How To Become Freelance Seo Expert
Best SEO Services Chandigarh | SEO Expert India
Why I turned a freelance consultant?
I became sure of my skills to manage projects individually and deliver results to my clients when I succeeded on Upwork got my first project a gemstones website.. Whether you run a niche online store or want to traffic to your fitness, ecommerce, office website I am ideally suited for your needs. Years into this profession and I have learnt a smile yet powerful lesson – every project requires honest and sincere approach and needs to be developed from scratch. I keep it simple and never make tall promises. If someone comes to me with unrealistic dream, I make them aware of what’s realistically achievable or simply turn down the offer.
SEO isn’t a con game; it is serious business where traffic growth always rides on the back of a good strategy and flawless execution. SEO is a continuous process as it takes a lot of time and effort.
In search engine optimization (SEO) terminology, white hat SEO refers to the usage of optimization strategies, techniques and tactics that focus on a human audience opposed to search engines and completely follows search engine rules and policies.
… Also called Ethical SEO.
WHAT IS WHITE HAT SEO?
To optimize your website for intended users-what are the users searching for-search engines have to constantly make changes to their algorithms so they’re always providing the most relevant, and trustworthy results.
Why Choose Me?
Personalized Services – You don’t want to be impressed by a SEO expert and then have your project executed by a junior assistant.
This is what happens in large SEO firms but when you hire me I am the salesman, I am the SEO expert and also the HR. You are rest assured about success every time.
Complete Transparency -SEO isn’t a shady marketing technique that needs to be played in the underworld.
It is a complex task that needs deep understanding of the market, competition and opportunities to help you increase your discover-ability. I can do the work and deliver exceptional results. I will be a great addition to the team as I have the required skills and experience. It will make me stand apart from anyone else. Hiring me will make him look smart and make his life easier.
Looking for a reputable SEO Expert?
About Varun Kumar Riat
Hey! I Varun Riat, an Digital marketing specialist wishing to share knowledge about online marketing for your business.
In the last 2 years, I have optimized websites and run marketing campaigns for clients across the board On Page, Off page and PPC.
So If you want your website to rank in top serp contact me now – https://varunriat.wixsite.com/SEO-expert-india this is my website.
I have worked for many clients and each one of them was satisfied by my work.
SEO Experts Varun Riat is one stop solution for small and medium businesses.Hire a freelance SEO expert who uses with White Hat SEO techniques only to get site in top SERP results.
I can do that for you in 4-5 months time. I have ranked 10 websites across many industries like travel,restaurant,astrology,Yoga etc
How Does Information Technology Help in Marketing?
Information technology affects everything like producing products, transportation, raw materials, consumers, prices, time and workers. It will make the product reach the consumer, in good quality, and desired quantity, fast and at a low cost.
Technology has extended producing opportunities and media offerings as well as providing an entirely new way to look at existing marketing. This has resulted in changes in how marketers shove information to clients as well as how and when customers receive the information to capitalize on this ever-changing environment marketing and information technology functions need to work together strategically.
In the era of global, consumer-focused, quality-driven business viewpoint, the regulation of marketing plays a central role in the formulation and implementation of corporate strategies. This has placed great demands on the discipline’s primary functions of; communicating these efforts to customers, designing and implementing responsive marketing strategies for goods and services, and learning about customers and their needs.
At present each & every company wants to be globalized, so for this reason they do marketing of their products in the other countries using the IT medium. IT plays a vital role in the globalization of the company and the most popular medium for globalization is use of the internet. In a Marketing field most of the work is done by computer so we can say that IT is the essential factor of marketing.
Information technology may provide considerable benefits in marketing. However, successful use of IT involves the integration of IT planning and marketing planning. This presumes that:
– The use of IT is leaded by Information Systems Strategy; and
– This strategy is reproduced in the established information systems.
The value of IT as a prospective source of competitive benefit is clearly realized. But marketing information schemes strategies are not obviously reflected in the existing information systems. For example, databases assisting improved customer service were uncommon even though specialization and customer focus were emphasized in marketing strategies. This indicates that IT may not have forever been used to its full potential in marketing.
Search Engine Marketing is a Term Used to Describe Online Promotion
Search Engine Marketing is the term used to describe promotion and advertising that generates traffic from Search Engines. Marketing websites through Search Engines allows qualified traffic to be generated, this is because people have already typed a criteria into the Search Engine. Their criteria entered is queried against the Search Engines Database and relevant websites will be displayed.
The Wikipeida definition of Marketing is:
“Marketing is an ongoing process of planning and executing the marketing mix (Product, Price, Place, Promotion often referred to as the 4 Ps) for products, services or ideas to create exchange between individuals and organizations.”
Interestingly, Wikipedia references the the four new P’s that are now more common due to technology making such a strong impact. These new P’s are:
- Personalization: Where people are now receiving marketing messages that are specifically targeted to their needs.
- Participation: When people who use the brand are participating with a real experience that is associated with the brand.
- Peer-to-Peer: Consumers are now able to interact with other consumers, discussing and recommending the brands that they trust and have used. Messages created by the big brands may not be as strong as they used to be, the Internet allows a open platform for the consumer message to come through.
- Predictive modeling: Predicting the outcomes of consumers from the actions that are taken with marketing activity’s.
In the cut-throat world of internet business, one of the most important considerations is how to draw visitors to your website. You could have the most exciting and original content, the most innovative approach and the best features of any site around, but if nobody knows the site exists then it will not do any good.
One of the key factors in becoming a success online is to have your website well placed on the popular search engines and to effectively advertise your product or services. The term Search Engine Marketing (SEM) was originally used to describe paid visibility within the search engines. It has now become a somewhat blanket term to describe Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising. It encompasses all the activities that involve marketing your website to generate more site visitors.
Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
SEO is the practice of matching your content to how you wish to be found. This may involve keyword writing or meta-tags with keyword lists and other more subtle tweaks. There are two things to bear in mind with SEO:
You cannot control exactly what people will search for, and hence you cannot control exactly what the user will find. This means that you cannot decide in advance which of your pages will get the most visits.
There are no ongoing costs involved, only the initial outlay of having your website’s content optimized.
There has been some controversy surrounding certain SEO practices, some of which make the content of a website very unclear or full of spam. The major search engines will penalise a website for overuse of bad SEO practices. If you choose SEO, make sure you get someone who really knows what they’re doing or you may end up with negative search engine positioning results.
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
With pay-per-click advertising, you get advertising space on a website, and pay only when somebody clicks the link. While this can lead to increased traffic to your website and increased sales, you must ensure that the provider you choose has adequate protection measure in place against “click fraud”.
Another form of PPC advertising comes in the form of search engine services like Google AdWords. This gives you not only paid inclusion in search engine results but also advertising across a range of subscriber sites. You can even use image, banner and video ads with this method.
PPC Marketing is one of the most flexible internet marketing methods available, in comparison to other website marketing techniques it provides instant, targeted results to boost your customer enquires.
From outsourcing your PPC management to a PPC consultant or internet marketing organisation allows you to benefit from expert experience and qualifications to deliver the best pay per click results possible.
Other Methods
There are other ways to advertise online such as buying advertising space for your banner or video ads on popular websites. Some will offer an advertising model where you pay for space rather than clicks. Others online marketing methods offer pay for impressions, where you pay for a predefined amount of impressions that your advert will be displayed to potential customers. This can be very effective if the advertisement is placed on a complimentary website.
The Next Generation BI Tools – Cloud BI Solutions
The Traditional BI Marketplace:
The Traditional Business Intelligence (BI) market has come a long way since the term ‘business intelligence’ was first introduced into the corporate lexicon. Today, there is an endless array of products and services to help businesses with their BI projects – query and reporting software, dashboard analytics, data warehousing, ETL tools and consulting services, just to name a few. While all of these different products, vendors and their offerings provide marginal value differentiation, they all have something in common – they are tools for IT.
Despite the progress over the past two and a half decades, business intelligence is still very much a complicated and costly proposition for most organizations. A typical BI project at a mid-sized enterprise requires years of hard work by IT and consultants before end-users are able to realize value. A recent Aberdeen research report cited that up to 40% of BI projects are abandoned before completion due to their cost and complexity. It also stated that of those business intelligence projects that are completed, 50% fail to meet end-users expectations, resulting in not only low end-user adoption.
End User Friendliness – Contrary to vendors’ claim “BI tools are for everyone”, business intelligence is still very much an IT centric endeavor. Traditional business intelligence tools exist primarily to help IT provide a limited set of hard-coded reports and metrics to business users. Want a new report? Ask IT. Want to see an existing report by a new dimension? Go to IT. Want to add a drill down to your graph? Add it to the IT queue. What is needed is self-service analytics that allows end-users to create and customize dashboards, reports and metrics, without IT help.
Purpose – Functionality Alignment – Most traditional BI tools fail to integrate and align business needs with the BI functionality. Providing end users with actionable business analytics requires a huge amount of domain expertise. A manufacturing company, for example, has a tremendous amount of transaction data collected from purchase orders, sales orders and production planning systems. Knowing how to define important metrics and also where to get the data and present it to end users is incredibly challenging. Employing a ‘general purpose analysis’ BI tool and overlooking industry-specific need is a big error in judgment during investment decision. Also, the hard-coded architecture of the BI tools leaves no room for adaptation to different environments.
Foresight – The traditional BI tools tend to place too much emphasis on historical data. This ‘Rear View Mirror’ or ‘Post Mortem’ approach works fine for Sales Intelligence or Financial Intelligence but from operational standpoint, these tools are considerably lacking. When it comes to operational intelligence, it is real-time information, and not the after-the-fact analysis, which holds relevance as it enables the business user to take corrective action before the things get out of hand.
Cost – Traditional BI solutions require a tremendous amount of work and capital before providing value and are often times abandoned or unusable by business users due to their inherent complexity. This has made BI affordable only to big corporations which can afford to hire consultants, buy software tools, and build out BI infrastructure (and survive a potential failed BI project). Does that mean that mid-sized businesses cannot hop on the BI bandwagon?
Is there an alternative to traditional BI tools?
The answer is “Yes”. Web-based, cloud BI applications are a new paradigm in business intelligence. They deliver far greater ROI and faster time-to-value than traditional BI tools, offering end-users actionable information within hours of getting started. BI applications also significantly reduce the amount of complexity for IT, proving a pre-built BI infrastructure, dashboards reports, and analytics, without any hardware, software or services. BI applications enable business to focus their energies on analytics that lead to improved business performance, rather than business intelligence systems and processes.
In these times of economic hardships, Cloud BI comes as a welcome relief due to its low barriers to entry in terms of cost and effort. Cloud BI solutions often require zero up-front investments and provide value within days of deployment, instead of the 6+ months it takes with traditional BI solutions.
