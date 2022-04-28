News
Metro East marching band to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
O’FALLON, Ill. — Months of anticipation came to an end at O’Fallon Township High School (OTHS) in O’Fallon, IL, with a “big reveal” Wednesday.
For the “Marching Panthers” marching band, 2023 may bring the performance of a lifetime. It has been a closely guarded secret for a couple of months. Those making the announcement had to make travel plans from New York.
Band leaders kept the kids guessing until the very last moment as the 250 or so band members gathered in the school gym.
“Everyone was like, what is it? What is it?” said drum major, Ben Smith, an OTHS junior.
“Somebody thought, ‘oh we’re going to France. Somebody thought, ‘oh we’re going to Hawaii,’” laughed freshman band member, Brayden Korstad.
A man they’d never met grabbed a microphone and ended the suspense.
“It is with great pleasure that I announce to you today that the O’Fallon Marching Panthers have been selected to represent this school and the great State of Illinois and perform in New York City, in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the man announced to the band.
That man was Wesley Whatley, Creative Producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The students erupted with cheers. Judging from their astonished faces, the news was worth the wait.
Macy’s also presented the band with a $10,000 check to cover at least part of the cost of taking the close to 250 member show on the road. After a confetti drop, it was off to band practice.
Practice is a lot easier when you know how it can pay off. The Marching Panthers performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade earlier this year. It will be the band’s first “Macy’s” appearance in more than 20 years.
They are one of 6 High Schools and 2 college bands selected to perform in 2023; the only band from Missouri or Illinois. So, even though it was April afternoon, it felt like Thanksgiving at OTHS.
“This will be a change,” Korstad smiled. “Instead of having green beans in Turkey, we’re going to be up in New York. I’m just really thankful for this whole opportunity.”
“To see the character balloons, the floats, the scale of the show live is an experience: an educational experience, a musical experience, for these students that will be unlike any other in their lifetime,” Whatley said.
“(Music can) give them experiences they couldn’t get anywhere else,” said band director, Melissa Gustafon-Hinds. “That’s what music can do. This is one of them. This is a really special one and I can’t be more thankful.”
There was just one downside, sort of. By the time the 2023 parade comes around the juniors and seniors in the band now will have graduated. Still, they said they were just thankful their younger band mates were getting the chance to go.
News
Column: Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan had to deal with adversity all season, and Game 5 was no different
One of Billy Donovan’s more endearing qualities as Chicago Bulls coach is his willingness to say what he believes instead of always reverting to “coachspeak” when times are tough.
When the Bulls got off to a great start in November and early December, Donovan warned against complacency, pointing out they needed improvement in several areas.
Donovan was forced to start reserves Javonte Green and Ayo Dosunmu in place of unavailable regulars Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso in the Bulls’ season-ending 116-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. And he didn’t try to sugarcoat the difficulties of the task at hand.
Before the game, Donovan pointed to the Bulls’ first game in Milwaukee back on Jan. 21, when they played without LaVine and still were in the game in the final minute, and to other stretches they played without Lonzo Ball, Caruso or Nikola Vučević. A win with an undermanned team was not out of the question.
“At times maybe we have not been quite talented enough to get over the hump, but I do like the spirit of our guys in terms of the fact that they’ve kept themselves ready,” Donovan said before Game 5. “And, listen, stranger things have happened.”
Donovan added that he wanted his players to “at least walk off the floor and go, ‘We got beat tonight,’ rather than, ‘Woe is me,’ or ‘How are we going to do this with Alex out and Zach out?’”
Not many coaches would go into an elimination game stating the obvious. But Donovan is comfortable in his own skin.
The Bulls went down in Game 5 as expected, and now it’s time for the autopsy. Should Bulls fans focus on the progress more than the ending?
“I don’t know,” Donovan said. “You have to look at the season’s totality. I know with our schedule the way it was on the back end, after the All-Star break was really challenging and difficult. I think it made us better, although we absorbed a lot of losses, and going into this series playing against the defending champions, I don’t think that can do anything but help you get better.
“But we’ll never know what our team would have really looked like with what we had to endure, and that’s the part I appreciate the most about these guys. Because it would’ve been very easy for them to make excuses, complain, get frustrated, get down, and they never did that. They always kept their spirit up and came to work.”
It was a roller-coaster season that in the end was rewarding for the individual moments, if not the ending.
