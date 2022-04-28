News
Mets send a message after MLB-leading 19th hit by pitch, benches clear in loss to Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The Mets finally sent a message, and this one seemed inevitable.
Benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the eighth after Mets reliever Yoan Lopez sent a fastball up and in to Nolan Arenado, who then shouted and motioned at Lopez to pitch lower than head-high. Arenado shoved Mets catcher Tomas Nido out of the way and players from both dugouts spilled onto the field as commotion took over Busch Stadium in the Mets’ 10-5 loss to Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
“You’d be putting words in my mouth that it was intentional, which it wasn’t,” manager Buck Showalter said.
Pete Alonso, who was hit in the helmet on Tuesday for the second time this season, was in the middle of the ugly brawl that formed in the center of the diamond. The Mets first baseman was eventually wrestled to the ground by a Cardinals coach, Stubby Clapp, who was later ejected.
Alonso said he took issue with Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera and Clapp for grabbing his collar and pulling him down from behind, rather than coming straight at him.
“I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind. If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man,” Alonso said.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he had no issue “at all” with Clapp tackling Alonso to the ground because the coach was looking out for his own team.
“I’m a big strong guy,” Alonso said. “They don’t know my temper. If I wanted to put somebody in the hospital, I easily could. But I was just out there trying to protect my guys.”
“There’s consequences whether it’s on purpose or not and we’re going to stand up for ourselves,” the slugger continued.
Arenado was also ejected from the game for charging the mound, but Mets reliever Lopez was not because umpire Mark Wegner later told a pool reporter that he did not believe the pitch was intentional. Lopez later said the ball got away from him on his pitch to Arenado, but he was more than OK with Arenado’s reaction to the high and tight pitch.
“I was happy with that, because I knew that I got him out of his comfort zone,” Lopez said. “And they took him out of the game because of it.”
The Mets (14-6) had nothing to lose in the eighth, one inning after J.D. Davis was hit on his left foot/ankle, which forced him to leave the game alongside a trainer. Davis, who was celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, sported a gray walking boot in the locker room after the game. The area he was hit was structurally intact and X-rays on his left foot came back negative, though the swelling was expected to take a couple of days to subside.
Davis was the fifth Mets batter in the three-game Cardinals series to get hit by a pitch.
The Amazin’s were trailing by five runs when Lopez threw up to Arenado and, most of all, were pissed off and emotional about getting drilled over and over. Showalter said he was satisfied with the way his team handled the situation, and that it was clear based on the umpires’ ejections that they agreed with him.
The Mets lead the major leagues with 19 hit by pitches, and it’s not even close. Three other teams are tied for second with 11 hit by pitches. Alonso and Starling Marte (as well as Yankee Anthony Rizzo) lead the majors in hit by pitches with four each. Alonso and Francisco Lindor have been hit head-high this season.
“We don’t take this stuff lightly,” Alonso said. “Whether it’s on purpose or on accident, guys are still getting hit in the head. Doesn’t matter.”
Alonso and Showalter indicated they do not expect tensions between the two clubs to carry over into their next meeting, a four-game series at Citi Field beginning May 16. The Cardinals felt the need to stand up for themselves, and the Mets felt the same, the Mets first baseman said.
But Alonso was still baffled that major-league pitchers could miss the strike zone this badly, adding the amount of hit-by-pitches have been incomprehensible ever since MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances last year.
Davis echoed Alonso, in that if pitchers have become so used to sticky substances that they struggle to find their command without them, then they need to revisit their plan of attack. Even if the heat maps and scouting reports are telling opposing teams to pitch up and in to Mets hitters, pitchers should not be attempting that game plan if they don’t have command, Davis said.
“Big leaguers that are supposed to be the best in the world at what they do shouldn’t be missing up above guys’ necks,” Alonso said. “No one should be throwing neck balls.”
()
News
Prosecutors reveal text messages Beau Rothwell allegedly sent before wife’s murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The murder trial of a west St. Louis County man charged with killing his pregnant wife continued Wednesday.
Beau Rothwell is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Jennifer, at their home near Creve Coeur when she was six weeks pregnant in November 2019. The prosecution revealed several text messages that Rothwell allegedly sent his mistress in October 2019.
One text said: “Part of me wants this pregnancy to not work out.”
Another said: “If there is a miscarriage or something I’ll leave her after that and be with you.”
In another text, he sent her a shirtless selfie and said: “Hugging you felt so good today”
The prosecution told jurors that Rothwell smashed his wife’s skull in the basement of the couple’s home “with such violent, homicidal force” that she bled out on their basement carpet.
Prosecutors and a detective displayed a carpet in the courtroom and held up padding with multiple big dark stains.
Rothwell’s lawyer does not dispute that he struck a fatal blow to his wife’s head, but the defense said it was not premeditated. The lawyer said it was an act of sudden passion after an argument in which Rothwell told Jennifer that he’d been having an affair.
The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday. It’s not clear if Rothwell will testify.
News
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. established himself as a ‘top-10 center’ — what’s next?
The on-court progress Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. made during the 2021-22 season was evident.
Carter averaged several career highs, including points (15), rebounds (10.5) and assists (2.8) and effective field goal percentage (57.6%) — a field-goal percentage formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than made 2-pointers.
He started to dominate the simple parts of the game while expanding his skill set on both ends of the floor as the season progressed.
“Wendell has already established himself this season as a top-10 center,” Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations, said during a recent appearance on FM 96.9 The Game’s Open Mike with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi. “Wendell’s numbers reflect tremendous growth, but his game isn’t reflected by his numbers.
“This is a guy who everything that he does is about winning. Tremendous young guy. His future is entirely in front of him and all he does is lift his teammates up — on the court [and] off the court.”
It’s in the off-the-court aspect of the game that Carter believes he’s grown the most since the Magic traded for him in March 2021.
Even though he turned 23 years old less than two weeks ago — Carter, the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft — was one of more veteran players who consistently played on a team that finished the season with nine players who started their NBA careers since 2019.
“Even though I’m one of the younger players in this league, being on this team with a lot of younger guys — first-year, second-year players — I just went through the same things they’re going through now,” Carter said. “Kind of just showing them through the ropes a little bit. What to expect; what not to expect. That’s the biggest jump I’ve taken.”
Carter’s leadership looked differently depending on the situation.
One day it’s winning an auction at the Orlando Magic’s Food and Wine Festival in late March to take his teammates to the Dominican Republic over the summer. Another day it’s speaking up in the locker room during halftime when they’re facing a deficit and not playing well.
Because of the team’s youth and chemistry, Carter feels emboldened to step up as a leader.
“With us being so young, we got the chemistry that kind of just came out of nowhere,” he said. “The next step for us would be being able to hold each other accountable and being able to respond from that. We’ll be able to grasp that pretty easily.”
Carter believes he can be one of the main guys who can hold others accountable going forward.
“I’ve already taken that first step by being that guy people follow by example,” he said. “The next step I can take is being that big brother to everybody. I feel pretty comfortable doing it now that we’ve created that relationship between all of us.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
MN Senate votes to curb rent control, while House votes for rental assistance. Tough talks ahead.
Minnesota Senate Republicans want to nullify the rent control caps that St. Paul voters approved last fall and prevent other cities from enacting similar limits.
House Democrats would restrict landlords’ rights to evict renters.
Those DFLers also favor spending $382 million of the state’s $9.3 billion budget surplus to ensure that thousands more Minnesotans have affordable places to call home. GOP senators approved spending a relatively modest $50 million primarily to promote homeownership.
The two sides appear headed to a House-Senate conference committee where they will attempt to resolve the vastly different versions of housing bills approved by the two chambers this week.
SENATE REPUBLICANS: NIX RENT CONTROL
The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday voted 41-26 for its housing bill that offers little to assist tenants who are struggling to pay rent but helps families purchase single-family homes. The bill’s sponsor, Senate housing committee Chair Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said Minnesota needs 50,000 more housing units, and his legislation would spur housing construction and enable more families to buy homes and start building wealth.
The Republicans’ proposed retroactive rent control ban sparked the longest and most heated debate on the bill. DFL senators argued the ban would overturn the will of St. Paul and Minneapolis residents who voted for limits on rent increases in the November elections.
“You’re attempting to overturn the will of the people,” Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, told her GOP colleagues. She accused them of asserting “that somehow we (senators) know better than they do. … We don’t.”
But “sometimes the voters get it wrong,” said Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake. Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, argued rent control tramples on the private property rights of building owners.
Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview, responded that threatening property rights doesn’t justify overturning election results.
Draheim contended rent control has a devastating economic impact on the cities that impose it. Investors refuse to put money into apartment buildings where rents are restricted.
“Rent control stops the production of units,” he said. “Throughout the world, rent control has not worked.”
A DFL amendment to delete the rent control provision was defeated on a 34-33 vote.
But the ban will be a tough sell for Republicans in conference committee negotiations with House DFL leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. GOP senators passed a similar rent control prohibition in their 2021 housing bill, only to have it blocked by Walz and House negotiators.
Earlier this month, Draheim said he wanted to shift the state housing debate to focus more on single-family housing. Historically, he said, lawmakers have spent the vast majority of state housing resources on rent, and “that hasn’t gotten us very far.” In addition to providing incentives for homeownership, including mortgage loans to “underserved communities of color,” his bill aimed to reduce housing costs by easing city-imposed restrictions that drive up housing prices.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS: ASSIST RENTERS
The DFL-run House voted 70-62 Tuesday night for a wide range of housing programs that would protect renters from evictions, prevent homelessness, reduce costs for some homeowners, provide some rental assistance payments and, like the Senate, offer down payment aid to people trying to buy their first homes.
“Affordable housing is a fundamental need, and our housing budget makes wide-ranging investments throughout Minnesota,” the House housing panel chair, DFL Rep. Alice Hausman of Falcon Heights, said in a statement. Her bill was crafted to “address the most persistent housing costs and help those in perilous situations achieve a safe place to live,” she said.
Advocates for low-income renters wanted lawmakers to replace the federally funded RentHelpMN rental assistance program that is scheduled to end June 1 after paying $437 million in rent subsidies in more than 100,000 payments. GOP senators harshly criticized the Housing Finance Agency for slow delivery of payments and never considered starting a state rent subsidy program, but the House included a $25 million grant program for counties to deliver rental assistance.
The House bill also provides $100 million to preserve “naturally occurring affordable housing” with relatively low rents but no federal subsidies that are at risk of being lost to market speculation. It also offers down payment assistance to first-generation home buyers, homelessness prevention programs and a ban on evicting tenants who have applied for rental assistance.
More housing investments are expected in the House tax, bonding and human services finance bills, Hausman said.
“Throughout our budget, House DFLers are putting forward proposals to ensure all Minnesotans can have a place to call home,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement.
Mets send a message after MLB-leading 19th hit by pitch, benches clear in loss to Cardinals
Prosecutors reveal text messages Beau Rothwell allegedly sent before wife’s murder
Boat & Vessel Title Insurance – Protecting Your Watercraft Investment
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. established himself as a ‘top-10 center’ — what’s next?
MN Senate votes to curb rent control, while House votes for rental assistance. Tough talks ahead.
Man took naked photos of woman on first date. But court says he didn’t break current Minnesota law.
Getting A More Affordable Health Insurance Rate – These Will Help A Great Deal
Rehabbing with Saints, Alex Kirilloff just trying to stay on the field
After John Means undergoes successful Tommy John surgery, Mike Elias and the Orioles look ahead to what’s next
Long Term Health Care Options
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm