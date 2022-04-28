Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. established himself as a ‘top-ten center’ — what’s next?

Gary Ales believed in making friends – one Tootsie Roll at a time.

Ales, a longtime teacher, counselor and coach in St. Paul Public Schools, would carry the oblong pieces of chewy, chocolate candy in his pocket and “hand them out to anyone and everyone he met, especially kids,” said Jean Ales, his wife. “He always left the house with some. It was a way to connect with people.”

That Tootsie Roll connection once helped save a man’s life.

Ales was driving on the High Bridge in St. Paul in 2016 when he spotted a young man standing on the ledge. Ales pulled over and started talking to the man. As neighbor Randall Johnson recounted in a “Sainted” item that ran in the Pioneer Press: “Gary told him he was sure he was loved by his family and friends, and that Gary would be his friend. … He offered the young man a Tootsie Roll. The man took it, smiled and stopped shaking. Police arrived and took him for help.”

Ales, 81, of St. Paul, died April 19 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul of complications related to an apparent stroke.

Ales bought the Tootsie Rolls in bulk at M. Amundson Cigar & Candy Co. in Bloomington. For decades, he gave away the bigger ones – close to 500 a week — but he had to switch to the mini version because of COVID-related supply-chain problems, Jean Ales said. “He liked them because they were easy to carry around,” she said. “They’re indestructible, I suppose.”

Former students often would stop Ales when he was out and ask for a piece of his trademark candy, she said. He always had one to give.

Ales was the founder of the Friendship Club, a youth service organization, at Johnson High School. Ales, who had once pursued a career in social work, started the Friendship Club in 1964 at Johnson as a way, he told the Pioneer Press in 2001, to take his psychology text and “make it a living textbook and practice leadership skills and serve the community.”

The club’s motto was: “It is not what you have that counts, it’s what you share that matters.”

“The only rule was to be kind and good,” Jean Ales said.

When he transferred to Humboldt High School, Ales started a Friendship Club there as well. The club touched thousands of students throughout the years, said Tou Ger Xiong, a former student who also played soccer and tennis for Ales.

“We lost one of the kindest souls St. Paul has ever known,” Xiong wrote in a Facebook post. “To know Coach was to know an angel who walked among us. He was a public servant not for any other reason but for the simple joy of serving others and seeing them grow.”

“You know how there are just some people who always give the impression that they love what they do? They’re genuine? They’re sincere? That was Coach,” said Xiong, who graduated from Humboldt in 1992. “There was something about him. He was just a happy teacher, and his joy was contagious. You’d walk down the hall at school, and he’d say, ‘Hey Tou! Great to see you! You look good, buddy! Here’s a Tootsie Roll.’ It was just a quick three-second interaction, but you just knew that he cared.”

Xiong, 48, of Woodbury, is an entertainer and motivational speaker. He said some of the most important life lessons he learned from Ales were on the tennis court.

“Even when we lost a match, he would still find some kind of a positive,” he said. “He’d say, ‘What did you learn today? You’re still a winner, right?’ If I lost a good match, he’d say, ‘Oh, Tou, you almost had it.’ He kept pushing you. ‘We’re going to do it next time, buddy.’”

Ales grew up in St. Paul and came to the public schools first as a student at the old Marshall Junior High and then played football and baseball at Central High School.

During his junior year at Central, he met Jean Allan in Ruby Moe’s American History class. “We sat in alphabetical order,” Jean Ales said. “He sat in front of me. The first day, he turned around, and said, ‘Whatever happened to Danny Pasoga?’ I was just speechless. Danny was a boy I had dated the year before. He had moved, and I didn’t have a clue what had happened to him.”

The couple started dating in the spring of 1957 and graduated in 1958. Ales got a scholarship to play football at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and Allan started at the University of Minnesota; they married in January 1959. They were 18.

Gary Ales worked as a social worker at Catholic Charities and graduated with a degree in social work in 1962. But he really wanted to teach, so he got a master’s degree in education from St. Thomas in 1964 and started applying for teaching jobs, Jean Ales said.

Ales got two very different offers in the mail: one to teach psychology at St. Paul’s Johnson High School and one to try out for the Chicago Bears. “He never told me about (the invitation to try out for the Bears),” Jean Ales said. “He just really wanted to teach. That was more important to him. He just loved teaching and he wanted to focus on our family.”

Ales took the job at Johnson in August 1964, which “turned out to be a wonderful, wonderful place to start his career,” she said. Ales taught psychology and social studies and coached gymnastics and track and later coached football, she said. At Humboldt, he was a counselor and coached soccer, tennis and cross-country.

“He was born to work with kids,” Jean Ales said. “He always had a good attitude and a positive outlook. It was just who he was.”

After he retired in 2001, Ales worked part-time for a few years at the St. Paul Area Learning Center, a program for adult students.

The couple had four children: Bridget, Christopher, Sheila and Kevin. Kevin died in 1987 of a ruptured brain aneurysm while a senior at Highland Park High; Christopher died of a heart attack in 2012.

The couple also helped raise Gary Ales’ younger brother, Mark “Dino” Ales, who came to live with them after the brothers’ mother died, Jean Ales said.

A private family service is planned.

A public celebration of Ales’s life – “something in the spirit of Gary” – will be held sometime this summer, Jean Ales said.