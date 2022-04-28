Finance
Insolvency and the Futility of Persistence Hunting
Persistence hunting is an art that is almost 2 million years old, as old as the first hunters before their crude spears and knives. It is still in practice among the bush men of Kalahari Desert who track and chase down deer and kudu to near death from exhaustion, and then spear or knife it from close range. It is a hunt that displays the power of human will power and endurance – in short persistence. And that 2 million year old habit has left its visible imprints in our blood too and when it comes to the fore, we find ourselves in winning situations – though not always – surely not when you are looking down the barrel of a shot gun to find if it is really loaded and insolvency’s trigger happy finger is twitching to pull. Perhaps it is not so bad if you are overcome with the dread of your company facing insolvency but it is worse than the above scene if you are already insolvent and still trading.
As the ugly claws of recession digs deeper and wider, company directors who find them-selves bleeding heavily in their battle against an unforeseen devil to keep their businesses afloat are multiplying by the minute. Persistence is a good quality in business but it won’t pay beyond a point, not in this recession hit economy. When a director doesn’t realize that his company is taking a downturn towards possible insolvency or doesn’t want accept that due to emotional attachments, it can make one carry on regardless, hoping things will regulate themselves to normalcy. This kind of an instinctive strategy with the possibility of insolvency looming ahead would only make things worse because at some point or the other the law will take over. It is like losing the tracks in the middle of a hunt after having gone too far and following your instincts and imagination rather than solid hoof prints in the sand. If it is important for you to save your self and also the company, you must decide on when an where to stop and not to follow a cause that is lost. Some directors who might not be able to make a clear judgment about the point of no return should seek professional support as soon as problems emerge and are identified to be out of control.
As a director would do all that is within in power and reach to fight insolvency and tide through the current economic difficulties. But the consequence of holding on for too long over a business which was already lost could put any director at the risk of facing criminal and civil proceedings.
While some may fail to accept that their business has no chance of avoiding insolvency others would use it as a chance to escape the burden of paying personally guaranteed loans of the company. Directors could be punished for wrongful trading if found making new contracts or accepting credit after they knew or should have known their status as not being able to avoid insolvent liquidation.
Finance
Treat Your Binary Options Trading Like A Business And It Will Pay You Like One
So, you have discovered a few simple strategies to hit some binary option trades. But, can it really be a way to make a living online? You better believe it! Not just because it can, but because if you don’t think it can be your main income source, it may not happen for you.
Look, trading binary options is just trading. Trading with a new twist I will admit. A simple twist that many traders have been looking for! I have been preaching “Keep It Simple” for years. Digital options make that more possible than ever. They are simple by nature. You can add a few twists to your trading (and should in my opinion) with spreads and strategies, but the truth of the matter is you just have to choose up or down.
You might say that is true of any type of trading. However, typical trading goes on and on. Binary options expire. So the trade is over at some point. With stock trading for example, you could hold that stock for years in most cases (unless you choose a real dud that goes out of business). The same is true of currency, futures, and other markets. Options expire, and most binary options expire every hour.
Because these fairly new type of options contracts are not governed by Wall Street, many seem to think they are a scam. Personally, I’m glad that Wall Street doesn’t have their finger in the pie! That makes binary trading even more attractive to me.
You can be sure that the financial giants are looking at the industry, and wanting to get their hands on it! I’m hoping that is a few years off. Also, with the net in the picture, we may have offshore binary companies that won’t ever bow down to Wall Street. May hat’s off to them!
If you and I treat our trading income like a business, it will pay off like one. A company has a business plan. Do you have one as a trader? You should! If a business gets off track they can look at their plan and see where they failed. You can do the same as a trader. And yes, you can do it with binary options, just as well as any type of trading, maybe better!
So don’t let Wall Street or the nay sayers out there tell you that you can’t make a full time living online with binary trading. You can! Just the other day I was at a site where the top dog binary trader for that day had made over $20,000. The 2nd place trader was up over 17k for the day. Third place was just under 13k. YES, these are DAILY figures.
You don’t have to be a top dog to make a living with it do you? A few hundred a day would change many people’s lives. You can get there fairly quickly, and you can open your account with a few hundred dollars (try to do that on Wall Street). So what are you waiting for. Why not get started now? Just don’t forget to treat it like a business, cause it is. A real business that you can take to the bank!
