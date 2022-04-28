News
Joe Gothard: Fewer mandatory credits? That doesn’t mean less learning in St. Paul schools.
Buck is a senior at Harding High School. He will graduate this spring, and will enter the University of Minnesota’s College of Continuing and Professional Studies in the fall, where he plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in construction management.
At 18, Buck already knows what he wants to be when he grows up. He’s completed multiple internships, earned three professional certifications and a scholarship from OSHA, gained college credit at Saint Paul College, and taken classes related to his passion, including woodworking. He’s done all of this while taking core classes in math, science, language arts, social studies and other subjects that align with Minnesota graduation requirements.
Buck is one of countless students in Saint Paul Public Schools who have been able to discover and pursue their interests while earning their high school diploma. His story illustrates what I want for every one of our graduates. By giving students access to a wide range of opportunities, letting them make choices about their education, and making those experiences available at all of our schools, we are guiding our young people as they pave their own paths to success.
As reported in this paper on March 31, Saint Paul Public Schools announced that all of our high schools will require 86 credits for graduation starting with the class of 2022. Prior to this year, students at some of our high schools had to earn 110 credits to graduate, while other schools required 94 or 86. Now, every student will be able to graduate with a minimum of 86 credits no matter what school they attend.
It’s important to know that the number of core credits required — including math, science, language arts, social studies, art, physical education and health — is not changing. In fact, the district’s new requirements remain more rigorous than state standards by requiring one semester of career and technical education and, starting with the Class of 2025, a semester of Critical Ethnic Studies.
The biggest change is the number of electives required. If a student previously had to earn 44 elective credits and now they only need 20, what will they do with that extra time? Many will use it to take more advanced classes in math, science or another core subject, as they’ve always done. Others may choose to expand their knowledge of world languages such as Spanish, Chinese or Ojibwe, hone their skills in painting or dance, or get an introduction to engineering or architecture.
Or, they may choose to do a deep dive into what could become their future career. Starting in kindergarten, every SPPS student begins to create what we call a personal learning plan. As they progress through elementary and middle school, they are exposed to potential careers that match their interests and strengths in age-appropriate ways. By high school, they can choose a pathway such as healthcare, business or technology, take a series of progressive classes, and complete internships to gain the skills and knowledge they need to turn their passion into a rewarding future.
This change to our graduation requirements also makes it possible for students who need to work to support their families, or need more time to catch up, to do just that. By responding to the individual needs of each student, we are creating schools that prepare students for the next phase of their lives, rather than forcing them to follow a roadmap they had no role in creating.
Will reducing the number of credits required lead to higher graduation rates? It’s possible, but we don’t have any data to support that it actually will. We’d be fooling ourselves to say that this small change will reverse decades of inequitable student outcomes, particularly in a state known for one of the largest achievement gaps in the country.
If our graduation rates increase, particularly for students of color, English learners, low-income students and students in special education, it will be due to a combination of many factors. As superintendent, my goal is not higher percentages on a state report. What truly matters is that more students graduate with the skills they need to succeed in life after high school and beyond.
I don’t know how many credits Buck will have when he graduates this spring. But I do know that when he and thousands of his peers walk across that stage, they will be better prepared for college, career and life because of the opportunities they had in Saint Paul Public Schools.
Joe Gothard is superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools.
News
Scams Using Zelle Are Exploding But the Banks That Own the Payment App Refuse to Help
No one knows exactly how many Americans have lost money in fraudulent charges through the money transfer app Zelle, though millions could be at risk. One thing is clear: neither Zelle, nor its parent company Early Warning Services, nor the banks that host the app have been stepping up to refund the stolen funds.
News reports from all over the country—in Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco—tell stories of customers swindled out of their money with no way to get it back, except in individual cases brought to specific banks’ attention by reporters. Debbie Shepard-Polak, for example, a landscaping company owner in the Chicago suburbs, recently lost $4,600 in a Zelle scam.
The torrent of complaints from angry customers has spurred two Democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Robert Menendez of New Jersey to write a letter to Early Warning Services telling the company that it and banks need to provide “appropriate redress to defrauded customers.”
Zelle is an app created by EWS, which is owned by seven of America’s biggest banks: Bank of America, BB&T (now Truist), Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. Hundreds of banks and credit unions across the U.S. offer Zelle.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau considers these fraudulent money transfers to be covered by a federal law, Regulation E, which means that the consumers should be getting their money back.
“Regulation E protects consumers when they use electronic fund and remittance transfers,” a spokesman for the CFPB said in an email. “Financial institutions must comply with this regulation when they are responding to consumer notices of error. When a consumer provides notice to a financial institution that money was stolen from the consumer’s account, the burden is on the institution to show that the transfer of funds out of the consumer’s account was authorized by the consumer.”
Banks deny responsibility
Many banks have been refusing to reimburse customers defrauded through Zelle, arguing that the customers themselves approved the transfers. Right now, the only recourse for customers that banks won’t help out is to file a complaint with the CFPB.
Neither Zelle nor EWS responded to requests for comment.
In the meantime, banks might consider bolstering their security measures to protect customers using Zelle.
To access bank customer’s money, thieves often impersonate the customer’s bank in a phone call or text—with the bank’s phone number spoofed so that the communication looks like it actually is from a bank official.
In one common scenario, the customer receives a text that looks like it’s coming from the bank asking if a payment had been made with Zelle. The customer texts no. Then there’s a phone call from a person impersonating a bank official who asks about another transaction. While on the phone, with the phony bank official, the customer receives another text asking if they authorized a different payment via Zelle and provides a six digit code.
The phony bank representative then tells the customer to log into their account and provide the six digit code to reverse the transaction—but by typing in the code, the customer is authorizing it instead.
Consumers love the speedy money transfers, but that speed is part of what makes the frauds successful, said Michael Levy, a former prosecutor and currently an adjunct professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law.
“The real problem is that Zelle and other things, like Venmo, are instantaneous,” Levy said. “So there’s very little time for the customer to notice and say there’s a mistake that the bank needs to undo.”
By contrast, payments made by credit card move slower, Levy said.
“That means credit card companies have some ability to reverse a transaction,” he added. “Another thing about credit card companies is they have algorithms that are really good at detecting fraud and pick up transactions that look weird.”
Levy recommends that people not give out any information when they get texts or calls even if they look like they’re coming from the bank. It’s best to just call the bank yourself or log on to your account and see if there’s anything amiss, he said.
News
St. Paul location near Macalester College is the first Starbucks in Minnesota to unionize; Minneapolis votes to be counted Monday
Workers at a Snelling Avenue Starbucks coffee shop near Macalester College voted 14-1 on Wednesday to form a union, making the St. Paul site the first Starbucks in Minnesota to unionize.
The 20 workers will now move on to bargaining their first labor agreement. “They’re officially our newest union members,” said Esau Chavez, organizer with the Midwest regional board of Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
A second Starbucks location at 4712 Cedar Ave. in Minneapolis is still collecting employee mail-in ballots, which will be counted on Monday. Both the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations launched labor drives in February, petitioning local and national Starbucks management to voluntarily recognize their bargaining units, which the employers did not.
Nationally, workers at more than 250 Starbucks shops have filed for labor recognition, up from 70 in December, Chavez said, and more than 25 locations in 14 states have held final votes and joined organized labor.
Starbucks maintains more than 32,000 stores across the world, including upwards of 15,000 stores in the U.S. About two-thirds of the U.S. locations are corporately managed, and one-third are licensed franchises.
News
Ireland Baldwin says dad Alec is ‘suffering tremendously’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Joe Gothard: Fewer mandatory credits? That doesn’t mean less learning in St. Paul schools.
Scams Using Zelle Are Exploding But the Banks That Own the Payment App Refuse to Help
St. Paul location near Macalester College is the first Starbucks in Minnesota to unionize; Minneapolis votes to be counted Monday
What Is Indian Share Market
Ireland Baldwin says dad Alec is ‘suffering tremendously’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Meta Is Investing in AI and Video to Defeat the Existential Threat of TikTok
Rain continues through Saturday when severe storms are possible
The Basics of Stock Options
Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine
Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations