News
Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts
Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts
Vacancy details of Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited
Engagement of Guest Faculty in Government, Polytechnic College Bandipora for the academic session May-June 2022
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the engagement of Guest Faculty for the following:
Vacancy details of Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022:
1. Guest Lecturer (Physics)
Qualification: Masters Degree In Physics from a Recognized University. Preference Will be given to higher Qualification.
2. Computer/l.T
Qualification: Bachelors/Masters Degree In Concerned Discipline Or Equivalent From Recognized University Or 3-Years Diploma In Appropriate Branch 0f Engineering/Discipline Or Equivalent From A Recognized University/ Board. Preference Will Be Given To Higher Qualification.
Where to Apply for Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022:
The Curriculum Vitae (CV) mandatory including qualification and relevant experience should be mailed on [email protected] by or before 05-05-2022.
Salary: The selected guest Faculty will be paid @Rs.750 per hour lecture subject to the ceiling of Rs.20,000 per month.
Terms and Conditions:
The engagement of Guest Lecturers is for a period of one Academic Session or till the post is filled by regular faculty whichever may happen earlier.
For further details visit or contact:
Address: Government Polytechnic College, Watpora Bandipora
Contact No:-01957-225319
Email: [email protected]
Website:
The post Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
‘Picard’ S2E9: ‘Hide and Seek’ Brings (Nearly) All This Season’s Threads Together
After a few weeks of dragging its feet, Star Trek: Picard delivers an action-heavy penultimate chapter that brings nearly all of the season’s ongoing threads together. The road to the climax hasn’t been the smoothest, but this ten-hour Trek is finally beginning to pay off with the simultaneously explosive and introspective “Hide and Seek.” The episode resolves multiple season-long subplots in a way that is acceptable, but would be more satisfying had they been set up with more care.
The best of the bunch is, unsurprisingly, the thread that’s gotten the most attention: Picard’s repressed memories from his childhood. While sneaking through the tunnels beneath Chateau Picard to evade Adam Soong’s quasi-Borg strike force, Jean-Luc recalls the complete series of events that inspired his fantasy-infused flashback from back in “Monsters.” As implied in that episode, there’s more to this story than Picard had allowed himself to relive during his coma dream. That memory concluded when his father Maurice (James Callis) locked his mother Yvette (Madeline Wise) away during a manic episode. By the end of “Hide and Seek,” we learn that young Jean-Luc let her out and that, later that night, she took her own life.
This season has been occupied with tracing the origins of Picard’s fear of intimacy back to a key moment in his past. Giving this well-explored character a new, defining childhood trauma is a tall order to begin with, especially since his hesitancy to commit to a romantic relationship has always been presented as a consequence of his career. However, if you’re going to give him a deeper psychological wound that informs his choices throughout his life, it should have some heft and some texture, and I think the storytellers have done this. In “Monsters,” we see Picard confront a mental projection of his father, who he’s always remembered as an abusive husband who crushed his mother’s spirit. There’s the implication that Picard has lived with the fear of finding that same darkness in himself and smothering any partner who comes close enough, but that alone wouldn’t be totally convincing. We’ve known Picard for over 30 years, and he’s never revealed a hint of his father’s bitterness in any of his relationships. That doesn’t mean it can’t be something he fears, but it does make it a weak emotional hook for his character.
The reveal that he unknowingly aided his mother’s suicide, however, has a bit more resonance to it. Once, as a boy, Picard made a decision purely out of love that had tragic results. Too young to understand that none of this is his fault, he decided that the way to avoid repeating this heartbreak was to keep that metaphorical door to his heart closed, even (or especially) when someone comes knocking. In an effort to abide by his mother’s last wishes, he buries this memory and, unconfronted, it quietly guides his behavior throughout his life. This is the level of deep-seated wound that works, a specific enough moment to leave a powerful impact but a vague enough lesson that it can fit in with what we know about the character. Still, Picard’s admission that he’s often fantasized about seeing his mother as an old woman—a nod to her appearance as a manifested figment of his imagination in an early Next Generation episode—might have been more meaningful if we’d also seen Old Yvette this season, perhaps while exploring his subconscious back in “Monsters.” Instead of folding this retcon into the story as a mislead that deepens the mystery, the storytellers merely throw in a bit of dialogue to assure die-hard fans that they haven’t forgotten her earlier cameo.
The story of Dr. Agnes Jurati and the Borg Queen is also mostly resolved this week. After a heated battle aboard La Sirena, the Queen is about to land a killing blow on Seven of Nine, but the emotional distress that this causes Jurati’s body allows her to assert some control. Putting the fight on hold, Jurati pitches the Queen a radical new strategy that she believes will prevent the Borg’s defeat in both the Prime and Confederation timelines: rebuilding as a true collective of willing participants. Instead of mindless drones acting out the Queen’s commands, these new Borg would be individuals joined in both thought and purpose, empowered with the benefits of Borg implants and none of their weaknesses. Agnes argues that there’s already an example of her ideal Borg in Seven of Nine, a brilliant, daring, selfless hero who they have both, at one time, loved. Intrigued by this proposal, Queen Agnes, now one being, drops off the rest of the crew and takes off into space aboard La Sirena to attempt this experiment. (We have likely seen the results of this already, in the season premiere, and will almost certainly see it again in the finale.)
This story, too, has found an ending that works. This season has reframed the Borg Queen as driven by the desire for connection more than the desire for power. She has already experienced the rise and apparently inevitable fall of her empire across multiple timelines, and with the added, outsized influence of Agnes in her mind, it’s not unthinkable that she might be willing to try something new. It’s also an intriguing idea on a narrative level to shake up the Borg, who have become less and less effective as outright villains over time. While the initial depiction of the Borg as an unstoppable force of nature will likely always be the coolest and most iconic, we’re now decades removed from it, and new Star Trek stories should be pushing forward, not looking for routes backward. Queen Jurati restoring Seven of Nine’s Borg implants in order to save her life also dovetails nicely with Seven’s arc for the season. Seven’s story may not have gotten much time in the foreground, but the show has never lost sight of the effect that living as a human for the first time has had on her. For her to become Borg again, just as she was, but as an example of a better future for the universe, helps her to become more accepting of herself.
What’s missing from this equation is connective tissue between Seven and the Queen, and especially between Seven and Jurati. The entire fate of the galaxy hinges on Agnes and the Queen’s shared admiration for Seven, but neither character has spent practically any time with her this season. While fans of Voyager are certainly acquainted with Seven and the Queen’s twisted mother/daughter relationship, there’s been little to reestablish it in this series. Worse, Seven and Agnes have never really had a story together. They certainly respect each other as colleagues, but there’s never really been any attempt to establish a specific dynamic between them on screen. This doesn’t outright kill the impact of this episode’s climactic scene, but it does limit it significantly.
The episode’s weakest element is Dr. Adam Soong’s pursuit of Picard and Tallinn through the Chateau’s catacombs. Soong is a boring antagonist compared to the Borg Queen, and he’s stuck delivering some generic and uninspiring villain speeches. It doesn’t help that he’s flanked by an army of nondescript soldiers who have apparently received no benefits whatsoever from being crudely assimilated by the Borg Queen. Seeing them dispensed with by Raffi and Seven or a sword-wielding holographic Elnor is good fun, but it doesn’t do much to fight the perception that Dr. Soong is a born loser who accomplishes nothing on his own or even with extraterrestrial help. This is a problem, given that he’s our remaining threat for the season finale. He still plans to sabotage Renée Picard’s Europa Mission, but it’s hard to imagine him amounting to anything more than a nuisance, a distraction from the real main event that is the final meeting between Picard and Q. Still, this penultimate episode goes a long way towards rewarding the experience of this season as a whole, and provides some hope that the finale will not only wrap things up nicely but also leave the characters and the Star Trek universe in a new, more interesting place.
News
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A two-story brick apartment building was on fire Thursday morning in north St. Louis.
The building is located in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department said there was a fire on the first and second floors. The fire started at about 7:30 a.m.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or if anyone was trapped.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
2022 NFL draft prospects with Maryland ties to watch, from a first-round guard to a former Terps lacrosse star
With the 2022 NFL draft beginning Thursday night in Las Vegas, there are a handful of players with Maryland ties who are hoping to turn their dreams of playing professionally into reality.
From Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal to Maryland safety Nick Cross, here are the local prospects to watch:
Boston College guard Zion Johnson
The Bowie native played at Riverdale Baptist and drew little interest from college programs before choosing to play at FCS-level Davidson. After two standout seasons with the Wildcats, the 6-3, 316-pound Johnson transferred to Boston College and quickly became a dominant force, earning All-ACC honors in each of his three seasons as a starter. He’s considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in this draft class and is expected to be picked in the first round.
Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie
Ebiketie is projected to be a late first or early second-round pick after recording 62 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks for the Nittany Lions in 2021. The 6-2, 250-pound Ebiketie, who transferred to Penn State after four seasons at Temple, was a three-star recruit from Albert Einstein High in Kensington.
Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal
Paschal, a former four-star recruit out of Good Counsel in Olney, totaled 139 career tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13 1/2 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks in 52 career games with the Wildcats. The 6-2, 268-pound Paschal is projected to be an early Day 2 selection.
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III
Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana, Canada and finally the United States, Metchie attended St. James School in Hagerstown before transferring to The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, for his final prep season. After a breakout sophomore season at Alabama, the 6-foot, 195-pound Metchie recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game. He’s expected to be a Day 2 selection.
Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker
Walker, who played for North Point in Waldorf, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-best player in the state from the 2018 class, according to 247Sports. The 6-6, 313-pound Walker, who is projected to be a third- or fourth-round selection, started 22 games at left tackle while being named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields
The Upper Marlboro native is another former Riverdale Baptist standout who also competed in track and field in high school. The 6-foot, 194-pound Castro-Fields, a former four-star prospect, was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, recording three interceptions, 25 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 52 games. He could be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.
Maryland safety Nick Cross
Cross was a standout at DeMatha in Hyattsville, becoming the top player in the state from the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Bowie native recorded 134 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons at Maryland. The 6-foot, 212-pound Cross, a three time All-Big Ten honorable mention, is projected to be a late second-round or early third-round pick with the potential to develop into a starter in the NFL.
Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo
After missing the 2020 season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, Okonkwo returned in 2021 and played a key role in the Terps offense, recording 447 receiving yards and a team-best five touchdowns. Okonkwo, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group at the NFL scouting combine in March, is projected to be a Day 3 pick.
Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker
The Ellicott City native and former Gilman star ended his Stanford career on a high note, recording a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. The 6-4, 309-pound Booker was also a standout student off the field, becoming a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “Academic Heisman,” as a senior. He could be a late Day 3 pick or a priority free agent.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie
In 2005, the Badie family was displaced from their home in New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina and moved to Randallstown. Badie played recreation football for the Owings Mills Wolfpack before attending Friends School in Baltimore from sixth to 10th grade. He then played his junior season at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee, as a defensive back before enjoying a breakout senior year, in which he rushed for 1,186 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior at Missouri, the 5-8, 197-pound running back set the school’s single-season rushing yards record with 1,604 and scored 14 touchdowns on 268 carries and also led the Tigers with 54 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He could be a Day 3 pick.
Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell
The former four-star prospect left Maryland during his freshman year after being suspended indefinitely a few days before the season opener for an unspecified violation of the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. After spending time at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, the 6-3, 205-pound Bell transferred to Florida A&M, where he earned FCS All-America honors as a senior. He could come off the board on Day 3 or be a priority free agent.
Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell
After leading Maryland with 43 tackles in 2020, the 6-2, 240-pound Campbell transferred to Ole Miss, where he totaled 109 stops and six sacks last season. The Ellicott City native and former Calvert Hall standout is expected to be a priority free agent.
Ferris State wide receiver-kick returner Jared Bernhardt
Bernhardt played four seasons for Maryland men’s lacrosse, becoming the program’s all-time record holder in career points (290) and goals (202) and winning the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given to the top player in college lacrosse. before transferring to Division II Ferris State to play quarterback. Bernhardt led the Bulldogs to a national championship, rushing for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns and completing 70.7% of his passes for 1,322 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The 6-1, 195-pound Bernhardt, who was nominated for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year, is projected to play wide receiver and be a kick returner if he lands with a team.
Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Johnson
The Washington native originally attended Bowie High before transferring to St. John’s College. A three-star recruit, he chose Texas A&M over Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. After being named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2018, Johnson led the team in sacks with 8 1/2 as a senior last season. He’s expected to be a Day 3 selection.
West Virginia running back Leddie Brown
Brown started his prep career at Eastern Christian Academy in Elkton before moving to Smyrna High in Delaware after the Cecil County program shut down following his sophomore year. He then spent his senior year at Neumann-Goretti High in Philadelphia. The 6-foot, 213-pound Brown eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a junior and senior at West Virginia and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020. He’s expected to be a late Day 3 pick.
Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller
The Washington native started his prep career at Archbishop Carroll before transferring to The Avalon School in Gaithersburg. The three-star recruit was ranked the No. 18 prospect in Maryland in 2018. The 6-foot, 180-pound Waller recorded a career-high 24 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 2021 to earn second-team All-ACC honors. He’s expected to be a priority free agent.
Maryland defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu
Okuayinonu, who spent three seasons at the junior college level before transferring to Maryland, benefited from an extra year of eligibility, racking up 55 tackles and a team-best six sacks. The 6-1, 269-pound Okuayinonu, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, is projected to be a priority free agent.
Maryland safety Jordan Mosley
The 6-1, 205-pound Mosley was the eighth highest-graded safety by Pro Football Focus last season after totaling 83 tackles (56 solo), eight pass breakups and one forced fumble in 13 starts for the Terps. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis
The 6-1, 213-pound Davis rushed for a team-best 721 yards and eight touchdowns on 128 carries last season while also tallying 32 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown. The Oxon Hill native rushed for a career-best 152 yards in the Terps’ regular-season finale against Rutgers. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers
The 6-3, 261-pound Rogers, who played for Eleanor Roosevelt in Greenbelt, started in 12 games for the Terps in 2021, recording 33 tackles (20 solo) and 4 1/2 tackles for loss. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino
The 6-foot, 180-pound Petrino went 13-for-20 on field-goal attempts as a senior to finish his Terps career 30-for-44 (68.2%). The first true freshman to start at kicker for the Terps since Brad Craddock in 2012, Petrino also hit a career-long 51-yard field goal in 2020, the longest for Maryland in three years. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson wide receiver Caleb Smith
The 5-11, 182-pound Smith caught 52 passes for 614 yards (11.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns as a graduate student for the Tigers in 2021. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson running back Jerry Howard Jr.
After registering 1,114 all-purpose yards, including 850 rushing yards in four seasons for Georgia Tech, the 5-11, 222-pound Howard transferred to Towson, where he totaled a team-best 932 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson cornerback Mark Collins Jr.
The 5-10, 185-pound Collins, who transferred to Towson from the University of South Dakota, was second on the Tigers with 40 tackles last season while recording two interceptions in nine games. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson offensive lineman Demarcus Gilmore
Gilmore played two seasons for the Tigers after transferring from Pasadena City College in California. In 2019, the 6-3, 331-pound Gilmore started all 12 games at right tackle, blocking for a Tigers offense that ranked fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association with 30.2 points per game. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson offensive lineman Andrew Garnett
The Upper Marlboro native and former Riverdale Baptist standout anchored the Tigers’ offensive line as the starting left tackle for three seasons. Earlier this month, the 6-5, 325-pound Garnett was honored as a member of the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Delaware defensive back Nijuel Hill
The Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall standout was a sixth-year player for the Blue Hens and was named a team captain in 2019. The 5-10, 185-pound defensive back, who participated at Maryland’s pro day, recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumbled, one interception and six pass breakups last season to earn All-CAA second team honors. He was a first-team All-CAA pick the previous season. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
()
Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts
The African University Librarian In The Information Age
‘Picard’ S2E9: ‘Hide and Seek’ Brings (Nearly) All This Season’s Threads Together
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
Militants in Niger Delta – Bad For Nigeria, Could Be Good For Angola & Ghana
FOMOLab Unveils Private Sale Date And Accompanying Initial DEX Offering On UpLift DAO
Items Not Valid for Foreign Exchange (FX) in the Nigerian FX Markets
2022 NFL draft prospects with Maryland ties to watch, from a first-round guard to a former Terps lacrosse star
How Working From Home Is Both a Blessing and a Curse
Rosario: The search is on for St. Paul and Minneapolis police chiefs. Will they come from inside or out?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm