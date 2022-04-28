News
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she ‘recently’ discovered she has anxiety
Covid Interrupts But Cannot Stop Film at Lincoln Center From Honoring Cate Blanchett
The talent on stage could remove masks, but the audience assembled before them in Alice Tully Hall Monday night were less blessed. That’s the celebrity red carpet in the day of Covid for you!
It took Film at Lincoln Center (née Film Society of Lincoln Center) 47 years to get around to honoring “the Meryl Streep from Down Under,” Australia’s own chameleon-in residence, Cate Blanchett. To give you an idea of her range: not only is she able to get away with impersonating Bob Dylan and Katharine Hepburn, she gets Oscar-nominated and even an Oscar for the effort.
The Chaplin Award (named for its first recipient back in 1972) used to come with a phalanx of the honoree’s name-brand co-stars, who’d introduce a group of film clips they appeared in, then retire to glitter up the after-party. Times have changed, and the celebrity count is way down.
Todd Haynes, who directed the actress to two Academy Award shots (Carol and I’m Not There, the movie that saw Blanchett’s turn as Dylan), was to lead “A Conversation with Cate Blanchett” on stage, but tested positive the day of and had to cancel. Strike Two: Guest Speaker Bradley Cooper, her Nightmare Alley co-star, likewise was “not feeling well and unable to attend the festivities.”
It fell (upward) to Daniel H. Stern, President of Film at Lincoln Center, to bring this brimming bad news to the Alice Tully Hall crowd. They, of course, responded en masse with a primal moan.
“I’m here!” trilled a statuesque celeb in the orchestra section. It was the evening’s honoree, and the moans turned immediately and memorably into roars of delight. She proved quite enough.
Blanchett was not entirely abandoned on her big night. Several of her directors sent filmed testaments to her considerable worth. Austin filmmaker Richard Linklater, who guided her through Where’d You Go, Bernadette, took it upon himself to do The Big Reveal: that she’s half-Texan, half-Australian. Her dad was a US Navy officer who settled in Australia after World War II.
Martin Scorsese admitted he didn’t just love making a movie with Blanchett, he felt a bit blessed by the experience. (His movie was the Howard Hughes bio The Aviator and Cate was Kate—Hepburn.) “The role called for her to do something that I think is extraordinarily difficult, which was to take a very famous and extremely recognizable person and bring her to life as a character in our film,” he said. “I found out that this was exactly the kind of challenge Cate was up for, and to watch her taking it on was really a learning experience. Did you ever see an actor who is so brave and so daring on the one hand and at the same time so confident in her ability to meet that problem head on?”
Fellow Aussies Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness chimed in with cheery sentiments. “We were at drama school around the same time, and everyone was talking about Cate Blanchett,” he remembered. “You were, for us, the north star—your courage, your range of the work that you do, your commitment to theater and to your community. You are extraordinary.”
Such testimonials served as punctuation for the film clips that illustrated the depth and range of Blanchett’s performances. After the clips had run their course, the evening went into the chat portion of the program. Co-deputy editor of FALC’s Film Comment Devika Girish, having chalked up an earlier podcast with Blanchett, took on the interview duties that Haynes was to do.
The blast of Blanchett Concentrate in the film clips left the actress a little shaky. “Sorry, I’m still reeling from the reel,” she said as she joined Girish on stage for the sit-down grilling.
At 52, she is the second-youngest person ever to receive the Chaplin Award, so Girish logically wondered what in the Blanchett upbringing started her off on this professional track.
The answer was the midday movie on TV—lots of horror, lots of “elementary deductions” from Basil Rathbone, lots of Westerns which her father loved. Also, “I caught Bette Davis at the B-grade end of her career, and I was completely obsessed by her.” And by one Davis doozy in particular: a 1973 TV-movie called Scream, Pretty Peggy, in which Bette had a son (Ted Bessell) who put his girlfriend inside of a sculpture. (Blanchett, by the way, prefers the one-syllable pronunciation of Bette.)
But the performance that has stayed with Blanchett the longest was a rare dramatic turn from an actress primarily known for comedy—Mary Tyler Moore’s portrayal of a mother grieving for a drowned son in 1980’s Oscar-winning Ordinary People. “There was something about the boiling frustration, rage and pain—and unexamined grief—in that woman,” she recalled. “I thought her performance was so full of history—but delivered with such restraint. That’s one of the performances I really remember watching as a teenager and being monumentally affected by.”
How has growing up in Australia affected her as an artist? Blanchett greeted that question with remarkable candor: “Artists in Australia are not particularly valued by the government. There’s been a long history of Australians not consuming their own cultural products, so there’s a wonderful lack of interest in what you have to offer as an artist—which is right, because you expect the oranges to be thrown at you, and, when they’re not, you go, ‘Okay, it’s working.’
“If you have a chance to go overseas, you wouldn’t say to Rameau, ‘Thou shalt not travel.’ You do get inside other cultures by getting inside their filmmaking culture or their theatrical practice, or their literary practice, whatever it is. Australia is a very interesting place to grow up in, but I never once thought I would be an actor. I certainly didn’t feel I would be sitting here tonight. I’m sorry if I appear a bit strange, but I am massively overwhelmed about tonight’s honor.”
She pointed to the “Cate Blanchett” sign above her. “I’m not quite sure who that person is.”
Blanchett may have a right to wonder who that person is, given how many richly varied other people she has inhabited on the screen in some 90 films. They all, she was quick to confess, have the same constant: “Fear. Absolute fear. I’ve been married for quite a long time now, and so I can no longer ask my husband. I just turn over and go, ‘Andrew?’ And he goes, ‘It’ll be fine.’
“This notion of working out how you do it, working out who you are or working out your relationship to the work—it’s just nonsense, I think. When things are working, it’s all about flow, and you don’t need to ask questions until the flow stops. If it’s flowing, it’s easy, so you don’t think about the process. I think each project, each group of people that you’re with, each director, each script—reveals everything you need to do. There’s more inconsistency than consistency, but, if there was anything, it would probably be the fear of finally being found out.”
And what keeps Blanchett going back for more? “It’s the conversation with people. I’m not being disingenuous when I say that every time a film comes to an end, I feel profoundly what Liv Ullmann describes of Ingmar Bergman’s last moment on a set. She worked with him on Scenes from a Marriage, and they literally did not say goodbye to one another. He just walked out the door and left. It’s hard to say goodbye to those things. Every time I finish, I think, ‘That’s it. It’s done. I’m moving on to another chapter. There’s so much else to do in the world.’ Then you have a conversation with someone. It’s a wonderful idea. What they’re asking you to do is weird and impossible, and you think, ‘Oh, okay,’ and you do it again. You start thinking about time left.”
This thought led Blanchett to remember the 2010 Chaplin Award winner, director Robert Altman: “Years ago, we were talking about making a version of Mata Hari, and we were talking about dates, and I was trying to wiggle something around,” she recalled. “Do you remember that wonderful documentary that Laurie Anderson made about the face where you split the face in half, and each half projects something different? I said, ‘I don’t know if we can do it in the next six months,’ and he looked at me with the death side of his face, and he said, ‘Cate, I don’t have a lot of time.’ You do start thinking, ‘Well, how much time do I have?’”
But Blanchett’s immediate future seems pretty much mapped out: three features and two television series. Ahead for her are close encounters of the first kind with Pedro Almodovar (A Manual for Cleaning Women), Warwick Thornton (The New Boy, in which she plays a nun who must deal with a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy) and Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis).
Missouri National Guard sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri National Guard is sending an “undisclosed number” of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine. The vehicles are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.
The latest on Ukraine from the Associated Press:
The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with weapons as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid growing new fears the war could spill over the country’s borders.
For the second day in a row, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Ukraine all but blamed Russia.
In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria said the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Both nations had refused Russia’s demands that they pay in rubles.
Poland has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and confirmed this week that it is sending the country tanks.
The potential effect of the gas cutoff was not immediately clear. Poland said it was well-prepared for such a move after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
Poland also has ample natural gas in storage, and it will soon benefit from two pipelines coming online, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.
Bulgaria gets over 90% of its gas from Russia, and officials said they were working to find other sources. McClain cited a Bulgarian deal to purchase gas from Azerbaijan.
Two months into the fighting, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support fast.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from about 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.
“This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said, adding that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”
After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia’s attempt to take Ukraine’s capital, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine.
In the small city of Toretsk in the Donbas, residents are struggling to survive, collecting rainwater for washing up and fervently hoping for an end to the fighting.
“It’s bad. Very bad. Hopeless,” said Andriy Cheromushkin. “You feel so helpless that you don’t know what you should do or shouldn’t do. Because if you want to do something, you need some money, and there is no money now.”
Russian advances and heavy fighting were reported in the Donbas, with one town, Kreminna, apparently falling after days of street-by-street fighting, according to the British military.
In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours. The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
“Russia has drastically intensified strikes over the past 24 hours and is using heavy bunker bombs,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. “The number of those wounded will be clear once the rubble is cleared.”
He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route it had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.
Beyond Mariupol, local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more wounded in Russian attacks on towns and cities in the east and south. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”
Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links southern Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies in the northeast, outside the Donbas, but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas from the north, east and south.
Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.
The attack on the bridge near Odesa — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appears to mark a major shift in Russia’s approach. Until now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.
The southern Ukraine coastline and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Trans-Dniester, a long, narrow strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border where about 1,500 Russian troops are based.
It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the attacks gave rise to fears that Russia is stirring up trouble so as to create a pretext to either invade Trans-Dniester or use the region as another launching point to attack Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the explosions were carried out by Russia and were “designed to destabilize,” with the intention of showing Moldova what could happen if it supports Ukraine.
Austin, the U.S. defense secretary, said the U.S. was still looking into blasts and trying to determine what was going on, but added: “Certainly we don’t want to see any spillover” of the conflict.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the U.S. and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government will supply Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
Austin noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending military aid to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.
The U.S. defense secretary said the war has weakened Russia’s military, adding, “We would like to make sure, again, that they don’t have the same type of capability to bully their neighbors that we saw at the outset of this conflict.”
A senior Kremlin official, Nikolai Patrushev, warned that “the policies of the West and the Kyiv regime controlled by it would only be the breakup of Ukraine into several states.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned that if the Western flow of weapons continues, the talks aimed at ending the fighting will not produce any results.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting also continued. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the U.N. said they agreed in principle that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians trapped in the steel plant in Mariupol. Putin said Ukrainian troops were using civilians in the plant as shields and not allowing them to leave.
Zach Wilson excited about Jets’ future ahead of NFL Draft: ‘I have full trust in everything they’re doing’
Zach Wilson wasn’t dealt the best hand from a talent perspective in his rookie year. The Jets were a young team without a lot of talent, dealt with a ton of injuries and ultimately finished at 4-13 (the fifth time in the last six seasons the team finished with 11-plus losses).
But the No. 2 overall pick from 2021 is pumped for the potential franchise-altering 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
The Jets have premium assets to work with as they own four picks in the top-40, including two in the top-10 (Nos. 4 and 10). The goal is to surround the former BYU star with as much talent as possible to ensure his development is placed in a healthy situation.
Wilson couldn’t hide his excitement when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.
“I feel like the organization as a whole, everybody is very tied together as far as being on the same page with everything,” Wilson said. “I trust the ownership and [GM Joe Douglas] as well and what they’re doing. I feel like they have a really good plan.
“I’m excited for what they’re going to bring in for us. I can’t wait to see draft day, some more free agency stuff, whatever it is. I have full trust in everything that they’re doing, so I’m excited for it.”
The Jets have shown their commitment to building around Wilson by improving the roster on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
Adding Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson, and the tight end duo of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, should make Wilson’s life much easier.
“I appreciate their confidence in me,” Wilson said. “I think they understand that quarterback efficiency in this league it’s just how you win games. It’s how you get explosive on offense. And I need to do my part. I need to get better. I need to let the guys around me make the plays that they were brought in for. So I’m excited. We’re in that process of building it together and we all get to kind of ride the waves together.”
Wilson was especially gleeful about the additions to the tight end room after the combination of Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah netted just 499 yards in 2021.
Conklin and Uzomah combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns and should restore Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s desire to use 12 personnel (two tight end sets). LaFleur was forced to largely dump 12 personnel last season given the lack of production from his tight ends. The rookie QB threw five of his 11 picks while in that personnel grouping with just one TD.
“I think we got some ballers, some really good players between those two coming in. I’m excited,” Wilson said. “They’re very high character guys. They’re easy to talk to they want to be great. They’ve done it for a while now. What a great addition to our locker room. … When we were talking about tight ends, those were the guys I wanted to bring in as well. So I’m glad that we made that happen. They did a great job with that. I think it’s just gonna help take our offense to the next level.”
Overall, going into the draft Wilson is uber-confident in the Jets’ ability to add premium talent to their roster.
“I think it’s within the details. The years of establishment, them finding out what we need, them saying ‘How can we grow? What do we need this year? What do we need maybe down the road? How can we just build those pieces,’ lay a brick at a time,” Wilson said. “Those guys do a good job of really being able to put it all into place. Now going into Year 2 and Year 2 with this coaching staff as well, I feel like they are right on schedule to kind of putting everything together where we need to.”
