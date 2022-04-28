Finance
Make Money Online – 6 Easy Steps Even If You Are Dead Broke!
How do I get started? I’m dead broke!
First of all, are you really serious or are you being led by the nose from something you’ve read about getting rich overnight? If it’s the latter, then this article isn’t for you. Okay, so if you are dead broke, busted, disgusted and you really want to make some money online, here are 6 easy steps you can do without spending one single penny:
Learn Basic SEO (search engine optimization) Techniques
Head on over to Cre8siteforums and do a search on “Starting the SEO Process” and “Quick Start Guide to SEO”; read all the information because nuggets are hidden in there. Then check out “SEOmoz Beginners guide to SEO.” After reading these you should know the very basics so that you can implement some of these strategies from the beginning.
Keyword Research
Wordtracker, one of the most popular keyword research tools, has a free service that you can use to dig up some keywords. Google has a free keyword tool also, so visit them and more than likely you will discover different keywords between the both of these.
Join Clickbank
Clickbank is an online retailer that specializes in digital products (ebooks, games, software, etc,) that you can buy and download immediately after purchase. They also have a free affiliate program that you can join and promote their products to make commissions.
Find A Good Product To Promote
Clickbank Marketplace is an excellent place to find products that are in high demand and that you can promote for up to 75% commissions. Search Clickbank’s Marketplace for quality products that don’t have a high refund rate. Look at the sales page and make sure that it is something that you don’t mind associating your name with because you are in the beginnings of making a reputation for yourself.
Start A Blog
Now that you have some understanding of SEO, keyword research skills and have a product to promote, you’ve got to get the word out. Having a blog is the quickest and easiest way to get your message out over the internet. Blogs are great for the novice because all you need are some basic computer skills and you can set up and design your blog in less than a half hour. So head over to Google’s Blogger and setup your free blog. There are directions and tutorials on the home page to help you along.
Start Promoting
Start writing articles for publication, look into bum marketing, find a forum and post nothing but quality information and use your signature for promotion of your product if the forum allows this. Following these 6 steps will get you give you a basic understanding of online marketing and help you learn the skill-set that is required for long term success to making money online.
Finance
SEO and Digital Marketing: How to Use Them for Business Promotion
SEO is implemented to optimize a website so that its rank or position in SERP i.e. search engine results page is boosted. It can be attained by executing various strategies as well as techniques to attain higher rankings. SEO is nothing but a subset of digital marketing.
Search engine optimization strategy can be divided into main categories: on-page SEO and off-page SEO. Both the strategies are important to the success of an internet marketing campaign, but they are totally different sides of the fence when it comes to boosting one’s search engine ranking.
- On-page SEO deals with your website or about your website pages.
- Off-page SEO deals with the authority of your website in search engines.
To sum it up, what you rank for is completely determined by various on-page SEO factors and how high you rank in all major search engines results page largely determined by off-page SEO factors.
Digital marketing and Search Engine Optimization are not synonymous to each other. There are similarities, but both are not same. As discussed, SEO is a part of digital marketing. It is one tool of a digital marketing campaign. For instance, an SEO analyst is concerned about improving a website’s rank and increasing traffic, and a digital marketing specialist is concerned about increasing an organization’s overall online presence as well as visibility to customers.
How Digital Marketing Helps Promote A Business
These days, everyone talks about SEO and digital marketing. Today the matter became very, very important for the majority of businesses having online presentations. Let us discuss how it helps a company to promote a business.
- It is an effective process of promoting the products and/or services via electronic media.
- It largely involves the use of different social media channels as well as methods that help a company analyze marketing campaigns.
- It is more cost-effective than traditional marketing.
- It helps deliver conversion.
- It improves the percentage rate of incoming traffic that gets converted into leads – subscribers – sales.
- It enables you to personalize offers to customers by building a profile of their buying history and preferences.
- Digital marketing techniques, such as SEO, SMO, SMM and Email marketing generate quick and effective communication with targeted audiences.
- It delivers better-than-average outcomes in terms of higher conversion rates.
- It enables you to be open for business around the clock without worrying about store opening hours or overtime payments for staff.
- By marketing on the Internet, you can overcome barriers of distance. You can sell goods in any part of the country without setting up local outlets, widening your target market.
- It is an excellent way of marketing, which enables you to take advantage of the growing importance of social media. You can take advantage of this impact by incorporating social networking tools into your digital marketing campaigns.
Last, but certainly not the least, digital marketing vis-à-vis SEO helps generate better revenues. The higher conversation rate is generated by effective methods delivers a bunch of profits for a business in terms of higher as well as better revenues.
Finance
Legal Assistant’s Corner: Please Respect Our Time
The average legal assistant works for two or three attorneys. Among other things, our job description includes drafting/editing/formatting/reviewing documents, obtaining records from various sources, disseminating documentation to all required parties, electronically filing documents with the court, knowing local/state/federal court rules, maintaining/organizing client files, scheduling appointments/hearings/depositions and interfacing with clients. In smaller firms, it’s common that legal assistants wear additional hats such as receptionist, bookkeeper, office manager, marketing manager and countless more. Our days are spent constantly evaluating where in our priority list each new task ought to fall and accomplishing those tasks accordingly. To say we are crazy busy is a huge understatement.
Despite all of our duties, clients tend to take our time for granted in a variety of ways without realizing how disrespectful such an attitude can be. Following are my personal top five (in no particular order):
- Unnecessary Chatting
Clients enjoy chatting about matters unrelated to their case via email, on the phone and in person; however, we are not your friend or counselor. While some level of chatting is acceptable, even necessary, to maintain a friendly working relationship, there are many circumstances where it interferes with our job performance. Idle chatter lasting longer than a couple of minutes is a waste of our time, which we never have enough of. Asking for our advice/opinions on your personal issues and/or utilizing us as your sounding board is inappropriate. Save all that for your BFF or therapist.
- Being Unresponsive
When we ask you for additional information or documentation, it’s because we need it to move your case forward. Forcing us to repeatedly chase you down to obtain information or documentation is frustrating and a waste of our time. The sooner you get us what we need, the sooner we can get your matter resolved.
- Being Unprepared and/or Disorganized
Complete any necessary forms before arriving at your appointment with us. Don’t bring us boxes of paperwork that is coffee stained and disorganized. Review any documents you’re coming in to sign before you arrive so you can get any revisions made or questions answered ahead of time. If a notary is needed, they will need your identification – make sure to bring it with you. Help us be more efficient – your wallet will thank you.
- Complaining and/or Being Rude
Don’t gripe at us about your attorney, case or hearing disposition. Watch your language and tone. Don’t call us and/or your attorney names. DO NOT YELL. Need I say more?
- Unreasonable Expectations
Yours is not the only case we are working on. We do take lunch. Calling us multiple times per day for the same reason will only infuriate us. We will call/email you back as soon as we are able to. Don’t call us just before our office closes and expect us to drop everything to handle something for you – particularly if it means we will have to forego our personal plans and stay late to accomplish it.
Keep in mind that we don’t like losing either – we will do our best for you. You have placed your trust in our law firm for a reason. Let us, and help us, do our job. Respect is a two-way street and a little common courtesy goes a long way. Some gratitude wouldn’t hurt either.
© 3/6/2018 Hunt & Associates, P.C. All rights reserved.
Finance
10 Tips for Effective Competitive Intelligence Gathering
Competitive intelligence gathering can be a useful exercise that yields important information to guide your business and marketing strategy, or it can sit in a computer file and collect the equivalent of electronic dust if you’re not careful. While a competitive intelligence project can bring out your inner spy, it can also lead to confusion, misinterpretation of data, and faulty strategy-setting. Worse still, it can lead to something I call the “me too” syndrome in which you end up pushing your business into a model that’s a poor imitation of a competitor rather than an authentic and rich representation of yourself. The following 10 tips for effective gathering and use of competitive intelligence information may help you avoid the pitfalls of gathering information on your competitors while simultaneously helping you use it effectively.
Tip 1: Schedule Time Regularly to Perform Research
One of the most common complaints from business owners is that they don’t have time to do competitive intelligence. They also complain that they don’t have time for market research, marketing and promotions, and you name it – they don’t have time for it. Every entrepreneur, business owner and executive is faced with this problem. Honestly, have you ever had a day in which you just had oodles of free time? Probably not. The best way to overcome this problem is to block off competitive intelligence time on your calendar as you would an appointment with a prospect or an important meeting. Block off at least one hour a month, and preferably one hour every other week. This should give you some uninterrupted time to do some internet research and begin your competitive intelligence-gathering efforts.
Tip 2: Keep a List of Competitors Handy for Future Research
One time-saving tip I like to share is the handy spreadsheet; keep a list of competitors on your spreadsheet for future reference. Include the date last researched, the name of the competitor, and the URL of their website, and leave the last column blank to type in any research notes. This ensures that each month, when you sit down to conduct your competitive intelligence work, you’ll have the list handy and won’t need to reinvent the wheel.
Tip 3: Listen to Your Customers When They Mention Other Companies
Your customers are an invaluable resource of information about your competitors. If they mention that someone else does the same thing for cheaper or better than you do – note the name. That’s a competitor. Whenever I get a call from a prospective customer, I always ask, “How did you hear about us?” Often they will mention they visited a competitor’s website first and then came to us, or they used a competitor’s services and weren’t happy with either the price or the results, so they are seeking a new vendor. The companies, products and individuals they mention may be competitors, and provide you with great information to start your research-gathering efforts.
Tip 4: Track Products and Services, Messages and Offers
Many people make the mistake of simply tracking the overall efforts of their competitors. It’s important to note not just the direction the competing company is headed in, but what new products and services they are offering. Look at the messages they are using to describe their products and services, and any prices, sales or special offers to entice customers to buy from them. Are they retiring programs? Adding new ones? Touting research projects? Offering special events or announcing participation in a trade show? Each of these pieces adds up to the big picture of the activities of your competitor, and merits tracking and monitoring.
Tip 5: Sign Up for Competitors’ Emails and Social Media
To make your job easier, sign up for your competitors’ press releases, email newsletters and announcements, and major social media sites. You’d be amazed at how much they share with their customers, information that you can obtain freely and publicly. You can even set up a Google Alert to monitor new information and articles published about them.
Tip 6: When You’re Stuck Looking For Information, Search on a Key Executive’s Name
Here’s a useful trick I learned when researching an industry for which there was little published information about industry revenues, market growth, demographics and more; use a key company executive’s name as the search term and see what pops up. In my specific example, the executive had an unusual last name, and when I typed her name into the search engine, the result was several articles in which she was quotes about the detailed demographics of the industry I was researching. If you know the names of your competitor companies, then you can find out the names of key executives. To find any interviews they may have participated in, search their names. You may unearth some golden nuggets of information.
Tip 7: Examine SEO and Internet Marketing Efforts
Take a few minutes to examine any search engine optimization (SEO) elements your competitors may have put into place on their web pages. While a complete discussion of every potential method and element is beyond the scope of this article, there are many good resources online offering advice and suggestions for what to examine and how to find the information. For example, you can plug any URL into the Google Keywords Analysis Tool and the tool will attempt to extrapolate the keywords from the page. A cursory examination of the HTML code on any web page uncovers any meta tags in place, and using your favorite search engine, you can read your competitors’ page descriptions. Learn as much as you can about SEO and use this knowledge both to empower your own internet marketing efforts and to help you uncover your competitors’ level of SEO fluency.
Tip 8: Don’t Fall Into the “Me Too” Trap
One of the pitfalls of conducting competitive intelligence is assuming that what you see your competitors doing is the ‘right’ or ‘best’ way of doing things. If the competition is running ads on certain websites, the company owner feels he must, too. Beware of the “me too” trap and of copying anything, even the smallest thing, your competitors are doing. First of all, you don’t know if what they are doing is successful; they could be failing miserably at their efforts, not generating any sales or leads from their campaign even if you happen to like it. You don’t have access to their results, so you don’t know what is working and what isn’t. Copying anything they’re doing could be dangerous. Why make your business into a poor copy of another? Instead, focus on how you can improve your business, products or marketing efforts based on what you learn during the competitive analysis. Can you add new features? Better service? Focus on your own efforts and avoid the ‘me too’ trap.
Tip 9: Avoid Pricing Wars
Another trap many novices fall into is getting into a pricing war with competing businesses after seeing their prices. Many business owners realize that their prices are higher than the competitions’ and panic, thinking that by lowering their prices they will beat the competition and increase their own sales. You may increase your sales but unless you can decrease your costs, you’ve also just decreased your profit margin. And how much of that can your business withstand? What if your competitor decides to lower prices further – can you afford to keep lowering yours? Can you afford to set your customers’ expectations around lower prices?
Tip 10: Use the Information to Choose Your Strategy
After completing your competitive assessment, use the information you’ve uncovered to establish your own marketing strategy. Strive to improve your products, promotions, and service, always focusing on what you can do better, more efficiently or less expensively (while still maintaining margin) than your competitors.
Focus on your own business strategy, and decide for yourself how you are going to position your business in the marketplace in light of what you’ve learned. The result may be a competitive business, one that acknowledges competition without being a reactionary to the competition. Be the leader, not the follower, and use competitive intelligence to your advantage.
