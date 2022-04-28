Finance
Investments For Beginners – What to Expect the First Year
Whether you are in twenties and wondering how best to make your money work for you or in your forties and desirous of ensuring your retirement is safe, it’s never too late to begin investing. Before you jump into the stock market with a “sure thing” tip from your neighbor, however, be sure to do your research and understand what you can realistically expect from your first year of investing.
Finding Support for Your Financial Plans
Consulting a financial planner and creating a financial plan is crucial to investment success. A qualified financial planner will help you determine whether or not you are in a position to invest.
If you are not yet in a position to invest, a planner can help you create a plan to pay down any debt you may have and eventually save money to invest at a later date. Once you have saved the money to invest, a financial planner can help you evaluate investment opportunities and create an investment plan turned for
Learning the Ropes
Risk: “Without risk, there is no reward.” All investments carry some risk, but a greater risk does not always mean a greater reward. While no one ever wants to lose money, you’ll never invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You will learn right away how an investment might go down (or up) only to reverse in the other direction a few months later.
Finding Your Niche: In your first year of investing, it is important to remember that you are still learning how to invest. While it may be exciting to find up-and-coming investment opportunities, it may be wise to stick with companies that are proven performers instead. You’ll soon discover where you are the most comfortable placing your money and why.
Importance of Diversification: When planning your investments, you will always be told to diversify. Putting all of your money in any one industry or product can spell disaster for your portfolio if that industry were to take a loss. Diversifying your portfolio will help strengthen your portfolio against ups and downs in the market. And while diversifying also includes putting some money in long-term investments and others in short-term, you should learn to be wary and to do your research before investing. Investment opportunities that promise high rewards in a short time are often investment fads and are more likely to lose money rather than make money.
A Lifetime of Learning
Once you start investing, it is up to you to continue to learn more about the market. Learn about other investment opportunities, evaluate them, and figure out whether they are right for you. Monitor your investments with your financial planner to ensure that your investments are continuing to help you meet the goals that you set for yourself. While a financial planner is your partner in the process, it is ultimately up to you to make the final decisions.
The African University Librarian In The Information Age
INTRODUCTION
Since their inception, libraries have maintained their sovereignty as the main storage of knowledge in society. Today, novel information technologies equipped with the computer, telecommunications and optical media are seriously affecting libraries. ICTS, for short, is used here to include computer hardware, software and telecommunication equipment. It has been an indispensable tool and has great impact globally. Of all the diversified technologies of our time, progress in information and communication technology has no doubt had, and continues to have considerable influence on the global economy. It makes it possible to collect, process and transmit information at breathtaking speed and declining cost. It increases productivity, improves quality and efficiency in all types of services.
The impact is seen in diverse areas such as health-care, finance and banking, transportation, publishing and management. Information technology is already changing our lives in various ways. It facilitates communication irrespective of distance, relieves one of a great deal of hard, dirty and repetitive work and gives control over the natural environment. As Knopp (1984) realistically observed, the library is presently standing on a crossroad and must try to find a useful balance between the traditional library functions and methods, and the new challenges. The African university librarian will pay a tremendously high price in preserving traditional services and embracing the technological advances. This notwithstanding, it must be paid if the African librarian wants to interpose or remain the mediator between the user and information. It is the librarian’s role to ensure that the resulting use of computers and telecommunication and any other appropriate technology contributes in cost effective ways to the needs of scholarship and research since “he librarians have the expertise in acquiring materials in a variety of formats and make them accessible for a variety of purposes” (Simpson, 1984, p.38).
THE AFRICAN UNIVERSITY LIBRARIAN
Two programmes of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), the Universal Bibliographic Control (UBC) and the Universal Availability of Publications (UAP), have contributed immensely to a wide and easy access to print information. Something similar can be done to provide the same access to electronic information. African university librarians could take the legacy of the aforementioned programmes and tranpose them into a new vision for an electronic future.
At the second meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on University Libraries held in Accra in 1999, the need to give priority to the improvement and the issues of access to the new information technologies were stressed. It was emphasized that university management structures must acknowledge the centrality of the library as a pedagogic tool (AAU, 199). Continuing education programmes for African libraries to facilitate reskilling, which meets the dynamic information environment, must be supported because there must be a concentration in training for technology regardless of the area of librarianship one specializes in. It is a truism that “librarians need to know how to access and filter what is on the web” (Rosenberg, 2000, p.15).
IMPLICATIONS OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES
A school of thought forcefully argues that the advantages of information technology are double-edged. Technology too appears to have increased rather than decreased the woes of African university libraries in the provision of information. Special equipment is needed to access and to retrieve information that comes in electronic format. There are problems of storage and conservation even when the equipment is available. Technology can only be installed and utilized if adequate and sound funding supports it. It is incontrovertible that the most important factor worth investigating seriously is the economic side of the issue. In Sierra Leone, the university administration initially centrally budgeted about six percent for its college and institute libraries. Central funding however has been replaced by collegiate funding which is inadequate (Rosenberg, 1997). Management must acknowledge and support the centrality of its academic nerve centre and ensure the sustainability of the library programmes and services.
The development of systems for the organization of knowledge and information retrieval has reached a plateau, with names of fundamental system characteristics now adequately tried and tested. Nevertheless, news of the core concepts, the use of inverted files to aid in retrieval and the context in which many systems operate need constant revision. Researchers are pursuing a variety of approaches in their search for better systems, categorized into the following:
1. System design, where the general objective is to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of the system, including storage and its retrieval speed; and
2. The human computer interface (human factor) where the objective is to improve the quality of interaction between the user and the computer so that the former can be more successful in extracting what they require.
THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENT
National governments should give more prominence to African university libraries in the area of provision of infrastructure and funding. It is a truism that the government of Sierra Leone like other African governments is seeking ways and means to curtail the amount of money spent on tertiary education (Duah, 1999). The New Educational Policy for Sierra Leone (1995) is committed, in principle, “to establish, equip, manage, maintain and develop an efficient library service in the capital, provisional towns and districts” (p.41). Until such a policy is implemented, the library system would go Rip Van Wrinkle. Information is a factor of production. Consequently, the institutions that acquire, organize, store, preserve in a manner that facilitates retrieval and provide it to potential users deserve government support and attention. The Ministry of Education in Ghana for instance launched several initiatives to enhance both computerization and access to the internet for educational institutions. The Educational Management Information System (EMIS) project was launched in October 1997 to provide internet services/access to educational administrators across the country.
CONCLUSION
In spite of the novel technology, the mission of the library will remain unchanged though the ways in which librarians fulfill this mission changes. African librarians must find a very useful balance between the conventional/traditional library functions and the methods of the new challenges in order to maintain their leadership role in the information age. The university library should consider operating an automated system that will be accessible to students, lecturers and the general public in order to support teaching, learning, research and extension services of the university. This system can be worked through collaborative efforts of all concerned.
Militants in Niger Delta – Bad For Nigeria, Could Be Good For Angola & Ghana
Like many developing nations with vast natural resources, Nigeria has seen a massive influx in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), particularly in the energy sector. However, civil unrest, particularly in the Niger Delta, may be a catalyst for potential investors to look to other West African Nations as investment opportunities. Added to this are the ever present problems of ineptitude & “graft” within both state & federal government, which has brought some unwelcome news for Africa’s largest economy.
Last week, Russian giant Gazprom (OTC : OGZPY) announced that it was in discussions to inject up to $2.5 Bn into a joint venture enterprise with state owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC), with a view to developing domestic gas production, processing, and transportation.” Nigeria has an estimated 187 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Industry experts see the deal as a positive move by the federal government to utilize the country’s huge gas resources that have hitherto been wasted, it is estimated that Nigeria flares off as much as 14% (24 billion cubic feet) of global gas wasteage.
The Russian gas company is attempting to become involved with the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline (TSGP). The pipeline, which would connect the Niger delta in Nigeria and Niger, to existing gas transmission hubs to the European Union at El Kala or Beni Saf in Algeria’s Mediterranean coast, is expected to cost $10 billion, of which Gazprom will initially invest $2.5 billion. The project is due to commence in 2009 and isplanned to complete in 2015, when Nigeria hopes it will become one of the biggest sources of natural gas for continental Europe.
Livi Ajounuma, General Manager at NNPC, confirmed that “we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU]”. He commented further on the deal saying, “It’s a good thing. It means that a giant company like Gazprom can come to Nigeria.”
All is not as rosy as it may seem however, as the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexander Polyakov, staged a withering blow at Nigerian confidence this week. Polyakov has called on the Nigerian authorities to create a stable environment for foreign nationals who come to work in the country, to continue the flow of foreign investment and development of the economy. Over 200 foreigners and countless Nigerians have been kidnapped in nearly three years of rising violence across southern Nigeria. Some militants claim to be fighting for greater control over the Niger Delta’s oil wealth, however, other gangs of armed, jobless youths make money from extortion and kidnapping.
Polyakov urged prompt release of all hostages, including some Russians,currently being held by militants in Nigeria’s southeast Niger Delta region.”Everybody in the region and the government should play their role to ensure that all hostages are freed,” he said.
There are strong indications that investment inflow to the upstream sub-sector of the Nigerian oil industry has started dwindling as foreign investors now choose Angola and Ghana as preferred destinations over Nigeria. Which in turn, threatens Nigeria’s capacity to grow its crude oil reserves as planned, it is targeting 40 billion barrels proven reserves by 2010. Analysts have identified insecurity in the Niger Delta and weak fiscal policy as key reasons why investors are beginning to leave for more stable business opportunities in Africa. Recently due to militant activity Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE : RDS:A) has seen its production dropping from one million bpd to about 380,000 bpd at its Bonny terminal in the south of the Delta. Exxon has also experienced increased insurgent activity in its Nigerian operations.Last week, local union officials threatened to call a strike which would shut down crude exports from the River state, until such time as the issues are addressed by State & Federal officials. Nigeria is already suffering from production slow down due to militancy, currently the Niger Delta is only exporting 1.8 million bpd, compared with a targeted 2.2 million bpd.
Near neighbour Angola has now begun to attract more investments from oil companies as International Oil Companies are making long term expenditure commitments in the African oil ventures. Total (NYSE : TOT) said last week that it would continue with a $9 billion investment to raise production in Angola, despite the huge drop in crude prices since July last year. Total plans to stick to its major investments in Angola, even as it expects crude prices to recover, the company’s top official in Angola said.
“We are living through a crisis that has pushed oil prices to very low levels. Therefore, we are being extremely strict with all our investments,” Olivier Langavant, Director General in Angola, was quoted as saying in an interview with Reuters. “But the big projects (in Angola) like the Pazflor, which is a $9 billion investment, will be maintained.”
Pazflor, Total’s third production hub in Angola’s offshore Bloc 17, is expected to begin pumping oil in 2011 from water depths of up to 1,200 metres, according to the company’s website. Total is the third biggest oil producer in Angola after Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron, pumping, on average of over 500,000 barrels per day.
Chevron, Total and Eni are currently developing a $4 to $5 billion liquefied natural gas plant in Soyo, Angola. Whilst in contrast, Nigeria’s flagship Olokola, Brass LNG and NLNG Train 7 projects are yet to take off. Because of the high spend of the oil majors in Angola, oil service companies have begun to win big contracts. BP has awarded Halliburton more than $600 million in contracts for up to four projects in Angola.
Meanwhile, in Ghana, offshore oil finds in 2007 have led analysts to look at the small nation as becoming an “African Tiger”. Three vast blocks off of the West Cape Three Points are believed to hold vast reserves that may well outshine those enjoyed by Nigeria. The Jubilee field, one of West Africa’s biggest oil strikes in years, likely containing recoverable reserves of at least 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with first output scheduled for the second half of 2010. IOCs are lining up to take advantage, as smaller independent firms such as Kosmos Energy struggle to find capital to develop proven resources in the area. Kosmos is reputed to have a $3Bn stake in the area up for grabs, according to industry website Rigzone. The current breakdown of partnership/ownership across the three blocs which can be viewed here at AfDevInfo, also includes US independent Anadarko (NYSE : APC) & the UK’s Tullow (LON : TLW), along with various Ghanaian government run corporations.
This at a time when foreign investors in the Nigerian capital market withdrew some $4 billion from the Nigeria Stock Exchange kick starting a decline of over 50% in three months, according to its Director General, Professor Ndidi Okereke-Onyiuke. Coupled with an ever rising inflation rate, the highest for more than 5 years, is a major setback for Nigeria’s hopes of becoming a local economic giant.
Items Not Valid for Foreign Exchange (FX) in the Nigerian FX Markets
In an attempt to sustain the stability of the Foreign Exchange (FX) Market and ensure efficient utilization of Foreign Exchange for the derivation of optimum benefits from goods and services imported into Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently issued a new directive in a circular it distributed.
The directive exempts some imported goods and services from the list of items eligible to access FX at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange markets in order to foster and support local production of these items in the country.
The implication of this development is that importers desiring to import any of the items listed in the aforementioned CBN’s directive would be required to source for FX funds without any recourse to the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market (Interbank market and BBN Intervention).
The list of the affected items are outlined below but may be reviewed as the need arises. However, please note that the importation of these items are not banned.
The items include the following:
Rice
Cement
Margarine
Palm kernel/Palm oil products/vegetables oils
Meat and processed meat products
Vegetables and processed vegetable products
Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey
Private air-planes/jets
Indian incense
Tinned fish in sauce(Geisha)/sardines
Cold rolled steel sheets
Galvanized steel sheets
Roofing sheets
Wheelbarrows
Head pans
Metal boxes and containers
Enamelware
Steel drums
Steel pipes
Wire rods(deformed and not deformed)
Iron rods and reinforcing bard
Wire mesh
Steel nails
Security and razor wine
Wood particle boards and panels
Wood Fibre Boards and Panels
Plywood boards and panels
Wooden doors
Toothpicks
Glass and Glassware
Kitchen utensils
Tableware
Tiles-vitrified and ceramic
Textiles
Woven fabrics
Clothes
Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers
Soap and cosmetics
Tomatoes/tomato pastes
Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases
In our view, we understand Share Purchases (item 40 in the list) to be referring to Nigerians who access the foreign exchange market to invest in foreign securities and not foreign investors who inflow funds into Nigeria for the purposes of investment.
The CBN stated this was in a bid to sustain the stability of the foreign exchange market and ensure the efficient utilization of foreign exchange whilst encouraging local production of these items. The CBN also stated clearly that importation of these items are not banned, however importers of these items shall do so using their own funds without recourse to the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Markets.
The implication of this is that there will be reduced demand on the official market which means reduced pressure on the official FX market. However, there will be increased pressure on the parallel Market (Bureau de Change). The gap between the parallel and the official market will widen and the rate for dollars in the parallel market will increase. This will also lead to an increase in the cost of these items locally for consumers and ultimately inflation.
