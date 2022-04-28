Finance
How Working From Home Is Both a Blessing and a Curse
These days, working from home has become a hot topic of discussion. Initial research will find you wading through a plethora of questionable opportunities, making most reasonable folk question whether the opportunity really exists! Some diligence however, will expose some conceptual nuggets that can easily become your ticket to profitable self-reliance.
Personally, I worked in corporate America for 18 years, tried the financial industry on for size, labored in a software development company, did some contract work at a large company doing government work, did a friend a favor and office managed, and finally worked with a web development company as an SEO content writer. Some of these jobs I left by choice, others left me, but all had one thing in common: I wasn’t their top priority.
My final position, as an SEO content writer, opened my eyes to a new way to showcase my talents and hopefully generate income, allowing me to stay home! There are several avenues to take, all interesting and hungry for quality content. The question becomes: how can I best gain exposure for my articles? The tools are available and relatively easy to find, but the hang up for many is dedicating their time and energy often enough to be successful.
The Blessing
Keep in mind that as hard as you have worked for others during the course of your professional career, you should be willing to work at least as hard, if not harder, for yourself. You have everything to gain and should be motivated to create financial independence for yourself and your family, however it takes a different kind of effort to work from home.
No one is providing deadlines, creating your daily activity plan, or telling you what to do each day, so each person needs to find the best way to accomplish those things for themselves. You’ll still have deadlines and need to create activity plans, but you’ll be doing it for yourself! Hold on to the awesomeness of being your own boss, then hit the ground running and make it happen.
Freedom is an amazing thing to capture, especially if it comes with sufficient income to really enjoy it. Focus on that potential and keep yourself motivated.
The Curse
The downside, especially if you’ve worked outside the home most of your professional life, is the loss of adult conversation. In my case, staying home means I can help care for my six-year-old grandson, with the option to work whenever there’s a break in the action. Fortunately, I get to talk to adults when they all get back from work, but that may not be an option for some. Moms working from home for extra income may find themselves a bit frustrated with the ‘stay at home’ of staying at home.
To alleviate that isolated feeling one might get working from home, scheduling outside activity is key. Set a few days a month aside to lunch with friends, go out to dinner, explore the city you live in, or perhaps choose local attractions you haven’t explored and set a date periodically to check them out!
It’s definitely an adjustment. Most of us start working early in life and don’t stop until we can’t work anymore. To establish your income through your own efforts gives you freedom you may not have considered. Setting a schedule for yourself will help you reorient your thinking, then let freedom ring!
The Promise
No matter what opportunity you take advantage of, if you’re able to make a viable income from home you’ll find you prefer working from home to working for someone else. At first, the most successful will work hard and often. Eventually, the idea is to work less and have more fun!
Life is too short to live paycheck to paycheck, even though most of us have done so our whole lives. There is a better way, with a happier ending to be shared with your family, so don’t be afraid to try!
Finance
How to Assess If Your Content Marketing Is Working
You probably work very hard at ensuring that your content marketing is exactly what it should be and that it is doing the job that you expect it to do for your brand. You may have written the most amazing content marketing materials but how do you know that it is actually giving you any sort of return on investment and that it is as effective and valuable as you need it to be?
Assessing your content marketing materials
Your content marketing materials may be everything that you want them to be. They may be compelling, exciting, tremendously educational, and extremely valuable all around; however, you still need to find a way to gather metrics on those materials so that you can know for sure what is working and what needs to be improved.
All business people (including you) have the same objective in mind when it comes to their business. They all need to establish relationships with people with whom they can build trust, credibility, and with whom they can position themselves to be the subject matter expert in the eyes of the other person. The concept is quite simple; however, getting there is often quite challenging. Of course, that is the initial goal. The ultimate goal is getting the other person to buy your products and/or services (not just once but over and over again).
Patience is a virtue
Once you start to share your content marketing materials with other people and you start to build a relationship with them, you should not assume that you will see results instantaneously. It just doesn’t happen that way (usually). Just as it takes time to build meaningful relationships, it also takes time to see the fruits of your labor. In fact, it will most likely take between three and six months before you see any significant results and even longer before you see any significant return on investment (ROI). It may take even longer if you happen to be in an industry that functions with sales cycles at its foundation.
However, with that being said, you need to be patient because you will achieve those results. It is just like many other things in life. You need to put the work in up front. You can’t expect to reap the rewards before you do that. There is no guarantee that you will be a success but there is a very good chance that you will be. Just remember to consistently deliver top-quality content and really listen to what the other person wants and needs. It is a true formula for success. Not only will you be successful as far as other people knowing who you are and what you represent with your brand but the money part of it will follow as well.
You need to find out exactly what is working and what is not working
Not all business people will be assessing the same things for their particular businesses. The first thing that you will need to do is determine which goals are important for your particular business. Once you have done that, you will want to use some sort of analytics program, which can help you to find answers. This is critical for your business because there is no point in your wasting time on something that isn’t working.
The other thing is that your brand’s needs will most likely change over time. If you make an assessment in the beginning, you shouldn’t expect that the assessment will necessarily apply a year later, or at some other point in the future. One thing that you should keep in mind is that there may not be a large amount of money coming in right at the beginning based on your efforts. You need to trust that it is only a temporary situation.
Don’t be short-sighted
You need to make sure that you keep all of your values and all of your expectations in sight at all times. If you focus on money alone, you will be missing a lot in your business and it is important for you to remember that there are a lot of elements that go into making a business successful. Of course, ROI is an extremely important aspect of your business but you need to do a lot of work before you can accomplish that.
Another concept that is really important is that your approach must be effective if you are going to succeed. The relationship that you share with the other person has an emotional/human foundation. That means that you need to relate to the other person in a human way. If you use any other approach, you will not succeed. You build the relationship with the other person solidly and the rest will follow in time.
Achieve one goal at a time
If you are able to concentrate on short-term goals, one at a time, before you know it, you will be able to achieve a great deal. Short-term goals are much easier (in general) to accomplish than giant, long-term goals. In the end, you will arrive at the same place anyway so it really doesn’t matter.
It is time to start measuring
After you have determined exactly what you need to assess, you will want to make sure that the information is well organized so that you get the answers that you are looking for as painlessly as possible. You will want to generate regular reports (once a month) so that you can examine what you are doing carefully and so that you can compare your work, month by month. It is very important to remember that you should only be gathering metrics on whatever is truly important for your brand and your business. Some information that you will want to include in your assessment is:
Identifying your main objectives: You will want to include exactly what type of data, how you plan to use those data, and where you can gather those data. You will want to focus on your conversions, which pages people are reading most, increase (or decrease) in website traffic, which content of yours other people are sharing, and an overall analysis of what and how your content marketing materials are doing.
Conclusion
Assessing how your content marketing efforts are doing is critical to the success of your business. It is important to understand what is working, what may need some adjustment, and what isn’t working at all (and should be eliminated). You should never think of your brand as a stagnant entity. It is a living, breathing part of you and, just like you, it grows and evolves over time. If you don’t periodically assess how you are doing, you will be fumbling in the dark and you cannot leave the success of your business to chance. Your ultimate goal is to sell more of your products and/or services. Assessing how you are doing is an extremely important and intricate part of that.
Finance
Know the Right Profile For An MBA From A Business School
Even a few years back Kolkata was called a dying city because there were not many opportunities to pursue. Times however have changed now and the city has recently witnessed the growth of many fantastic MBA institutes which offer students gala placements. So if you are a student in Kolkata who is keen to study MBA in a top Kolkata B school then you are on the right track. First and foremost you need to decide if you are the right profile to be admitted in a good business school?
So how does a student from Kolkata keen to get admitted to a top B school decide if he is suited to it? First you should know about the average profile of your seniors. This will actually tell you where you stand. The written exam scores are important. But if you have low scores, you should not feel disheartened. The scores are important, but they are not the sole deciding factors.
However if you have a good CAT, you can easily get admitted to any of the schools you want. In case the scores are not satisfactory, work experience of 5 years will be an added advantage. If you can speak more than 2 languages, you have a fair chance to get admitted. It has been noticed that there are many students who are pretty comfortable in speaking almost 3 languages. There are some schools which values different experiences. They prefer diversity in academic backgrounds which means they are willing to admit people other than management or economics background.
A diverse class can always work in your favor. You will have something to learn from everyone. If all the students have same profiles, the class would be boring and there would be nothing to share except probably the class notes. Think of the ways in which you can contribute in the forming class. There is no age limit to when you can pursue a MBA degree. The more important factor is your objective, and what you have planned for your future. Think of your career goals and objectives. Do you think it would be better if you have pursued a PhD degree rather than a MBA degree?
You should understand that in most Kolkata business schools, the average age of getting admission is from 23-25. There are several MBA students who possess a master’s degree in any of the disciplines before they join the MBA program; however it is undecided if the master’s degree gives them an edge in the admission process. Nonetheless it cannot be denied that most of the schools now prefer a work experience of 3 to 4 years. You will never be able to contribute much in a MBA class in any of the schools, if you have not spent enough time in a real-world corporate sector. Your experience will count and you need something to contribute in the class. Professors appreciate the fact that you can analyze a situation based on your experiences in the real world.
If you keep on thinking that you are tool old to pursue a MBA degree, you can always go for an executive development program or an intensive specialized program in the field you want. The selection criteria will be different and there will be a drastic change in the profile. With a part-time MBA program you will have some added advantages. You can continue to do your work, while you do some value addition to your resume. At the end of the course, you will find that you are better equipped to handle any real life problem that may crop up!
To sum up keep in mind the MBA exam is a fast track way to add a cutting edge to your career. So it is imperative that you should get it. Be confident and hone your positive aspects while you go to get that coveted MBA degree.
Finance
Enterprise Success Through Websites
The last five years have shown rapid growth in online shopping as consumers have largely relied on search engines. Entrepreneurs have come to realize the value of websites to gain an advantage over their competitors. Business websites provided high revenue to businesses as search engines provided avenue to online customers as they do online shopping. Marketing strategies are all aimed to increase sales and revenue.
Hence with the lower costs and effort of creating websites come greater possibilities made available to the business owner as well as to the marketing people. However, the question is how can you attract traffic to your website? Such is the ultimate goal of marketing through websites as greater traffic means greater return of investments (ROI).
Online Marketing requires an understanding that visitors complete a certain transaction such as submit a query or purchase a product; such means the purpose of attracting customers onto the website have achieved its purpose. And where does our website derive its traffic?
FIRST SOURCE
The first source could be from Organic Search Results and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as it allows acquiring presence in the paid and natural sectors which is a very effective marketing campaign.
SECOND SOURCE
Second source of traffic is paid traffic like those found in Facebook and Google Ad Words which are remarketing providers. Paid campaigns such as this can provide greater accuracy in calculating Return of Investment if a business has the resources for the same.
THIRD SOURCE
The third source could be from Content Marketing which is very efficient in improving SEO ranking through abundant links and referrals. Such can be done through blogs where one can create backlinks from his own website.
FOURTH SOURCE
Fourth source can be the very powerful social media as building of relationships in such sites can easily attract visitors and target customers. Successful online marketing through business website is easily translated onto sales and revenue that is why it is very significant to generate quality traffic by utilizing varied relevant channels that can guarantee traffic acquisition for your business website.
It is high time to accept change, business means having all avenues explored to attain company goals. Every entrepreneur should invest on ways and means to initiate strategic approaches for competitive advantage over other business of same nature .Dynamism and flexibility is the key to adopting new ways to achieve short and long-term objectives. Having a unique, responsive, world-class business website from a premium web development company is one of them.
