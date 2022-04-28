Finance
How to Sell More Books
If you want to make money writing books, then you need to make sure that your book sales go on for years.
The question though, is how do you do that? How do you make sure that you can keep on selling copies of your books for years to come?
The answer is simple.
You need to write more books that your readers want to read.
And it doesn’t matter if you’re writing fiction or non-fiction. The advice I’m going to give you works for both.
What you need to do is not just write a book, but write a series of books. That way, once someone has read your book, they can come back for more.
The first thing you need to do is plot out your series. Then each book you write has to be a complete book in itself (needs a satisfactory ending or conclusion) plus it needs to keep your readers hungry for more.
If you write fiction, then it’s easy to write an ongoing saga split into a series of books, just like the Harry Potter novels did. Each one was a book on its own, but at the same time, the story of the three main characters, just kept going and going as different problems arose for them in each consecutive book.
If you write non-fiction, then you need to write a series of books all based on the same topic. For instance, if you want to write about dogs, you could write one big generic book, or you could split it down into more detailed books about dog health, dog training, breeding, looking after a puppy, grooming, showing and so forth.
That way, as your reader’s dog grows from puppy to adult, they can keep buying books about how to look after it. And if it’s one of your books that they started with, and you’ve advertised your other books in the back of each one, then chances are good that they’ll stick with the same author.
And it’s the same with fiction. Once your readers get to know and like your main characters, they’ll want to read more about them. Or you could write about different characters but in the same place, like a haunted house that tries to kill people who stay there, or a series of horror books about zombies, or a series of Western novels or romance books.
Once you start thinking about it and researching for ideas, you’ll be amazed at what you can come up with.
But the important thing is to keep writing, publishing and marketing every book you write.
Exclusive Tips: How to Buy a Good Mattress
Going by the fact that most human beings spend more time in bed, it is importance to ensure that our sleep is comfortable and stressed free. Other than bed choice, the type and quality of the mattress are also a contributing factor. A mattress is not like a piece of cloth that you buy and use for a short while before discarding, it is therefore important to buy material that is durable and of good quality. To ensure that the mattress you purchase is of high quality, it is important to consider the following 6 tips on picking the perfect mattress for your use;
Your height
A good mattress should be at least six inches longer than the person sleeping on it. The choice of the mattress should give an allowance to your feet.
Do some homework before you start shopping
Do ground work on the choice of the mattress you want to buy. Do enough research about the type, the quality and the size of the mattress you really want to purchase? For example, you can try to remember of that day you slept in lodge or rather a hotel or a friend’s house and had good sleep. That can serve as beginning of making good choice of a mattress. You must have a starting point.
Choose the right type of store that deals with the mattress product
Choose the best sleep specialty store that sells mattresses. In this particular store, it is highly possible to get the best-quality mattress. Go for a dealer or a retailer who provides you with the right information about the mattress as well showing concern over the mattress that meets your needs and desire. You can as well ask from a friend of any dealer he/she knows in case you do not know of any. Stores that specialize in mattresses usually have the whole training on matters to do with good sleep and sell a variety of mattresses.
Make use of retail sales person or associates
Always work with a knowledgeable sales people who can help and guide you through bedding choices. Ask him or her questions that you need answered. Ask the dealer if he does offer the comfort guarantee of the mattress before you buy. Ensure that you understand the details that are contained in it, for example, know whether you can return the mattress within a certain time frame if it doesn’t satisfy your needs.
Test drive your mattress
After you have made your choice of the mattress, try the S.L.E.E.P. test. This involves lying on the mattress on different position to find out whether the mattress meets your needs. Spend some extra time to the position you normally sleep. This will make you feel the true support of the mattress. That is, are you feeling the comfort you want the mattress to provide?
Other tips to look at include
number of coils or turns in a mattress, your sleeping lifestyles, a note on the lifespan of the mattress and warranty, time to use the mattress, among other things to consider.
Make your sleep as comfortable as possible by simply buying the right mattress. Make a wise choice from the various stores that deal with the sales mattress. You don’t need to have backache and sleepless night because of the mattress choice.
