainty
NFL Draft is expected to be thin on selections from UCF
Pete Alonso clears concussion protocol; Buck Showalter talks to MLB about numbers of players hit by pitches
Divine Prosperity – How to Sow and Reap Your Financial Harvests
Lady Gaga wrote ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ ballad as ‘love letter to the world’
3 Slow Cooker Meal Ideas That Are Budget-Friendly
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle stands to take game to next level alongside Tyreek Hill
Russian Banking Sector – An Overview
Read: Department of Human Rights report on Minneapolis Police Department
The Real Truth About Fixed Index Annuities In A Bear Market
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife