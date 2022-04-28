Blockchain
H2O, the first non-pegged stable asset for the Web3 Data Economy is here
Toronto, Canada, 27th April, 2022, Chainwire
After eight busy months of hard work, the H2O team announced the launch of H2O, an important milestone for the entire Web3 Data Economy. H2O is a non-pegged and decentralized stable asset backed by OCEAN. H2O is now live on Ethereum mainnet.
Across all industries, the transformational power of data is impossible to ignore. McKinsey reports that data “can help unlock $3 trillion to $5 trillion in economic value.” The Economist writes that “The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data.” With AI mature enough to unlock the value of data, data is becoming the most important asset on the planet.
In its infancy, the Data Revolution was dominated by Big Tech. Fortunately, Web3 is beginning to capture an important share of the innovation design space, reaping the benefits of the parabolic growth of the data economy with the many in mind, instead of concentrating value in the hands of the few.
While access to data in the Web2 paradigm is gated by mega-corporations like Google, Amazon, and Meta – Web3 brings forward a new way for users and builders to level the playing field for this valuable asset.
No longer do individuals have to remain in the dark or act as passive users without rights to the value they create. It’s now 2022, and Ocean Protocol has greatly matured towards realizing its vision of democratizing access to data while preserving the privacy of the ones who create it and respecting the human values of the individuals who otherwise would be considered as mere farmable assets by the Tech Giants.
H2O was conceived to be the stable asset to catalyze trading and staking of data assets within the Ocean Market and other Ocean-powered data marketplaces in the blossoming Web3 Data Economy. Using H2O reduces volatility of data prices compared to using OCEAN directly. This will benefit various users: data providers will have more predictable revenue; data consumers will have more predictable costs, and datapool stakers will have a reduced risk of impermanent loss.
In turn, these benefits will accelerate adoption and activity within Ocean data markets.
With the launch of Ocean V4 and then Ocean Data Farming (to incentivize data consume volume), Ocean Protocol will become the Schelling Point for the Web3 data economy, along with a flywheel for ever more data. This virtuous cycle will be accelerated by the H2O stable asset to benefit users further. Therefore, H2O has an important function and mission: to become the de-facto medium of exchange in the Web3 data economy.
protocol mechanics
Poseidon is H2O’s “ungovernance” token, $PSDN. PSDN holders will help guide the protocol in setting parameters while also accruing value through surplus auctions and native emissions.
Users who are looking for more details on the fundamentals of H2O can click the link here to read more.
To help bootstrap liquidity for H2O, Ocean holders can utilize SAFEs – akin to vaults – where users can deposit $OCEAN as collateral to mint $H2O.
Users can deposit your $OCEAN tokens and mint $H2O here.
Staking opportunities for PSDN will go live within 24-36 hours of the Poseidon Token Generation Event (TGE), along with LP staking rewards for the following pools: ETH/PSDN, ETH/H2O, OCEAN/H2O, OCEAN/PSDN.
For more information around the $PSDN Airdrop details for the Ocean DAO governance participants and New Order DAO stakers, click here.
A glimpse into the future
For its V2, H2O will transition to a multi-collateral model, where it will be backed by data assets in addition to OCEAN. This is a paradigm-busting idea: it’s a stable asset backed by a new asset class: data itself. With data as a trillion-dollar asset class, it positions H2O extremely well for long-term stability and increases its appeal beyond core data-oriented users to the broader DeFi ecosystem.
In short, H2O exists to accelerate the shift towards a new data paradigm: from closed to open, from volatile to stable.
“We want users and builders, data providers and data scientists, to participate in the democratization of access to data. We believe this transition alone could spark a new renaissance in many industries. The full outcome of the paradigm shift is impossible to anticipate, but we know that it will be big.” said Sebastian Gomez – Business Lead at H20.
He then continued: “Data decentralization and democratization, and protecting its market participants from aggressive price volatility create a defining moment for society and we’re honored to be in the eye of the storm, thankful for our community and team members that believe a new path is possible. We are aware – and excited – that these changes have the potential to change everything.”
About H2O
H2O is the first non-pegged stable asset for the Web3 Data Economy, with a managed float regime that serves as a medium of exchange and unit of account in decentralized data marketplaces.
To join the growing community of builders and users committed to decentralized data economies in DeFi users can visit one of H20 community channels here: https://t.co/v2hIYriDFv
Blockchain
Ethereum Faces Key Challenge, Why Fresh Decline Still Possible
Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $2,840 level against the US Dollar. ETH is now facing a major challenge near $2,905 and the 100 hourly SMA.
- Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above the $2,840 and $2,850 levels.
- The price is still below $2,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $2,900 and $2,915 resistance levels to continue higher.
Ethereum Price Faces Resistance
Ethereum traded as low as $2,766 before it started a recovery wave. ETH was able to settle above the $2,800 resistance zone.
There was a move above the $2,840 and $2,850 resistance levels. Ether even climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,040 swing high to $2,766 low. It is still below $2,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,900 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Besides, the 100 hourly simple moving average is acting as a barrier near $2,900. The next major resistance is near the $2,905 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,040 swing high to $2,766 low. A clear move above the $2,900 resistance might start another increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance on the upside might be $2,975. Any more gains may perhaps send the price towards the $3,030 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $3,120 level.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,900 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,860 zone.
The first major support is near the $2,850 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,850 support, the price could revisit the key $2,800 support zone. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a larger decline towards the $2,600 level or even $2,550.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,850
Major Resistance Level – $2,900
Blockchain
ApeCoin (APE) Is Now The Biggest Metaverse Token, Edging AXS, MANA, SAND
The metaverse is a new type of digital reality that incorporates elements of social networking, augmented reality, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency might be a perplexing subject to grasp. Many people believe the industry is untrustworthy and view investing as a gamble.
Nevertheless, this fast expanding industry uses vast sums of money. Large investments may yield large returns, and 2018 has been a banner year for practically every major cryptocurrency and its supporters.
Among the major cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (APE) is making significant progress in the sphere of the metaverse. ApeCoin rose higher on Wednesday morning, increasing 7% to $19.10, taking its seven-day gain to almost 22%.
This comes less than a week after Yuga Labs, creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, announced the opening of its Otherside Metaverse on Saturday.
Suggested Reading | Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum
ApeCoin Beats MANA, SAND, AXS
Since then, APE has surpassed Decentraland’s MANA, The Sandbox’s SAND, and Axie Infinity’s AXS to become the largest metaverse token by market valuation.
This is a significant step forward for the BAYC NFT collection in light of recent controversy surrounding its legal cases.
The BAYC collection is one of the most renowned in history. There are 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs, according to the NFT market OpenSea.
Crypto total market cap at $1.78 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
The current floor price of the Bored Ape collection is 138ETH, or $414213.90, meaning that you would need to be extremely affluent to possess one.
APE is performing well in comparison to the rest of the cryptocurrency market, exceeding the majority of the CoinMarketCap’s top 100 coins.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
APE Shows Resilience
As of Thursday, APE was the 28th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
In what appears to be a bearish week for crypto and tech stocks as a result of the market’s reaction to a very hawkish US Federal Reserve, ApeCoin has demonstrated its resilience, rising more than 30% in the last seven days on the back of $14.2 billion in transaction volume, representing approximately 800 million APE.
APE In The Metaverse
Apecoin’s value is projected to skyrocket. If APE is successful in establishing a presence in both the metaverse and the NFT economy, the cryptocurrency might reach US$30 by the first quarter of 2030.
Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market was stagnant, with a global market capitalization of at $1.78 trillion, down 2% in the prior day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin, the market leader, was down roughly 2% to $38,762.82, while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell 2% to $2,852.03.
Featured image from The Daily Hodl, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Near Make-or-Break Levels, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $38,400 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $39,600 to move into a positive zone.
- Bitcoin managed to stay above $37,650 and started an upside correction.
- The price is now trading near $39,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $39,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $39,600 resistance to start a decent increase in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Ground
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $38,000 and started a recovery wave. BTC broke the $38,400 and $38,500 resistance levels.
There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $40,775 swing high to $37,672 low. Bitcoin even climbed above the $39,500 level, but it faced sellers near the $39,600 level. It is now trading near $39,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $39,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $39,600 level.
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $40,775 swing high to $37,672 low is also near the $39,600 level. The next key resistance could be near the $40,000 zone. A close above the $39,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average could open the doors for a decent increase.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $40,000 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $40,770 zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $39,600 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,250 level.
The next major support is seen near the trend line and $39,200. A close below the $39,200 support zone might start another decline. In the stated case, the price might drop to $38,400.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,200, followed by $38,400.
Major Resistance Levels – $39,600, $40,000 and $40,770.