5 Top Reasons to Invest in Lifting Shoes
Lifting shoes are purpose-built to provide a solid and reliable platform. They are very effective at helping the lifter produce more force and push through the floor to get the weight in the desired position. The proper shoes are essential for those involved in regular deadlift or heavy squats. Let’s take a look at five of the major benefits of the lifting shoes:
Elevated heel
A basic feature of the lifting shoes is the elevated heel which helps to hold the right posture when weight lifting. The ability to maintain posture is not only beneficial for the person lifting the weights, but the proper posture in a lift is essential in a professional environment. The height of the heels can vary with the different shoes. The preferred height will make it possible to achieve the right power position and maintain balance.
Solid base
Many of the lifting shoes are built with a solid base consisting of wood, hard plastic, or a mixture of these materials. A solid platform to make a lift is essential. Trying to lift on an unstable surface can be very dangerous. However, the firm base of the lifting shoes makes it a lot easier to maintain the proper posture.
Ankle support
The majority of the lifting shoes are made with a rubber, leather or plastic-like material. The entire shoe is created with firmness in all areas to create a very secure feeling for the foot and ankle. Also, the shoes can feature extra straps to further help in an effort to provide support.
Mobility
The solid base, elevated heel and support are designed to give all-round mobility while performing the lifts. The shoes are particularly helpful for giving proper mobility for the hips, knees and ankles. Proper hip and ankle flexion is essential to help achieve the desired burst of power and the ability to maintain a hold for the appropriate time. If the hips and ankles aren’t in a position to give the desired power production, it will be a lot more difficult to produce the proper power.
Safety
The proper shoes must be worn when weightlifting to help lower the risk of injuries. Lifting heavy weights or performing complex movements have the potential to lead to injury if a solid base and support isn’t in place. Any shoes that lack support can put the body in poor alignment, which has a much greater risk of injury.
What Is Indian Share Market
Indian Share Market
A stock market, equity market or share market is the aggregation of buyers and sellers (a loose network of economic transactions, not a physical facility or discrete entity) of stocks (also called shares), which represent ownership claims on businesses; these may include securities listed on a public stock exchange as well as those only traded privately. Examples of the latter include shares of private companies which are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms. Stock exchanges list shares of common equity as well as other security types, e.g. corporate bonds and convertible bonds. More info visit this:- sharetradetips
Stock Exchange?
A stock exchange is an exchange (or bourse) where stock brokers and traders can buy and sell shares of stock, bonds, and other securities. Many large companies have their stocks listed on a stock exchange. This makes the stock more liquid and thus more attractive to many investors. The exchange may also act as a guarantor of settlement. Other stocks may be traded “over the counter” (OTC), that is, through a dealer. Some large companies will have their stock listed on more than one exchange in different countries, so as to attract international investors.
Trade?
Trade in stock markets means the transfer for money of a stock or security from a seller to a buyer. This requires these two parties to agree on a price. Equities (stocks or shares) confer an ownership interest in a particular company. Participants in the stock market range from small individual stock investors to larger trader investors, who can be based anywhere in the world, and may include banks, insurance companies, pension funds and hedge funds. Their buy or sell orders may be executed on their behalf by a stock exchange trader.
Stock Market Index?
The movements of the prices in a market or section of a market are captured in price indices called stock market indices, of which there are many, e.g., the S&P, the FTSE and the Euronext indices. Such indices are usually market capitalization weighted, with the weights reflecting the contribution of the stock to the index. The constituents of the index are reviewed frequently to include/exclude stocks in order to reflect the changing business environment.
Index Future?
In Nifty Future package we provide Nifty& Bank nifty future tips for on daily basis with proper target & Stop loss. Trading in this segment is the safest and the best way to get decent profits in this highly unpredictable market The movement in Nifty and Bank nifty if not confined to a sector and requires expertise in analyzing all sectors combined together.
Index Option?
In Nifty Option package we provide Nifty& Bank nifty option tips for on daily basis with proper target & Stop loss. Trading in this segment is the safest and the best way to get decent profits in this highly unpredictable market The movement in Nifty and Bank nifty if not confined to a sector and requires expertise in analyzing all sectors combined together.
Equity Option?
Our equity research & strategy team produces investment themes and insight focused on the various market issues i.e. economy, corporate action etc, which help us to pick a right stock out of 1900 stock listed in NSE. The is a special service designed to educate clients about Basics of Markets and Trading Psychology along with trading recommendations.
