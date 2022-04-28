Finance
Know the Right Profile For An MBA From A Business School
Even a few years back Kolkata was called a dying city because there were not many opportunities to pursue. Times however have changed now and the city has recently witnessed the growth of many fantastic MBA institutes which offer students gala placements. So if you are a student in Kolkata who is keen to study MBA in a top Kolkata B school then you are on the right track. First and foremost you need to decide if you are the right profile to be admitted in a good business school?
So how does a student from Kolkata keen to get admitted to a top B school decide if he is suited to it? First you should know about the average profile of your seniors. This will actually tell you where you stand. The written exam scores are important. But if you have low scores, you should not feel disheartened. The scores are important, but they are not the sole deciding factors.
However if you have a good CAT, you can easily get admitted to any of the schools you want. In case the scores are not satisfactory, work experience of 5 years will be an added advantage. If you can speak more than 2 languages, you have a fair chance to get admitted. It has been noticed that there are many students who are pretty comfortable in speaking almost 3 languages. There are some schools which values different experiences. They prefer diversity in academic backgrounds which means they are willing to admit people other than management or economics background.
A diverse class can always work in your favor. You will have something to learn from everyone. If all the students have same profiles, the class would be boring and there would be nothing to share except probably the class notes. Think of the ways in which you can contribute in the forming class. There is no age limit to when you can pursue a MBA degree. The more important factor is your objective, and what you have planned for your future. Think of your career goals and objectives. Do you think it would be better if you have pursued a PhD degree rather than a MBA degree?
You should understand that in most Kolkata business schools, the average age of getting admission is from 23-25. There are several MBA students who possess a master’s degree in any of the disciplines before they join the MBA program; however it is undecided if the master’s degree gives them an edge in the admission process. Nonetheless it cannot be denied that most of the schools now prefer a work experience of 3 to 4 years. You will never be able to contribute much in a MBA class in any of the schools, if you have not spent enough time in a real-world corporate sector. Your experience will count and you need something to contribute in the class. Professors appreciate the fact that you can analyze a situation based on your experiences in the real world.
If you keep on thinking that you are tool old to pursue a MBA degree, you can always go for an executive development program or an intensive specialized program in the field you want. The selection criteria will be different and there will be a drastic change in the profile. With a part-time MBA program you will have some added advantages. You can continue to do your work, while you do some value addition to your resume. At the end of the course, you will find that you are better equipped to handle any real life problem that may crop up!
To sum up keep in mind the MBA exam is a fast track way to add a cutting edge to your career. So it is imperative that you should get it. Be confident and hone your positive aspects while you go to get that coveted MBA degree.
Finance
Enterprise Success Through Websites
The last five years have shown rapid growth in online shopping as consumers have largely relied on search engines. Entrepreneurs have come to realize the value of websites to gain an advantage over their competitors. Business websites provided high revenue to businesses as search engines provided avenue to online customers as they do online shopping. Marketing strategies are all aimed to increase sales and revenue.
Hence with the lower costs and effort of creating websites come greater possibilities made available to the business owner as well as to the marketing people. However, the question is how can you attract traffic to your website? Such is the ultimate goal of marketing through websites as greater traffic means greater return of investments (ROI).
Online Marketing requires an understanding that visitors complete a certain transaction such as submit a query or purchase a product; such means the purpose of attracting customers onto the website have achieved its purpose. And where does our website derive its traffic?
FIRST SOURCE
The first source could be from Organic Search Results and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as it allows acquiring presence in the paid and natural sectors which is a very effective marketing campaign.
SECOND SOURCE
Second source of traffic is paid traffic like those found in Facebook and Google Ad Words which are remarketing providers. Paid campaigns such as this can provide greater accuracy in calculating Return of Investment if a business has the resources for the same.
THIRD SOURCE
The third source could be from Content Marketing which is very efficient in improving SEO ranking through abundant links and referrals. Such can be done through blogs where one can create backlinks from his own website.
FOURTH SOURCE
Fourth source can be the very powerful social media as building of relationships in such sites can easily attract visitors and target customers. Successful online marketing through business website is easily translated onto sales and revenue that is why it is very significant to generate quality traffic by utilizing varied relevant channels that can guarantee traffic acquisition for your business website.
It is high time to accept change, business means having all avenues explored to attain company goals. Every entrepreneur should invest on ways and means to initiate strategic approaches for competitive advantage over other business of same nature .Dynamism and flexibility is the key to adopting new ways to achieve short and long-term objectives. Having a unique, responsive, world-class business website from a premium web development company is one of them.
Finance
Payday Loans Online: Filling In The Fiscal Gap Between Paydays!
More than often, I’ve heard my mother say … “It’s only the 28th. I still have to get through another 3 days before “D” day – Payday.” Well, a low bank balance towards the end of the month is not a familial complaint, but one that haunts every second person in every household. Working the entire month and looking forward to a paycheque is a regular feature. But the ironic part is that after waiting so eagerly, the sooner it comes in … the sooner it’s out! At the beginning of a month, we all have certain obligations to fulfil, like gas and store bills, credit card dues, tuition fees, loan repayments, medical and grocery necessities, etc. The list can go on, while the resources are limited. After clearing all our monthly dues, our bank account holds a minimal balance. Now, what if an emergency arises, especially towards the month end? Solution: “Say hello to Payday Loans!”
