Is It Wise to Invest in Hiring a Mobile App Agency?
In today’s competitive edge, your business strategy needs to be drafted well to deliver the great outcomes. It is important to take an overview of current market trends to explore ideas to make an effective strategy matching your business needs.
Today, majority of businesses adopted a mobile strategy and witnessed impressive results in terms of improving customer engagement and increasing demands of products and services. This maximized the importance of roles and responsibilities of a mobile app agency that serves organization with advanced apps based on their expectations.
Businesses nowadays frequently invest in hiring a mobile app development agency to make their mobile strategy successful. We are going to discuss certain reasons why hiring mobile development company is a decisive step for any business.
Improve Brand Identity
A business strategy should be focused on increasing brand popularity, which is necessary to increase sales of products and services. While designing an app for businesses, a mobile app agency focuses on developing a brilliant app that ensures to improve brand recognition.
The app displays logo of your brand on screen and allows users to visualize it easily. This makes users familiar of your logo and recognize your brand easily. This works effectively in increasing awareness of your brand in the market.
Know Your Target Audience
You will not be able to make an effective business strategy unless you are not familiar of your target audience. A mobile app lets businesses grab an opportunity to interact with their customers directly. This enables business to know the customers in terms of their needs, preferences, behaviors, expectations, etc. These factors are highly important in making result-driven sales strategies.
Display Products and Services Among Millions
Mobile app is the best platform to showcase your products among numbers of target customers. This helps you encourage customers to gather details of your offerings and purchase if they find it relevant. This not only works in increasing popularity of your products and services, but also their demand in the market. A mobile app agency also serves businesses with a customizable app solution to help them in displaying their offerings in the desired way to entice customers.
Customer Retention
Business often faces difficulties when it comes to retaining their past customers. A mobile app agency understands this thing well and helps businesses in retaining even those customers who left their services. The agency develops artificial intelligence based app that helps businesses gather customers’ data of their past interaction and utilize it to know their behaviors and preferences. This helps them draw up the business strategies accordingly.
Increase Customer Engagement
While building an app, the mobile app agency often focuses on developing the right app matching primary objectives of your business. The agency knows how to lure customers and develops a highly advanced app enabled with robust features to ensure an increasing user engagement.
Stay Ahead of Competitors
Before developing a mobile app, a mobile agency finds details of your competitors and analyzes their mobile strategies. This helps the agency make a solid app development strategy by avoiding those mistakes committed by your competitors. They develop a smart application that makes your business stay ahead of rivals.
What Is the FTSE?
The FTSE pronounced “Footsie” is the term used to describe a share index of the 100 most highly capitalised UK companies listed by the London Stock exchange.
It is was jointly owned by two companies, the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange who maintain the index under the independent FTSE group but the London Stock Exchange recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the 50 per cent stake in FTSE International Limited, from Pearson, that the London Stock Exchange Group does not already own. Following the transaction which is expected to close in Q1 2012 subject to customary closing conditions, FTSE International Limited will be wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group..
When it began originally in January of 1984 it had a base level or starting point of 1,000 points and has since moved to a level around 5,500 as of November 2011.
It reached its peak in December of 1999 when during the height of the Internet bubble the index reached 6,950.
The FTSE is in essence a league table with the FTSE 100 being the top league and then the FTSE 250 and the FSE 350 and the FTSE All- Share bringing up the rear respectively.
The FTSE 100 is considered a badge of honour when attached to a company and the companies eligible are all highly capitalised. It is the benchmark of performance for the listed companies.
Component companies must meet a number of requirements set out by the FTSE Group, including having a full listing on the London Stock Exchange with a Sterling or Euro denominated price on the Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Service, and meeting certain tests on nationality, free float, and liquidity. In the FTSE, share prices are weighted by market capitalisation, so that the larger companies make more of a difference to the index than smaller companies.
Companies can be demoted and promoted between the FTSE leagues. They are reviewed quarterly and subject to certain conditions. A company who’s capitalisation has fallen below a certain amount will be demoted and replaced with a lower league company who’s capitalisation has performed highly. When you hear about the FTSE 100 “rising”, what it basically means is that the value of shares in the top 100 companies on the London Stock Exchange is increasing.
A demotion from any of the FTSE index’s can have a very negative effect on shares with investors moving away.
All About Share Market Trading
What are shares?
It’s a means to own a company.
The definition of ‘Securities’ as per the Securities Contracts Regulation Act (SCRA), 1956, includes instruments such as shares, bonds, stocks or other marketable securities of similar nature in or of any incorporate company or body corporate, government securities, derivatives of securities, units of collective investment scheme, interest and rights in securities, security receipt or any other instruments so declared by the Central Government.
What is Share Trading?
Shares trading refer to buying and selling of company shares – or any derivative products based on company stock – with the motive of profit earning.
Prerequisites for Share Trading
• We need to have DP(DEPOSITORY PARTICIPANT) account.
• We need to have a Trading account
• And of course money
How Trading Happens?
Companies get themselves listed on popular stock exchanges like NSE, BSE
Interested traders using terminal provided by their brokers trade on those shares.
Online Trading participants
• Investor- Participates through website of brokerage using internet and computer.
• Brokers- they contact each other through trading terminals and they also find who is interested to buy or sell shares.
• Stock exchange- It facilitates transactions through its servers. Most dominant stock exchange in India are NSE and BSE
• Registrar of Company-It is a government body that maintains records of all shareholders and updates database changes whenever ownership changes.
• Depositories- It includes depository participants which stores shares in electronic format.
• SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India)- SEBI is a government body which regulates financial markets and looks into Investor complaints against companies.
Kinds of Trading
Intraday trading
Delivery based trading
Intraday Trading
Intraday trading includes buying and selling of stocks within the same trading day. The stocks purchased in this kind of trading, are not purchased with an intention to invest, but for the purpose of earning profits by analysing the movement of stock indices.
Deliver based Trading
Delivery based trading means buying shares and holding them for certain period of time is called delivery based trading.
In this method you have to place your buying request through your broker and pay for the current price of the stock. Once your request is executed the stocks that you have bought are deposited to your DP account. In this process you have to pay the full amount of the stock price. Once the stocks are deposited to your account you can then sell the stocks or hold them for as long as you want.
The delivery based trading at the cash segment is the simplest way of trading and the risk is comparatively lower.
The biggest advantage of delivery based trading is that you do not have any time limit for selling the stocks. But the disadvantage of delivery based trading is that you have to pay for full price of the stock and the brokerage is higher than other forms of investments.
Latest Apps Available on Google Play Store
If you do not own an Apple device you need not be disappointed as now you have much more to do with your Google powered gadget. Downloading the latest apps available on Google App store for instance will get you going and allow you to enjoy your Android Smartphone. Let us have a look at what is in the offering for Android users this week.
The given list contains the most sought after apps that are available for Android users to download.
Xbox Gaming experience
The Xbox SmartGlass is a free to download app by Microsoft. Now whether or not you have an Xbox, you can still enjoy the gaming experience with your Android powered Smartphone. You can gain control of your TV shows, movies, music, browse internet and utilize other features from your console. Who knows you might be able to use it as a second screen for gaming. Nonetheless, the tab users still need to wait for its another version to launch.
An app to make kids smarter
Britannica has come out with an app for kids priced at $1.98. Britannica Kids is an app that is designed to teach kids a lot about subjects related to academics. Kids can easily learn while having fun about various subjects including about solar system, ancient Rome, Aztec empire, knights and castles, dinosaurs, rainforests, snakes, ancient Egypt and volcanoes. The content presentation is easy to grasp with images, interactive media and little text for description.
Narrative Audio books
Rockford Musical Audiobooks app is yet another app designed for kids. However, with this app there is a catch; you will receive the first volume for free, for the next three chapters you will have to shell out an amount of $4.78. The kids will love this app, as they will have an enhanced story experience as the storytelling is narrated along with the pictures and music to add to the fun.
Streaming Android media
Ever wondered how fun it would be if you can actually connect your Android device to TV for media streaming. Well, you can now do so with Belkin app that is supportive of my Twonky technology, utilizing this technology you can easily pipe music and movies through your Android device to the TV. This can be done via connecting it through the browser. You can even play content by streaming it from your home library to your tablet or your Smartphone.
Travel and Share
Montblanc is clever to launch an online marketing campaign to instantly connect people to their brand. This app is called Montblanc Worldsecond; with this app you can upload your travel picture to the site. You can even apply 4 filters that are similar to Instagram and even share it on your social media account like Google+, Twitter or Facebook.
Flick and change
The most amazing app is that which allows you to change the navigation scenario with just one flip. Download the Flip Launcher for free and have fun with flipping your Smartphone, now you need not navigate through the entire menu but flip and reach that specific app or program. This way you save time and get there without having to go through the entire menu. You can make a setting of up to 24 for flip to work over the number of menu or files.
Sync through Android
You can now synchronize with your Android device via Google Drive service. This service will enable you to gain access with the files that exist on Google cloud, upload files and share it across your network by specifying the number of users. All this is possible via Google Drive Service that is supported by Insync app. Additionally you can perform the functionality of exporting files that are already in your SD card and save folders for offline viewing. Interestingly you can even stream video and music files the same way.
Jotting made easy
If you own an Android powered touch device then you have the advantage of using Bamboo Paper. Through this app is simple but you still require a stylus ($39.94), easy to use Bamboo Paper is all about jotting down notes on your Smartphone. You can even sketch or scribble and even flip through your stored notes. This app is available for free download.
All the above given apps are available on the Google Play Store and you can check out the compatibility option with your own Android device version to discover which one is suited to your device/ Smartphone.
