FOMOLab Unveils Private Sale Date And Accompanying Initial DEX Offering On UpLift DAO

Dubai, UAE, 28th April, 2022,

Participating Investors Can Improve Allocation Likelihood Based On Promotional Efforts

Binance Smart Chain-based NFT marketplace and management agency FOMOLab has announced the launch date of its upcoming private sale and initial DEX offering (IDO). Both events will be hosted on UpLift DAO , a fast-growing platform designed to incubate, launch, and accelerate new blockchain projects.

The private round is slated to begin on May 3 and end on May 10, 2022. The limited-time private sale and IDO will help the UpLift community tap into the expanding FOMO ecosystem. It is open to all members of the UpLift ecosystem who meet certain prerequisites. Participants who are heavily involved in social activity and are willing to stake 10,000 $LIFT tokens for at least one week will increase their probability of being whitelisted for the private sale. In addition, the private sale will open with a ticket size of 1,500 to 10,000 $BUSD tokens.

Participants can increase their chances of winning an allocation in the upcoming private round for FOMOLab by completing their KYC and performing some additional tasks like posting a tweet about the upcoming round and why they are excited about it. Additionally, participants will also need to follow and tag the official Twitter handles of both FOMOLab and UpLift DAO in the tweet and collect a minimum of 50 engagements (comments, retweets, likes). All participants who complete these tasks will improve their likelihood of securing an allocation.

According to Khalil Kassam, Co-founder of FOMOLab, “We are delighted to be announcing that FOMO Lab has formed a new launch partnership with Uplift as a launchpad for our IDO. Our mission is to bring NFTs to the masses and believe there is no better ecosystem to help us do this than with Uplift as their strong community shares the same synergy and drive for success as we do. We look forward to combining our resources to accelerate the growth of some of our biggest projects yet.”

As the first NFT marketplace to showcase NFT bridging technology for ERC-115 and ERC-721 standards, FOMOLab endeavors to facilitate multi-chain NFT utility across the blockchain universe. Since its inception, the platform has generated more than $3,000,000 in revenue in under ten months, thanks in part to its unique features and functionalities.

On hosting the event, Irine Berezina, Operations Lead at UpLift DAO, notes, “We at UpLift are excited to work with best in class projects and entities such as FOMOLab to foster and support their growth to create long term success stories. FOMOLab is building innovations to change the landscape of the NFT space and we’re pleased to be a launch partner and bring these IPs and innovations to the masses.”

About FOMOLab

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, FOMO Lab curates NFT collections that are deemed commercially viable and artistic, transforming the Web3 space by bringing together digital economies within technologies such as NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. FOMO Lab is the first platform to offer a tri-chain NFT marketplace, integrated with Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon networks.

About UpLift DAO

Backed by early-stage investment fund Ikagi Ventures, UpLift DAO is a launchpad and incubator for disruptive blockchain projects. UpLift DAO, backed by the $LIFT utility token, is positioning itself to become a leading platform for retail investors and disruptive projects to collaborate, with a vision of becoming the first launchpad with a vast community of 1 million active participants.



