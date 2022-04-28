First NFL draft under rookie Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah introduces uncertainty

For 15 years, Rick Spielman presided over Vikings drafts, and one could get a read on what he might do. The team was more likely to trade down than trade up in the first round and they were likely to accumulate a bunch of Day 3 picks.

Now, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is at the controls, having replaced Spielman, who was vice president of player personnel from 2006-11 and then general manager before being fired in January. So there is much uncertainty as the Vikings enter the three-day NFL draft Thursday with the No. 12 pick in the first round along with seven other selections.

“Spielman got predictable a little bit toward the tail end of his career,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said. “You could kind of pinpoint some of the guys he was going to look at. … What makes it fun is we have no idea with Kwesi and the new regime. We have no idea what direction they’re going to go, whether they’re going to trade up or trade down or stay at number 12.”

Adofo-Mensah, 40, is a rookie general manager after being in San Francisco’s front office for seven seasons and Cleveland’s for two. Making Minnesota’s draft even more interesting is the Vikings also have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.

“It’s always intriguing when new people come in and to see how they operate,” NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis said. “And it’s even more intriguing to see how (Adofo-Mensah) and a new head coach operate in tandem.”

With Spielman at the controls, the Vikings selected cornerbacks in the first round in 2013 (Xavier Rhodes), in 2015 (Trae Waynes), in 2018 (Mike Hughes) and in 2020 (Jeff Gladney). They might take a cornerback again in the first round this time, too, but Adofo-Mensah has been playing it coy.

Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, considered by most the top cornerback in the draft, will be long gone by No. 12. But there’s a chance LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., whom the Vikings covet, still could be around at No. 12. If not, do the Vikings trade up to get him?

If Stingley becomes out of reach, do the Vikings take Washington’s Trent McDuffie or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. at No. 12? Or might they trade down and still be able to get one of them?

As it stands now, Minnesota would start Patrick Peterson, who turns 32 in July, at one cornerback spot and up-and-down Cameron Dantzler at the other. Adofo-Mensah was asked if the Vikings must draft a cornerback who could compete to start as a rookie.

“Every team has needs,” he said. “Ultimately, our job is to build a team that gives us the best chance to be the last one standing. There are just different ways to do it.”

If the Vikings don’t take a cornerback in the first round, they could select an edge rusher, with Eden Prairie native Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State a possibility if he slides. Or, if Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is available, they could take him to be an immediate replacement for the departed Xavier Woods or an eventual replacement for 33-year-old Harrison Smith.

The odds are that the Vikings, who were 30th in the NFL last season in total defense, will take a defensive player in the first round. It remains possible they could take a wide receiver but Adofo-Mensah did offer one clue that they might not when talking about what receivers coach Keenan McCardell said in a recent meeting.

“Coach McCardell raises his hand and we’re at a certain pick, and he gives this impassioned plea to pick a different position than his,” said Adofo-Mensah, wanting to give an illustration of the team-first attitude on the coaching staff. “And there’s some great options that are there at his position.”

The receiver class is indeed deep, and the Vikings figure to snag one at some point in the draft. Minnesota’s other picks entering the draft are No. 46 overall in the second round; No. 77 in the third round; No. 156 in the fifth; Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth, and No. 250 in the seventh.