How To Use The Internet To Build Your Financial Network Marketing Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

You may be a financial marketer or looking to become one, none-the-less, there are a few upgrades you will need to make to your current marketing plan. There tend to be fewer financial network marketers using online strategies but that is beginning to change.

The reason is most likely that there are many compliance issues when it comes to marketing financial services to the public. But all you may really need to do is work with your legal department to get your email messages and social networking pages approved by your compliance department.

Many times you will find that they have a pre-approved set of email messages, letters and videos that are ready for you to send out to your market. The sooner you start using those, the further along you will be in the marketing game.

Next you will need to learn how to transfer your old method of marketing to new and more updated marketing concepts. Let’s review three major changes that you can use to make this happen.

1. Self Branding

The old concept: You would rarely find a financial network marketer who was branded as a financial professional on their first day. That used to take time. When you signed on to a financial network marketing company back in the day, you would simply jump from one career to being a part time financial strategist; all with no pre-marketing strategies.

Updated: Today you can brand yourself right out of the gate by first building your own web page on the Internet and by creating a social media presence. You then add a little content about who you are along with information about your new business. But instead of leading with your products, you should first lead in with who you are, not just what you sell. Information about your new business comes next.

2. Build Your Market

The old concept: In the old days, you would follow your company’s marketing system which would probably include writing down a top 100 list of people you know. Then you would narrow that list to the most qualified prospects. Next you’d begin calling those prospects on the phone to invite them to a business meeting or a one on one presentation trying painfully not to disclose too much information about the company.

Updated: Now you will take that same list, find each of them in social media and friend them. From there you can invite them to join your mailing list with an opt-in box. At this point, you can send them information about your new company on auto pilot.

3. Attracting Your Market

The old concept: In the past, there were all these scripts you needed to learn so that you could call your friends and family to come to a meeting, get them to schedule a time for you and your leader to come to their home to present your concepts.

Updated: Today you start by building a list of those who are already interested in what you do. You accomplish this by posting interesting content on your blog site, article sites, social media pages and video marketing pages. This content will then attract those who are looking for what you do. You can then follow up with a call and move them along to becoming a client or a business partner.

So now your page is built, and you are looking fine and professional right up front. Those who are attracted to you and what you do will automatically enter the gate through your email opt-in box. Inside they will find a series of automatic messages that will guide them gracefully to your products and services. Once they have shown interest, you can then give them a follow up call to close. Your prospects are typically very intrigued by this point and are happy to chat with you and even meet up to get to know you better.

Be sure to stop by our team web page for access to more free content.