“We had a lot of ups and downs,” DeMar DeRozan said. “It was a hell of a ride. It’s going to be something I’m pretty sure I’m going to look back on in a couple of weeks and start to miss it even more. It don’t always play out how you want, but you learn so much from it.”
It’s true the Bulls played over their heads at times this season and the talent level was lacking. They never addressed their size disadvantage, which became more glaring when Patrick Williams suffered a wrist injury in a fall against the New York Knicks in the fifth game of the season. Instead of a trade-deadline move, they took a flier on Tristan Thompson, who didn’t work out.
Green and Dosunmu, a second-round pick, started 45 and 40 games, respectively. Unproven players Alfonzo McKinnie and Malcolm Hill were brought in during the season and given minutes because of injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak and a lack of depth.
It was one thing after another.
And when the Bulls finally regressed and lost 15 of 21 games from Feb. 26 to April 10 to fall from first to sixth in the Eastern Conference race, Donovan rested his starters for the regular-season finale in Minnesota, where the reserves pulled out a meaningless win over the Timberwolves.
Still, the Bulls won 46 games, a fact that gets lost in the late season collapse that remained fresh in our minds. Since Phil Jackson departed after the sixth title in 1997-98, the Bulls have had eight coaches, not including interims. Only Donovan, Tom Thibodeau and Scott Skiles have won 46 or more games in a season.
The Bulls need veteran help, and free agents such as Victor Oladipo, who played under Donovan in Oklahoma City, will be available.
DeRozan said he’s fine with talking to players this summer about what it’s like playing in Chicago.
“Yeah, I’m all with wanting to compete and win,” he said. “Not just compete in the regular season. Compete for a championship. That’s my only goal right now. Whatever it is I can do, or if I can try to help to do that, that’s definitely.”
DeRozan said he never has been asked to recruit, but “for the most part, if guys reach out and there’s an opportunity for me to have conversations with guys that would like to join, why not?”
Donovan also should be able to draw some players to Chicago. He has faced adversity throughout his professional coaching career but nothing like this season guiding the Bulls.
He came to Chicago with a stellar record in Oklahoma City, where his .608 winning percentage ranked 11th among coaches with five or more years of experience. But after Kevin Durant helped lead the Thunder to the 2016 Western Conference finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors — and then joined the Warriors as a free agent — Donovan’s Thunder teams lost in the first round four straight seasons.
After mutually agreeing to part after that season, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas quickly swooped in and signed Donovan to a deal reportedly worth $24 million over four years.
Halfway in, Donovan has a .500 record (77-77), though he had no chance to win last season with a rebuilding team.
So how should Donovan be judged?
There’s little doubt the Bulls players are in Donovan’s corner. He always has been known as a player’s coach and is respected by his peers.
“I think Billy Donovan could coach on Mars,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, adding: “He’s universally adored by people that know him and work for him.”
There wasn’t much Donovan could do in this series, and he said the Bulls will “have to work harder” next season just to get back to the playoffs.
“Just because we got to this point, there’s nothing guaranteed next year,” he said. “What our approach and mentality is going to be like this offseason and going into training camp is going to be critically important for us to build off of some of the positive things that happened this year.”
There was little doubt the Bulls made progress in 2021-22 and provided moments that will last for years.
Whether the regression took some of the shine off the season is a question for Karnišovas to answer.
()
News
DeMar DeRozan is stymied by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Chicago Bulls’ season-ending 116-100 loss in Game 5
The Chicago Bulls season ended with an air of inevitability Wednesday night as the team crumpled against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 116-100 Game 5 loss to close their best-of-seven first-round series.
The Bulls’ chances went from unlikely to grim after starters Alex Caruso (concussion) and Zach LaVine (COVID-19) were ruled out of Game 5 early Wednesday. Bucks fans weren’t excited as they trickled into Fiserv Forum — they were expectant.
Even Bulls coach Billy Donovan arrived in Milwaukee with dimmed positivity.
“We’ll see what happens tonight,” Donovan said before the game. “Look, stranger things have happened.”
The only unexpected part of the loss was DeMar DeRozan’s stat line.
Without LaVine available to balance the scoring, the weight of the Bulls offense fell fully onto DeRozan’s shoulders. After his 41-point performance in their Game 2 victory, the Bulls knew what DeRozan is capable of under duress — but so did the Bucks, who spent the night throwing themselves in the All-Star forward’s way.
DeRozan couldn’t cut through the swarm of Bucks defenders who surrounded him anytime he touched the ball. Every look DeRozan took at the basket was obscured by a double or triple team, and he took only one shot in the first quarter.
“I expected it, but I didn’t want to get carried away and just try to go out there and shoot 30 times,” DeRozan said. “I trusted my guys. I didn’t care how many shots they missed, whenever I felt I had the right pass to make, I tried to make the right play.”
DeRozan finished with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting despite spending only five minutes on the bench.
The Bucks were clearly content to allow any other player in a Bulls jersey to take a shot — so long as it wasn’t DeRozan. The tactic paid off in spades.
Time after time, DeRozan drove into a triple team, then flipped the ball out to the perimeter. But each time, the result was the same. Air ball. Brick. Turnover. The Bulls moved the ball more fluidly than they had in most of the series, but none of that mattered when the shots didn’t fall.
The Bulls shot 42.4% from the field and made just 15 of their franchise-record 52 attempts behind the 3-point arc (28.8%). Rookie Ayo Dosunmu started his first playoff game in place of Caruso at point guard and finished with eight points and one assist. Coby White finished an ice-cold shooting series with 17 points on 4-for-13 3-point shooting.
Patrick Williams led the Bulls in scoring with 22 points but couldn’t match the aggression of the Bucks at the rim. Nikola Vučević scored 19 points and went 3-for-9 from 3-point range.
“We’re certainly a better shooting team than what we showed today,” Donovan said.
The loss capped a dismal offensive series against the Bucks. The Bulls finished the five games shooting less than 40% from the field and averaging 95.2 points.
Things got ugly by the 9:41 mark of the second quarter, when the Bucks doubled the score at 40-20. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points as they shot 49.4% from the field. The Bulls halved the deficit in the third quarter, but a flurry of six 3-pointers helped the Bucks rumble back to a 20-point lead.
The loss left a sour note at the end of a season of growth for the Bulls, who returned to the postseason and finished with a winning record for the first time in five years. DeRozan’s arrival in Chicago sparked a season of broken records and winning streaks.
But a litany of injuries — from Williams’ wrist surgery and Lonzo Ball’s season-ending meniscus tear to Caruso’s concussion in Game 4 — clouded the potential of the improved Bulls roster.
With LaVine out of contract for the 2022-23 season, the offseason could bring another period of change for the Bulls. Regardless of the roster makeup, Donovan feels expectations are raised for next season.
“We’ll actually have to work harder going into this offseason and next year to even get back to this point,” Donovan said. “A lot of people were uncertain what our team would look like, and as they started to go through the year, I think (the Bulls) earned and gained more and more respect around the league. It’ll be a lot harder next year.”
()
News
Anonymous Ramsey couple claims $67M in first-ever Mega Millions jackpot won in Minnesota
A suburban Twin Cities couple has come forward to claim the April 12 Mega Millions jackpot worth nearly $67 million.
The anonymous man and woman, who reside in Ramsey, are the first Minnesotans to win the jackpot since the state began participating in the Mega Millions game in 2010, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Minnesota Lottery officials.
Although the prize was valued at $110 million if taken as an annuity, the winners chose the cash option worth $66.9 million.
The couple, who elected not to publicly identify themselves under a law passed last year by the Minnesota Legislature that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Holiday gas station on Xkimo Street. The prize is the largest claimed so far under the new law.
“To help navigate their new life as lottery winners, they took time to assemble a team that includes a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before they claimed the prize,” Minnesota Lottery officials explained in the news release. “They said that their immediate plans are ‘typical.’ They would like to purchase a house and a car, and travel.”
The Holiday station where the winning ticket was sold was awarded a $50,000 “bonus” payment from the Minnesota Lottery.
Metro East marching band to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Next Generation BI Tools – Cloud BI Solutions
Column: Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan had to deal with adversity all season, and Game 5 was no different
The 4P Marketing Strategy – How to Choose the Right Products
The Virtual World Market
DeMar DeRozan is stymied by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Chicago Bulls’ season-ending 116-100 loss in Game 5
Anonymous Ramsey couple claims $67M in first-ever Mega Millions jackpot won in Minnesota
Bitcoin Near Make-or-Break Levels, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
How the Chicago Bulls’ 1st-round playoff series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks unfolded
The Benefits of Hiring a Professional Article Writing Service
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm