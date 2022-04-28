News
Here’s where winning Powerball ticket worth $473 million was sold
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some lucky person is waking up millions of dollars richer after winning the most recent Powerball jackpot.
A ticket worth $473 million was sold at an undisclosed location in Arizona, according to Powerball’s website. The winner’s identity has not been revealed.
The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68, and Powerball 4. The cash option, which most winners choose, is $283.3 million.
The Powerball website said a person in Indiana also won $1 million after matching all five white balls.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.
The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 25, according to Powerball’s website.
Heat left seeing red was a case of ‘White Hot’ color bind
So how did White Hot leave the Miami Heat seeing red in Tuesday night’s series-clinching victory over the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena? It turns out the playoff theme at times can create a color bind.
Such was the case in Game 5 of the opening round, when the Heat played in their Statement Edition red uniforms at home, with the visiting Hawks wearing white amid the Heat’s whiteout.
As Heat Vice President Michael McCullough explained to the Sun Sentinel, the intent behind the “White Hot” campaign primarily is designed as an immersive fan experience.
“The red uniform carries a certain meaning within the organization,” McCullough said, “and we always want to provide the flexibility for the team to wear what they want to wear.”
Such decisions are a combined effort of both basketball operations and the team’s marketing arm. Basketball operations at times will alternate after a loss or losing streak in a certain color scheme. Such was the case in 2018 in the wake of a home losing streak in the team’s black Vice Nights since-retired alternate jerseys.
At the time, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “We’ve done this before as an organization when we go to the red uniforms, just to change the dynamic.”
During the opening-round series against the Hawks, the Heat wore their white Association Edition uniform in their first two home games, their black Icon Edition uniform during Game 3 in Atlanta, and then their white Association Edition again in Game 4.
Then came Game 5, with the home fans seeing red.
“Naturally, we love it when they wear their ‘home’ white uniform,” McCullough, described by the Heat as their “brand architect,” said of his organizational wing, “but keep in mind the power of the White Hot campaign is about what the fans are wearing.”
The home team gets first choice of uniform styles for each game, with the NBA then clearing an approved palette of opposing uniforms for the road team to consider from its annual inventory.
That leaves the Heat with the option on the road of playing in white, red, black or this season’s “Miami Mashup” jerseys.
“Teams have all uniforms available as options to wear in the playoffs,” McCullough said. “Home-decides is still the guiding rule, so we have to select accordingly when we’re the road team.”
The Heat will host Games 1 and 2 (as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary) in their Eastern Conference semifinal series that opens Monday at FTX Arena.
Driving License Holders: Big Alert! Now Linking Driving License with Aadhaar Card is mandatory, otherwise.. know what is process
In order to check the increasing duplication regarding driving license, it has now been made mandatory to link the Aadhar card with it.
New Delhi: Duplication regarding driving license has increased very rapidly in the country. To put a stop to this, it has now been made mandatory to link the Aadhar card with the driving license.
In this way, fraud and corruption in the country regarding driving license will also be stopped.
Aadhar card is a very important document for any Indian citizen. With the help of this, we can easily take advantage of many government schemes.
Now it has been made mandatory to link it with Aadhar card for verification of driving license also.
In view of the outbreak of Corona epidemic in the country, all the work related to driving license was stopped for several days. Right now, in view of the decrease in the cases of corona in the country, the work related to driving license has been started again in many states.
What is the process of linking aadhar
If you want to link your Aadhar Card with Driving License, then you do not have to worry for this.
Now you can link your Aadhar card with your driving license sitting at home. Let’s know how to link your Aadhar card with driving license:
To link the driving license with the Aadhar card, you have to first go to the website of the transport department of your state.
After this you have to click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar’.
After this, you have to go to the drop-down and click on the option of ‘Driving License’.
After this you have to click on the option of ‘Get Details’.
After this you have to enter your Aadhar number and mobile number.
After this you have to click on the option of ‘Submit’.
After this an OTP will come to your mobile number through SMS.
After entering this OTP, the process of linking your Aadhaar with your driving license will be completed.
Recession ahead? US economy shrinks by 1.4% in Q1 despite consumer spending
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience.
The steady spending suggested that the economy could keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight the inflation surge. The first quarter’s growth was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods in stores and warehouses and by a sharp drop in exports.
The Commerce Department’s estimate Thursday of the first quarter’s gross domestic product — the nation’s total output of goods and services — fell far below the 6.9% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. And for 2021 as a whole, the economy grew 5.7%, the highest calendar-year expansion since 1984.
The economy is facing pressures that have heightened worries about its fundamental health and raised concerns about a possible recession. Inflation is squeezing households as gas and food prices spike, borrowing costs mount and the global economy is rattled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID lockdowns.
Still, the U.S. job market — the most important pillar of the economy — remains robust. And in the January-March quarter, businesses and consumers increased their spending at a 3.7% annual rate after adjusting for inflation.
Economists consider that trend a better gauge than overall GDP of the economy’s underlying strength. Most analysts expect the steady pace of spending to sustain the economy’s growth, though the outlook remains highly uncertain.
Last quarter’s slowdown followed vigorous growth in the final quarter of 2021, driven by a surge in inventories as companies restocked in anticipation of holiday season spending. Businesses did continue rebuilding inventories last quarter, but they did so more slowly, hindering growth in the process.
Imports also surged in the January-March quarter as businesses and consumers bought more goods from abroad while U.S. exports rose more slowly. That disparity widened the trade deficit and subtracted from the quarter’s growth.
The weakness of the economy’s overall growth rate contrasts with the vitality of the job market. At 3.6%, the unemployment rate is nearly back to the half-century low it reached just before the pandemic. Layoffs have reached historically low levels as employers, plagued by labor shortages, have held tightly onto their workers.
Wages are rising steadily as companies compete to attract and retain workers, a trend that has helped maintain consumers’ ability to spend. At the same time, though, that spending has helped fuel inflation, which reached 8.5% in March compared with 12 months earlier.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices. The Fed is set to raise its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point next week, the first hike that large since 2000. At least two more half-point increases – twice the more typical quarter-point hike — are expected at subsequent Fed meetings. They would amount to one of the fastest series of Fed rate hikes in decades.
Powell is betting that with job openings at near-record levels, consumer spending healthy and unemployment unusually low, the Fed can slow the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession. Yet most economists are skeptical that the Fed can achieve that goal with inflation as high as it is.
