Is It Wise to Invest in Hiring a Mobile App Agency?

If you do not own an Apple device you need not be disappointed as now you have much more to do with your Google powered gadget. Downloading the latest apps available on Google App store for instance will get you going and allow you to enjoy your Android Smartphone. Let us have a look at what is in the offering for Android users this week.

The given list contains the most sought after apps that are available for Android users to download.

Xbox Gaming experience

The Xbox SmartGlass is a free to download app by Microsoft. Now whether or not you have an Xbox, you can still enjoy the gaming experience with your Android powered Smartphone. You can gain control of your TV shows, movies, music, browse internet and utilize other features from your console. Who knows you might be able to use it as a second screen for gaming. Nonetheless, the tab users still need to wait for its another version to launch.

An app to make kids smarter

Britannica has come out with an app for kids priced at $1.98. Britannica Kids is an app that is designed to teach kids a lot about subjects related to academics. Kids can easily learn while having fun about various subjects including about solar system, ancient Rome, Aztec empire, knights and castles, dinosaurs, rainforests, snakes, ancient Egypt and volcanoes. The content presentation is easy to grasp with images, interactive media and little text for description.

Narrative Audio books

Rockford Musical Audiobooks app is yet another app designed for kids. However, with this app there is a catch; you will receive the first volume for free, for the next three chapters you will have to shell out an amount of $4.78. The kids will love this app, as they will have an enhanced story experience as the storytelling is narrated along with the pictures and music to add to the fun.

Streaming Android media

Ever wondered how fun it would be if you can actually connect your Android device to TV for media streaming. Well, you can now do so with Belkin app that is supportive of my Twonky technology, utilizing this technology you can easily pipe music and movies through your Android device to the TV. This can be done via connecting it through the browser. You can even play content by streaming it from your home library to your tablet or your Smartphone.

Travel and Share

Montblanc is clever to launch an online marketing campaign to instantly connect people to their brand. This app is called Montblanc Worldsecond; with this app you can upload your travel picture to the site. You can even apply 4 filters that are similar to Instagram and even share it on your social media account like Google+, Twitter or Facebook.

Flick and change

The most amazing app is that which allows you to change the navigation scenario with just one flip. Download the Flip Launcher for free and have fun with flipping your Smartphone, now you need not navigate through the entire menu but flip and reach that specific app or program. This way you save time and get there without having to go through the entire menu. You can make a setting of up to 24 for flip to work over the number of menu or files.

Sync through Android

You can now synchronize with your Android device via Google Drive service. This service will enable you to gain access with the files that exist on Google cloud, upload files and share it across your network by specifying the number of users. All this is possible via Google Drive Service that is supported by Insync app. Additionally you can perform the functionality of exporting files that are already in your SD card and save folders for offline viewing. Interestingly you can even stream video and music files the same way.

Jotting made easy

If you own an Android powered touch device then you have the advantage of using Bamboo Paper. Through this app is simple but you still require a stylus ($39.94), easy to use Bamboo Paper is all about jotting down notes on your Smartphone. You can even sketch or scribble and even flip through your stored notes. This app is available for free download.

All the above given apps are available on the Google Play Store and you can check out the compatibility option with your own Android device version to discover which one is suited to your device/ Smartphone.