Finance
7 Benefits of Using Custom Point of Purchase Displays
Custom point of purchase displays are a widely used marketing tool directed at impulse buyers. Aimed at capturing the attention of the target customers at the place where they actually shop, these displays are highly useful in boosting the retail sales which is a major contributor to the US GDP. According to a report by the US census bureau revenues from retail sales in the US stood at $4.48 trillion in 2007.
Considerations While Buying Custom Point of Purchase Displays
Every segment of the retail industry whether it is departmental stores, general retailers, specialty stores and discount stores is recognizing the benefits of using custom point of purchase displays. Available in various sizes, designs and styles, these displays can be customized according to a retailer’s business and the customer behavior. Factors affecting customization of displays:
* Marketing strategy of the manufacturer or the retailer
* Demography of the targeted buyers
* Targeted increase in sales
* Type of product to be displayed
* Offers being made or features that need to be highlighted
* The space availability in the store
* The theme of the store where it is to be used
* Your budget allocation for the purpose
Apart from these factors, care should be taken to choose an experienced manufacturer who can develop a customized design keeping in mind all these factors.
Benefits of Custom Point of Purchase Displays
Custom point of purchase displays are not mere display racks but highly promotional tools that aim to convince casual onlookers to buy the displayed products. This requires attracting the attention of customers present in a store and providing them information which encourages them to buy. So these displays:
* Allow a product to stand out from other products in a store
* Attract more customers and satisfy their queries or doubts
* Provide them interesting information related to offers, benefits available with a product
* Encourage them to buy
* Boost the sales of a product
* POP signs and LCD signs allow you to spread your brand message to a wider audience
* Customized displays allow a store owner to create a unique image in the minds of the customers
Custom Point of Purchase displays can be stand alone units or counter tops or digital boards, shopping trolleys and coupon dispensers. The size and design of these displays should be such that it looks attractive and unique without making a store appear cluttered.
Custom point of purchase displays go a long way in improving the sales of your products and boosting your company’s image.
Finance
How to Sell More Books
If you want to make money writing books, then you need to make sure that your book sales go on for years.
The question though, is how do you do that? How do you make sure that you can keep on selling copies of your books for years to come?
The answer is simple.
You need to write more books that your readers want to read.
And it doesn’t matter if you’re writing fiction or non-fiction. The advice I’m going to give you works for both.
What you need to do is not just write a book, but write a series of books. That way, once someone has read your book, they can come back for more.
The first thing you need to do is plot out your series. Then each book you write has to be a complete book in itself (needs a satisfactory ending or conclusion) plus it needs to keep your readers hungry for more.
If you write fiction, then it’s easy to write an ongoing saga split into a series of books, just like the Harry Potter novels did. Each one was a book on its own, but at the same time, the story of the three main characters, just kept going and going as different problems arose for them in each consecutive book.
If you write non-fiction, then you need to write a series of books all based on the same topic. For instance, if you want to write about dogs, you could write one big generic book, or you could split it down into more detailed books about dog health, dog training, breeding, looking after a puppy, grooming, showing and so forth.
That way, as your reader’s dog grows from puppy to adult, they can keep buying books about how to look after it. And if it’s one of your books that they started with, and you’ve advertised your other books in the back of each one, then chances are good that they’ll stick with the same author.
And it’s the same with fiction. Once your readers get to know and like your main characters, they’ll want to read more about them. Or you could write about different characters but in the same place, like a haunted house that tries to kill people who stay there, or a series of horror books about zombies, or a series of Western novels or romance books.
Once you start thinking about it and researching for ideas, you’ll be amazed at what you can come up with.
But the important thing is to keep writing, publishing and marketing every book you write.
Insolvency and the Futility of Persistence Hunting
71-year-old Hazelwood man missing
To commemorate second anniversary of fan’s death, Orioles announce inaugural Mo Gaba Day
Solana Stumbles At $100 Level As Bulls Recover The Market
Treat Your Binary Options Trading Like A Business And It Will Pay You Like One
Starbucks drive-thru Depp vs. Heard tip jars sparks controversy
7 Benefits of Using Custom Point of Purchase Displays
No dirt to dish as Heat’s Bam Adebayo tries to clean up during playoffs
How to Sell More Books
Cardano (ADA) Real Volume Suggests Downtrend Is Far From Over
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations