How To Become Freelance Seo Expert

Share Pin 0 Shares

Best SEO Services Chandigarh | SEO Expert India

Why I turned a freelance consultant?

I became sure of my skills to manage projects individually and deliver results to my clients when I succeeded on Upwork got my first project a gemstones website.. Whether you run a niche online store or want to traffic to your fitness, ecommerce, office website I am ideally suited for your needs. Years into this profession and I have learnt a smile yet powerful lesson – every project requires honest and sincere approach and needs to be developed from scratch. I keep it simple and never make tall promises. If someone comes to me with unrealistic dream, I make them aware of what’s realistically achievable or simply turn down the offer.

SEO isn’t a con game; it is serious business where traffic growth always rides on the back of a good strategy and flawless execution. SEO is a continuous process as it takes a lot of time and effort.

In search engine optimization (SEO) terminology, white hat SEO refers to the usage of optimization strategies, techniques and tactics that focus on a human audience opposed to search engines and completely follows search engine rules and policies.

… Also called Ethical SEO.

WHAT IS WHITE HAT SEO?

To optimize your website for intended users-what are the users searching for-search engines have to constantly make changes to their algorithms so they’re always providing the most relevant, and trustworthy results.

Why Choose Me?

Personalized Services – You don’t want to be impressed by a SEO expert and then have your project executed by a junior assistant.

This is what happens in large SEO firms but when you hire me I am the salesman, I am the SEO expert and also the HR. You are rest assured about success every time.

Complete Transparency -SEO isn’t a shady marketing technique that needs to be played in the underworld.

It is a complex task that needs deep understanding of the market, competition and opportunities to help you increase your discover-ability. I can do the work and deliver exceptional results. I will be a great addition to the team as I have the required skills and experience. It will make me stand apart from anyone else. Hiring me will make him look smart and make his life easier.

Looking for a reputable SEO Expert?

About Varun Kumar Riat

Hey! I Varun Riat, an Digital marketing specialist wishing to share knowledge about online marketing for your business.

In the last 2 years, I have optimized websites and run marketing campaigns for clients across the board On Page, Off page and PPC.

So If you want your website to rank in top serp contact me now – https://varunriat.wixsite.com/SEO-expert-india this is my website.

I have worked for many clients and each one of them was satisfied by my work.

SEO Experts Varun Riat is one stop solution for small and medium businesses.Hire a freelance SEO expert who uses with White Hat SEO techniques only to get site in top SERP results.

I can do that for you in 4-5 months time. I have ranked 10 websites across many industries like travel,restaurant,astrology,Yoga etc