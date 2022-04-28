Finance
Health Insurance For Seniors – The Preferred Choice
Some Medicare members are unhappy with their health care coverage. They enrolled in Medicare mistakenly believing that it would cover all of their health and medical expenses. They have not only been disappointed when hearing that many products and services are not covered but have also been left in financial trouble because of it. Recently, Medicare benefits have only declined further. Because of this more and more people, seniors especially, have begun to research health insurance plans to cover the costs of the things they need. They are quickly finding out that what was once limited to only supplementing Medicare, is now becoming a policy of its own as health insurance plans begin to offer more to their members.
Many health insurance plans now offer both primary insurance plans (Medicare Advantage plans) as well as continuing to offer supplemental plans; coverage for dental plans is also available. In addition to offering prescription and non-prescription medications at low costs, many health insurance plans are also taking over costs of eye care, including covering up to sixty percent of the cost of prescription glasses and will even bring your much needed medications right to your doorstep!
Another benefit offered by available plans is that a simple application form can be found online, with follow-up by a customer service representative. And spouses of members may also enjoy the benefits in many health insurance plans. Companies offer many different options to suit many different needs. Because of this, it’s important that you read and fully understand the package that you research so that you don’t get caught by surprise when a medical expense comes in. With all of the different plans available online, there is sure to be something for everyone and a plan that may seem tailor made to suit your own personal situation.
Members of health insurance plans frequently also enjoy other services, such as long term care insurance and life insurance. Some even offer membership in health clubs and preventative programs. It’s no wonder that health insurance plans beyond Medicare are becoming the preferred choice!
Finance
101 Bail Bonds – Going Along for the Ride
Jealousy has led to the demise of many and the destruction of productive lives for those thrown into the world of incarceration because of a passionate and over-the-top response.
This tale begins with an older man showing interest in a younger female. Casual conversation starts the ball rolling with an eventual exchange of phone numbers and invitations to meet up again. Armed with the young girl’s phone number the texting begins in hopes of a warm response.
Charm and persistence begins a string of text messages. It’s a happy little texting relationship until one morning. That morning, the young girl steps into the shower leaving her cell phone to be perused by her boyfriend. Due to her recent mood swing, he suspects something, so he checks the texting.
Discovering her texted correspondence with someone who has been flirting with his girlfriend sends the boyfriend into a rage, but he knows he must not let-on that he knows of this texting affair. What is he to do about this stranger attempting to charm his girlfriend away from him.
A short time later, the boyfriend comes up with a plan and waits for an opportunity. Using the girlfriends cell phone, while she is in the shower, he poses as the young girl and texts the stranger and with suggestive language he makes arrangements to meet the stranger at a given location and time.
Setting the ambush in motion, the boyfriend recruits the help of a friend to send a serious message to the mystery texting male. The friend suggests a couple of guys to act as lookouts. Agreeing, a young man is contacted and told that he should find a friend to sit in the lookout car with him.
Approached, agreeing, and just going along for the ride, this newest member who rounds out the foursome has no idea what is about to go down. He’s just going along for the ride with a friend.
Parked far enough away from the meeting location, the two lookouts just chat, text, and keep their eyes open, while the jealous boyfriend and his friend wait inside the house where the older man was told to come and meet the young girl.
He shows up, there is no young girl, but the older man is confronted by the jealous boyfriend and his friend and beat-up and tortured. All the while, the two men in the car have no idea of what is going on inside the house they are watching.
It was an ugly incident. Eventually caught, luckily no one was killed, but all were guilty of participating. Just along for the ride and not knowing what was happening while sitting in the car carried little weight. A felony conviction for just going along for the ride wasn’t what was expected, but it happens.
Think twice when someone suggests to go along for the ride and the person asking is vague about what exactly that ride will lead to. In this case, it led to big trouble.
Finance
Forces that Move Stock Prices
Among the largest forces that affect stock prices are inflation, interest rates, bonds, commodities and currencies. At times the stock market suddenly reverses itself followed typically by published explanations phrased to suggest that the writer’s keen observation allowed him to predict the market turn. Such circumstances leave investors somewhat awed and amazed at the infinite amount of continuing factual input and infallible interpretation needed to avoid going against the market. While there are continuing sources of input that one needs in order to invest successfully in the stock market, they are finite. If you contact me at my web site, I’ll be glad to share some with you. What is more important though is to have a robust model for interpreting any new information that comes along. The model should take into account human nature, as well as, major market forces. The following is a personal working cyclical model that is neither perfect nor comprehensive. It is simply a lens through which sector rotation, industry behavior and changing market sentiment can be viewed.
As always, any understanding of markets begins with the familiar human traits of greed and fear along with perceptions of supply, demand, risk and value. The emphasis is on perceptions where group and individual perceptions usually differ. Investors can be depended upon to seek the largest return for the least amount of risk. Markets, representing group behavior, can be depended upon to over react to almost any new information. The subsequent price rebound or relaxation makes it appear that initial responses are much to do about nothing. But no, group perceptions simply oscillate between extremes and prices follow. It is clear that the general market, as reflected in the major averages, impacts more than half of a stock’s price, while earnings account for most of the rest.
With this in mind, stock prices should rise with falling interest rates because it becomes cheaper for companies to finance projects and operations that are funded through borrowing. Lower borrowing costs allow higher earnings which increase the perceived value of a stock. In a low interest rate environment, companies can borrow by issuing corporate bonds, offering rates slightly above the average Treasury rate without incurring excessive borrowing costs. Existing bond holders hang on to their bonds in a falling interest rate environment because the rate of return they are receiving exceeds anything being offered in newly issued bonds. Stocks, commodities and existing bond prices tend to rise in a falling interest rate environment. Borrowing rates, including mortgages, are closely tied to the 10 year Treasury interest rate. When rates are low, borrowing increases, effectively putting more money into circulation with more dollars chasing after a relatively fixed quantity of stocks, bonds and commodities.
Bond traders continually compare interest rate yields for bonds with those for stocks. Stock yield is computed from the reciprocal P/E ratio of a stock. Earnings divided by price gives earning yield. The assumption here is that the price of a stock will move to reflect its earnings. If stock yields for the S&P 500 as a whole are the same as bond yields, investors prefer the safety of bonds. Bond prices then rise and stock prices decline as a result of money movement. As bond prices trade higher, due to their popularity, the effective yield for a given bond will decrease because its face value at maturity is fixed. As effective bond yields decline further, bond prices top out and stocks begin to look more attractive, although at a higher risk. There is a natural oscillatory inverse relationship between stock prices and bond prices. In a rising stock market, equilibrium has been reached when stock yields appear higher than corporate bond yields which are higher than Treasury bond yields which are higher than savings account rates. Longer term interest rates are naturally higher than short term rates.
That is, until the introduction of higher prices and inflation. Having an increased supply of money in circulation in the economy, due to increased borrowing under low interest rate incentives, causes commodity prices to rise. Commodity price changes permeate throughout the economy to affect all hard goods. The Federal Reserve, seeing higher inflation, raises interest rates to remove excess money from circulation to hopefully reduce prices once again. Borrowing costs rise, making it more difficult for companies to raise capital. Stock investors, perceiving the effects of higher interest rates on company profits, begin to lower their expectations of earnings and stock prices fall.
Long term bond holders keep an eye on inflation because the real rate of return on a bond is equal to the bond yield minus the expected rate of inflation. Therefore, rising inflation makes previously issued bonds less attractive. The Treasury Department has to then increase the coupon or interest rate on newly issued bonds in order to make them attractive to new bond investors. With higher rates on newly issued bonds, the price of existing fixed coupon bonds falls, causing their effective interest rates to increase, as well. So both stock and bond prices fall in an inflationary environment, mostly because of the anticipated rise in interest rates. Domestic stock investors and existing bond holders find rising interest rates bearish. Fixed return investments are most attractive when interest rates are falling.
In addition to having too many dollars in circulation, inflation can also be increased by a drop in the value of the dollar in foreign exchange markets. The cause of the dollar’s recent drop is perceptions of its decreased value due to continuing national deficits and trade imbalances. Foreign goods, as a result, can become more expensive. This would make US products more attractive abroad and improve the US trade balance. However, if before that happens, foreign investors are perceived as finding US dollar investments less attractive, putting less money into the US stock market, a liquidity problem can result in falling stock prices. Political turmoil and uncertainty can also cause the value of currencies to decrease and the value of hard commodities to increase. Commodity stocks do quite well in this environment.
The Federal Reserve is seen as a gate keeper who walks a fine line. It may raise interest rates, not only to prevent inflation, but also to make US investments remain attractive to foreign investors. This particularly applies to foreign central banks who buy huge quantities of Treasuries. Concern about rising rates makes both stock and bond holders uneasy for the above stated reasons and stock holders for yet another reason. If rising interest rates take too many dollars out of circulation, it can cause deflation. Companies are then unable to sell products at any price and prices fall dramatically. The resulting effect on stocks is negative in a deflationary environment due to a simple lack of liquidity.
In summary, in order for stock prices to move smoothly, perceptions of inflation and deflation must be in balance. A disturbance in that balance is usually seen as a change in interest rates and the foreign exchange rate. Stock and bond prices normally oscillate in opposite directions due to differences in risk and the changing balance between bond yields and apparent stock yields. When we find them moving in the same direction, it means a major change is taking place in the economy. A falling US dollar raises fears of higher interest rates which impacts stock and bond prices negatively. The relative sizes of market capitalization and daily trading help explain why bonds and currencies have such a large impact on stock prices. First, let’s consider total capitalization. Three years ago the bond market was from 1.5 to 2 times larger than the stock market. With regard to trading volume, the daily trading ratio of currencies, Treasuries and stocks was then 30:7:1, respectively.
Finance
Divine Prosperity – How to Sow and Reap Your Financial Harvests
Yes, if you are a Christian, it is God’s will for you to be rich, very rich. After all, Jesus took the curse of poverty on himself on the cross so you might be rich according to 2 Corinthians 8:9. We were made to be rich for a purpose, to establish God’s covenant in the earth. This covenant includes redemption from the curse of the law and receiving the blessing of Abraham, which is the anointing to prosper and the power to get wealth.
Besides dressing the best, driving the best, flying the best and living the best, which is our inheritance and covenant right, we are called to help establish his kingdom on earth by financing Christian ministries that spread the gospel around the world for people to be saved, healed, delivered and discipled. That said, here are three kingdom of God steps on how to enter your wealthy place, fulfilling God’s covenant in the earth.
Step 1 Renewed Mind – You need a renewed mind to enter your wealthy place. Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 12:2 to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. You renew your mind by spending time each day meditating (speaking, muttering, declaring, thinking) on those promises in the bible that speak of your divine inheritance and your covenant with God so your heart has faith in those promised truths.
Step 2 Sowing and Reaping – You need an understanding of how to sow and reap effectively. Jesus taught sowing and reaping by his actions. Remember the crowd on the Galilean shore in Luke 5:3 where Jesus preached to them from Peter’s boat. By loaning his boat to Jesus, Peter had activated the sowing and reaping principle. As a result of sowing his seed (boat loan) into Jesus’ ministry, Peter got a harvest, a miracle boatload of fish as written in Luke 5:4-6.
Just as a farmer expects a harvest when he sows his seed into the soil, you are to
expect (have faith for) a harvest when you sow your finances into a ministry the Holy
Spirit has prompted you to support. It could be your local church or some other ministry that is advancing the kingdom of God, reaching souls for Jesus. Make sure you give your seed an assignment by naming your seed when you sow it. You could name it “financial breakthrough” or “financial abundance.” If you are a writing a check, write the name of your seed (for example, “financial breakthrough”) somewhere on your check.
Step 3 Courts of Heaven – You need to understand how to operate in the courts of heaven to defeat the enemy’s legal cases made against you that would hinder you from fulfilling God’s purpose for your life, which includes financial prosperity. God desires you to be blessed and highly favored so you can fulfill God’s desire for his kingdom to be established on the earth. Understand how to operate in the courts of heaven to defeat any case the enemy has against you. I encourage you to purchase “Operating in the Courts of Heaven” by Robert Henderson to help you understand how to operate successfully in the courts of heaven to enter your wealthy place.
Covid Interrupts But Cannot Stop Film at Lincoln Center From Honoring Cate Blanchett
Health Insurance For Seniors – The Preferred Choice
Missouri National Guard sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
Zach Wilson excited about Jets’ future ahead of NFL Draft: ‘I have full trust in everything they’re doing’
101 Bail Bonds – Going Along for the Ride
After leaving endorsement convention in labor, Erin Maye Quade hasn’t ruled out running in senate primary
Somehow, Jaguars will botch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft | Commentary
Judge denies Nationals’ request to order Orioles-controlled MASN to pay $23 million into escrow
Forces that Move Stock Prices
First NFL draft under rookie Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah introduces uncertainty
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife