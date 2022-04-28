News
Gary Smith: On the NFL draft and the benefits of trading down
Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in last year’s NFL draft, was nearly universally touted as a once-in-a-generation talent, headed straight for the Hall of Fame. His rookie season was, well, a disappointing detour.
He ended the season ranked 32nd among NFL quarterbacks, a smidgen above Zach Wilson, who had been taken second in the draft, and well behind Mac Jones, who was the 15th player taken and finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Such surprises and disappointments make for lively arguments about the best picks of all time (Tom Brady? Joe Montana? Jim Brown?) and the worst picks ever (Akili Smith? JaMarcus Russell? Ryan Leaf?) There are plenty of candidates for each honor.
Are the scouts, coaches, and general managers who make these terrific and terrible picks ill-informed? No, it is just the nature of the beast.
Whenever there is uncertainty about how intelligent, athletic or otherwise talented a person is or how well they will do a job, those who seem to be the best are usually not as stellar as they seem. They are not bad, just not that extraordinary — closer to the mean.
This regression toward the mean is seen clearly in athletic competitions, such as golf, where there are straightforward numerical measures of success and failure. There is a lot of happenstance in golf: gusts of wind, fortunate and unfortunate bounces, stray leaves, twigs and rocks.
Sometimes a ball will land on a bank and stay there, sometimes, it will roll into a lake or sand trap. Sometimes a ball will whistle through a tree, sometimes it will bounce off a branch.
In a 2016 golf tournament, Phil Mickelson hit an errant drive that bounced off the head of a spectator standing in the rough on one side of the fairway and landed in the rough on the other side of the fairway. Mickelson told the spectator, “If your head was a touch softer, I’d be in the fairway.”
We see a golfer win the Masters tournament, and we are tempted to conclude that he is the best golfer in the world and expect him to win the next tournament. In fact, he is a good golfer, just not necessarily the best golfer. He was one of many golfers who might have won and, this time, was lucky enough to win. In the next tournament, he is likely to perform closer to the mean, while someone else wins.
Golfers take turns winning tournaments, not because their abilities fluctuate from tournament to tournament, but because their luck comes and goes. As the Swedish proverb says, “Luck never gives, it only lends.” This is why, of the 228 golfers who have won at least one of the four men’s major golf championships, 144 (63%) only won once. Another 38 (17%) won twice. Only 29 (13%) golfers have won more than 3 majors.
This regression toward the mean explains the rookie-of-the-year jinx, the Sports Illustrated cover jinx, the Madden NFL Curse, and so many other situations where an extraordinary performance is followed by something more ordinary because the person is not as exceptional as the performance suggests.
In football, it is very hard to predict how college players will perform in the NFL playing against teams that are much better than any team they played against in college. Thus, those football players who were the most outstanding in college are usually closer to average in the NFL.
A study by two business school professors, Cade Massey and Richard Thaler, found that the chances that a drafted player will turn out to be better than the next player drafted in his position (for example, the first quarterback drafted compared to the second quarterback drafted) is only 52%, barely better than a coin flip.Yet, teams pay much more for early draft picks than for later picks.
Even leaving salary aside, teams that trade down (for example giving up the first pick in the draft for the 14th and 15th pick) usually do better than teams that trade up. Often, the 14th pick turns out to be better than the first pick. Usually, the 14th and 15th picks together bring more to a team than does the first pick. Teams are far more likely to celebrate their picks in this Thursday’s NFL draft if they trade down rather than up.
It’s not just athletes. No matter whether we are talking about carpenters, cooks or CEOs, those who seem the best are most likely not as good as they seem. Too bad we can’t trade some of them down.
Gary N. Smith is the Fletcher Jones Professor of Economics at Pomona College. He is the author of “The AI Delusion,” (Oxford, 2018).
Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email [email protected].
More lefties, fewer problems for Twins’ Max Kepler
Somewhat lost in the madness of the Twins’ walk-off victory on a two-base throwing error Tuesday was a productive day for Max Kepler. The right-fielder was 2 for 4 with an RBI double and two-run home run that gave the Twins a 3-1 lead on the Detroit Tigers headed into the eighth inning.
