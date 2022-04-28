Ireland Baldwin says dad Alec is ‘suffering tremendously’ after ‘Rust’ shooting

News
Meta Is Investing in AI and Video to Defeat the Existential Threat of TikTok
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is investing in artificial intelligence and short-form video content as it continues to face down the existential threat of TikTok.
TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance has risen to immense popularity since the pandemic, attracting at least one billion monthly active users as of September, and Meta is taking the app’s success as a serious indication of what users want. To defend against TikTok, Meta is putting more resources into short-term video while deploying artificial intelligence to power content recommendations, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call with investors April 27.
AI should help steer users across Meta’s platforms to the “most interesting content,” Zuckerberg said.
“In Facebook, that includes not just video but also text posts, links, group posts, re-shares and more,” he said. “In Instagram, that includes photos as well as video. In the future, I think that people will increasingly turn to AI-based Discovery Engines to entertain them, teach them things, and connect them with people who share their interests.”
Meta’s investment in AI is significant. In January, the company announced it was building what it called the fastest supercomputer in the world—the AI Research SuperCluster—with the express purpose of improving Meta’s AI capacity. “We wanted this infrastructure to be able to train models with more than a trillion parameters on data sets as large as an exabyte, which, to provide a sense of scale, is the equivalent of 36,000 years of high-quality video,” the company said.
Reels—Instagram’s short-form video tool and TikTok competitor—accounts for 20% of the time users spend on Instagram. What Meta is doing with Reels as a sort of TikTok copycat tool is not a new phenomenon: The company deployed Instagram stories to compete with Snapchat’s feature in 2016.
Meta also is paying a conservative consulting firm to deploy negative stories about TikTok including falsely linking dangerous viral trends that started on Facebook to TikTok.
TikTok’s advertising revenue is expected to reach $11.6 billion, topping Snapchat and Twitter’s combined for 2022. But it still has a long way to catch Meta’s, whose advertising revenue across all its platforms was $115 billion in 2021.
Rain continues through Saturday when severe storms are possible
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The unsettled weather is ramping up as we approach midday with scattered showers increasing from west to east. Definitely not “all day” type rainfall. Occasional showers are likely today through tonight. The showers will continue Friday with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question.
The only window of opportunity or concern for severe storms in the near future is Saturday. They should move through the area from roughly noon into the afternoon and early evening.
The severe weather may be in metropolitan St. Louis to the east across southern Illinois. It’s a somewhat marginal set-up, but still enough ingredients on the table that we need to look at Saturday as a possible severe weather day.
Rainfall amounts will be annoying, but not terribly worrisome over the next few days. Totals of 1-2 inches are expected northwest of St. Louis with up to 1 inch possible in the region. Lower rainfall totals are expected southeast of St. Louis.
Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for an additional $33 billion for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs to aid Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.
Biden’s latest proposal — which the officials said was expected to last for five months — includes more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries. Also, $8.5 billion in economic aid to help keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government functioning and $3 billion for food and humanitarian programs to help civilians and other spending.
The assistance package, which now heads to Congress for consideration, would be more than twice as large as an initial $13.6 billion of defense and economic aid for Ukraine and Western allies that Congress enacted last month and is now almost exhausted. It was meant to signify that the U.S. is not tiring of helping to stave off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to expand his nation’s control of its neighbor, and perhaps beyond.
“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly,” Biden said. “It’s critical this funding gets approved and as quickly as possible.”
The request comes with the fighting, now in its ninth week, sharpening in eastern and southern parts of the country and international tensions growing as Russia cuts off gas supplies to two NATO allies, Poland and Bulgaria.
Biden promised that the U.S. would work to support its allies’ energy needs, saying, “We will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of the sanctions.”
Biden said the new package “begins the transition to longer-term security assistance” for Ukraine.
There is wide, bipartisan support in Congress for giving Ukraine all the help it needs to fight the Russians, and its eventual approval of assistance seems certain. But Biden and congressional Democrats also want lawmakers to approve billions more to battle the pandemic, and that along with a Republican push to entangle the measure with an extension of some Trump-era immigration restrictions leaves the proposal’s pathway to enactment unclear.
Biden also asked lawmakers to include an additional $22.5 billion for vaccines, treatments, testing and aid to other countries in continuing efforts to contain COVID-19, saying “we’re running out of supply for therapeutics.”
But that figure, which Biden also requested last month, seems aspirational at best. In a compromise with Republicans, Senate Democrats have already agreed to pare that figure to $10 billion, and reviving the higher amount would be at best an uphill fight.
Biden said he had no preference whether lawmakers combined the virus funding with the Ukraine package or split them up. “They can do it separately or together,” Biden said, “but we need them both.”
Biden also asked Congress for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs, , saying the U.S. was seizing luxury yachts and homes of “bad guys.”
He wants lawmakers to make it a criminal offense for a person to “knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government,” double the statute of limitations for foreign money laundering offenses to 10 years, and expand the definition of “racketeering” under U.S. law to include efforts to evade sanctions.
Biden also asked Congress to allow the federal government use the proceeds from selling the seized assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to help the people of Ukraine.
The remarks follow more threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warns of “lightning-fast” retaliation against any Western countries that intervene on Ukraine’s behalf. The fighting picked up pace after Russia suddenly cut off natural gas to two NATO nations, in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine ahead of the potentially pivotal battle in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.
Ukraine has urged its allies to send even more military equipment so it can continue its fight.
Biden’s new ask comes as he announced plans last week to send an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine. The military assistance package includes much-needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.
Biden said that the $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted.”
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
