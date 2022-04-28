News
Giancarlo Stanton hits 350th-career home run
Giancarlo Stanton had time to anticipate it. The Yankees slugger had gone 14 games without a home run, sitting on 249 career homers.
In his first at-bat Wednesday night, Stanton ended the slump and crushed his milestone 350th home run in the first inning.
Stanton’s 350th dinger was a 417-foot shot to right-center field that made him the 97th player in major league baseball to reach the 350-mark. The homer, off Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells, also gave the Yankees’ a 2-0 lead.
Stanton hit his 350th homer in his 1,341st game, making him the seventh fastest player to reach the mark.
The 14 games without a home run was one shy of his longest stretch without a home run with the Yankees.
The 32-year-old began the season on fire, hitting homers in the first two games of the season. He then went 57 plate appearances without a homer. He hit .218/.228/.236 with six RBI and a double in that span.
Yankees unsure what to think of this season’s baseballs
Mets pitchers complained about the inconsistencies and slickness of the baseballs provided by MLB this season. The Yankees, meanwhile, were still not sure what to make of them.
“I gotta be honest, I haven’t really noticed much,” Jameson Taillon said Wednesday before the Yankees game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Stadium. “Maybe when I spend a few days playing catch, I’ll be like, ‘Oh man, this ball seems a little smaller than another ball’ or something like that, but as far as in game goes, I haven’t had any problems.”
Hitters in the dugout, however, watched hard-hit balls, that would have gone out in years past, die at the warning track.
“The big thing it’s been, the offense has been a little bit down,” Aaron Boone said. “And that could be a number of factors, whether shortened spring training, small sample, ball humidor. We’re all drawing our own conclusions and saying ‘why?’ I thought last night was a night where the ball flew really well. … So we’ll see. I mean, yeah, I think everyone’s kinda like wondering a little bit, but I think it’s gonna play out.”
Offensive numbers two weeks into the season have been down significantly. Entering Wednesday, the league-wide slugging percentage was .368, down 11% from last season. Runs per game were at 4.06, also down 11%.
The grumbling about the baseballs came to the forefront Tuesday night when Mets slugger Pete Alonso was hit in the head for the second time this season and starter Chris Bassitt went off on MLB and its baseballs. He claimed the baseballs have been slicker and pitchers have struggled to get an adequate grip on them.
“MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs — they are bad,” Bassitt said after his team’s 3-0 victory over the Cardinals. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We have told them our problems with them, they don’t care.”
Taillon said he’s heard the complaints from across the game from pitchers and hitters. He also complimented MLB’s implementation of uniform rosin and how that has helped.
“It’s definitely better. We’ve got the rock rosin out there on the mound. And we’re starting to learn how to kind of use that to the best of our ability. With the dry weather in the cold air,” Taillon said. “I think it’ll be better in the summer, but I haven’t really had too big of a problem gripping the ball.”
While the Mets have been hit by pitches a lot this season (19 times, seven more than any other team), hit by pitches around the league are pretty much along the normal rates of last season. The Yankees were already plunked eight times with Anthony Rizzo (who leads the majors in hit by pitches) getting hit four times.
It’s an issue Taillon, the Yankees player rep, said the union talked about with MLB, which owns the company that manufactures the league’s baseballs.
“It would be nice if there was a little more transparency,” Taillon said. “Like last year, they were talking about different balls being in circulation and stuff, but I don’t think this is some grand scheme by MLB trying to mess up the game or anything. I think they’re trying their best to find a sweet spot here with the ball. And hopefully we can get there.”
JOSE DAY
Jose Trevino was back in the lineup catching Wednesday night, but Boone said it wasn’t a result of Kyle Higashioka’s struggles at the plate.
“I think it’s just more a product of Trevino and kind of what I feel like he is, as well,” Boone said. “I still feel like Kyle’s gonna get it going. We’ll see that power stroke come. But the bottom line is I feel like I got two good ones that are probably going to share a lot of playing time.”
Higashioka, who inherited the starting catching job when the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez to the Twins, is hitting .111/.154/.139 with a .293 OPS. Trevino, who isn’t known as much of a power threat, is a more consistent hitter. He’s slashing .278/.316/.333 with a .649 OPS.
While there was a definite difference between Sanchez, an offense-first player, and Higashioka, a good pitch framer and receiver, there is less between Trevino and Higashioka. The Yankees pitching staff has a better ERA with Trevino behind the plate.
Mets send a message after MLB-leading 19th hit by pitch, benches clear in loss to Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The Mets finally sent a message, and this one seemed inevitable.
Benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the eighth after Mets reliever Yoan Lopez sent a fastball up and in to Nolan Arenado, who then shouted and motioned at Lopez to pitch lower than head-high. Arenado shoved Mets catcher Tomas Nido out of the way and players from both dugouts spilled onto the field as commotion took over Busch Stadium in the Mets’ 10-5 loss to Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
“You’d be putting words in my mouth that it was intentional, which it wasn’t,” manager Buck Showalter said.
Pete Alonso, who was hit in the helmet on Tuesday for the second time this season, was in the middle of the ugly brawl that formed in the center of the diamond. The Mets first baseman was eventually wrestled to the ground by a Cardinals coach, Stubby Clapp, who was later ejected.
Alonso said he took issue with Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera and Clapp for grabbing his collar and pulling him down from behind, rather than coming straight at him.
“I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind. If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man,” Alonso said.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he had no issue “at all” with Clapp tackling Alonso to the ground because the coach was looking out for his own team.
“I’m a big strong guy,” Alonso said. “They don’t know my temper. If I wanted to put somebody in the hospital, I easily could. But I was just out there trying to protect my guys.”
“There’s consequences whether it’s on purpose or not and we’re going to stand up for ourselves,” the slugger continued.
Arenado was also ejected from the game for charging the mound, but Mets reliever Lopez was not because umpire Mark Wegner later told a pool reporter that he did not believe the pitch was intentional. Lopez later said the ball got away from him on his pitch to Arenado, but he was more than OK with Arenado’s reaction to the high and tight pitch.
“I was happy with that, because I knew that I got him out of his comfort zone,” Lopez said. “And they took him out of the game because of it.”
The Mets (14-6) had nothing to lose in the eighth, one inning after J.D. Davis was hit on his left foot/ankle, which forced him to leave the game alongside a trainer. Davis, who was celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, sported a gray walking boot in the locker room after the game. The area he was hit was structurally intact and X-rays on his left foot came back negative, though the swelling was expected to take a couple of days to subside.
Davis was the fifth Mets batter in the three-game Cardinals series to get hit by a pitch.
The Amazin’s were trailing by five runs when Lopez threw up to Arenado and, most of all, were pissed off and emotional about getting drilled over and over. Showalter said he was satisfied with the way his team handled the situation, and that it was clear based on the umpires’ ejections that they agreed with him.
The Mets lead the major leagues with 19 hit by pitches, and it’s not even close. Three other teams are tied for second with 11 hit by pitches. Alonso and Starling Marte (as well as Yankee Anthony Rizzo) lead the majors in hit by pitches with four each. Alonso and Francisco Lindor have been hit head-high this season.
“We don’t take this stuff lightly,” Alonso said. “Whether it’s on purpose or on accident, guys are still getting hit in the head. Doesn’t matter.”
Alonso and Showalter indicated they do not expect tensions between the two clubs to carry over into their next meeting, a four-game series at Citi Field beginning May 16. The Cardinals felt the need to stand up for themselves, and the Mets felt the same, the Mets first baseman said.
But Alonso was still baffled that major-league pitchers could miss the strike zone this badly, adding the amount of hit-by-pitches have been incomprehensible ever since MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances last year.
Davis echoed Alonso, in that if pitchers have become so used to sticky substances that they struggle to find their command without them, then they need to revisit their plan of attack. Even if the heat maps and scouting reports are telling opposing teams to pitch up and in to Mets hitters, pitchers should not be attempting that game plan if they don’t have command, Davis said.
“Big leaguers that are supposed to be the best in the world at what they do shouldn’t be missing up above guys’ necks,” Alonso said. “No one should be throwing neck balls.”
Prosecutors reveal text messages Beau Rothwell allegedly sent before wife’s murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The murder trial of a west St. Louis County man charged with killing his pregnant wife continued Wednesday.
Beau Rothwell is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Jennifer, at their home near Creve Coeur when she was six weeks pregnant in November 2019. The prosecution revealed several text messages that Rothwell allegedly sent his mistress in October 2019.
One text said: “Part of me wants this pregnancy to not work out.”
Another said: “If there is a miscarriage or something I’ll leave her after that and be with you.”
In another text, he sent her a shirtless selfie and said: “Hugging you felt so good today”
The prosecution told jurors that Rothwell smashed his wife’s skull in the basement of the couple’s home “with such violent, homicidal force” that she bled out on their basement carpet.
Prosecutors and a detective displayed a carpet in the courtroom and held up padding with multiple big dark stains.
Rothwell’s lawyer does not dispute that he struck a fatal blow to his wife’s head, but the defense said it was not premeditated. The lawyer said it was an act of sudden passion after an argument in which Rothwell told Jennifer that he’d been having an affair.
The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday. It’s not clear if Rothwell will testify.