But after a three-run home run by Javier Baez put the Tigers ahead, the Twins eked out a 5-4, walk-off victory when Trevor Lanach and Gio Urshela scored on Detroit catcher Eric Haase’s errant throw to the third baseman, the last in an unfortunate series of events that started when Miguel Sano’s line drive to right glanced off the glove of right-fielder Robbie Grossman.
“There were about five different things that could have happened on that play,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
It certainly altered the Kepler-heavy narrative. Before the eighth, the storyline was tilting toward left-handed-hitting Kepler’s game-winning success against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.
Not to Kepler, though.
“To me, a lefty is the same as a righty; it’s always been that way,” he said before Wednesday night’s game against the Tigers at Target Field. “Whoever wants to touch on lefty-lefty being a tougher matchup can, but in my opinion, since I grew up playing baseball, it never really jumped out at me until I got to this level of baseball.”
Kepler is a .211 career hitter in 720 at-bats against lefties in his six-plus full seasons in the majors compared to .242 against right-handers. But Baldelli said co-hitting coach David Popkins recently suggested leaving Kepler in against left-handers and it “seems to have played out pretty good.”
Kepler is hitting .300 against lefties (6 for 20) with a homer and four RBIs against lefties this season. Before Wednesday’s game he had hit safely in six of his past seven games with a .364 average, a homer, three RBIs, five walks and four strikeouts. The Twins were 5-2 in those games.
“Everybody used to blow it out of proportion, that lefty versus lefty is something out of the ordinary,” Kepler said. “I never really looked at it until I got to this level and I’ll be honest, it got into my head a couple times when I was platooned against lefties. It does make it harder to see a certain arm when you don’t get to face it, regardless of whether it’s a righty or a lefty. But to me, it’s always been the ball coming from a different angle.
“The more you get to see it, the more you’ll get adjusted to it.”
Kepler got around on two pitches for his double and home run, the second clearing the home run porch in right. Asked what the pitch was, he said, “Something offspeed, changeup or slider.”
“Usually when I’m doing well, I don’t even know what I’m hitting,” he added. “I’m just seeing it to the bat and making contact.”
SHRINKING ROSTERS
Sonny Gray’s bullpen session on Tuesday was a success, Baldelli said, but the veteran right-hander will throw once more off a mound before making a rehab start in Florida when the Twins are at Tampa Bay this weekend.
On the injured list with a hamstring strain, Gray will pitch for one of the Twins’ Class A organizations in Florida before returning to Minnesota. “As important as any piece to this is the roster is going to be shrunk,” Baldelli said.
Because of the short spring, major league active rosters were expanded to 28 for the first three weeks of the season. They go back to 26 starting Monday, with a 14-pitcher limit through May 29. So, the Twins want to get Gray ready to go. He has made just one big-league start this season.
“We’re not going to have the luxury of just bringing bullpen guys out to cover innings for starters going forward,” Baldelli said. “So, getting into May, Sonny makes his start, we’re going to need him to make a full start. So, because of that, we’ll make sure he gets built up a little bit.”
BRIEFLY
Gary Sanchez, out with abdominal discomfort, was scheduled to go through a full workout on Wednesday and expected to start Thursday’s series finale against the Tigers.
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. established himself as a ‘top-ten center’ — what’s next?
The on-court progress Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. made during the 2021-22 season was evident.
Carter averaged several career highs, including points (15), rebounds (10.5) and assists (2.8) and effective field goal percentage (57.6%) — a field-goal percentage formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than made 2-pointers.
He started to dominate the simple parts of the game while expanding his skillset on both ends of the floor as the season progressed.
“Wendell has already established himself this season as a top-ten center,” Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations, said during a recent appearance on FM 96.9 The Game’s Open Mike with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi. “Wendell’s numbers reflect tremendous growth, but his game isn’t reflected by his numbers.
“This is a guy, who everything that he does is about winning. Tremendous young guy. His future is entirely in front of him and all he does is lift his teammates up — on the court [and] off the court.”
It’s the off-the-court aspect of the game Carter believes he’s grown the most since the Magic traded for him in March 2021.
Even though he turned 23 years old less than two weeks ago, Carter, the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft, was one of more veteran players who consistently played on a team that finished the season with nine players who started their NBA careers since 2019.
“Even though I’m one of the younger players in this league, being on this team with a lot of younger guys — first-year, second-year players — I just went through the same things they’re going through now,” Carter said. “Kind of just showing them through the ropes a little bit. What to expect, what not to expect. That’s the biggest jump I’ve taken.”
Carter’s leadership looked differently depending on the situation.
One day it’s winning an auction at the Orlando Magic’s Food and Wine Festival in late March to take his teammates to the Dominican Republic over the summer. Another day it’s speaking up in the locker room during halftime when they’re facing a deficit and not playing well.
Because of the team’s youth and chemistry, Carter feels emboldened to step up as a leader.
“With us being so young, we got the chemistry that kind of just came out of nowhere,” he said. “The next step for us would be being able to hold each other accountable and being able to respond from that. We’ll be able to grasp that pretty easily.”
Carter believes he can be one of the main guys who can hold others accountable going forward.
“I’ve already taken that first step by being that guy people follow by example,” he said. “The next step I can take is being that big brother to everybody. I feel pretty comfortable doing it now that we’ve created that relationship between all of us.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
UF’s Zachary Carter hopes return to Gators pays dividends in NFL Draft
Defensive lineman Zachary Carter came back for another season at Florida holding high hopes, and left with few regrets despite his best-laid plans going awry.
Carter hopes NFL teams see how much he improved and endured during a five-year stretch, culminating with a second losing season and head coaching change rather than championship success.
Carter is confident whoever drafts him Thursday through Saturday will land a player better for his experiences and prepared for the transition to the next level.
“That’s my whole demeanor,” Carter said. “I kind of developed that throughout college, just being a pro.”
During his time in Gainesville, Carter developed into a team captain, defensive stalwart, locker room presence and media spokesman. The 22-year-old also earned his degree in December 2021.
A year earlier, Carter decided to return for another season even though he received enough positive feedback to give him pause.
“It was one of those things I knew there was more that I could do,” Carter said.
Neither Carter nor the Gators accomplished all he envisioned.
Carter’s 5.5 sacks through five games put him on pace to challenge the school record of 13 (Alex Brown, 1999). Yet, he topped out at 8 as opponents ganged up to stop him and teammates battled injuries.
Hopes for an SEC title were dashed by early October. By the end of November, the Gators had hired Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, who’d replaced Jim McElwain in 2017 following Carter’s freshman season.
Carter soon will learn whether he improved his draft stock. He is consistently projected as a fourth-round selection.
Lined up at end after playing inside much of his career, Carter aimed to showcase versatility and position flexibility while increasing his production. He finished with a career-high 11 tackles for loss, including his 8 sacks.
“I just wanted to show that I was a complete player, I can stop the run, I can rush the passer and I wanted to lead my team,” Carter said. “We might not have had the team success that we wanted to have, obviously the goal was a championship. Individually I feel I did pretty good.
“That was my mission and I feel like I accomplished that.”
Carter said NFL teams have praised his efforts and anticipate a place for him in their scheme.
“I’m hearing from a lot of teams that kind of like how I fit in this defense … they see me as a puzzle piece to move around,” he said.
Carter continued to build his case for NFL teams during the Feb. 5 Senior Bowl and the Gators’ Pro Day March 28.
He participated in many drills for 28 NFL teams at Florida’s indoor practice facility. The 6-foot-4 Carter arrived at 285 pounds, his 2021 playing weight, but clearly was leaner having reduced his body fat from 25% to 18%.
Leading up to the event, Carter worked to improve his agility working at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney, Texas.
“Defensive line is all about changing direction,” Carter said. “I really improved on that part of the game.”
Carter is expected to be just one of a few Gators drafted the next three days.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam could be selected in the late first round, but likely will fall to the second day (rounds 2 and 3). Tailback Dameon Pierce is projected as a Day 3 pick (rounds 4-7).
Carter is less concerned with where he goes in the draft than how he arrives to his new team.
“I look at it I just try to put my head down and work because I can’t really control that,” he said. “I’m going to put forth my best foot. Whatever round I go it’s a blessing, regardless, because I know a lot of guys would like to be in my shoes — Round 1 or Round 7 — it doesn’t matter.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.
