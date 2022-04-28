Finance
Forces that Move Stock Prices
Among the largest forces that affect stock prices are inflation, interest rates, bonds, commodities and currencies. At times the stock market suddenly reverses itself followed typically by published explanations phrased to suggest that the writer’s keen observation allowed him to predict the market turn. Such circumstances leave investors somewhat awed and amazed at the infinite amount of continuing factual input and infallible interpretation needed to avoid going against the market. While there are continuing sources of input that one needs in order to invest successfully in the stock market, they are finite. If you contact me at my web site, I’ll be glad to share some with you. What is more important though is to have a robust model for interpreting any new information that comes along. The model should take into account human nature, as well as, major market forces. The following is a personal working cyclical model that is neither perfect nor comprehensive. It is simply a lens through which sector rotation, industry behavior and changing market sentiment can be viewed.
As always, any understanding of markets begins with the familiar human traits of greed and fear along with perceptions of supply, demand, risk and value. The emphasis is on perceptions where group and individual perceptions usually differ. Investors can be depended upon to seek the largest return for the least amount of risk. Markets, representing group behavior, can be depended upon to over react to almost any new information. The subsequent price rebound or relaxation makes it appear that initial responses are much to do about nothing. But no, group perceptions simply oscillate between extremes and prices follow. It is clear that the general market, as reflected in the major averages, impacts more than half of a stock’s price, while earnings account for most of the rest.
With this in mind, stock prices should rise with falling interest rates because it becomes cheaper for companies to finance projects and operations that are funded through borrowing. Lower borrowing costs allow higher earnings which increase the perceived value of a stock. In a low interest rate environment, companies can borrow by issuing corporate bonds, offering rates slightly above the average Treasury rate without incurring excessive borrowing costs. Existing bond holders hang on to their bonds in a falling interest rate environment because the rate of return they are receiving exceeds anything being offered in newly issued bonds. Stocks, commodities and existing bond prices tend to rise in a falling interest rate environment. Borrowing rates, including mortgages, are closely tied to the 10 year Treasury interest rate. When rates are low, borrowing increases, effectively putting more money into circulation with more dollars chasing after a relatively fixed quantity of stocks, bonds and commodities.
Bond traders continually compare interest rate yields for bonds with those for stocks. Stock yield is computed from the reciprocal P/E ratio of a stock. Earnings divided by price gives earning yield. The assumption here is that the price of a stock will move to reflect its earnings. If stock yields for the S&P 500 as a whole are the same as bond yields, investors prefer the safety of bonds. Bond prices then rise and stock prices decline as a result of money movement. As bond prices trade higher, due to their popularity, the effective yield for a given bond will decrease because its face value at maturity is fixed. As effective bond yields decline further, bond prices top out and stocks begin to look more attractive, although at a higher risk. There is a natural oscillatory inverse relationship between stock prices and bond prices. In a rising stock market, equilibrium has been reached when stock yields appear higher than corporate bond yields which are higher than Treasury bond yields which are higher than savings account rates. Longer term interest rates are naturally higher than short term rates.
That is, until the introduction of higher prices and inflation. Having an increased supply of money in circulation in the economy, due to increased borrowing under low interest rate incentives, causes commodity prices to rise. Commodity price changes permeate throughout the economy to affect all hard goods. The Federal Reserve, seeing higher inflation, raises interest rates to remove excess money from circulation to hopefully reduce prices once again. Borrowing costs rise, making it more difficult for companies to raise capital. Stock investors, perceiving the effects of higher interest rates on company profits, begin to lower their expectations of earnings and stock prices fall.
Long term bond holders keep an eye on inflation because the real rate of return on a bond is equal to the bond yield minus the expected rate of inflation. Therefore, rising inflation makes previously issued bonds less attractive. The Treasury Department has to then increase the coupon or interest rate on newly issued bonds in order to make them attractive to new bond investors. With higher rates on newly issued bonds, the price of existing fixed coupon bonds falls, causing their effective interest rates to increase, as well. So both stock and bond prices fall in an inflationary environment, mostly because of the anticipated rise in interest rates. Domestic stock investors and existing bond holders find rising interest rates bearish. Fixed return investments are most attractive when interest rates are falling.
In addition to having too many dollars in circulation, inflation can also be increased by a drop in the value of the dollar in foreign exchange markets. The cause of the dollar’s recent drop is perceptions of its decreased value due to continuing national deficits and trade imbalances. Foreign goods, as a result, can become more expensive. This would make US products more attractive abroad and improve the US trade balance. However, if before that happens, foreign investors are perceived as finding US dollar investments less attractive, putting less money into the US stock market, a liquidity problem can result in falling stock prices. Political turmoil and uncertainty can also cause the value of currencies to decrease and the value of hard commodities to increase. Commodity stocks do quite well in this environment.
The Federal Reserve is seen as a gate keeper who walks a fine line. It may raise interest rates, not only to prevent inflation, but also to make US investments remain attractive to foreign investors. This particularly applies to foreign central banks who buy huge quantities of Treasuries. Concern about rising rates makes both stock and bond holders uneasy for the above stated reasons and stock holders for yet another reason. If rising interest rates take too many dollars out of circulation, it can cause deflation. Companies are then unable to sell products at any price and prices fall dramatically. The resulting effect on stocks is negative in a deflationary environment due to a simple lack of liquidity.
In summary, in order for stock prices to move smoothly, perceptions of inflation and deflation must be in balance. A disturbance in that balance is usually seen as a change in interest rates and the foreign exchange rate. Stock and bond prices normally oscillate in opposite directions due to differences in risk and the changing balance between bond yields and apparent stock yields. When we find them moving in the same direction, it means a major change is taking place in the economy. A falling US dollar raises fears of higher interest rates which impacts stock and bond prices negatively. The relative sizes of market capitalization and daily trading help explain why bonds and currencies have such a large impact on stock prices. First, let’s consider total capitalization. Three years ago the bond market was from 1.5 to 2 times larger than the stock market. With regard to trading volume, the daily trading ratio of currencies, Treasuries and stocks was then 30:7:1, respectively.
Divine Prosperity – How to Sow and Reap Your Financial Harvests
Yes, if you are a Christian, it is God’s will for you to be rich, very rich. After all, Jesus took the curse of poverty on himself on the cross so you might be rich according to 2 Corinthians 8:9. We were made to be rich for a purpose, to establish God’s covenant in the earth. This covenant includes redemption from the curse of the law and receiving the blessing of Abraham, which is the anointing to prosper and the power to get wealth.
Besides dressing the best, driving the best, flying the best and living the best, which is our inheritance and covenant right, we are called to help establish his kingdom on earth by financing Christian ministries that spread the gospel around the world for people to be saved, healed, delivered and discipled. That said, here are three kingdom of God steps on how to enter your wealthy place, fulfilling God’s covenant in the earth.
Step 1 Renewed Mind – You need a renewed mind to enter your wealthy place. Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 12:2 to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. You renew your mind by spending time each day meditating (speaking, muttering, declaring, thinking) on those promises in the bible that speak of your divine inheritance and your covenant with God so your heart has faith in those promised truths.
Step 2 Sowing and Reaping – You need an understanding of how to sow and reap effectively. Jesus taught sowing and reaping by his actions. Remember the crowd on the Galilean shore in Luke 5:3 where Jesus preached to them from Peter’s boat. By loaning his boat to Jesus, Peter had activated the sowing and reaping principle. As a result of sowing his seed (boat loan) into Jesus’ ministry, Peter got a harvest, a miracle boatload of fish as written in Luke 5:4-6.
Just as a farmer expects a harvest when he sows his seed into the soil, you are to
expect (have faith for) a harvest when you sow your finances into a ministry the Holy
Spirit has prompted you to support. It could be your local church or some other ministry that is advancing the kingdom of God, reaching souls for Jesus. Make sure you give your seed an assignment by naming your seed when you sow it. You could name it “financial breakthrough” or “financial abundance.” If you are a writing a check, write the name of your seed (for example, “financial breakthrough”) somewhere on your check.
Step 3 Courts of Heaven – You need to understand how to operate in the courts of heaven to defeat the enemy’s legal cases made against you that would hinder you from fulfilling God’s purpose for your life, which includes financial prosperity. God desires you to be blessed and highly favored so you can fulfill God’s desire for his kingdom to be established on the earth. Understand how to operate in the courts of heaven to defeat any case the enemy has against you. I encourage you to purchase “Operating in the Courts of Heaven” by Robert Henderson to help you understand how to operate successfully in the courts of heaven to enter your wealthy place.
3 Slow Cooker Meal Ideas That Are Budget-Friendly
Cooking home-cooked meals every day for the whole family can cost you, but food doesn’t have to be expensive to be delicious especially if you know how to budget your money. If you’re on a tight budget but still want to enjoy fulfilling home-cooked dishes with your family, here are 3 slow cooker meal ideas that everyone will love – so will your wallet!
Try these slow cooker meal ideas today:
Coco Sweet Potato Curry
What you need:
- 1 kilogram sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into chunks
- 2 onions, halved and sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 red chillies, seeded and sliced
- 2 red peppers, seeded and sliced
- 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 1/4 cups passata
- 2 cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 3/4 cups coconut milk
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
Small bunch fresh coriander, chopped (for serving)
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan and cook onion until tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in garlic amd ginger then season with paprika and cayenne. Pour mixture into a crock pot. Return pan to heat then cook chillies, red peppers and cabbage in 1 tablespoon oil for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring mixture to crock pot. Heat remaining oil and cook sweet potatoes for 5 minutes. Add potatoes to crock pot. Pour passata and coconut milk over everything. Stir, cover and cook for 6 to 8 hours on low. When ready, stir in peanut butter and top with coriander.
Mixed Herb Potato Wedges
What you need:
- 2 large potatoes, sliced into 8 wedges each
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 1 teaspoon dried mixed herb
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
In a large bowl, mix together flour, mixed her and cayenne pepper. Add potatoes and oil. Season with salt and pepper then toss to mix ingredients and to coat potatoes. Transfer to a crockpot and cook for 1 to 2 hours on low or until potatoes are cooked through.
Spicy Garlic Mushroom and Tomato Pasta Sauce
What you need:
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 stick celery, finely chopped
- 1/2 red chili, seeded and finely chopped
- Small bunch parsley (leaves only)
- 2 1/2 cups chopped tomato
- 2 cups spaghetti pasta, cooked
- 1 2/3 cups sliced chestnut mushroom
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Pinch of salt
In a pan over medium high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil then cook mushrooms until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic then cook for 1 minute more. Transfer mixture to a bowl with parsley. Set aside. Return pan to heat, add remaining oil, onion, celery, tomatoes, chili and salt and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a crock pot and cook for 15 minutes on low. Toss spaghetti with tomato sauce and top with garlic mushrooms.
A delicious meal doesn’t have to be expensive – try these slow cooker meal ideas that are budget-friendly!
Russian Banking Sector – An Overview
Although Russia is not regarded as offshore banking center worldwide, before the crisis it managed to attract large volume of capital to its capital markets. Russia started reforms in the banking sector in the end of the 1980s with the establishment of a two-tier banking system, composed of the Central bank responsible for carrying out the monetary policy, and five large state-owned specialized banks dealing with deposit collecting and money lending. Most authors argue that by the end of the 1990s three major types of banks developed in Russia: joint-venture banks, domestic commercial banks, and the so-named ‘zero’ or ‘wildcat’ banks. The last were formed by their shareholders – in most cases groups of public institutions and/or industrial firms (the so called Financial Industrial Groups (FIGs) – with the major purpose to finance their own non-financial businesses. As a result of the low capital requirements and practically nonexistent bank regulation, the number of these new banks grew rapidly and as early as January 1, 1996, Russia had 2,598 banks, of which the great majority was constituted of the ‘zero’ banks.
The structure of the banking sector adopted the German-type model of universal banks with banks being allowed to hold substantial stakes in non-financial firms. At the same time, through cross-shareholdings the Russian firms literally owned the banks they borrowed from, thus ‘giving new meaning to the concept of ‘insider’ lending’. Such lending practices worked well because the government underwrote the implicit debt created by enterprise banks making risky loans to themselves. In addition to this, in the early reform stage, the government-directed credits dominated money lending; thus, the banks’ main function was to borrow money from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at subsidized rates and then channel the finances to designated enterprises; the last being in most cases the de facto owners of the banks. The overall effect of this situation was, on the one hand, regarding the enterprise sector, that many new enterprises were left out with extremely limited access to funds, and on the other hand, concerning the bank sector, it implied high risk exposures as banks were subject to risk both as creditors to the industries and as shareholders in them. Moreover, there was an added source of risk to banks since, at least theoretically, the banks bear the risk of government-directed credit to enterprises.
In addition, the macroeconomic situation in the early 1990s was characterized by extremely high inflation rates and thus, negative interest rates (e.g. in 1992-1993 the real interest rates were -93%; in 1994 through early 1995 -40% before finally turning positive for time deposits during the second half of 1995). As a result, the amount of total credit to enterprises dramatically dropped during this period; in 1991 the share of credits to enterprises comprised 31% of GDP, while in 1995 the banking system had a book value of loans to enterprises of $26 billion, representing 8.1% of GDP. All these factors taken together lead to a rapid growth of overdue credit and by the end of 1995 one third of the total bank loans were non-performing, a share amounting to almost 3% of GDP. Equally important, long-term credits amounted to around 5% of total bank loans, in other words, banks focused mainly on short-term money lending (which, taking into consideration the high level of uncertainty had a relative advantage as compared to long term money lending).
The above described characteristics of the Russian banking sector in the first half of the 1990s highlight the difficult macroeconomic situation in which a German-like model of universal banks was introduced. And even in this initial stage, one has enough grounds to question the feasibility of this decision for instead of a clear inflation history – an absolutely necessary pre-condition for the introduction of a German-type banking system – Russia had experienced extremely high, persistent inflation rates and a great macroeconomic instability. Moreover, some authors agrue that banks shareholding in non-financial firms was rare and could not reach a sufficient level of concentration to order to allow for the mecahnism propsed by Gerschenkron to work. Introducing a German-type of banking system in Russia, therefore, seems not to be an outcome of a well-thought strategy by the policy makers, but unfortunately, as seen by most observsers, a result of regulatory capture by some influential private interests.
Still, many authors claim that given Russia’s background, the chosen system of close bank-enterprise relationships was optimal and that banks played a major role in facilitating investment. In this respect, the next section of the paper will focus on providing empirical evidence on the bank-enterprise relationships in Russia and on assessing the relevance of the chosen bank model for Russia’s economy in the early transition stage. In particular, two major questions will be raised: 1) how did the close bank-enterprise relationship affect (if at all) the distribution of bank credit and the decisions of the enterprises; and most importantly, 2) did this model play the role of an instrument to boost firms’ investment as believed by Gerschenkron.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