Payday Loans are short term unsecured loans. They are used to bridge the financial gap between two consecutive paydays. Payday Loans work as a source of fast cash for short term financial emergencies that could arise at the end of the month when we have a minimal bank balance for assistance. All of us may not necessarily have fiscal reserves that can help us out of such situations. Payday Loans are specially created for individuals like us. Payday loans can also prevent consequences like late payment charges or bounced check fees. Being unsecured, they are also perfect for those individuals who have no collateral or security to offer, like tenants, students and other non homeowners. Credit history too, has no part to play in the approval of such loans. Payday Loans made available online (over the internet) are known as Payday Loans Online.
Important notes on Payday Loans Online:
o Payday Loans Online are “unsecured.” This means that they do not require any kind of collateral or security to assure repayment.
o Payday Loans Online are available for amounts ranging from £40 to £1000. They can also extend to £1500 depending on the lender and the borrower’s affordability.
o Payments for Payday Loans Online are due every 14 days and can be extended up to 18 days according to the borrower’s payday. Some lenders also offer a “rolling over” option which implies that the loan is extended to the next payday, in case of certain discrepancies on part of the borrower.
o Payday Loans Online are available at high interest rates. They are short term, thus lenders try to cover the cost and risk of lending by charging high interest rates.
o By using the online process of application, an applicant can save a lot of valuable time. He can access several lenders at the same time and can apply for his loan there itself. There is also no paperwork involved in the online loan process.
o A Payday Loan Online gets approved within 24 hours and the loan amount is transferred directly in the borrower’s checking account by the next working day.
o Payday loan approval is very fast and does not involve a credit check. Thus, people who have CCJs, defaults or bad credit can also apply for this loan.
As you can see for yourself, there are a lot of advantages to consider with this loan. However, when you calculate your repayment amount, it will include the principal amount, interest, plus the lender’s charges. So unless you have no other option and the situation cannot wait, going for a Payday Loan Online is an ideal choice.
While using the online facility for Payday Loans Online, you are treating yourself to innumerable benefits. From the luxury of your home, you can go through infinite loan companies, loan terms and quotations, you can shortlist your choice, apply for it and send it to the lender. Lenders, on receipt of your application can there itself check your details, verify your current, valid bank account and your employment details. The lender approves your loan and the money is in your account, the next working day. Sometimes your loan approval takes only a few minutes! Unbelievable right??? Now, on the flip side, while taking an Payday Loan Online you must be sure that your lender is from a reputable company because anyone can open a website. Some online lenders are not trustworthy. Just remember: they can take money out of your account just as easily as they put it in. Make sure to evaluate the costs and benefits of all alternatives and you will definitely end up with getting the best online pay day loan.
Non-payment of Payday Loans Online may result in a civil court case, which leads to confiscation of a borrower’s assets to recover the loan amount and court costs.
Finance
6 Basic Principles To Understand About Owning Multi – Unit Houses!
Although, historically, owning investment real estate, is considered, a quality, relatively – safe, vehicle, it takes some knowledge, understanding, planning, and carefully, choosing the right/ appropriate property, to do so! After, more than 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, and, someone, who has, on several occasions, invested in residential rental properties, I strongly, believe, it is important, and meaningful, for potential investors, to pay keen attention, to these 6 basic principles, about the realities, etc, of doing so, With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these.
1. Down – payment, usually higher: When one purchases a multi – family house, unless he lives there, lenders consider it differently, from the perspective of how much, down – payment, is required, if using a mortgage, as a part of the purchase. While, rules, and conditions, often,differ, the normal conventional mortgage, for a single – family house, is 20%, but, for a non – owner – occupied one, it is 25%.
2. Additional requirement/ predicted income/ revenue/ cash flow: Lenders, usually, when offering mortgages, for a single – family, house, base their decisions, on, the appraised value, and a set of numbers, ratios, etc, believed to represent a borrower’s ability to afford to repay, etc. However, with multi – family scenarios, a key requirement, is based on the predicted revenues, from rents, anticipated income, and cash flow. This is done, to minimize the lender’s risks!
3. All the costs: Know all the costs of owning and operating the specific property, from the onset. These considerations should consider: owner’s responsibilities for real estate taxes, utilities, maintenance, repairs, revenues, cleaning between tenants, maintaining common areas and/ or, grounds, etc. All of these expenses, should be factored into one’s decision to purchase a specific property!
4. 6% rule: A smart, rule – of – thumb, I call, the 6% rule. This means the revenues (stated, conservatively), minus all costs of ownership (paid monthly or averaged, that way), is the Cash Flow. This means, unless/ until, the true, Cash Flow, is at least, 6% positive!
5. The 75% occupancy guidance: When, calculating, anticipated revenues, take into consideration, vacancies will happen, and be prepared. Thus, after determining the revenues, using market – rates – rents, reduce the number, to 75%, to account for this, contingency!
6. Ease/ demand of renting: Consider the specific, real estate/ rental – housing market, and if, it is difficult, or challenging, to rent, when there are vacancies. Research, how long, on average, similar units, take to rent, in this geographic area!
Position yourself, to make the wisest real estate decisions, by considering, at least, these 6 relevant factors, prior to investing in a specific property! Will you proceed, with the discipline, to be a wiser buyer/ investor?
