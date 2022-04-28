Finance
How Does Motorcycle Accident Insurance Differ From Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania?
In Pennsylvania, when you buy motorcycle insurance, there are different things to consider than when buying regular auto coverage. The major difference is that for car insurance, Pennsylvania Law requires a minimum coverage of $5,000 in medical coverage benefits, also called “no-fault” or PIP coverage.
With motorcycle insurance, though, Pennsylvania law does not require medical coverage. In fact, many motorcycle insurers don’t provide medical coverage in Pennsylvania.
Another major difference is that there is no “limited tort” with motorcycle insurance in PA. With Auto Insurance in PA, you must choose either limited or full tort. Full tort is more expensive but protects your rights to make a bodily injury/pain and suffering claim (there is no threshold requirement of a “serious injury” with full tort). With Motorcycle coverage in PA, basically, all claims are full tort.
The other major difference in PA is that under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law, it is harder for a health insurer to “subrogate” or make a lien to be repaid out of a car accident settlement or recovery. The health insurance plan must be of a certain type. With motorcycle claims, though, your health insurance is not subject to the same limitations and thus has a better chance to be repaid from an insurance claim. That may be more of a reason for you to consider getting medical coverage when you buy motorcycle insurance in PA.
Another difference is that if you are injured in a car, you are more likely able to “stack” or combine any other separate household auto insurance coverage. Say for example your brother lives with you and has a separate insurance policy – you might be able to get extra insurance coverage for a car accident under his policy. Often in Pennsylvania, when you are in a motorcycle accident, any house hold auto insurance will have an exclusion – that is no coverage- if you were an occupant of a motorcycle. So, you would not be able to stack, i.e., combine, your motorcycle insurance with household auto insurance in that instance.
CONSIDER THIS:
If you have no health insurance, you should look for a motorcycle insurer and policy which carries medical coverage. This is because if you have no medical coverage on your motorcycle, then your health insurance covers it.
If you have questions, you should make sure you have your agent explain the coverages to you.
You should also make sure you have the motorcycle insured for property damage. Keep all receipts for custom parts or accessories. If you ever have property damage to your motorcycle, you will need the receipts.
Apiary Investment Fund – The Prospects
Investing and earning handsome returns cannot be any easier, thanks to the Apiary Investment Fund. This proprietary trading fund is a well crafted financial investment program whose sole aim is to gift its investors with both financial knowledge and monetary gains.
Why Invest in the Apiary Investment Fund?
In the wake of widespread financial scams and fraudulent pyramid schemes that have conned unsuspecting customers off their hard earned savings, it is well understandable why someone would tread cautiously with the Apiary Investment Fund. “Prove to me that this investment fund is not another online scam” many people would ask. Well, the answer to this question is pretty simple and straightforward as outlined here!
The Apiary Investment Fund is not only an opportunity for you to make earnings from trading but a financial training program. It is an integrated financial business module that offers comprehensive training through the Apiary Trade Development Program. This is a very rich course that is designed to run for a period of twelve weeks. However, there is the flexibility of going through the course at a pace that you find convenient for you.
Is the Apiary Trade Development Program That Important?
Well, it should not be lost on you that the financial markets are quite volatile and the competition out there is simply cut-throat. Investing and making good earnings is an art by itself in that you will require hours of practice and mastering the art of taking well calculated risks. Be that as it may, going through the Apiary Trade Development Program is a tested and proven way of becoming a successful money manager not only with the Apiary Fund, but in any forex market worldwide.
Are There Any Costs Involved?
Think about it, ever heard of any investment program that takes you through a money management course and does not require you to deposit even a single cent into your trade fund? To go through the Apiary Trade Development training and internship program, you are required to part with $997. This covers for all the audio, visual course content as well as the trading software for practical lessons. The $97 is meant to cater for a technology/desk fee which covers all the real-time data, software licensing, and website and live streaming discussion access.
You can still access the training resources of this program even if you do not have intentions of becoming a money manager for the Apiary Fund at a cost of $97 per month. If you will be interested in joining the fund later on, you must take the three mandatory certificate classes for $300 each as this is the only way you qualify to get a funded account.
After successful completion of the course, the Apiary Investment Fund risk managers will be at hand to analyze and confirm that your virtual trading statistics are sufficient. Remember, the Apiary Investment Fund is not a security and thus you cannot invest your own money in it or pay for any risk deposit. Upon profitable trading, you will receive a profit split of 60% which you can withdraw from your funded account on the 20th day of each month.
Investments For Beginners – What to Expect the First Year
Whether you are in twenties and wondering how best to make your money work for you or in your forties and desirous of ensuring your retirement is safe, it’s never too late to begin investing. Before you jump into the stock market with a “sure thing” tip from your neighbor, however, be sure to do your research and understand what you can realistically expect from your first year of investing.
Finding Support for Your Financial Plans
Consulting a financial planner and creating a financial plan is crucial to investment success. A qualified financial planner will help you determine whether or not you are in a position to invest.
If you are not yet in a position to invest, a planner can help you create a plan to pay down any debt you may have and eventually save money to invest at a later date. Once you have saved the money to invest, a financial planner can help you evaluate investment opportunities and create an investment plan turned for
Learning the Ropes
Risk: “Without risk, there is no reward.” All investments carry some risk, but a greater risk does not always mean a greater reward. While no one ever wants to lose money, you’ll never invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You will learn right away how an investment might go down (or up) only to reverse in the other direction a few months later.
Finding Your Niche: In your first year of investing, it is important to remember that you are still learning how to invest. While it may be exciting to find up-and-coming investment opportunities, it may be wise to stick with companies that are proven performers instead. You’ll soon discover where you are the most comfortable placing your money and why.
Importance of Diversification: When planning your investments, you will always be told to diversify. Putting all of your money in any one industry or product can spell disaster for your portfolio if that industry were to take a loss. Diversifying your portfolio will help strengthen your portfolio against ups and downs in the market. And while diversifying also includes putting some money in long-term investments and others in short-term, you should learn to be wary and to do your research before investing. Investment opportunities that promise high rewards in a short time are often investment fads and are more likely to lose money rather than make money.
A Lifetime of Learning
Once you start investing, it is up to you to continue to learn more about the market. Learn about other investment opportunities, evaluate them, and figure out whether they are right for you. Monitor your investments with your financial planner to ensure that your investments are continuing to help you meet the goals that you set for yourself. While a financial planner is your partner in the process, it is ultimately up to you to make the final decisions.
The African University Librarian In The Information Age
INTRODUCTION
Since their inception, libraries have maintained their sovereignty as the main storage of knowledge in society. Today, novel information technologies equipped with the computer, telecommunications and optical media are seriously affecting libraries. ICTS, for short, is used here to include computer hardware, software and telecommunication equipment. It has been an indispensable tool and has great impact globally. Of all the diversified technologies of our time, progress in information and communication technology has no doubt had, and continues to have considerable influence on the global economy. It makes it possible to collect, process and transmit information at breathtaking speed and declining cost. It increases productivity, improves quality and efficiency in all types of services.
The impact is seen in diverse areas such as health-care, finance and banking, transportation, publishing and management. Information technology is already changing our lives in various ways. It facilitates communication irrespective of distance, relieves one of a great deal of hard, dirty and repetitive work and gives control over the natural environment. As Knopp (1984) realistically observed, the library is presently standing on a crossroad and must try to find a useful balance between the traditional library functions and methods, and the new challenges. The African university librarian will pay a tremendously high price in preserving traditional services and embracing the technological advances. This notwithstanding, it must be paid if the African librarian wants to interpose or remain the mediator between the user and information. It is the librarian’s role to ensure that the resulting use of computers and telecommunication and any other appropriate technology contributes in cost effective ways to the needs of scholarship and research since “he librarians have the expertise in acquiring materials in a variety of formats and make them accessible for a variety of purposes” (Simpson, 1984, p.38).
THE AFRICAN UNIVERSITY LIBRARIAN
Two programmes of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), the Universal Bibliographic Control (UBC) and the Universal Availability of Publications (UAP), have contributed immensely to a wide and easy access to print information. Something similar can be done to provide the same access to electronic information. African university librarians could take the legacy of the aforementioned programmes and tranpose them into a new vision for an electronic future.
At the second meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on University Libraries held in Accra in 1999, the need to give priority to the improvement and the issues of access to the new information technologies were stressed. It was emphasized that university management structures must acknowledge the centrality of the library as a pedagogic tool (AAU, 199). Continuing education programmes for African libraries to facilitate reskilling, which meets the dynamic information environment, must be supported because there must be a concentration in training for technology regardless of the area of librarianship one specializes in. It is a truism that “librarians need to know how to access and filter what is on the web” (Rosenberg, 2000, p.15).
IMPLICATIONS OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES
A school of thought forcefully argues that the advantages of information technology are double-edged. Technology too appears to have increased rather than decreased the woes of African university libraries in the provision of information. Special equipment is needed to access and to retrieve information that comes in electronic format. There are problems of storage and conservation even when the equipment is available. Technology can only be installed and utilized if adequate and sound funding supports it. It is incontrovertible that the most important factor worth investigating seriously is the economic side of the issue. In Sierra Leone, the university administration initially centrally budgeted about six percent for its college and institute libraries. Central funding however has been replaced by collegiate funding which is inadequate (Rosenberg, 1997). Management must acknowledge and support the centrality of its academic nerve centre and ensure the sustainability of the library programmes and services.
The development of systems for the organization of knowledge and information retrieval has reached a plateau, with names of fundamental system characteristics now adequately tried and tested. Nevertheless, news of the core concepts, the use of inverted files to aid in retrieval and the context in which many systems operate need constant revision. Researchers are pursuing a variety of approaches in their search for better systems, categorized into the following:
1. System design, where the general objective is to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of the system, including storage and its retrieval speed; and
2. The human computer interface (human factor) where the objective is to improve the quality of interaction between the user and the computer so that the former can be more successful in extracting what they require.
THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENT
National governments should give more prominence to African university libraries in the area of provision of infrastructure and funding. It is a truism that the government of Sierra Leone like other African governments is seeking ways and means to curtail the amount of money spent on tertiary education (Duah, 1999). The New Educational Policy for Sierra Leone (1995) is committed, in principle, “to establish, equip, manage, maintain and develop an efficient library service in the capital, provisional towns and districts” (p.41). Until such a policy is implemented, the library system would go Rip Van Wrinkle. Information is a factor of production. Consequently, the institutions that acquire, organize, store, preserve in a manner that facilitates retrieval and provide it to potential users deserve government support and attention. The Ministry of Education in Ghana for instance launched several initiatives to enhance both computerization and access to the internet for educational institutions. The Educational Management Information System (EMIS) project was launched in October 1997 to provide internet services/access to educational administrators across the country.
CONCLUSION
In spite of the novel technology, the mission of the library will remain unchanged though the ways in which librarians fulfill this mission changes. African librarians must find a very useful balance between the conventional/traditional library functions and the methods of the new challenges in order to maintain their leadership role in the information age. The university library should consider operating an automated system that will be accessible to students, lecturers and the general public in order to support teaching, learning, research and extension services of the university. This system can be worked through collaborative efforts of all concerned.
